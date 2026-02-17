Alleged N432bn Fraud: El-Rufai Spends Monday Night in EFCC Custody

Former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, spent Monday night in the custody of the EFCC following hours of interrogation over alleged financial misappropriation amounting to N432 billion.

El-Rufai arrived at the EFCC headquarters in Jabi, Abuja, around 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 16, 2026, in response to an invitation reportedly issued in December.

Although he presented himself voluntarily, sources within the anti-graft agency disclosed late Monday that he would remain in custody until investigators reached what they described as “advanced stages” of their questioning.

The probe is said to stem from a 2024 report by the Kaduna State House of Assembly, which accused El-Rufai’s administration between 2015 and 2023 of diverting public funds through multiple state channels.

A senior EFCC official confirmed that investigators are reviewing contracts and financial transactions executed during his eight-year tenure.

Tension flared at the EFCC premises as hundreds of supporters and critics gathered shortly after news of his appearance broke.

Supporters accused the Federal Government of political persecution, chanting solidarity slogans, while a group identified as the Mega National Movement for Good Governance demanded accountability, insisting that no public official is above the law.

Security operatives deployed teargas to disperse the crowd after clashes reportedly broke out between the opposing groups.

In a related development, the Department of State Services (DSS) filed a three-count charge against El-Rufai at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The charges, marked FHC/ABJ/CR/99/2026, reportedly concern the alleged unlawful interception of telephone communications belonging to the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu.

The filing followed a recent interview in which the former governor claimed he had listened to conversations in which Ribadu allegedly directed security operatives to arrest him upon his return from Egypt last week.

El-Rufai’s legal team, led by Ubong Akpan, has described the investigations as arbitrary and a violation of his constitutional rights.

Meanwhile, indications emerged that the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) has also scheduled him for questioning on Wednesday, February 18.

As of Tuesday morning, it remained unclear whether the EFCC would seek a court order to extend his detention or proceed with formal charges. Several of his former aides are reportedly already in custody as investigations continue.