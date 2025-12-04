Opinion
Book Review: Against the Odds by Dozy Mmobuosi
By Sola Ojewusi
Against the Odds is an ambitious, deeply personal, and unflinchingly honest memoir that traces the remarkable rise of Dozy Mmobuosi, one of Nigeria’s most dynamic and controversial entrepreneurs. In this sweeping narrative, Mmobuosi reveals not just the public milestones of his career, but the intimate struggles, internal battles, and defining moments that shaped his identity and worldview.
The book is both a personal testimony and a broader commentary on leadership, innovation, and Africa’s future—and it succeeds in balancing these worlds with surprising emotional clarity.
A Candid Portrait of Beginnings
Mmobuosi’s story begins in the bustling, unpredictable ecosystem of Lagos, where early challenges served as the furnace that forged his ambitions. The memoir details the circumstances of his upbringing, the value systems passed down from family, and the early encounters that sparked his desire to build solutions at scale.
These foundational chapters do important work: they humanize the protagonist. Readers meet a young Dozy not as a business figurehead, but as a Nigerian navigating complex social, financial, and personal realities—realities that millions of Africans will find familiar.
The Making of an Entrepreneur
As the narrative progresses, the memoir transitions into the defining phase of Mmobuosi’s business evolution. Here, he walks readers through the origins of his earliest ventures and the relentless curiosity that led him to operate across multiple industries—fintech, agri-tech, telecoms, AI, healthcare, consumer goods, and beyond.
What is striking is the pattern of calculated risk-taking. Mmobuosi positions himself as someone unafraid to venture into uncharted territory, even when the cost of failure is steep. His explanations offer readers valuable insights into:
• market intuition
• the psychology of entrepreneurship
• the sacrifices required to build at scale
• the emotional and operational toll of high-growth ventures
These passages make the book not only readable but instructive—especially for emerging
African entrepreneurs.
Triumphs, Crises, and Public Scrutiny
One of the book’s most compelling strengths is its willingness to confront controversy head-on.
Mmobuosi addresses periods of intense scrutiny, institutional pressure, and personal trials.
Instead of glossing over these chapters, he uses them to illustrate the complexities of building businesses in emerging markets and navigating public perception.
The tone is reflective rather than defensive, inviting readers to consider the thin line between innovation and misunderstanding in environments where the rules are still being written.
This vulnerability is where the memoir finds its emotional resonance.
A Vision for Africa
Beyond personal history, Against the Odds expands into a passionate manifesto for African transformation. Mmobuosi articulates a vision of a continent whose young population, natural resources, and intellectual capital position it not as a follower, but a potential leader in global innovation.
He challenges outdated narratives about Africa’s dependency, instead advocating for
homegrown technology, supply chain sovereignty, inclusive economic systems, and investment in human capital.
For development strategists, policymakers, and visionaries, these sections elevate the work from memoir to thought leadership.
The Writing: Accessible, Engaging, and Purposeful
Stylistically, the memoir is direct and approachable. Mmobuosi writes with clarity and intention, blending storytelling with reflection in a way that keeps the momentum steady. The pacing is effective: the book moves seamlessly from personal anecdotes to business lessons, from introspection to bold declarations.
Despite its business-heavy subject matter, the prose remains accessible to everyday readers.
The emotional honesty, in particular, will appeal to those who appreciate memoirs that feel lived rather than curated.
Why This Book Matters
Against the Odds arrives at a critical moment for Africa’s socioeconomic trajectory. As global attention shifts toward African innovation, the need for authentic narratives from those building within the system becomes essential.
Mmobuosi’s memoir offers:
• a case study in resilience
• an insider’s perspective on entrepreneurship in frontier markets
• a meditation on reputation, legacy, and leadership
• a rallying cry for African ambition
For readers like Sola Ojewusi, whose work intersects with media, policy, leadership, and social development, this book offers profound insight into the human stories driving Africa’s new generation of builders.
Final Verdict
Against the Odds is more than a success story—it is a layered, introspective, and timely work that captures the pressures and possibilities of modern African enterprise. It challenges stereotypes, raises important questions about leadership and impact, and ultimately delivers a narrative of persistence that audiences across the world will find relatable.
It is an essential read for anyone interested in the future of African innovation, the personal realities behind public leadership, and the enduring power of vision and resilience
Redefining Self-leadership: Henry Ukazu As a Model
The Fault Lines of Power: A Global Leadership Crisis and the Path to Restoration
By Tolulope A. Adegoke, PhD
“Across the world, we are navigating the fault lines of outdated leadership. The future belongs to those who can mend these cracks with the mortar of integrity, the vision of long-term purpose, and the resilience of empowered people” Tolulope A. Adegoke, PhD
Leadership serves as the foundational pillar for any thriving organization, corporation, or nation. It is the critical framework meant to ensure stability, inspire direction, and foster resilience against challenges. Yet, a pervasive and unsettling phenomenon is emerging worldwide: the development of deep fault lines within these very structures of authority. This crisis of confidence spans sectors and continents, from established Western democracies to burgeoning economies in the Global South.
This examination explores these global leadership fissures, with a specific focus on Nigeria’s complex landscape. We will diagnose the universal symptoms, analyze their acute manifestation in the Nigerian context, and ultimately, propose a constructive framework for renewal aimed at individuals, businesses, and governments.
Diagnosing the Global Leadership Decay
The erosion of effective leadership rarely happens overnight. It typically begins with subtle, often ignored fractures that gradually weaken the entire system. These fractures commonly appear as:
- The Credibility Chasm: A growing disconnect between a leader’s promises and their tangible actions. When rhetoric of transparency clashes with a reality of opacity, the essential bond of trust is severed.
- The Tyranny of the Immediate: An overwhelming focus on short-term gains—be it quarterly earnings or political popularity—that sacrifices long-term strategy and sustainable health. This is the equivalent of building on unstable ground.
- Strategic Inertia: In a world defined by rapid change, leaders who cling to outdated, rigid hierarchies render their organizations incapable of adapting, innovating, or surviving future shocks.
- The Empathy Void: Leadership that is intellectually or emotionally detached from the realities of its people, employees, or citizens. This breeds disengagement, stifles collaboration, and fuels a silent exodus of talent and goodwill.
- The Succession Failure: A critical neglect of leadership pipeline development, which creates a dangerous vacuum of vision and competence during transitions, jeopardizing institutional memory and future stability.
The Nigerian Context: A Magnified View of the Crisis
Nigeria, a nation brimming with phenomenal human and natural potential, offers a powerful case study where these global fault lines are particularly pronounced and consequential.
Within the Political Arena:
Leadership is frequently marred by a system that rewards patronage over performance. Rampant corruption diverts essential resources from critical public services, leading to a catastrophic decay in infrastructure, healthcare, and education. This, combined with policy instability across political administrations, creates an environment of uncertainty that discourages vital long-term investment.
Within the Corporate Sphere:
Many organizations, including prominent family-owned conglomerates, are hindered by overly centralized decision-making and weak corporate governance structures. When nepotism overshadows meritocracy, innovation is suppressed, and employee motivation withers. A survivalist mindset, driven by a challenging economic climate, often trumps strategic investment in talent and innovation.
Within Public Institutions:
A pervasive culture of bureaucracy and inefficiency often widens the gap between the government and the governed. This leads to profound citizen frustration and a demoralized public workforce, undermining the very purpose of these institutions.
The cumulative effect of these intersecting failures is a palpable national anxiety—a widespread belief that the nation is operating far below its potential, not due to a lack of resources or talent, but because of a fundamental breakdown in its leadership frameworks.
A Framework for Renewal: Building Resilient Leadership
Identifying the problem is only the first step. The imperative is to forge a path forward. The following advisory framework outlines how to bridge these fault lines and unlock latent possibilities.
For Individuals (The Agents of Change):
- Transition from Spectator to Stakeholder: Exercise accountability through informed civic participation and constructive advocacy. Use platforms, including digital media, to demand transparency and results from leaders.
- Embody Ethical Leadership Daily: Demonstrate integrity, accountability, and empathy within your immediate circle—your workplace, community, and family. Leadership is an action, not merely a position.
- Commit to Lifelong Learning: Proactively acquire new skills, cultivate a global perspective, and strengthen your emotional intelligence to navigate an increasingly complex world.
- Engage in Reciprocal Mentorship: Actively seek guidance while also dedicating time to mentor others. Cultivating the next generation is a collective responsibility that ensures a continuous flow of capable leaders.
For Corporations (The Economic Catalysts):
- Ingrain, Don’t Just Install, Governance: Move beyond superficial compliance. Foster a culture where independent boards, radical transparency, and ethical practices are non-negotiable core values.
- Systematize Leadership Development: Establish robust talent management and succession planning programs. Intentionally identify and nurture future leaders through targeted training, mentorship, and strategic role assignments.
- Champion a Stakeholder-Centric Purpose: Define a corporate mission that creates genuine value for all stakeholders—employees, customers, communities, and the environment. This builds lasting brand equity and attracts purpose-driven talent.
- Cultivate Psychologically Safe Spaces: Foster an organizational climate where employees feel empowered to voice ideas, question assumptions, and experiment without fear of reprisal. This is the bedrock of a truly innovative and adaptive organization.
For Nations (The Architects of Society):
- Fortify Institutions Over Individuals: Invest in building strong, independent institutions—such as the judiciary, electoral commissions, and anti-corruption bodies—that can function autonomously and uphold the rule of law.
- Prioritize Human Capital as the Supreme Asset: Direct national investment toward foundational pillars like quality public education and healthcare. An educated, healthy, and skilled populace is the most critical driver of sustainable national development.
- Articulate and Adhere to a Long-Term National Vision: Develop a strategic, non-partisan national development plan that provides a consistent direction for policy, transcending political cycles and uniting citizens around a common goal.
- Establish a Consequence-Based Culture: Implement a system where integrity is visibly rewarded and corruption is met with swift, transparent, and impartial justice, regardless of the offender’s status.
Conclusion: Laying a New Foundation
The fault lines in global leadership present a significant challenge, but they also offer a clarion call for renewal. The solution lies in a deliberate return to the core tenets of visionary, accountable, and empathetic leadership.
For Nigeria, and for the world at large, delivering on our shared potential requires a concerted effort to repair these foundations. We must collectively shift from a culture of short-sightedness to one of intergenerational stewardship, and from fractured allegiances to a unified commitment to the common good.
The blueprint for change is clear. By choosing to reinforce our leadership at every level, we can transform these fault lines into cornerstones for a more prosperous, stable, and equitable future. The responsibility to build rests with all of us.
Dr. Tolulope A. Adegoke, AMBP-UN is a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in History and International Studies, Fellow Certified Management Consultant & Specialist, Fellow Certified Human Resource Management Professional, a Recipient of the Nigerian Role Models Award (2024), and a Distinguished Ambassador For World Peace (AMBP-UN). He has also gained inclusion in the prestigious compendium, “Nigeria @65: Leaders of Distinction”.
Panorama: A Moment of Truth: Why the North Must Give Tinubu His Due Credit
By Dr Sani Sa’idu Baba
“He who shouts in the dark must also speak when the light comes.”
Let me begin with this timeless proverb, because it perfectly captures the moral obligation we all share in moments like this. I am not a member of the APC, nor am I a blind critic or an ardent supporter of President Bola Tinubu. But if I raised my voice in criticism when I felt he stumbled yesterday, then honesty demands that I must also acknowledge him today, when he takes a courageous and masses centred step. We do not hate him, we only want a Nigeria that works. And when a leader does what is right especially in a time of deep national insecurity, it would be hypocrisy to stay silent.
Only a few days after the heartbreaking abduction of schoolgirls in Kebbi and the kidnapping of worshippers in Niger State, the President directed the Inspector General of Police to withdraw all police officers attached to Nigerian VIPs. More than 11,000 policemen have now been recalled and ready for redeployment to strategic locations to reinforce national security according to many sources. In a country where political privilege often supersedes public good, this is a revolutionary decision.
What fascinates me more is the sudden outcry from some of the very elites who have long ignored the cries of ordinary Nigerians. Where were their voices when villagers in Zamfara, Katsina, Niger, Kaduna, Sokoto and Borno were being slaughtered, abducted, and terrorised? Where were their outrage and press conferences when the common man in the North could no longer travel, farm, or sleep without fear? Why did these defenders of “personal security rights” suddenly find their tongues only now that the president has asked them to share in the same reality the masses live with daily?
For years, VIPs in Nigeria unlike anywhere else in the world continue to enjoy state funded security even after leaving office. In many countries around the world, it is private security firms that protect former public office holders, business magnates, and traditional elites. Why is Nigeria a country where thousands of policemen are tied down guarding individuals while communities remain unprotected? If the private sector can build banks, telecom companies, airlines, oil firms and universities, why can’t they build competent private security companies? Why can’t ex-governors and billionaires invest in elites’s class protection services and allow government security personnel focus on the people?
This is not only a question, it is advice!
President Tinubu’s directive is more than just a policy shift, it is a message to a political class that has grown too accustomed to excess. For once, the president chose the people over the privileged. For once, political convenience bowed to national interest. And for once, Nigerians have seen a leader demonstrate courage where many before him hesitated.
From recent images emerging from Aso Rock, the president’s personal appearance tells a story on its own. He looks like a man not sleeping, a leader working round the clock, pushing himself beyond comfort to restore security, especially in the North where the wounds are deepest. You can read determination in his face, an unspoken admission that Nigeria cannot continue like this.
This is why, the president’s giant stride deserves applause. Leadership is not only about campaigning, it is about taking hard, unpopular decisions for the wellbeing of the nation. Tinubu has shown courage where silence would have been easier.
If we criticise him when we think he is wrong, then fairness demands that we stand up today and say “Mr. President, on this one, you did the right thing.”
Nigeria needs more of this boldness. It needs leaders who fear no backlash when the safety of the masses is at stake. And it needs a citizenry that acknowledges truth even when it comes from those they ordinarily disagree with.
This may just be the turning point the North have been waiting for.
Dr Baba can be reached via drssbaba@yahoo.com
