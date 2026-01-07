Shock As OAU Medical Student Dies in His Sleep

By Hon. Femi Kehinde

“Nunc Dimittis” also known as the “Song of Simeon” is a canticle from Luke 2:29 – 32; “Lord, now lettest thou thy servant depart in peace: according to thy word. For mine eyes have seen thy salvation, which thou hast prepared before the face of all people To be a light to lighten the Gentiles, and to be the glory of thy people Israel.”

This popular Christian canticle in the Christian Hymnal songs – songs of praise (SOP) always fascinates me whenever I hear of the loss of a departed soul as a terminal end of a race well fought. This was the lot of Amb. James Durojaiye Olufemi Sokoya who passed on some few days to his 95th birthday in November 2025. Interestingly, a Yoruba epistemology, mores and believes Abikus usually don’t live long. J.P. Clark – a popular poet in his epic poem on abiku whilst expressing his frustration on the Abiku phenomenon wrote – “coming and going these several seasons, do stay out on the baobab tree, follow where you please your kindred spirits if indoor is not enough for you” and Wole Soyinka – another notable poet on a similar poem abiku wrote in exasperation – “in vain your bangles cast. Charmed circles at my feet. I am Abiku, calling for the first. And the repeated time…”.

James Durojaiye Olufemi Sokoya was born on 26th November, 1930 as the tenth child of Eunice that has suffered nine (9) abikus out of eleven (11) children. Eunice practically begged this new born baby not to follow the path of her earlier nine fruits of the womb, and on the eighth day, Solomon and Eunice – the parents in supplication and like in a wait and see attitude named him Durojaiye, and drummed the name into his ears. Duroorike! Interestingly again, this Durojaiye (wait and enjoy life) waited and enjoyed a life that blossomed and prospered him for 95 years – almost a century.

In retrospect, Moshood Abiola was the first surviving child of Salawudeen and Zulikat Wuraola Abiola who had suffered twenty-two (22) abikus before he came on the 24th of August 1937 and was on the eighth day named ‘Kashimawo’ (Let’s wait and see), as a matter of fact he was not given a proper name Moshood Olawale until the age of 13. He lived, blossomed and prospered but did not live for too long a time (1937 – 1998). A huge difference between Kashimawo and Durojaiye.

He showed an early brilliant scholastic life despite extreme parental care, love and affection showered on him as the first child that would stay after nine (9) previous losses. He started his primary education in both “Ojowo United Infants” and “Ojowo United Primary” schools in Ijebu-Igbo from January 1938 to December 1945. He was very brilliant at school. His classmates gave him the appellation “Ever-First Duro” All his teachers loved him and assured him of a bright future in life. He was Igi-Iwe par excellence.

As a brilliant scholar, he passed his entrance examination to the prestigious Government College Ibadan and also the popular Ijebu-Ode Grammar School, but due to one reason or another, or perhaps a twist of fate he could not translate from standard six to either of the two prestigious colleges in 1946 for secondary education. However, despite this twist of fate, destiny still locks in the corner for the brilliant Duro. He was forced to pursue a teaching career as a pupil teacher with a standard six certificate where he diligently performed his classroom duties for three (3) years from January 1946 to December 1949.

To him, as a committed member of the Anglican Communion, till he breath his last, lGod’s time is the best and Que Sera Sera – What will be will be. In between, he kept himself alive with photography and music as his hobby. In 1950, he gained admission into the Lagos Archdeaconry Teacher Training College (later St. Paul’s College), Abeokuta for a two-year course. In the college, he was still non-parrel (no equal) in his educational feats and accomplishments. He was therefore retained by the College Authorities after completion of his study as a Grade III teacher. Whilst teaching, he, through private studies and the encouragement of well-wishers, took and passed the Senior Cambridge Certificate Examination in Grade II in June 1953 as a private candidate.

Thereafter, he spent another two successful years (1954-55) in St. Luke’s College Ibadan. From St. Luke’s College, Molete Ibadan he obtained a Grade II Teacher’s Certificate and later, by a special examination in Advanced History and Advanced Geography, he obtained a Grade IIA Teacher’s Certificate.

From there, he was as a mark of honour, posted to his former Alma Mater, St. Paul’s College, Abeokuta. Whilst in St. Paul’s College, he passed the General Certificate of Education (GCE) of London in seven Ordinary Level subjects as a private candidate. In his private studies for this and other higher examinations, he patronized some Overseas Correspondence Colleges (Wolsey Hall and Tutorial College) of the U.K. From his teaching post at St. Paul’s College, Abeokuta, he gained admission into the University College, Ibadan, by entrance examination, in September 1957. That same year, his admission was converted into a Direct Entry., giving due consideration to his having obtained the GCE (London) in four Advanced level subjects. He also passed the University College Qualifying Test to pursue the honours course in Geography. In June 1960, he graduated from the University with a B.A. London degree (Honours Geography) with History as Subsidiary. It was a Déjà Vu! After a circuitous journey and long circumlocution, destiny had already prepared a road for Duro in the Nigeria’s civil service first and foremost, and also in the diplomatic service of Nigeria. In preparation for his diplomatic career, he studied French at the University of Geneva Summer Session. He also participated in a nine-month course, specially arranged for ten Nigerian Diplomatic Officers in French, International Law, and Diplomacy in both the African Institute of Geneva and the Institute of Higher Studies in International Relations in Geneva, Switzerland. Whilst in the Diplomatic Service, he participated in several seminars and symposia in and outside Nigeria. To enhance his performance, he also took short language courses in German, Spanish and Serbo Croatian. Duro started his administrative experience in the Western Nigerian Public Service where he served from 1960 – 62 as an Administrative Officer in the Ministry of Education, the Premier’s Office, the Ministry of Agriculture and the Treasury, where he was thoroughly groomed by notable Administrators like late Chief S.O. Adebo, late Chief E.A. Dina, Professor S.O. Biobaku, Chief S.O. Asabia, Professor C.O. Taiwo and Chief Ejuitche. In Ibadan in 1961, Chief S.O. Adebo, the then renowned Head of Service, in open appreciation of their hard work, honesty and devotion to duty, encouraged four selected young Administrative Officers (Messrs. Adekuoye, Olaitan, Kumapayi and Sokoya) with these words: “Keep it up, the sky is the limit.” He transferred his services (by interview and selection) to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Lagos in September 1962. In his diplomatic career, he had the opportunity to serve in various capacities both at Headquarters in Lagos and in Nigerian missions abroad. At Headquarters, he served at the initial stage as a Second Secretary and later in his career as Head, Asia Department, Chief of Protocol (in the Gowon Administration), Director Information and External Publicity Department, and External Publicity Department and Director, European Affairs Department. For his overseas postings, he served as a Second Secretary and later a First Secretary at the Permanent Mission of Nigeria to the United Nations in New York (1964-65) under Chief S.O. Adebo and with other colleagues, including Olu Sanni and Emeka Anyaoku. He was posted to head the Nigerian Embassy in Bamako, Mali as Charge d’Affaires a.i. (1965-66) because of his knowledge of French. He then moved to Nairobi, Kenya where he served briefly as Acting High Commissioner and later as Head of Chancery (1966-67). Following his services in Lagos as Chief of Protocol during the Gowon Administration (1967 to 1969), he was posted to open the Embassy of Nigeria in Algiers, Algeria as Charge d’Affaires a.i. (1969 – 70).

He was posted from there to the Permanent Mission of Nigeria to the United Nations (1970-73). While in Geneva, he represented Nigeria mainly in the Conference of the Committee on Disarmament with other U.N agents. He also looked after Nigeria’s interest in Austria and Turkey. He was instrumental to Nigeria’s entry into OPEC as well as the opening of a Nigerian Embassy in Vienna Austria. He served briefly with Ambassador B.A. Clark, as Counsellor before he moved to his first Ambassadorial post in London as Deputy High Commissioner to Ambassador Sule Kolo (1973-74). He was posted to Kingston, Jamaica as the first Resident Nigerian High Commissioner, with concurrent accreditation as Ambassador to Cuba, Haiti, Dominican Republic, and High Commissioner to the Bahamas (1974-77).

His last ambassadorial post was in Belgrade, former Yugoslavia (1981-85). After leaving Yugoslavia, he was posted to the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru near Jos in 1986, as a Director from where he voluntarily retired in 1988 after meritorious service to the Nigeria nation.

After retirement in 1988, he lived a very active and engaging life in philanthropy, social and community services, God’s vineyard and service to mankind. Ambassador Sokoya took singular pride in the fact that in all his entire diplomatic career, he never lobbied for any promotion or posting. He firmly believed only in God’s grace for due reward for his diligent and honest services to the nation.

He was happily married in his lifetime to his heartthrob – Late. Mrs. Mercy Abosede Oluremi (nee Osigbesan of Ojowo, Ijebu-Igbo) on the 5th of March 1957, and the marriage was richly blessed with good children – Olusegun, Oyinade, Oluyinka, Olufunmilayo, Olumide and Olufemi who are today core professionals in their various fields of endeavors.

Ambassador Sokoya Lived a life of spartan self-discipline devoid of ostentation. As a matter style and choice, he avoided chieftaincy titles and partisan politics. He lived an enviable and worthy life. He was very humble, unassuming and jovial.

May the soul of this quintessential diplomat and omoluabi par excellence continually find peaceful repose with the Almighty Lord.

Hon. (Barr) Femi Kehinde is the Principal Partner, Femi Kehinde & Co (Solicitors) and Former Member, House of Representatives National Assembly, Abuja, representing Ayedire/Iwo/Ola-Oluwa Federal Constituency of Osun State, (1999-2003).