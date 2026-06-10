Group Unveils Women and Modesty Global Initiative in Lagos

By Ruth Akpan

The prestigious AGIP Recital Hall of the MUSON Centre, Onikan, Lagos, became the epicentre of intellectual discourse, inspiration, and distinguished fellowship as eminent personalities from across Nigeria’s academic, business, media, and religious communities gathered for the grand presentation and launch of two remarkable books authored by renowned scholar, entrepreneur, and transformational thinker, Dr. Ayokunnu Olowoporoku.

The atmosphere was one of excitement, admiration, and anticipation as guests arrived in elegant fashion to witness the unveiling of Lifewire: Philosophies for Daily Living and See it, Say it, Do it: A Three-Step Guide to Achieving Success—two profound literary works designed to inspire personal excellence, purposeful living, and transformational leadership.

From the moment proceedings commenced, it was evident that this was far more than a book launch. It was an extraordinary gathering of thought leaders, nation builders, accomplished professionals, and influential voices united by a shared commitment to human development and societal progress.

Leading the distinguished assembly was the Chairman of the Occasion, Professor Olalekan Asikhia, Vice Chancellor of Caleb University, whose insightful address set the tone for the day. With intellectual depth, Professor Asikhia provided a comprehensive overview of the books, describing them as timely contributions to contemporary discourse on personal growth, leadership, and success.

He noted that the books offer practical principles for moral conduct, intentional living, and sustainable achievement, emphasizing that success is neither accidental nor reserved for a privileged few but is attainable through discipline, character, competence, and deliberate action.

Professor Asikhia passionately urged young Nigerians to abandon the destructive culture of instant gratification and embrace the values of self-development, creativity, innovation, and continuous learning. According to him, the future of Nigeria rests not merely on physical infrastructure but on the quality of minds nurtured and developed.

Adding further gravitas to the occasion was the presence of the Special Guest of Honour, the respected cleric and public intellectual, Pastor Tunde Bakare, Serving Overseer of Citadel Global Community Church.

Delivering a powerful and thought-provoking address, Pastor Bakare highlighted the urgent need for Nigerians, particularly the younger generation, to embrace self-leadership, lifelong learning, and purposeful execution of ideas. He observed that despite the abundance of talent and brilliance within Nigeria, the nation has yet to fully harness its human capital for national transformation.

Drawing lessons from the themes explored in the books, Pastor Bakare emphasized that knowledge without execution remains incomplete. He described the books as compelling instruments capable of awakening minds, stirring hearts, and motivating individuals to move from aspiration to accomplishment.

According to him, the future greatness of Nigeria depends on citizens who are willing not only to dream but also to take responsibility for translating vision into meaningful action.

One of the most anticipated moments of the event came with the remarks of the Chief Patron of the books, veteran journalist, media entrepreneur, and Chairman of Ovation Media Group, Dele Momodu.

Known for his eloquence and extensive experience in documenting success stories around the world, Chief Momodu applauded Dr. Olowoporoku for producing literary works that address some of life’s most pressing questions. He described both books as powerful tools for personal growth and success, emphasizing their relevance in a world increasingly in need of clarity, purpose, and direction.

He encouraged guests to not only purchase the books but also embrace the valuable lessons embedded within their pages, noting that true transformation begins when knowledge is translated into action.

The intellectual highlight of the gathering was the comprehensive review delivered by Dr. Peter Ogudoro, President of the Nigerian Teachers Community and the official reviewer of the books.

With scholarly insight, Dr. Ogudoro guided the audience through the central themes, philosophies, and practical lessons contained within both works. He described Lifewire as a treasure trove of wisdom designed to stimulate deep reflection and promote thoughtful living, while See it, Say it, Do it was praised as a practical roadmap for turning dreams into tangible achievements.

His detailed analysis reinforced the books’ significance as essential reading for students, professionals, entrepreneurs, leaders, and anyone seeking personal growth and self-mastery.

The excitement reached another crescendo during the launching segment, led by the Chief Launcher, respected banker and former Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Wema Bank, Mr. Segun Oloketuyi.

In his address, he applauded the author for investing years of experience, wisdom, and observation into works capable of shaping future generations. He urged individuals and organizations to support initiatives that promote literacy, leadership, and personal development, before making a generous launch donation.

The man of the moment and the distinguished author, Dr. Ayokunnu Olowoporoku, in his remarks, revealed that both publications emerged from years of observation, personal experiences, deep reflection, and an enduring desire to contribute meaningfully to human transformation.

Describing Lifewire: Philosophies for Daily Living, he explained that the book was written to challenge conventional thinking, stimulate self-awareness, and inspire wisdom-centred living.

According to him, the publication serves as a collection of profound reflections and practical philosophies designed to enrich the human spirit, sharpen the mind, and guide readers toward more purposeful and meaningful living.

Turning to his second book, See it, Say it, Do it: A Three-Step Guide to Achieving Success, the author explained that it was inspired by the persistent gap he observed between ambition and execution.

He noted that many individuals possess remarkable dreams and aspirations yet remain trapped between intention and action. The book therefore presents a simple but powerful framework built on three foundational principles: vision, declaration, and action.

In his words, true success begins when individuals can first see possibilities, confidently declare their intentions, and courageously take the necessary steps to transform aspirations into reality.

Dr. Olowoporoku described both books as instruments of transformation written not merely for reading but for awakening minds, inspiring confidence, provoking positive change, and empowering readers to become the very best versions of themselves.

As the formal proceedings concluded, guests continued networking and exchanging ideas in an atmosphere of warmth and celebration.

The hospitality aspect of the event reflected the same level of excellence that characterized the entire occasion. Guests were treated to an exquisite selection of refreshments courtesy of Lahottie Drinks and Cuisine Fantastique, while the elegant event styling and décor executed by Abby Design Events added sophistication, colour, and visual splendour to the memorable gathering.

Photos: Ken Ehimen