Court Grants Malami N200m Bail in DSS Terrorism, Firearm Charges

Justice Joyce Abdulmalikof the Federal High Court Abujahas admitted a former Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, and his son Abdulazizto N200 million bail in the charges bordering on alleged terrorism and illegal firearms possession brought against them by the Department of State Service (DSS).

Malami and his son were, however, ordered to be remanded at the Kuje Correctional Centre pending the perfection of the bail conditions imposed on them by the Court.

Justice Joyce Abdulmalik granted them bail while ruling on their bail applications, which were argued by their lead Counsel, Joseph Daudu (SAN).

The judge ordered the former AGF and his son to get two sureties each, one of whom must own landed property either in Maitama or Asokoro.

Justice Abdulmalik said that the title of the property must be deposited with the Deputy Chief Registrar of the Court, along with valid international passports.

The sureties are also to depose to an affidavit of means and submit their two recent passport photographs to the court.

Malami and his son were also ordered to submit their international passports and recent passport photographs to the court.

The judge subsequently fixed March 4 for the commencement of the trial.

The Department of State Services (DSS) had arraigned Malami and his son, Abdulaziz, on a five-count charge bordering on terrorism and illegal firearms possession.

In the charge, Malami was accused of refusing to prosecute suspected terrorism financiers, whose case files were handed to him while he served as the AGF and Minister of Justice.

Malami and Abdulaziz are equally accused of warehousing firearms in their residence at Gesse Phase II Area, Birain Kebbi LGA, Kebbi State, without lawful authority.

The DSS accused Malami in count one of the charge, with knowingly abetting terrorism financing, while the ex-AGF and his son are charged in counts two to five, with unlawful, possession of a Sturm Magnum 17-0101 firearm, 16 Redstar AAA 5720 live rounds of cartridges and 27 expended Redstar AAA 5’20 cartridges, contrary to and punishable under relevant Sections of Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022 and Firearms Act, 2004.