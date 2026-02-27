News
Court Grants Malami N200m Bail in DSS Terrorism, Firearm Charges
Justice Joyce Abdulmalikof the Federal High Court Abujahas admitted a former Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, and his son Abdulazizto N200 million bail in the charges bordering on alleged terrorism and illegal firearms possession brought against them by the Department of State Service (DSS).
Malami and his son were, however, ordered to be remanded at the Kuje Correctional Centre pending the perfection of the bail conditions imposed on them by the Court.
Justice Joyce Abdulmalik granted them bail while ruling on their bail applications, which were argued by their lead Counsel, Joseph Daudu (SAN).
The judge ordered the former AGF and his son to get two sureties each, one of whom must own landed property either in Maitama or Asokoro.
Justice Abdulmalik said that the title of the property must be deposited with the Deputy Chief Registrar of the Court, along with valid international passports.
The sureties are also to depose to an affidavit of means and submit their two recent passport photographs to the court.
Malami and his son were also ordered to submit their international passports and recent passport photographs to the court.
The judge subsequently fixed March 4 for the commencement of the trial.
The Department of State Services (DSS) had arraigned Malami and his son, Abdulaziz, on a five-count charge bordering on terrorism and illegal firearms possession.
In the charge, Malami was accused of refusing to prosecute suspected terrorism financiers, whose case files were handed to him while he served as the AGF and Minister of Justice.
Malami and Abdulaziz are equally accused of warehousing firearms in their residence at Gesse Phase II Area, Birain Kebbi LGA, Kebbi State, without lawful authority.
The DSS accused Malami in count one of the charge, with knowingly abetting terrorism financing, while the ex-AGF and his son are charged in counts two to five, with unlawful, possession of a Sturm Magnum 17-0101 firearm, 16 Redstar AAA 5720 live rounds of cartridges and 27 expended Redstar AAA 5’20 cartridges, contrary to and punishable under relevant Sections of Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022 and Firearms Act, 2004.
News
Fubara Appoints New SSG, Chief of Staff
Governor Siminalayi Fubara has appointed Dr. Dagogo S.A. Wokoma as the new Secretary to the Rivers State Government (SSG) and Barrister Sunny Ewule as Chief of Staff, after the recent shake-up of the State’s political and administrative structure.
The appointments were announced on Thursday in a Special Government Notice signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Onwuka Nzeshi, and made available to journalists. Both appointments take immediate effect.
The statement said the appointments take immediate effect, adding that the new appointees would be sworn in at 2:00 p.m. at the Executive Council Chamber, Government House, Port Harcourt.
The statement said the appointments take immediate effect, adding that the new appointees would be sworn in at 2:00 p.m. at the Executive Council Chamber, Government House, Port Harcourt.
The development comes amid the protracted political crisis in the State, which recently escalated into impeachment proceedings against the governor and his deputy, Prof. Ngozi Odu, by the State House of Assembly. The crisis was eventually diffused following the intervention of President Bola Tinubu.
Speaker of the House, Martin Amaewhule, had last week announced during plenary that the Assembly formally withdrew the impeachment notice against the governor and his deputy after the President’s intervention.
Political observers suggest that the dissolution of the cabinet may be part of efforts to rebalance the power structure in the following the peace accord. However, it remains unclear whether the new appointees are aligned with the governor or loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.
The statement read in part: “The Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has appointed Dr. Dagogo S.A. Wokoma as the Secretary to the State Government and Barrister Sunny Ewule as the Chief of Staff.
“Both appointments are with immediate effect. The new appointees will be sworn in at 2:00 pm.today, Thursday, February 26, 2026. The swearing-in ceremony will take place at the Executive Council Chamber, Government House, Port Harcourt.”
News
Court Strikes Out Forgery Case Against Ozekhome As FG Withdraws Charges
The Federal Government has formally withdrawn the forgery charge filed against senior lawyer Mike Ozekhome, bringing an abrupt pause to a case that had drawn public attention.
The charge was originally instituted by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC).
It followed a judgment delivered by a London court over a property linked to the late former FCT minister, Jeremiah Useni.
In January, the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation took over the matter from the ICPC for what it described as effective prosecution.
However, proceedings took a new turn on Tuesday at the FCT High Court.
The Director of Public Prosecution of the Federation, Rotimi Oyedepo, informed Peter Kekemeke that the Federal Government was withdrawing the case file for “further instruction”.
He explained that the decision was taken in line with the provisions of Section 108 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act.
Counsel to the defence, Paul Erokoro, SAN, told the court that his team had no objection to the withdrawal of the charge.
In a brief ruling, Justice Kekemeke held that since the application was not opposed, it was granted.
He consequently struck out the charge and ordered that the case be dismissed.
The withdrawal effectively halts legal action against Ozekhome over the alleged forgery linked to the disputed property transaction.
News
Vexatious and Meddlesome: ADC Condemns Wike’s Tour of FCT Polling Units
The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has accused the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, of interfering in the ongoing Area Council elections in Abuja by visiting polling units during voting hours.
In a statement issued on Saturday by its National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, the party described Wike’s movement across polling centres as “direct interference” capable of intimidating voters and election officials.
The party alleged that the minister’s tour of polling units came after what it termed a unilateral curfew imposed on potential voters, arguing that such actions raise questions about neutrality and fairness in the electoral process.
“The African Democratic Congress strongly condemns the movement of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, around various polling units in Abuja under the guise of monitoring,” the statement read.
ADC further argued that Wike is not a registered voter in the Federal Capital Territory and, as a serving cabinet minister with clear partisan affiliations, has no constitutional role in the conduct of the election.
The party also cited reports of voter suppression and intimidation, alleging collaboration between agents of the All Progressives Congress and some security personnel. It urged its agents and supporters to remain calm but vigilant, while documenting and reporting any irregularities.
Beyond the minister’s presence, ADC raised concerns over disruptions to the Independent National Electoral Commission’s Result Viewing Portal, stating that the platform remained inaccessible while collation was ongoing. The party called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to immediately restore full functionality of the portal and provide a public explanation for the disruption.
Describing Wike’s presence at polling centres during active voting as “vexatious and meddlesome,” the party warned that such actions risk undermining public confidence in the credibility of the elections.
Earlier, videos circulated by Wike’s media aide, Olayinka Lere, showed the minister visiting polling units in Karu, Karshi and Garki.
Speaking after the tour, Wike maintained that the elections were peaceful, security personnel had performed effectively and voter turnout was impressive in satellite towns, though relatively low in parts of the city centre.
