Customers to Get Cash, Gift Rewards As Glo Introduces “Take a Guess”

Technology company, Globacom, has launched “Glo Take A Guess”, an exciting Value-Added Service designed to entertain, engage, and reward its customers.

The company explained in a press statement that the innovative lottery service offered subscribers the opportunity to test their knowledge on a variety of lifestyle and topical issues in the society by answering trivia questions to win airtime, data and cash prizes.

Globacom added that customers who opt-in by dialling *20999*2# can select their preferred plan among daily, weekly and monthly options. They will thereafter receive SMS confirmation upon subscription with a URL to click and play the Trivia game.

“Customers stand a chance to win fantastic rewards, such as airtime, data and cash prizes when they provide correct answers to trivia questions covering diverse and engaging topics, under a fun-filled and interactive experience”, the statement added.

Interested customers are free to choose auto renew or one-time subscription, charged at N100 per day, N300 per week and N500 per month.

They also stand the chance of winning N10,000 in the daily game; N100,000 weekly and One Million Naira every month for monthly subscriptions. The more the customer plays the game, the higher his or her chances of winning in the different categories.

The company further disclosed that the fun game was designed for customers to test their knowledge while enjoying an entertaining experience. “The exciting rewards will also help to cushion the effects of rising living costs on our subscribers “, the digital solutions provider quipped.