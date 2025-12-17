National
No Court Order Against Tinted Glass Permit Enforcement, Police Insist
The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has argued that no court restrained it from enforcing the tinted glass permit regulation, maintaining that the directive remains valid until a competent judicial pronouncement rules otherwise.
Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, made the clarification while addressing journalists during the presentation of criminal suspects arrested by operatives of the Intelligence Response Team.
He stated that the police would continue enforcement of the tinted glass permit order, stressing that there had been no judicial directive halting the exercise.
Hundeyin explained that criminal groups had exploited previous pauses in enforcement to commit violent crimes, including kidnapping and armed attacks.
He cited a recent incident in Edo State where a Lexus SUV with tinted windows allegedly refused to stop at a checkpoint, leading to a pursuit during which its occupants opened fire on officers, killing a police inspector and injuring others.
He further clarified that the earlier suspension of enforcement announced by the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, had been misinterpreted by sections of the public and professional bodies, including the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA).
“The Inspector-General of Police, out of respect and understanding, temporarily suspended enforcement to give Nigerians additional time to regularise their tinted glass permits.
That decision was not based on any court order but was a discretionary move to accommodate public concerns,” Hundeyin said.
Acknowledging that the matter is before the courts, Hundeyin noted that the legal process has been slow. He stressed that, pending any contrary ruling, the police would continue enforcement.
“The position remains that enforcement continues until a court directs otherwise. At no point did any court restrain the Nigeria Police Force or the Inspector-General of Police from implementing the tinted glass permit order,” he added.
Responding to reports that the NBA may initiate contempt proceedings against the Inspector-General over the renewed enforcement, Hundeyin said the police legal department would address any action if it arises.
He reiterated that enforcement of the tinted glass permit was necessary for public safety, particularly in curbing crimes committed with vehicles whose occupants are concealed.
The police position comes amid growing debate between the Force and the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), which has argued that the policy is unconstitutional and currently subject to litigation.
National
I’m Ready for Probe, NMDPRA Boss Farouk Ahmed Responds to Dangote’s Corruption Allegation
The Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Engr. Farouk Ahmed, has responded to recent claims regarding the financing of his children’s education and his integrity in office, insisting that the allegations are misleading and ill-timed.
Ahmed said the allegations “necessitated this response, not because I fear scrutiny of my finances, which I welcome, but because the timing and nature of these claims demand context that only three decades of public service can provide.”
Ahmed highlighted his career in Nigeria’s petroleum sector, which began in 1991, noting that he rose through merit rather than political patronage.
He recalled his experience across technical divisions, crude oil marketing, gas supply monitoring, and downstream operations, stressing that his decisions have always been guided by Nigeria’s national interest.
“I spent my formative years in the technical divisions, where decisions are measured not by political expediency but by engineering precision and market realities,” he said.
He further outlined his rise to General Manager of the Crude Oil Marketing Division in 2012 and later Deputy Director in 2015, before being appointed NMDPRA Chief Executive in 2021.
On assuming the role, Ahmed said, he understood the challenges of implementing reforms under the Petroleum Industry Act, acknowledging that enforcing transparency in a sector long characterised by opacity would inevitably meet resistance.
Addressing the allegations about his children’s education, Ahmed said the claim that he spent $5 million on their Swiss schooling was misleading. “Three of my four children received substantial merit-based scholarships ranging from 40% to 65% of tuition costs, verifiable information are available to any authorised investigation,” he said, adding that contributions from his late father, a Northern Nigerian businessman, further supported the education costs.
He added: “When scholarships, family contributions, and my own savings accumulated over three decades are properly accounted for, my personal financial obligation was entirely consistent with someone of my professional standing and length of service.”
Ahmed confirmed that his annual compensation of approximately N48 million, including allowances, is publicly documented, and that he has submitted detailed asset declarations to the Code of Conduct Bureau throughout his career.
The CEO also linked the timing of the allegations to recent regulatory actions taken by NMDPRA.
“These allegations resurface precisely when NMDPRA has enforced quality standards revealing substandard petroleum products in the market, implemented stricter licensing requirements, and insisted on transparent pricing mechanisms that eliminate opacity benefiting certain market players. This timing is not coincidental,” Ahmed said.
He defended the authority’s import licensing decisions, emphasizing that they comply with Section 7 of the Petroleum Industry Act, which mandates supply security and prevention of scarcity.
“Granting import licenses when domestic supply proves insufficient is not sabotage, it is our legal duty,” he said.
Ahmed invited formal investigations into his finances and tenure, stating: “I formally and publicly request the Code of Conduct Bureau to conduct comprehensive review of all my asset declarations since 1991, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to examine all my financial transactions and sources of income, and the National Assembly to exercise its oversight function regarding any allegations of regulatory compromise during my tenure. I will cooperate fully, provide all documentation, and answer all questions under oath if required.”
Concluding, Ahmed reaffirmed his commitment to regulatory independence and transparency.
“Three decades of service to Nigeria’s petroleum sector have taught me that integrity is tested not in comfortable moments but when powerful interests demand compromise. My response is simple: investigate thoroughly, examine every claim, scrutinize every transaction. My record both financial and professional will withstand any legitimate inquiry.”
National
Book Launch: Tinubu Vows to Sustain Buhari’s Legacies
President Bola Tinubu has promised that his administration will continue to honour former President Muhammadu Buhari by sustaining his legacies of leadership, discipline and integrity.
The President made this pledge on Monday in Abuja at the State House Conference Centre during the unveiling and public presentation of the book From Soldier to Statesman: The Legacy of Muhammadu Buhari, written by Dr. Charles Omole.
According to President Tinubu, in a statement by his media aide, Bayo Onanuga, the book gives Nigerians a chance to learn from Buhari’s life and leadership, adding that the best way to honour him is to keep his legacies alive.
“This book reinforces the public memory. It outlines achievements and flaws, as all honest histories should. It should motivate future leaders to learn lessons rather than repeat slogans,” Tinubu said.
He added that Buhari’s legacy becomes more meaningful when those who succeed him choose to build on what he started.
“That is my duty, and I pledge that today,” the President stated.
President Tinubu also reflected on his long political relationship with the late former President, describing Buhari as a brother, friend and political partner. He recalled how they worked together to build a strong political coalition that changed Nigeria’s political history.
“Together, we built a broad coalition, campaigned across the country, and proved that Nigeria could chart a new course,” Tinubu said.
He noted that the coalition achieved a historic victory in 2015 by defeating an incumbent president and went on to become “the fastest-growing political party in Africa today.”
He stressed that working across differences is a strength, not a weakness. “Nation-building demands that we compete passionately and govern responsibly. President Buhari understood that the contest ends when the oath begins,” he said, urging Nigerians to keep politics honourable and governance focused on results.
The President also praised the author, Dr. Charles Omole, for producing the 600-page biography.
Katsina State governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, commended President Tinubu for standing by the Buhari family and the state, describing Buhari as a symbol of “discipline, prudence, patriotism and purposeful leadership.”
Dr Omole said the book chronicles Buhari’s life from birth to death, explaining that he interviewed people who witnessed both moments.
Several former service chiefs and security heads who served under Buhari testified to his discipline and integrity. NDLEA Chairman, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (Rtd), described Buhari as “a man of honour, a man of character, a man of integrity and a man of principle.”
Former Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Amao, said Buhari was “not merely a Commander-in-Chief issuing orders but a statesman who understood that military powers must always serve democratic governance.”
Former DSS Director-General, Yusuf Magaji Bichi, said, “President Buhari will never rig an election,” while former Naval Chief, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo (Rtd), noted that national security improved under Buhari through strong leadership.
Speaking on behalf of the family, Hadiza Nana Buhari thanked President Tinubu for his support, especially for completing the National Armed Forces PTSD Centre Project in Abuja.
She urged Nigerians to learn from her father’s legacy of patience and integrity.
The event was attended by President Adama Barrow of The Gambia, First Lady Oluremi Tinubu, several State governors, top government officials, traditional rulers, and members of the Buhari family.
National
CPC: Ribadu Holds Security Talks with US Delegates in Abuja
National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, hosted a delegation from the United States Congress in Abuja on Sunday, continuing security discussions between Nigeria and the US.
Ribadu, sharing the update on X, noted that the visit follows prior meetings in Washington, D.C., which focused on areas of mutual security interest and cooperation.
“This morning, I received a US Congressional delegation on a fact-finding mission to Nigeria, following our earlier engagements in Washington, DC, on shared security priorities,” he said.
“The delegation included Rep. @MarioDB Mario Díaz-Balart, Rep. @NormaJTorres Norma Torres, Rep. @RepFranklin Scott Franklin, Rep. @RepCiscomani Juan Ciscomani, and Rep. @RepRileyMoore Riley M. Moore.”
He also noted that US Ambassador to Nigeria, Richard Mills, attended the meeting, highlighting what Ribadu described as “the significance both countries place on this partnership.”
Ribadu said the discussions centred on counter-terrorism collaboration, promoting regional stability, and exploring ways to further strengthen the strategic security partnership between Nigeria and the United States.
“I’m optimistic this engagement will deepen trust, collaboration, and shared commitment to peace and security,” he said.
The meeting took place against the backdrop of heightened diplomatic tensions, following US President Donald Trump’s decision to re-designate Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern over alleged religious freedom violations, a move that included warnings of potential US military involvement.
The Federal government has consistently rejected allegations of widespread persecution of Christians, emphasising that insecurity impacts citizens across all faiths.
Amid mounting international pressure, the government has continued to seek diplomatic and security assistance from global partners.
On November 20, Ribadu met with US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth at the Pentagon to discuss coordinated strategies aimed at addressing the ongoing security challenges.
On November 27, President Bola Tinubu approved the constitution of the Nigerian side of the US-Nigeria Joint Working Group as part of steps to deepen collaboration in tackling security challenges in the country.
The composition of the group was part of the agreement reached during the recent trip to Washington, DC, by a high-level Nigerian delegation led by the National Security Adviser.
I’m Ready for Probe, NMDPRA Boss Farouk Ahmed Responds to Dangote’s Corruption Allegation
No Court Order Against Tinted Glass Permit Enforcement, Police Insist
Alleged Corrupt Practices: Dangote Petitions ICPC Against NMDPRA MD Farouk
US Congressman Recounts Harrowing Experience in Nigeria, Confirms ‘Systematic Genocidal Campaign’
Ex-CJN Tanko Mohammed is Dead
Tinubu Didn’t Win 2023 Election, Will Lose in 2027 – Abaribe
Book Launch: Tinubu Vows to Sustain Buhari’s Legacies
Nigerian Soldiers Still Trapped in Burkina Faso – Foreign Affairs Minister
Dangote Launches Historic ₦1trn Scholarship Scheme for 1.3m Students
There’s No Govt in Nigeria, Tinubu is the Person in Power – Dele Momodu
2027: Nigeria Sliding into ‘Fanatical Governance’, Momodu Blasts APC, Submissive Legislature and Weak Opposition
Rebuilding the Pillars: A Comprehensive Blueprint for Overcoming Nigeria’s Leadership Deficit
Corruption! Tinubu Tackles ‘Buhari Boys’
Bayelsa Deputy Gov Slumps, Dies at 60
Trending
-
Africa5 days ago
Nigerian Soldiers Still Trapped in Burkina Faso – Foreign Affairs Minister
-
Featured5 days ago
Dangote Launches Historic ₦1trn Scholarship Scheme for 1.3m Students
-
Featured4 days ago
There’s No Govt in Nigeria, Tinubu is the Person in Power – Dele Momodu
-
Featured5 days ago
2027: Nigeria Sliding into ‘Fanatical Governance’, Momodu Blasts APC, Submissive Legislature and Weak Opposition
-
Opinion4 days ago
Rebuilding the Pillars: A Comprehensive Blueprint for Overcoming Nigeria’s Leadership Deficit
-
Headline3 days ago
Corruption! Tinubu Tackles ‘Buhari Boys’
-
News6 days ago
Bayelsa Deputy Gov Slumps, Dies at 60
-
News6 days ago
Awujale: Fusengbuwa Ruling House Rejects Kwam 1’s Application