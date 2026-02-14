Acknowledging the legality of such interceptions, the former governor added, “Because that technically is illegal. I know, but the government does it all the time. They listen to our calls all the time without a court order. But someone tapped his phone and told us that he gave the order.”

El-Rufai also accused the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission of using the Department of State Services as a personal tool of Ribadu.

“Subsequently, we found out that it was the ICPC that procured the DSS… and this is a modus operandi of the ICPC that increasingly has become a personal tool of Nuhu Ribadu. Nuhu made the call and made the order,” he said.

While sharply criticising the ICPC, El-Rufai commended the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for professionalism, saying he would honour its invitation.

“But the EFCC, I think, has shown itself to be more professional in this particular instance. And on Monday, by the grace of God, I’ll go and see them,” he said.