Tech and Humanity: Africa is Building the Future of AI; The Question is Who Will It Serve?

By Folu Adebayo

There is a number I cannot stop thinking about, and I want to share it with you, because it captures both the promise and the peril of this moment for Africa.

Nigeria’s share of the global artificial intelligence economy is currently less than 0.03 percent.

Not three percent. Not a third of a percent. Less than three hundredths of one percent. For a nation of 230 million people, with one of the youngest and most enterprising populations on earth, that number should stop us in our tracks.

And yet, in the same season, the news from across the continent tells a very different and far more hopeful story. So which is the truth? Both. And understanding why both are true at once is the most important thing African leaders can grasp right now.

The momentum is real

Let me give you the encouraging news first, because it is genuine and it is accelerating.

In Nairobi this year, the African Development Bank, the United Nations Development Programme and their partners launched an initiative to mobilise up to ten billion dollars by 2035, with the explicit aim of unlocking as many as forty million new jobs across the continent through artificial intelligence. The African Development Bank projects that AI could add one trillion dollars to Africa’s GDP by 2035, nearly a third of the continent’s current economic output.

In Nigeria specifically, foreign investment into the technology sector reached fourteen billion dollars in the first nine months of last year, surpassing the entire previous year. More than a billion dollars is now flowing into data centre construction. The first Nigerian insurer has launched a multi-language generative AI assistant. The federal civil service has deployed an AI platform trained on government regulations that is saving civil servants hours every day. Global companies are investing in skilling programmes intended to train a million Nigerians.

This is not a continent waiting for the future to arrive. This is a continent building it.

“This is not a continent waiting for the future to arrive. This is a continent building it.”

And yet the foundations are fragile

Now the harder truth, because a columnist who only flatters her readers is of no use to them.

That same analysis which celebrates Nigeria’s fourteen billion dollars of investment also notes that the country’s power grid has never exceeded six gigawatts for 230 million people. South Africa manages forty-eight gigawatts for sixty-three million. Modern AI systems consume enormous amounts of electricity. You cannot run a continental AI economy on diesel generators.

The same story is true of connectivity, of data infrastructure, and most importantly of governance. The investment is arriving faster than the foundations to support it, and faster still than the rules to govern it.

This is the pattern I have spent my career watching in other markets, and it worries me to see it repeating here. Technology arrives first. Governance arrives late, if at all. And in the gap between the two, ordinary people are harmed in ways nobody intended, and nobody is accountable for.

The question that matters most

So here is the question I want to put to every African leader, investor, and policymaker reading this column.

As Africa builds its AI future, who will it serve?

Because there are two futures available to us, and they look similar at the start. In both, the investment arrives. In both, the data centres are built. In both, the impressive announcements are made.

In the first future, the value flows outward. Foreign firms extract African data, train their models, capture the profit, and leave the continent as a consumer of intelligence built elsewhere from its own resources. Africa’s young people become users of AI, not builders of it. The 0.03 percent barely moves.

In the second future, Africa builds sovereign capacity. Its data stays and serves its people. Its young engineers build the systems. Its governments govern AI with rules made in Lagos and Nairobi and Accra, not merely imported from Brussels or Washington. The value created in Africa stays in Africa. And the forty million jobs are real.

The difference between those two futures is not investment. The investment is coming either way. The difference is governance, ownership, and intent.

“The difference between those two futures is not investment. It is governance, ownership, and intent.”

What this requires of us

Nigeria has taken steps that deserve recognition. The requirement that foreign AI companies conduct a portion of their research using Nigerian data inside the country, and contribute to a national AI development fund, is genuinely good policy.

The pending legislation to classify high-risk AI systems in finance and public administration is necessary and wise.

But policy on paper is not governance in practice. The test is not whether the law exists. The test is whether, when an AI system denies a Nigerian a loan, misdiagnoses a patient, or wrongly flags a citizen, there is a named person accountable, a clear process to challenge it, and a regulator able to act.

That is the work. It is less glamorous than the billion-dollar announcements. But it is what separates a continent that owns its AI future from one that is merely rented it.

A moment that will not return

I write this not as a warning but as an invitation, because I believe deeply in what Africa can build.

The continent has something rare right now. Capital is arriving. Talent is abundant and young. The political attention is genuine. And crucially, because Africa is earlier in this journey than the West, it has the chance to build governance in from the start, rather than bolting it on after the harm is done.

That is an advantage the developed economies threw away. Africa does not have to.

But moments like this do not last. The decisions made in the next three years, about power, about data, about ownership, about who is accountable, will determine which of the two futures becomes real. And those decisions are being made right now, in boardrooms and ministries, often by people who have not yet been asked the simple question this column exists to ask.

Africa is building the future of AI. The only question that matters is who it will serve. Let us make sure the answer is us.

Folu is AI Architect, Risk & Governance Director in United Kingdom, Founder of AIExpertsPro, and an AI governance advisor to UK and African financial institutions and can be reaved via aiexpertspro.co.uk | folu@aiexpertspro.co.uk