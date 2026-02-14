Featured
Makinde Crowns 14 Oyo Chiefs as Obas In Spite of Alaafin’s Objection
Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, on Friday, proceeded with the elevation and coronation of the Alago-Oja of Ago-Oja land and 13 other high chiefs and Baales as crown-wearing Obas, despite a pending motion before the Supreme Court seeking to halt the exercise.
The ceremony, held at Olivet Heights, Oyo, featured the presentation of instruments of office, including staffs and certificates, as well as the formal crowning rites. The Deputy Governor, Bayo Lawal, represented Makinde and performed the official rites on his behalf.
The coronation went ahead notwithstanding a motion on notice dated 30 January 2026 and filed in Appeal No. SC/404/2018 before the Supreme Court of Nigeria in Abuja. The suit was originally instituted by the late Lamidi Adeyemi III.
In the motion, brought under Order 2 Rule 28(1) of the Supreme Court Rules 2014 (as amended) and Section 6(6)(b) of the 1999 Constitution, the applicant sought interlocutory and mandatory injunctions restraining the governor and the Attorney-General of the state from creating or re-establishing the Baale Ago-Oja chieftaincy stool; recognising or further recognising Alhaji Ganiyu Busari; elevating the stool from Part III (Minor Chief) to Part II (Recognised Chief); and installing or crowning him as Oloja of Ago-Oja.
The motion also urged the apex court to set aside Oyo State Gazette No. 01, Vol. 50 of 17 January 2025 insofar as it relates to the elevation of the Baale Ago-Oja chieftaincy.
Through his counsel, Adeola Omotunde (SAN), the Alaafin argued that the chieftaincy stool had been declared non-existent by the Oyo State High Court in a judgment delivered on 31 July 2007 in Suit No. HOY/46/2006 — a decision affirmed by the Court of Appeal, Ibadan Division, on 8 December 2017 in Appeal No. CA/I/90/2008.
The High Court had held that the title “Baale of Ago-Oja” did not exist in Atiba Local Government Area and restrained the state government from recognising or dealing with Busari in that capacity. Although Busari appealed, the Court of Appeal dismissed the appeal. The matter is now pending before the Supreme Court, but has yet to be fixed for hearing.
In a letter dated 8 February 2026 and addressed to the governor, counsel to the Alaafin warned that proceeding with the coronation would amount to illegality and contempt of court, arguing that reviving a chieftaincy declared non-existent by courts of competent jurisdiction would undermine subsisting judgments.
Despite the legal dispute, the state government defended the exercise. In a speech delivered on his behalf, Governor Makinde said the elevation underscored his administration’s commitment to strengthening traditional institutions and promoting peace and grassroots development.
He described the newly crowned monarchs as custodians of culture and partners in progress, urging them to uphold integrity, fairness and inclusiveness in their domains. He added that collaboration between government and traditional rulers remained vital in addressing security challenges and accelerating development.
Earlier, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Otunba Ademola Ojo, described the occasion as historic and culturally significant, saying it reaffirmed Oyo’s rich heritage and enduring traditions.
The newly crowned monarchs include the Alaaguo of Aguoland, Oba David Oyediran; Baba Eyaji of Oyo, Oba Afonja Mukaila; Alajagba of Oyo, Oba Samuel Odurinde; Ona-Isokun of Oyo, Oba Isiaka Tella-Titiloye; Onimileke of Imileke Oyo, Oba Fakayode Alowonle; Onigbudugbu of Gbudugbu Oyo, Oba Salawu Oyeniran; Oloodu of Ojongbodu, Oba Olaniyi Adegboye; Alapa-Ara of Apa-Ara, Oba Tijani Ajeigbe; Onidode of Idodeland, Oba Oyeleke Yusuff; Iba Samu of Oyo Empire, Oba Lamidi Jimoh; Alago-Oja of Ago-Oja Land, Oba Ganiyu Busari; Agbaaki of Oyo, Oba Asimiyu Jimoh; Alakeitan of Akeitan, Oba Jimoh Oyeleye; and Elepe of Iseke, Oba Abel Oyekan.
Dignitaries at the event included the Olubadan of Ibadanland, represented by the Asipa Olubadan, Oba Hamidu Ajibade; former Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Senator Monsurat Sunmonu; members of the 10th Oyo Assembly from the Oyo geopolitical zone; and other political leaders.
The appeal and accompanying motion remain pending before the Supreme Court.
Glo Unveils Valentine Smartphone Promo, Thrills Subscribers with Huge Discounts, 18gb Data
As February unfurls its tender blossoms and love lingers sweetly in the air, Globacom has unveiled a Valentine Smartphone Celebration designed to delight its subscribers with irresistible discounts and generous data rewards.
The seasonal offering, which commenced on 9 February and concludes on 16 February 2026, brings together elegance, innovation and exceptional value in one thoughtfully curated bouquet.
At the heart of the promotion are remarkable price reductions on a selection of premium Samsung devices, including the Samsung Galaxy A56 5G, Samsung Galaxy A36 5G, Samsung Galaxy A26 5G, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Samsung Galaxy A07. Customers who purchase any of these devices will receive a complimentary travel charger and protective pouch, alongside up to 18GB of bonus data spread over six months redeemable exclusively on the Glo network.
The celebration extends beyond Samsung. A range of attractively priced Tecno smartphones and selected Infinix models are also available, ensuring that customers may choose devices suited to their tastes, ambitions and budgets. Whether one seeks sleek sophistication, robust performance or cutting-edge features, the promotion offers something for every digital romantic.
Globacom describes the initiative as a reflection of its enduring commitment to customer centricity and digital empowerment. The carefully selected smartphones are renowned for their advanced technology, refined design and dependable functionality qualities that mirror the company’s aspiration to provide not merely connectivity, but meaningful connection.
The telecom giant enthuses, “Valentine’s season is about bringing people closer. There is no finer expression of that closeness than a smartphone that complements your lifestyle and aspirations. This promotion enables our customers to acquire their dream devices at some of the most competitive prices of the year, enhanced by generous data bonuses to keep conversations flowing.”
Indeed, in a season defined by affection and thoughtful gestures, Globacom’s offering stands as a modern love letter to its subscribers—an invitation to speak, share and stream without restraint. Customers are warmly encouraged to visit Gloworld outlets nationwide, to partake in the Valentine Smartphone Celebration, while stocks last.
50 Years On: Remembering Ex-Head of State Gen Murtala Mohammed (1938 – 1976)
By Eric Elezuo
For five decades since 1976, the memory of Nigeria’s former head of state, has remained a mixture of evergreen and restraint. He was a leader many has come to reckon with as a result of impact. He is noted as the first person to use the popular military catch phrase ‘fellow Nigerians’, and popularised it among subsequent coup leaders, who had used it in all coup situations. He was Murtala Ramat Muhammad GCFR, Nigeria’s third military Head of State, who was murdered in cold blood in a failed military coup on February 13, 1976, less than eight months after he assumed office. Today marks exactly 50 years of his gruesome death.
Murtala Mohammed was a complete soldier; he led bloody coups, and was killed in a bloody coup, led by Lieutenant Colonel Bukar Suka Dimka.
Born on November 8, 1938, Mohammed is believed to have led the 1966 Nigerian counter-coup that overthrew, and brutally murdered General Johnson Aguiyi-Ironsi, then then military Head of State, and featured prominently during the Nigerian Civil War and thereafter ruled over Nigeria from 30 July 1975 after the overthrow of General Yakubu Gowon, until his assassination on that fateful February 13, 1976 morning.
He was born in Kano, into a ruling-class religious family, Murtala served in the Nigerian Army as a cadet in the Royal Military Academy, Sandhurst. He later served in Congo; eventually rose through the ranks to become Brigadier General in 1971, aged 33, becoming one of the youngest generals in Nigeria. Three years later Murtala became the Federal Commissioner for Communications in Lagos.
As a conservative and federalist, Murtala regretted the overthrow of the First Republic and the promulgation of Aguiyi Ironsi’s unification decree of 1966. He was devastated by the assassination of Sir Ahmadu Bello, and for a time said to seriously consider the secession of Northern Nigeria. His career redoubled after Chukwuma Kaduna Nzeogwu and the young majors orchestrated the first military coup in Nigeria of 1966 coup empowering him to lead the mutiny of the night of 29 July 1966 in Abeokuta. Murtala was briefly considered as Supreme Commander before the appointment of Yakubu Gowon. He also masterminded the July 1966 counter coup, which evidently, sparked the Nigerian Civil War.
During the war, he commandeered Nigeria’s second infantry division which was responsible for the death of civilians and much of the rebels. His command’s use of veteran soldiers, no quarter, and scorched earth strategies led to between 10,000 and 30,000 deaths. Combined with the total wartime death toll of three million making the civil war one of the deadliest in modern history. Three years later the Federal military government declared victory which bolstered Murtala’s image over Nigeria and in particular the north as a military leader through the post-war era of “reconciliation, reconstruction, and rehabilitation”. In post-civil-war Nigeria, Murtala ruled with more power than any Nigerian leader before or since, and developed a charismatic authority and cult of personality. During the Cold War, he maintained Nigerian neutrality through participation in the non-aligned movement, but supported the Soviet Union — during the latter’s effort in the Angolan Civil War
Nigeria under Murtala presided over a period of rampant economic prosperity. At the same time, his regime transitioned from being authoritarian into consensus decision-making with Murtala the leader of a military triumvirate, alongside Generals Olusegun Obasanjo and Theophilus Danjuma. The dictatorship softened and Murtala unveiled plans for the demilitarization of politics. In February 1976, barely seven months into his nascent rule, Murtala without having time to see his plans implemented was assassinated in a failed coup d’ètat attempt, being succeeded by Olusegun Obasanjo as Head of State, who, in turn, led the Nigerian transition to democracy with the Second Nigerian Republic.
The legacy of Murtala in Nigerian history remains controversial as the nature of his rule changed over time. His reign was marked by both brutal repression, and economic prosperity, which greatly improved the quality of life in Nigeria. His dictatorial style proved highly adaptable, which enabled wide-sweeping social and economic reform, while consistent pursuits during his reign centered on highly centralised government, authoritarianism, federalism, national Federalism, and pan-Africanism.
Murtala Muhammed was born on November 8, 1938 in Kano. His father, Muhammed Riskuwa, was from the Fulani Genawa clan, who had a history of Islamic jurisprudence as both his paternal grandfather Suleman and paternal great-grandfather Mohammed Zangi served as Chief Judges in Kano Emirate and held the title of chief Alkali of Kano. His father worked in the Kano Native Authority and was related to Aminu Kano, Inuwa Wada, and Aminu Wali. He died in 1953, his mother, Uwani Rahamatu, was from the Kanuri and Fulani Jobawa clan, the Jobawa clan members include the Makama of Kano and Abdullahi Aliyu Sumaila, his maternal grandfather Yakubu Soja a World War I veteran was from Dawakin Tofa while his maternal grandmother Hajiya Hauwau (Aya) was from Gezawa, he was educated at Cikin Gida Elementary School which was inside the emir’s palace.
He then transferred to Gidan Makama primary school in Kano which was just outside the palace. He then proceeded to Kano Middle School (now Rumfa College, Kano) in 1949, before attending the famous Government College (now Barewa College) in Zaria, where he obtained his school certificate in 1957. At Barewa College, Muhammed was a member of the Cadet Corps and was captain of shooting in his final year. In 1957, he obtained a school leaving certificate and applied to join the Nigerian army later in the year.
Murtala Muhammed joined the Nigerian Army in 1958. He spent short training stints in Nigeria and Ghana and then was trained as an officer cadet at Sandhurst Royal Military Academy in England. After his training, he was commissioned as a second lieutenant in 1961 and assigned to the Nigerian Army Signals that same year, later spending a short stint with the No. 3 Brigade Signals Troop in Congo In 1962, Muhammed was appointed aide-de-camp to M. A. Majekodunmi, the federally-appointed administrator of the Western Region.
In 1963, he became the officer-in-charge of the First Brigade Signal Troop in Kaduna, Nigeria. That year he traveled to the Royal Corps of Signals at Catterick Garrison, England for a course on advanced telecommunications techniques. On his return to Nigeria in 1964, he was promoted to major and appointed officer-commanding, 1st Signal Squadron in Apapa, Lagos. In November 1965, he was made acting Chief of Signals of the Army, while his paternal uncle, Inuwa Wada had recently been appointed Defense Minister.
Mohammed’s coup in 1966 led to the installation of Lieutenant-Colonel Yakubu Gowon as Supreme Commander of the Nigerian Armed Forces, despite the intransigence of Muhammed who wanted the role of Supreme Commander for himself. However, as Gowon was militarily his senior, and finding a lack of support from the British and American advisors, he caved in. Gowon rewarded him by confirming his ranking (he had been an acting Lt. Colonel until then) and his appointment (Inspector of Signals).
In June 1968, he relinquished his commanding position and was posted to Lagos and appointed Inspector of Signals. In April 1968, he was promoted to colonel. The actions of the division during this period, mostly in Asaba became a subject of speculation. In a book published in 2017, S. Elizabeth Bird and Fraser Ottanelli document the 1967 mass murder of civilians by troops of the 2 Division under General Muhammed’s command. They also discussed the events leading up to the massacre, and its impact on Asaba and on the progress of the war, as well as other civilian massacres carried out by soldiers of the 2nd Division at Onitsha and Isheagu.
Between 1970 and 1971, he attended the Joint Service Staff College in England, his supervisor’s report attributed him to having ”a quick agile mind, considerable ability and common sense. He holds strong views which he puts forward in a forthright manner. He is a strong character and determined.
However, he finds it difficult to moderate his opinions and finds it difficult to enter into debate with others whose views he may not share”. After the war, he was promoted to brigadier-general in October 1971. Between 1971 and 1974, Muhammed was involved in routine activities within the signals unit of the army. However, he also disagreed with some of the policies being pursued by Gowon.
On 7 August 1974, the head of state, General Yakubu Gowon appointed him as the new Federal Commissioner for Communications, which he combined with his military duties as Inspector of Signals at the Army Signals Headquarters in Apapa, Lagos. On 7 August 1974, General Yakubu Gowon appointed Muhammed as the Federal commissioner (position now called Minister) for communications to oversee and facilitate the nation’s development of cost effective communication infrastructures during the oil boom. After the war and after he took power as head of state, Muhammed started the reorganization and demobilization of 100,000 troops from the armed forces. The number of troops in the armed forces decreased from 250,000 to 150,000.
On 29 July 1975, General Yakubu Gowon was overthrown while attending the 12th summit of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU) in Kampala, Uganda. Muhammed took power as the new Military Head of State. Brigadiers Obasanjo (later Lt. General) and Danjuma (later Lt. General) were appointed as Chief of Staff, Supreme HQ and Chief of Army Staff, respectively.
In the coup d’état that brought him to power he introduced the phrases “Fellow Nigerians” and “with immediate effect” to the national lexicon. In a short time, Murtala Muhammed’s policies won him broad popular support, and his decisiveness elevated him to the status of a folk hero.
However his highly popular, often televised “with immediate effect” style of governing, also gained some criticism amongst the countries top civil servants – some of which were Nigeria’s top intellectuals. His ad-hoc Presidential proclamations left his civil service often unprepared, lacking details or even funding to implement his ideas, and his administration led to the dismissal of thousands of civil servants. Over 10,000 civil servants, government employees were dismissed without benefits; reasons stated were age, health, incompetence, or malpractice. The removal of such a large amount of public officials affected the public service, the judiciary, the police and armed forces, the diplomatic service, public corporations, and university officials. Quite a few officials were tried on corruption charges, and an ex-military state governor was executed for gross office misconduct.
Muhammed took federal control of the country’s two largest newspapers – Daily Times and New Nigerian; all media in Nigeria was now under federal control. He also took federal control of the remaining state-run universities. On February 3, 1976, the Military Government of Murtala Muhammed created new states and renamed others, the states he created include: Bauchi, Benue, Borno, Imo, Niger, Ogun, and Ondo. This brought the total number of states in Nigeria to nineteen in 1976.
As head of state, Muhammed put in place plans to build a new Federal Capital Territory due to Lagos being overcrowded. He set up a panel headed by Justice Akinola Aguda, which chose the Abuja area as the new capital ahead of other proposed locations. On February 3, 1976, Muhammed announced that the Federal Capital would in the future move to a federal territory location of about 8,000 square kilometres in the central part of the country.
Towards the end of 1975, the administration implemented a mass purge in the Nigerian civil service. The civil service was viewed as undisciplined and lacking a sense of purpose. A retrenchment exercise was implemented as part of a strategy to refocus the service.
Source: Wikipedia
Renowned Scholar Biodun Jeyifo Dies Days After Celebrating 80th Birthday
Nigerian academic, literary critic and Professor Emeritus Biodun Jeyifo, is dead. He was 80.
Jeyifo was widely regarded as one of the foremost scholars of Nobel laureate Wole Soyinka.
His passing was announced by the President of the Nigerian Academy of Letters, Andrew Haruna, in a statement on Wednesday, saying the scholar passed away on 11 February.
The Nigerian Academy of Letters expressed condolences to his family and the academic community, describing his passing as a significant loss to literary scholarship in Nigeria and beyond.
In January, an international scholarly gathering was held at the MUSON Centre in Lagos to mark his 80th birthday.
The event drew academics, writers and cultural figures in recognition of his lifelong contributions to literary studies and intellectual life.
Colleagues have often described Mr Jeyifo’s writing as both intellectually rigorous and accessible, blending critical depth with clarity of expression.
Beyond Soyinka studies, he was known for his wide-ranging engagement with world Anglophone literature, cultural theory and postcolonial thought.
Born on 5 January 1946, Mr Jeyifo was a Fellow of the Nigerian Academy of Letters and a prominent public intellectual whose career spanned several decades of teaching, research and mentorship across Nigeria and the United States.
