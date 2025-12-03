Opinion
Redefining Self-leadership: Henry Ukazu As a Model
The Fault Lines of Power: A Global Leadership Crisis and the Path to Restoration
By Tolulope A. Adegoke, PhD
“Across the world, we are navigating the fault lines of outdated leadership. The future belongs to those who can mend these cracks with the mortar of integrity, the vision of long-term purpose, and the resilience of empowered people” Tolulope A. Adegoke, PhD
Leadership serves as the foundational pillar for any thriving organization, corporation, or nation. It is the critical framework meant to ensure stability, inspire direction, and foster resilience against challenges. Yet, a pervasive and unsettling phenomenon is emerging worldwide: the development of deep fault lines within these very structures of authority. This crisis of confidence spans sectors and continents, from established Western democracies to burgeoning economies in the Global South.
This examination explores these global leadership fissures, with a specific focus on Nigeria’s complex landscape. We will diagnose the universal symptoms, analyze their acute manifestation in the Nigerian context, and ultimately, propose a constructive framework for renewal aimed at individuals, businesses, and governments.
Diagnosing the Global Leadership Decay
The erosion of effective leadership rarely happens overnight. It typically begins with subtle, often ignored fractures that gradually weaken the entire system. These fractures commonly appear as:
- The Credibility Chasm: A growing disconnect between a leader’s promises and their tangible actions. When rhetoric of transparency clashes with a reality of opacity, the essential bond of trust is severed.
- The Tyranny of the Immediate: An overwhelming focus on short-term gains—be it quarterly earnings or political popularity—that sacrifices long-term strategy and sustainable health. This is the equivalent of building on unstable ground.
- Strategic Inertia: In a world defined by rapid change, leaders who cling to outdated, rigid hierarchies render their organizations incapable of adapting, innovating, or surviving future shocks.
- The Empathy Void: Leadership that is intellectually or emotionally detached from the realities of its people, employees, or citizens. This breeds disengagement, stifles collaboration, and fuels a silent exodus of talent and goodwill.
- The Succession Failure: A critical neglect of leadership pipeline development, which creates a dangerous vacuum of vision and competence during transitions, jeopardizing institutional memory and future stability.
The Nigerian Context: A Magnified View of the Crisis
Nigeria, a nation brimming with phenomenal human and natural potential, offers a powerful case study where these global fault lines are particularly pronounced and consequential.
Within the Political Arena:
Leadership is frequently marred by a system that rewards patronage over performance. Rampant corruption diverts essential resources from critical public services, leading to a catastrophic decay in infrastructure, healthcare, and education. This, combined with policy instability across political administrations, creates an environment of uncertainty that discourages vital long-term investment.
Within the Corporate Sphere:
Many organizations, including prominent family-owned conglomerates, are hindered by overly centralized decision-making and weak corporate governance structures. When nepotism overshadows meritocracy, innovation is suppressed, and employee motivation withers. A survivalist mindset, driven by a challenging economic climate, often trumps strategic investment in talent and innovation.
Within Public Institutions:
A pervasive culture of bureaucracy and inefficiency often widens the gap between the government and the governed. This leads to profound citizen frustration and a demoralized public workforce, undermining the very purpose of these institutions.
The cumulative effect of these intersecting failures is a palpable national anxiety—a widespread belief that the nation is operating far below its potential, not due to a lack of resources or talent, but because of a fundamental breakdown in its leadership frameworks.
A Framework for Renewal: Building Resilient Leadership
Identifying the problem is only the first step. The imperative is to forge a path forward. The following advisory framework outlines how to bridge these fault lines and unlock latent possibilities.
For Individuals (The Agents of Change):
- Transition from Spectator to Stakeholder: Exercise accountability through informed civic participation and constructive advocacy. Use platforms, including digital media, to demand transparency and results from leaders.
- Embody Ethical Leadership Daily: Demonstrate integrity, accountability, and empathy within your immediate circle—your workplace, community, and family. Leadership is an action, not merely a position.
- Commit to Lifelong Learning: Proactively acquire new skills, cultivate a global perspective, and strengthen your emotional intelligence to navigate an increasingly complex world.
- Engage in Reciprocal Mentorship: Actively seek guidance while also dedicating time to mentor others. Cultivating the next generation is a collective responsibility that ensures a continuous flow of capable leaders.
For Corporations (The Economic Catalysts):
- Ingrain, Don’t Just Install, Governance: Move beyond superficial compliance. Foster a culture where independent boards, radical transparency, and ethical practices are non-negotiable core values.
- Systematize Leadership Development: Establish robust talent management and succession planning programs. Intentionally identify and nurture future leaders through targeted training, mentorship, and strategic role assignments.
- Champion a Stakeholder-Centric Purpose: Define a corporate mission that creates genuine value for all stakeholders—employees, customers, communities, and the environment. This builds lasting brand equity and attracts purpose-driven talent.
- Cultivate Psychologically Safe Spaces: Foster an organizational climate where employees feel empowered to voice ideas, question assumptions, and experiment without fear of reprisal. This is the bedrock of a truly innovative and adaptive organization.
For Nations (The Architects of Society):
- Fortify Institutions Over Individuals: Invest in building strong, independent institutions—such as the judiciary, electoral commissions, and anti-corruption bodies—that can function autonomously and uphold the rule of law.
- Prioritize Human Capital as the Supreme Asset: Direct national investment toward foundational pillars like quality public education and healthcare. An educated, healthy, and skilled populace is the most critical driver of sustainable national development.
- Articulate and Adhere to a Long-Term National Vision: Develop a strategic, non-partisan national development plan that provides a consistent direction for policy, transcending political cycles and uniting citizens around a common goal.
- Establish a Consequence-Based Culture: Implement a system where integrity is visibly rewarded and corruption is met with swift, transparent, and impartial justice, regardless of the offender’s status.
Conclusion: Laying a New Foundation
The fault lines in global leadership present a significant challenge, but they also offer a clarion call for renewal. The solution lies in a deliberate return to the core tenets of visionary, accountable, and empathetic leadership.
For Nigeria, and for the world at large, delivering on our shared potential requires a concerted effort to repair these foundations. We must collectively shift from a culture of short-sightedness to one of intergenerational stewardship, and from fractured allegiances to a unified commitment to the common good.
The blueprint for change is clear. By choosing to reinforce our leadership at every level, we can transform these fault lines into cornerstones for a more prosperous, stable, and equitable future. The responsibility to build rests with all of us.
Dr. Tolulope A. Adegoke, AMBP-UN is a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in History and International Studies, Fellow Certified Management Consultant & Specialist, Fellow Certified Human Resource Management Professional, a Recipient of the Nigerian Role Models Award (2024), and a Distinguished Ambassador For World Peace (AMBP-UN). He has also gained inclusion in the prestigious compendium, “Nigeria @65: Leaders of Distinction”.
Panorama: A Moment of Truth: Why the North Must Give Tinubu His Due Credit
By Dr Sani Sa’idu Baba
“He who shouts in the dark must also speak when the light comes.”
Let me begin with this timeless proverb, because it perfectly captures the moral obligation we all share in moments like this. I am not a member of the APC, nor am I a blind critic or an ardent supporter of President Bola Tinubu. But if I raised my voice in criticism when I felt he stumbled yesterday, then honesty demands that I must also acknowledge him today, when he takes a courageous and masses centred step. We do not hate him, we only want a Nigeria that works. And when a leader does what is right especially in a time of deep national insecurity, it would be hypocrisy to stay silent.
Only a few days after the heartbreaking abduction of schoolgirls in Kebbi and the kidnapping of worshippers in Niger State, the President directed the Inspector General of Police to withdraw all police officers attached to Nigerian VIPs. More than 11,000 policemen have now been recalled and ready for redeployment to strategic locations to reinforce national security according to many sources. In a country where political privilege often supersedes public good, this is a revolutionary decision.
What fascinates me more is the sudden outcry from some of the very elites who have long ignored the cries of ordinary Nigerians. Where were their voices when villagers in Zamfara, Katsina, Niger, Kaduna, Sokoto and Borno were being slaughtered, abducted, and terrorised? Where were their outrage and press conferences when the common man in the North could no longer travel, farm, or sleep without fear? Why did these defenders of “personal security rights” suddenly find their tongues only now that the president has asked them to share in the same reality the masses live with daily?
For years, VIPs in Nigeria unlike anywhere else in the world continue to enjoy state funded security even after leaving office. In many countries around the world, it is private security firms that protect former public office holders, business magnates, and traditional elites. Why is Nigeria a country where thousands of policemen are tied down guarding individuals while communities remain unprotected? If the private sector can build banks, telecom companies, airlines, oil firms and universities, why can’t they build competent private security companies? Why can’t ex-governors and billionaires invest in elites’s class protection services and allow government security personnel focus on the people?
This is not only a question, it is advice!
President Tinubu’s directive is more than just a policy shift, it is a message to a political class that has grown too accustomed to excess. For once, the president chose the people over the privileged. For once, political convenience bowed to national interest. And for once, Nigerians have seen a leader demonstrate courage where many before him hesitated.
From recent images emerging from Aso Rock, the president’s personal appearance tells a story on its own. He looks like a man not sleeping, a leader working round the clock, pushing himself beyond comfort to restore security, especially in the North where the wounds are deepest. You can read determination in his face, an unspoken admission that Nigeria cannot continue like this.
This is why, the president’s giant stride deserves applause. Leadership is not only about campaigning, it is about taking hard, unpopular decisions for the wellbeing of the nation. Tinubu has shown courage where silence would have been easier.
If we criticise him when we think he is wrong, then fairness demands that we stand up today and say “Mr. President, on this one, you did the right thing.”
Nigeria needs more of this boldness. It needs leaders who fear no backlash when the safety of the masses is at stake. And it needs a citizenry that acknowledges truth even when it comes from those they ordinarily disagree with.
This may just be the turning point the North have been waiting for.
Dr Baba can be reached via drssbaba@yahoo.com
Strategic Patience, Malice to None: Dele Momodu Unpacks the Atiku Abubakar Myth in Birthday Tribute
By Daniel Okereke
In Jada, the serene hometown of Nigeria’s former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, the atmosphere was festive. The occasion was a birthday lecture organized by the Atiku Abubakar Foundation, a platform of family and friends dedicated to honoring the legacies of the Waziri Adamawa. Scholarship awards were announced for indigent school children in Jada, Toungo, and neighboring towns, an annual gesture by the Foundation in continuation of the Atiku legacy. Yet what unfolded was more than a celebration of age; it was a meditation on the Atiku persona. Dele Momodu, publisher of Ovation International and one of Nigeria’s most gifted orators, delivered a tribute that sought to decode the “Atiku Abubakar myth.” You must listen to Dele Momodu at least once before you die; he is a motivational powerhouse.
Dele Momodu’s oratory conveyed the cadence of philosophical truism. Without explicitly titling his speech Atiku: The Path of Uncommon Equanimity, he painted a resounding portrait of a man he rightfully described as “The Father of the Nation.” Atiku, he argued, embodies patience, humility, and a progressive spirit—qualities that have allowed him to remain undaunted by Nigeria’s mountain of crises.
The United States Peace Corps once described Atiku in superlatives: No private businessman in Africa has worked harder for democracy or contributed more to the progress of higher education than Atiku Abubakar. Momodu’s tribute echoed this sentiment, situating Atiku not merely as a politician but as a statesman whose influence transcends office.
Dele Momodu, the celebrated journalist, is an orator from another universe. He captivates his audience with his ebullient, relentless, and cerebral style, consistently raising expectations and never letting them down. He traced memories back to the Jos SDP convention of 1993, perhaps Nigeria’s most dramatic political theater. Three gladiators contested for the presidential ticket. Atiku, backed by the formidable machinery of General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua, stood a strong chance of victory. Yet he stepped down for Chief M.K.O. Abiola, sacrificing personal ambition for party unity and pan-Nigerian solidarity.
That sacrifice was not rewarded. Abiola bypassed Atiku and chose Babagana Kingibe, the other contestant, as his running mate. Still, Atiku remained loyal, campaigning vigorously and investing personal resources in the party’s success. When Abiola’s victory was annulled and Nigeria plunged into authoritarian rule, Atiku resisted General Abacha’s overtures, refusing cabinet positions and standing firm against dictatorship. Atiku stood firm at that critical juncture, when honor and integrity mattered to save the country. Not everyone did.
Dele Momodu left unspoken the tormenting question: had Abiola chosen Atiku as his running mate, might the June 12 struggle have taken a different course? He avoided the path of alternative history, perhaps saving it for another audience.
Where others might have turned bitterness into attrition, Atiku chooses faith and patience. Momodu described him as a man of destiny, one who absorbs disappointments without rancor. His strength lies in restraint—a refusal to retaliate when maligned, a discipline rooted in faith in Allah, and a conviction that history bends toward justice.
This patience is not passivity. It is strategic. It has allowed Atiku to survive betrayals, insults, and political exclusion while steadily building networks across Nigeria’s diverse political, social, and economic landscapes.
Dele Momodu emphasized Atiku’s cosmopolitanism: detribalized, progressive, and deeply invested in philanthropy. He highlighted Atiku’s contributions to education, democracy, and the rule of law. When wronged, Atiku turns to the courts, enriching Nigeria’s jurisprudence and strengthening democratic institutions. Atiku’s brand of politics has no room for thuggery and violence.
He is, in Momodu’s words, “the defender of the common man”—a man of intellect and ideas, whose philanthropy and investments in education have left their mark forever. Atiku has faced criticism, yet he has never responded with retaliation.
The loudest applause came when Dele Momodu described Atiku as “the most effective and influential vice president in Nigeria’s history.” Only people with scant knowledge of how power works would dispute that. He recalled the Obasanjo economic team, a constellation of global talents assembled under Atiku’s leadership. It was not a cabal but a meritocratic team whose reforms reshaped Nigeria’s economy and governance. Under Obasanjo and Atiku, Nigeria boldly shrugged off decades of underperformance and emerged as Africa’s number one economy. It has been a slow and agonizing regression since they left office. Many in the audience were left ruminating on where the Nigerian economy would be in 2025 if Atiku had succeeded Obasanjo in 2007.
Eighteen years out of power, Atiku remains, in Momodu’s words, “the only man they fear in Aso Rock.” His networks are vast, his influence enduring, and his relevance undiminished. In Jada’s Atiku Abubakar Family Auditorium, political gladiators from across the Northeast gathered—some allies, some former rivals, even enemies—united in admiration for a man whose resilience has become legend.
Momodu’s portrait was of a leader who embodies diversity, destiny, and determination. He is a man who never surrenders. He is a man whose strategic patience and malice towards none have not only made him a political colossus, but a legendary figure.
In the end, Dele Momodu’s discourse was less about birthday celebration than about legacy. It was a reminder that Atiku Abubakar’s story is not merely political but philosophical: the story of a man who has turned sacrifice into strength, patience into power, and resilience into relevance.
Okereke is Registrar and Vice President, Administration at AUN
