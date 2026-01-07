Connect with us

Shock As OAU Medical Student Dies in His Sleep

4 hours ago

The management, staff and students of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, have been thrown into mourning following the sudden death of a Part Three medical student of the institution, Timilehin Toromade.

Announcing the death on Tuesday in a release signed by the university’s Public Relations Officer, Abiodun Olanrewaju, and obtained in Osogbo, the management said Toromade was believed to have died in his sleep in the early hours of Tuesday.

Giving further details surrounding the incident, the management said Toromade, with matriculation number CLI/2022/133, possibly died after 2 a.m. on Tuesday, as one of his roommates reportedly opened the door for another medical student occupying the same building around that time.

“The Management of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, has received with profound shock, deep sorrow and a heavy heart the devastating news of the sudden passing of an eighteen-year-old Part Three student of the College of Health Sciences, Department of Medicine and Surgery — who reportedly died in his sleep in the early hours of today, Tuesday, 6th of January, 2026,” the statement read in part.

In a condolence message, the OAU Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Simeon Bamire, condoled with the family of the late student, his classmates, colleagues and friends.

Describing the incident as “deeply painful and distressing,” Bamire further said: “The entire University community is united in grief over the untimely departure of a student who had embraced the rigours of medical training with the hope of, one day, healing others and serving humanity. His passing has left a void in the hearts of his peers and all who knew him.

“The loss of a young life filled with promise, purpose, and potential is a tragedy that words alone cannot adequately capture.”

The management assured the public that it was “working closely with relevant authorities to fully understand the circumstances surrounding this unfortunate incident, in line with established medical procedures.”

It also said the university was putting in place appropriate support measures to assist students and members of the university community who had been emotionally affected by the tragic loss.

“At this moment of collective mourning, we, University, call on students, staff, alumni, and friends of the institution to remain calm, compassionate, and prayerful, and to uphold the values of empathy and solidarity for which the Great Ife is renowned,” the management said.

Between Durojaiye and Nunc Dimittis: Exit of a Quintessential Diplomat (1930–2025)

2 days ago

January 5, 2026

By Hon. Femi Kehinde

“Nunc Dimittis” also known as the “Song of Simeon” is a canticle from Luke 2:29 – 32; “Lord, now lettest thou thy servant depart in peace: according to thy word. For mine eyes have seen thy salvation, which thou hast prepared before the face of all people To be a light to lighten the Gentiles, and to be the glory of thy people Israel.”
This popular Christian canticle in the Christian Hymnal songs – songs of praise (SOP) always fascinates me whenever I hear of the loss of a departed soul as a terminal end of a race well fought. This was the lot of Amb. James Durojaiye Olufemi Sokoya who passed on some few days to his 95th birthday in November 2025. Interestingly, a Yoruba epistemology, mores and believes Abikus usually don’t live long. J.P. Clark – a popular poet in his epic poem on abiku whilst expressing his frustration on the Abiku phenomenon wrote – “coming and going these several seasons, do stay out on the baobab tree, follow where you please your kindred spirits if indoor is not enough for you” and Wole Soyinka – another notable poet on a similar poem abiku wrote in exasperation – “in vain your bangles cast. Charmed circles at my feet. I am Abiku, calling for the first. And the repeated time…”.

James Durojaiye Olufemi Sokoya was born on 26th November, 1930 as the tenth child of Eunice that has suffered nine (9) abikus out of eleven (11) children. Eunice practically begged this new born baby not to follow the path of her earlier nine fruits of the womb, and on the eighth day, Solomon and Eunice – the parents in supplication and like in a wait and see attitude named him Durojaiye, and drummed the name into his ears. Duroorike! Interestingly again, this Durojaiye (wait and enjoy life) waited and enjoyed a life that blossomed and prospered him for 95 years – almost a century.

In retrospect, Moshood Abiola was the first surviving child of Salawudeen and Zulikat Wuraola Abiola who had suffered twenty-two (22) abikus before he came on the 24th of August 1937 and was on the eighth day named ‘Kashimawo’ (Let’s wait and see), as a matter of fact he was not given a proper name Moshood Olawale until the age of 13. He lived, blossomed and prospered but did not live for too long a time (1937 – 1998). A huge difference between Kashimawo and Durojaiye.

He showed an early brilliant scholastic life despite extreme parental care, love and affection showered on him as the first child that would stay after nine (9) previous losses. He started his primary education in both “Ojowo United Infants” and “Ojowo United Primary” schools in Ijebu-Igbo from January 1938 to December 1945. He was very brilliant at school. His classmates gave him the appellation “Ever-First Duro” All his teachers loved him and assured him of a bright future in life. He was Igi-Iwe par excellence.

As a brilliant scholar, he passed his entrance examination to the prestigious Government College Ibadan and also the popular Ijebu-Ode Grammar School, but due to one reason or another, or perhaps a twist of fate he could not translate from standard six to either of the two prestigious colleges in 1946 for secondary education. However, despite this twist of fate, destiny still locks in the corner for the brilliant Duro. He was forced to pursue a teaching career as a pupil teacher with a standard six certificate where he diligently performed his classroom duties for three (3) years from January 1946 to December 1949.

To him, as a committed member of the Anglican Communion, till he breath his last, lGod’s time is the best and Que Sera Sera – What will be will be. In between, he kept himself alive with photography and music as his hobby. In 1950, he gained admission into the Lagos Archdeaconry Teacher Training College (later St. Paul’s College), Abeokuta for a two-year course. In the college, he was still non-parrel (no equal) in his educational feats and accomplishments. He was therefore retained by the College Authorities after completion of his study as a Grade III teacher. Whilst teaching, he, through private studies and the encouragement of well-wishers, took and passed the Senior Cambridge Certificate Examination in Grade II in June 1953 as a private candidate.

Thereafter, he spent another two successful years (1954-55) in St. Luke’s College Ibadan. From St. Luke’s College, Molete Ibadan he obtained a Grade II Teacher’s Certificate and later, by a special examination in Advanced History and Advanced Geography, he obtained a Grade IIA Teacher’s Certificate.

From there, he was as a mark of honour, posted to his former Alma Mater, St. Paul’s College, Abeokuta. Whilst in St. Paul’s College, he passed the General Certificate of Education (GCE) of London in seven Ordinary Level subjects as a private candidate. In his private studies for this and other higher examinations, he patronized some Overseas Correspondence Colleges (Wolsey Hall and Tutorial College) of the U.K. From his teaching post at St. Paul’s College, Abeokuta, he gained admission into the University College, Ibadan, by entrance examination, in September 1957. That same year, his admission was converted into a Direct Entry., giving due consideration to his having obtained the GCE (London) in four Advanced level subjects. He also passed the University College Qualifying Test to pursue the honours course in Geography. In June 1960, he graduated from the University with a B.A. London degree (Honours Geography) with History as Subsidiary. It was a Déjà Vu! After a circuitous journey and long circumlocution, destiny had already prepared a road for Duro in the Nigeria’s civil service first and foremost, and also in the diplomatic service of Nigeria. In preparation for his diplomatic career, he studied French at the University of Geneva Summer Session. He also participated in a nine-month course, specially arranged for ten Nigerian Diplomatic Officers in French, International Law, and Diplomacy in both the African Institute of Geneva and the Institute of Higher Studies in International Relations in Geneva, Switzerland. Whilst in the Diplomatic Service, he participated in several seminars and symposia in and outside Nigeria. To enhance his performance, he also took short language courses in German, Spanish and Serbo Croatian. Duro started his administrative experience in the Western Nigerian Public Service where he served from 1960 – 62 as an Administrative Officer in the Ministry of Education, the Premier’s Office, the Ministry of Agriculture and the Treasury, where he was thoroughly groomed by notable Administrators like late Chief S.O. Adebo, late Chief E.A. Dina, Professor S.O. Biobaku, Chief S.O. Asabia, Professor C.O. Taiwo and Chief Ejuitche. In Ibadan in 1961, Chief S.O. Adebo, the then renowned Head of Service, in open appreciation of their hard work, honesty and devotion to duty, encouraged four selected young Administrative Officers (Messrs. Adekuoye, Olaitan, Kumapayi and Sokoya) with these words: “Keep it up, the sky is the limit.” He transferred his services (by interview and selection) to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Lagos in September 1962. In his diplomatic career, he had the opportunity to serve in various capacities both at Headquarters in Lagos and in Nigerian missions abroad. At Headquarters, he served at the initial stage as a Second Secretary and later in his career as Head, Asia Department, Chief of Protocol (in the Gowon Administration), Director Information and External Publicity Department, and External Publicity Department and Director, European Affairs Department. For his overseas postings, he served as a Second Secretary and later a First Secretary at the Permanent Mission of Nigeria to the United Nations in New York (1964-65) under Chief S.O. Adebo and with other colleagues, including Olu Sanni and Emeka Anyaoku. He was posted to head the Nigerian Embassy in Bamako, Mali as Charge d’Affaires a.i. (1965-66) because of his knowledge of French. He then moved to Nairobi, Kenya where he served briefly as Acting High Commissioner and later as Head of Chancery (1966-67). Following his services in Lagos as Chief of Protocol during the Gowon Administration (1967 to 1969), he was posted to open the Embassy of Nigeria in Algiers, Algeria as Charge d’Affaires a.i. (1969 – 70).

He was posted from there to the Permanent Mission of Nigeria to the United Nations (1970-73). While in Geneva, he represented Nigeria mainly in the Conference of the Committee on Disarmament with other U.N agents. He also looked after Nigeria’s interest in Austria and Turkey. He was instrumental to Nigeria’s entry into OPEC as well as the opening of a Nigerian Embassy in Vienna Austria. He served briefly with Ambassador B.A. Clark, as Counsellor before he moved to his first Ambassadorial post in London as Deputy High Commissioner to Ambassador Sule Kolo (1973-74). He was posted to Kingston, Jamaica as the first Resident Nigerian High Commissioner, with concurrent accreditation as Ambassador to Cuba, Haiti, Dominican Republic, and High Commissioner to the Bahamas (1974-77).

His last ambassadorial post was in Belgrade, former Yugoslavia (1981-85). After leaving Yugoslavia, he was posted to the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru near Jos in 1986, as a Director from where he voluntarily retired in 1988 after meritorious service to the Nigeria nation.

After retirement in 1988, he lived a very active and engaging life in philanthropy, social and community services, God’s vineyard and service to mankind. Ambassador Sokoya took singular pride in the fact that in all his entire diplomatic career, he never lobbied for any promotion or posting. He firmly believed only in God’s grace for due reward for his diligent and honest services to the nation.

He was happily married in his lifetime to his heartthrob – Late. Mrs. Mercy Abosede Oluremi (nee Osigbesan of Ojowo, Ijebu-Igbo) on the 5th of March 1957, and the marriage was richly blessed with good children – Olusegun, Oyinade, Oluyinka, Olufunmilayo, Olumide and Olufemi who are today core professionals in their various fields of endeavors.

Ambassador Sokoya Lived a life of spartan self-discipline devoid of ostentation. As a matter style and choice, he avoided chieftaincy titles and partisan politics. He lived an enviable and worthy life. He was very humble, unassuming and jovial.

May the soul of this quintessential diplomat and omoluabi par excellence continually find peaceful repose with the Almighty Lord.

Hon. (Barr) Femi Kehinde is the Principal Partner, Femi Kehinde & Co (Solicitors) and Former Member, House of Representatives National Assembly, Abuja, representing Ayedire/Iwo/Ola-Oluwa Federal Constituency of Osun State, (1999-2003).

Anyone Who Says Obi Can't Be VP Not Democrat – Dele Momodu

4 days ago

January 3, 2026

A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dele Momodu, has faulted comments by political economist, Professor Pat Utomi, on the party’s 2027 presidential ticket, saying anyone who insists that former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, cannot be a vice-presidential candidate is “not a democrat.”

Momodu made the remarks in a post on his verified X account on Friday while reacting to Utomi’s recent comments following Obi’s official defection to the ADC.

Utomi, during a television interview on Thursday, had threatened to withdraw his support for Obi if he accepted a vice-presidential slot in the opposition coalition.
Expressing surprise at Utomi’s position, Momodu said the stance reflected a lack of political realism and democratic thinking.

“Anyone insisting that Obi cannot run behind anyone is definitely not a Democrat who wishes to rescue Nigeria from one man dictatorship,” Momodu wrote.

While noting his long-standing relationship and respect for Utomi, Momodu said political success in Nigeria required pragmatism rather than idealism.

“Professor Pat Utomi is one of the brightest Nigerians I love and respect,” he said, recounting their personal and professional history. However, he argued that Nigeria’s political environment differed from the models often cited by Utomi.

“My candid view is that every nation must have its own organic strategies while it may study and borrow ideas from elsewhere. The Nigerian topography is an abnormal configuration,” he said.

Momodu noted that intellectual brilliance alone rarely translated into electoral success in Nigeria, where what he described as “primordial sentiments” often shape outcomes.

“This is why the above statement credited to my egbon, Pat, often breaks my heart. He seems not to have learnt from his own experience that ‘big grammar’ does not win elections,” he added.

Drawing parallels from recent political contests, Momodu said parties often prioritised electability over perceived brilliance.

“APC had a far more fascinating and cerebral Yemi Osinbajo, yet it chose Bola Ahmed Tinubu as its flagbearer in 2023. The key word is reality,” he said.

He also recalled how Obi gained national prominence in 2019 when former Vice President Atiku Abubakar selected him as his running mate.

“In 2019, one visionary gentleman, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, placed Obi on the national platform against the wishes of many governors and stakeholders,” Momodu stated.

He urged Obi to embrace party discipline, saying, “Obi should be encouraged to be a humble party man.”

Momodu’s comments came hours after another ADC chieftain, Dr Ladan Salihu, also called on Utomi and Obi’s supporters to exercise restraint over debates on the party’s 2027 presidential ticket.

Speaking on Arise Television’s The Morning Show on Friday, Salihu urged party members to focus on strengthening the ADC rather than engaging in early disagreements over zoning and candidacy.

 

How Glo's Reliable Network Supports Mental Health in Nigeria: Evidence from Neurophysiology

4 days ago

January 3, 2026

By Dr. Sani Sa'idu Baba

Have you ever noticed the tension that builds when a call fails repeatedly or a page refuses to load at a critical moment, or an urgent message fails to send? That frustration is not merely emotional, it is rather biological.

In today’s digitally driven society, network connectivity has become an invisible companion to daily life. From work and learning to social interaction and emergency communication, the brain increasingly depends on digital systems to function efficiently. As a physiology and neuroscience researcher, I have become deeply interested in how the quality of this connectivity, particularly network reliability quietly influences mental health in Nigeria.

The human brain is fundamentally predictive. Each attempt to place a call or access information carries an expectation of success. When connectivity repeatedly fails, this expectation is violated, activating the body’s stress response pathways in the brain involving the hypothalamus, anterior pituitary and the adrenal gland. Consequently, cortisol levels rise, attention becomes fragmented, emotional regulation weakens, and frustration accumulates. When such digital stressors occur daily, they contribute to mental fatigue, anxiety, reduced productivity, and, in susceptible individuals, depressive symptoms.

At a neurophysiological level, this relationship between connectivity and brain function can be clearly understood through the structure of the nervous system itself. The most efficient neurons in the human body are myelinated neurons, cells insulated by a myelin sheath that allows electrical impulses to travel rapidly, smoothly, and with minimal signal loss. This is strikingly similar to the most robust telecommunication infrastructure in Nigeria, the Glo-1 submarine cable, where signals are protected from environmental interference and transmitted at extremely high speeds with remarkable stability, and bridges the digital divide between urban and rural areas, ensuring that no community is left behind in the digital era. Just as myelination prevents signal leakage and delay along neural pathways, Glo-1 submarine cable ensures that information moves efficiently across long distances without repeated breakdowns. In the same way that efficient neurotransmitter mechanisms enable accurate communication across synapses without excessive neural firing, Glo’s stable call and data transmission mediates communication between people with fewer retries, interruptions, or failures conserving cognitive effort and reducing emotional strain.

Through research and observation of everyday users across different Nigerian settings, a consistent pattern emerges: individuals on more stable networks particularly Glo, experience fewer communication related stress episodes. When calls connect smoothly and data responds promptly, the brain completes its expected task–reward loop. Neurochemically, this supports dopamine and serotonin activity, neurotransmitters essential for motivation, emotional balance, pleasure and psychological well-being. The result is not excitement, but calm efficiency, a state in which the brain functions optimally.

From a cognitive perspective, reliable connectivity significantly reduces cognitive overload.
The brain no longer needs to repeatedly switch attention to troubleshoot poor signals or reload failed pages. Glo’s stable data and call performance provides a practical environment in which sustained attention, working memory, and learning efficiency can be observed. Students engage more deeply, professionals maintain focus longer, and tasks are completed with less mental exhaustion.

The implications surrounding network reliability extend beyond mental states into stress physiology. Repeated activation of the stress system leads to chronically elevated cortisol, a hormone strongly associated with metabolic disorders such as diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular disease, and impaired immune function. By reducing unreliable communication which is a common yet underestimated source of daily stress, Glo’s consistent network may support healthier cortisol regulation, indirectly lowering long term disease risk.

An often overlooked but equally important contributor to digital mental well being is customer support responsiveness and service innovation. When users encounter challenges, the speed and clarity with which those challenges are resolved significantly influence stress perception. Glo’s reputation for fast customer care response and continuous service innovation reduces the sense of helplessness that typically accompanies technical difficulties. Neurophysiologically, timely problem resolution prevents prolonged activation of the stress response, limits cortisol surges, and restores a sense of control, one of the brain’s strongest buffers against anxiety amongst Glo users in Nigeria.

Mental fatigue and sleep quality are also shaped by digital reliability. Network instability, particularly in the evening, prolongs frustration, increases emotional arousal, and delays disengagement from screens. In contrast, stable connectivity frequently reported among Glo users allows digital tasks to conclude smoothly, enabling the brain to transition into rest, improve sleep, supports neural recovery, emotional resilience, and next day cognitive performance.

From a research standpoint, Glo’s network functions almost as a real-world neurophysiological case study. It demonstrates how digital stability influences mood regulation, attention span, productivity, learning, and sleep which are core pillars of mental health. These observations are not claims of perfection, but patterns consistently noticed in everyday life and interpreted through established principles of neuroscience and physiology.

This reflection is not written as an advertisement, but as an honest, curiosity-driven analysis grounded in scientific understanding. Telecom infrastructure is often discussed in economic or technical terms, yet its influence on brain function and mental well-being is profound. In a society increasingly shaped by digital interactions, reliability is not merely convenience, it is neurological relief.

When connectivity is stable, the mind relaxes, stress hormones settle, learning deepens, and productivity improves. In this quiet way, Glo’s reliable network may be serving as a silent contributor to better mental health in Nigeria.

Dr. Baba writes from Kano, and can be reached via drssbaba@yahoo.com

