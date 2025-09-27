Oluseyi Ogunwale Paris Celebrates Stylish 50th Birthday in Lagos

By Ruth Akpan

The Alara and Paramount Ruler of Ilara Kingdom, His Royal Majesty Oba Olufolarin Olukayode Ogunsanwo (Telade IV) has reached a momentous milestone in traditional administration; pulling all the stops to sing a high note anthem in celebration of his 5th year anniversary on the throne of his forebears. This was done in ceremonies that also featured among other things the conferment of chieftaincy titles on prominent individuals of the community and beyond.

As expected, there were hundreds if loyalists and well wishers including high profile guests, who flocked the palace in resolute joy, to witness the landmark event and also capture moments for posterity.

Beginning the Anniversary celebration, the Oba, in his benevolence, sponsored a free medical outreach and empowerment program for the well-being of the people of Ilara.

Thereafter, all roads led to the palace to host the chieftaincy ceremony. The event was an assembly of the high class of Nigerians that cuts across politics, business and tradition.

From the Chairman Enugu State Council of Traditional Rulers, His Royal Majesty, Igwe Samuel Asadu; Renowned Medical Expert and former Vice chancellor of Lagos State University, Prof. John Obafunwa; Amb. Toyin Lawal & wife, Chairman Biscon communications, Prince Bisi Olatilo; Chairman Sifax Group, Dr. Taiwo Afolabi; Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Chief Gani Adams; Chief Gbenga Obasa, Chief Akiyele Oladeji, Surveyor Jelili Olayemi, Bar. Folashade Anifowoshe, Director, National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria, Alhaji Kassim Yawa; to Yeye Aare Modupe Afe Babalola, who led a delegation from the prestigious Afe Babalola University, the palace was filled to capacity.

With drumming, dancing and singing enveloping all corners of the majestic palace, the title holders took turns to pay homage to the Oba, and at the same time, get royal blessings and their traditional paraphernalia of office.

Among the chiefs, who were crowned include Amb. Toyin Lawal and wife, Mrs. Abiodun Lawal (Bobagunwa and Yeye Bobagunwa of Ilara kingdom), Prof. John Obafunwa (Balogun Ilu Ilara), Surveyor Jelili Olayemi (Olotu of Ilara), Dr. Olanrewaju Obasa (Otunba Bobaseye of Ilara kingdom), Chief Akiyele Oladeji and wife, Mrs. Toyin Oladeji (Ashipa and Yeye Ashipa of Ilara), Prof. Oluwakemi Pinheiro SAN (Baamofin of Ilara kingdom), and Mr. Rotimi Edu and wife, Mrs. Olayemi Edu (Otunba Jokotade and Yeye Otunba Jokotade of Ilara kingdom). The recipients were all filled with joy.

Speaking on behalf of the chiefs, an elated Dr. Akiyele Oladeji expressed profound gratitude to God, to the Oba and the people of Ilara, adding that the title bestowed on them was an appreciation for their contributions to the development of Ilara kingdom.

In his congratulatory message, the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwoolu commended the Oba’s unwavering commitment to grassroot development, cultural promotion and unity among his people.

He said: “On behalf of the Government and people of Lagos State, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Alara of Ilara, Oba Olufolarin Olukayode Ogunsanwo, the Royal Family, and the entire Ilara community on the auspicious occasion of his fifth coronation anniversary.

“In just five years, Oba Ogunsanwo’s reign has left a lasting imprint on Ilara and the wider Epe Division. He has led with wisdom, dignity and a genuine devotion to the welfare of his people – championing peace, fostering unity, and safeguarding the proud traditions of Ilara, even as he embraces the opportunities of progress and development.

“His ability to harmonise the heritage of his forebears with the demands of the present day is both inspiring and instructive. Under his stewardship, Ilara has strengthened its place as an integral part of Lagos State’s growth story while preserving the distinct identity that makes it so special.

“As Oba Olufolarin Ogunsanwo celebrates this milestone, I pray for continued wisdom, robust health, and even greater accomplishments in the years ahead. May his reign bring enduring peace, joy and prosperity to Ilara and to all who look to your throne for guidance.”

In the same vein, the former Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode praised the Oba’s contributions to the development of Lagos State in general as a public officer.

“Your contributions and leadership roles in your public service career before and during my administration as the Governor of Lagos State stands you out as a king to be reckoned with and respected.

“Your esteemed role as the South-West Coordinator of the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria reflects your influence and the respect you command, not only within Lagos State but across the nation,” Ambode said.

In his goodwill message, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi said that “Over the years, Kabiyesi’s reign has brought peace, unity and prosperity to the ancient Ilara Kingdom.

“As we reflect on these five fruitful years, may this occasion inspire us and future generations to appreciate the depth of our traditions and the greatness that lies in selfless leadership.”

On his part, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammed Sa’ad Abubakar stated that

“These past five years have witnessed your steadfast commitment to delivering exceptional service and guiding your people with the dignity and wisdom that traditional leadership embodies.”

Describing Oba Ogunsanwo’s reign as impactful, the Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, who spoke through his representative, stated that “Through your commitment, hard work and inclusive leadership, your reign has ushered in unprecedented development and prosperity of the kingdom.”

Other goodwill messages were from Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa; former governor of Ogun State, Senator Gbenga Daniel; His Majesty, Dr. Benjamin Ikenchukwu, the Dein of Agbor; Akarigbo of Remoland; HRM Oba Babatubde Ajayi; Etsu Nupe, HRH Alhaji Yahaya Abubajar, and Mallam Haruna Yahaya.

In his response, Oba Ogunsanwo appreciated God Almighty, the traditional rulers present, guests and the people of Ilara for gracing the occasion. He highlighted the need for the celebration of his 5th year reign as the 55th Alara of Ilara kingdom, emphasizing the importance of giving greater recognition to traditional rulers in Nigeria for their role in nation building.

Shortly after, the palace compound metamorphosed into a majestic spectacle, decked with colourful tapestries to host a regal reception.

After the opening prayer to signal the beginning of proceedings, the Alara, made his grand entry accompanied by other kings. The reception featured thrilling cultural performances and traditional dances from pupils of UTE primary school, Ilara and Tell a Friend to Tell a Friend dancing troupe. Praise chants for the Oba was rendered by Kassim Fatai, Ayoka Akewi Ayo and Adisa Akewi of Yeye Asa entertainment.

While appreciating guests for coming, the Oba, in his speech, paid glowing tribute to his predecessor, the 54th Alara of Ilara kingdom.

The celebration reached a fever pitch when “Bonsue Fuji Maestro”, Dr. Adewale Ayuba and Amuludun Heritage Band took the stage, one after the other, electrifying guests with their performances.

The 5th year anniversary celebration, which spanned three consecutive days was rounded off with a thanksgiving service at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Ibonwon, Epe with Rev. Father Marcus Famosaya officiating.

In his homily, Rev. Father Phillips Ajiboye emphasized on the importance of gratitude, describing the Oba as a man of gratitude, service and humility.

He added that the Oba’s celebration was a manifestation of God’s love and grace for one who derives joy in serving humanity.

One of the highlights of the ceremony was the presentation of a gift by the church in recognition of his unwavering commitment to God’s work.

In his speech, the Oba described his reign for the past five years as challenging yet wonderful and sustained by the grace of God. He appreciated his wife, Olori Bolanle for her undying love and support since their union especially in his reign as king.

The service ended with series of thanksgiving sessions and prayers for the king and his family.

There was also a simple but regal reception at the Graceland Villa, Ilara where Dr. Senasu Ifedola Okupevi said the opening prayer.

Goodwill messages flowed unhindered from Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, Dr. Moruf Tunji Alausa who delivered President Tinubu’s, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, HRM Benjamin Ikenchukwu Keagborekuzi 1, HIM Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, all concurring to Alara’s selfless service to the community and the progress of Lagos State.

The talented Faith Band and legendary King Sunny Ade were on standby to deliver premium entertainment.

Among dignitaries that graced the reception were Dr. Moruf Tunji Alausa, Minister of Education, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Tayo Ayinde, Chief of Staff to the Lagos State Governor, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, former Governor of Ogun State, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi(Ojaja II), the Ooni of Ife, His Eminence, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero CFR, the Emir of Kano, HRM Benjamin Ikenchukwu Keagborekuzi I, Dein of Agbor; Oba Prof. Abdulkabir Adeyemi Obalanlege, Olota of Ota, Chief Dr. Habeeb Okunola(OFR, MON) Akosin of Yorubaland, Hon. Mosur Akinloye, Chairman of Iredo LCDA, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, Senator Wasiu Eshilokun Sanni, Rt. Hon. Adeyemi Kufuriji, former Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Aare Segun Adebayo, Mr. Folarin Coker, DG Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation; Hajiya Bola Shagaya(MON), Jimi Aina, Director, New Growth Areas Lagos Internal Revenue Service, Reverend Mother Esther Ajayi, Oba Looja Clement Adesuyi Haastrup and his wife, Olori Victoria Haastrup, Princess Bola Kazeem, Secretary to the Lagos State government, Bar. Abimbola Salu-Hundeyin, Lady Christine Doja Otedola, Former first Lady of Lagos State, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode, White Cap Chiefs representing Oba Dr. Rilwan Akiolu of Lagos,Yeye Aare Modupe Afe, Brigadier General O. M. Oyebola, Rear Admiral Michael Gregory Oamen, Dame Sena Anthony and members of the prestigious Lagos Lawn Tennis Club led by the president, Dr. Adeyinka Adewusi.

Photos: Koya Adegbite