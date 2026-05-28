Atiku Visits Rotimi Amaechi in Abuja for Unity Talks After ADC Primaries

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has thrown its weight behind the Senior Staff Union of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU), whose members are currently on nationwide indefinite strike.

SSANU and NASU, under the aegis of Joint Action Committee (JAC), had declared indefinite strike on Friday, May 1, 2026, protesting the Federal government’s delay in signing a new agreement with them.

The two unions, after repeated ultimata given to the Federal Government to finalise their long-standing 2009 Agreement renegotiation and come up with a new agreement and its immediate implementation, accused the Federal Government of using delay tactics to, among others, punish members for rejecting the once controversial IPPIS payment platform.

Speaking at a monthly impact dialogue organised by the Education Writers’ Association of Nigeria (EWAN) held virtually, ASUU President, Prof Christopher Piwuna, said the body language of the Federal Government delaying the signing of the new agreement with other unions in the university system called for serious concern.

He spoke on the theme “Delayed Salaries, FG Workers’ Agreement: Averting Impending Crisis in Nigerian Universities.”

The dialogue also featured the National President of SSANU, Muhammed Ibrahim, and his vice in charge of the South Zone, Dr. Abdulsobur Abdulsalam.

The Accountant General of the Federation, Dr Shamseeden Ogunjimi, as well as the Director of Tertiary Education in the Federal Ministry of Education, Joel Samuel Ojo, who were equally billed as panelists, were unable to attend.

Speaking further, Piwuna said the Federal Government should realise that industrial harmony in the university system does not mean one union is working, rather working together of all unions is required to move the entire system forward.

He noted that even though the Federal Government had already signed an agreement with ASUU and that its implementation has “remained at best rudimentary and haphazard,” leaving SSANU, NASU, and NAAT in the cold is unacceptable.

He explained why ASUU is taking that stand, saying salaries of lecturers and other workers in the system are being prepared by SSANU and NASU members and not the ASUU members.

“So, it is very unkind and unfair for the government to keep SSANU, NASU, and NAAT in the cold for four months after signing our own agreement.

“It will be very demoralizing for me, for example, to continue to prepare salaries for my colleagues in the university when I don’t even know whether my own agreement is going to be signed or not.

“And so ASUU would want to state in very clear terms and, in the clearest terms possible, that we stand with SSANU, we stand with NASU, we stand with NAAT to ensure that their collective bargaining process is ended on the table that it started.

“Even though, this position is not part of our agreement, it’s not part of what we signed with the government, I think for fairness and justice, it is very important for government to conclude with other unions without further delay.”

Piwuna, however, also expressed displeasure over the delay in salaries that ASUU members have been experiencing in the last four months, even with the signing of the agreement, declaring that ASUU is totally against such practice.

He explained that a standing resolution by ASUU is that any month salaries of members get delayed beyond the third day of a new month in any of its branches nationwide, the lecturers there should withdraw their service until their salaries are paid.

He noted, “That was the case in January when some universities sought permission from the national leadership to embark on an action, and we pacified them based on what the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, told us then.

“The Minister told us that the delay in the full implementation of our agreement, especially salaries, was a result of the non-passage of the 2026 national budget.

“And we have stated this many times before that we don’t know which budget Nigeria operates.

“This is because recently, the government publicly claimed that some aspects of the 2024 and 2025 budgets were still in operation even at a time when passing the 2026 budget, and that part of the 2025 budget will remain operational until June or July.

“So, we don’t have a clear-cut budget cycle as a country, and this is very unfortunate.

“We were all taught, even in elementary school, that the annual budget starts and ends within one year.

“But it appears that the operators of our economy now seem to have an argument for any bad thing that they want to do.

“So, the salaries have not been consistent even though the budget has been passed.”

Piwuna, who equally accused the Federal Government of taking the issue of education development with levity, said there are lots of issues pressing for government attention to address.

He pointed out that ASUU would certainly take a concrete and comprehensive stance on each of those issues when the leadership of the union meets either on May 9 or 10.

He mentioned parts of the issues to include, but not limited to, delay in salaries payment and the establishment of the National Research Council that will be financing research and development, not setting aside the Stabilisation fund, infractions by some pro-chancellors and chairmen of governing councils, accused of interfering in the normal day-to-day running of universities, as well as a proposal to remove some academic courses from curriculum.

He said these issues are critical to the development of university education in the country and therefore need to be addressed by the government.

He declared that “ASUU is going to respond to all these issues and any other ones that may emerge before the NEC meeting.”

In his own contribution, President of SSANU, Mohammed Ibrahim, also expressed displeasure over what he described as insincerity of government in addressing challenges faced by the public universities and their workers, which the “pending new agreement is aimed to address.

According to him, university workers are supposed to be treated well to enable them to put in their best to solve part of Nigeria’s problems.

“But these delays in payment of salaries is like cancer, dampening the morale of members and generality of workers in the universities,” he stressed.

Giving insights into why JAC declared the nationwide strike, SSANU’s Vice President, Western Zone, Dr. Abdulsobur Abdulsalam, said it was simply because government had pushed them to the wall.

He accused the government of a lack of respect for collective bargaining with the unions, stating that the renegotiation process that has been taking place for more than two years could be addressed within two weeks if there is genuine intention and willingness on the part of the government.

Abdulsalam said JAC had given the government more than enough time to conclude the renegotiation process and commence implementation, but it was still delaying the process with no timeline in sight, and instead, introducing wage awards.

“So, our last ultimatum to government was till the end of April and there is nothing we can do again than to embark on strike as our last instrument to react and the action is going to be total and comprehensive,” he stressed.

Giving welcome remarks, Chairman of EWAN, Mr. Mojeed Alabi, said the move by SSANU and NASU to go on strike is not unexpected, noting that the signs were very visible for more than five months.

He, however, noted that the essence of EWAN’s monthly dialogue is to brainstorm on a workable solution to any pressing national issues as related to education with a view to moving the sector forward.

He said there is no country that can attain true economic prosperity without quality education in place.