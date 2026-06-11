Elumelu Named Chairman, Okon CEO in Landmark Seplat Energy Leadership Shake-Up

By Shakirat Akintola

Seplat Energy Plc, one of Africa’s leading independent energy companies, has announced a sweeping overhaul of its top leadership. Billionaire investor Tony O. Elumelu, CFR, was named the company’s next Chairman while veteran energy executive, Engr. Effiong Okon will take over as Chief Executive Officer.

The dual-listed company (NGX: SEPLAT, LSE: SEPL) filed the notice on Tuesday, mapping out a comprehensive corporate succession plan designed to shepherd the energy giant into its next phase of growth under its ambitious “Roadmap 2030” strategy.

The New Guard: Back-to-Back Transitions

The changes will unfold in two distinct phases over the coming months to ensure strict governance continuity:

August 1, 2026: Engr. Effiong Okon will assume office as CEO and Executive Director, following the retirement of long-serving CEO Roger Brown on July 31, 2026.

<span;><span;>* January 1, 2027: Mr. Tony O. Elumelu will formally take over as Chairman of the Board, following the retirement of current Independent Chairman, Senator Udoma Udo Udoma, CON, on December 31, 2026.

End of a Transformational Era for Brown and Udoma

The outgoing leadership leaves behind a massively expanded corporate footprint. Outgoing CEO Roger Brown caps off a 13-year legacy with the firm, having served initially as CFO during Seplat’s landmark dual listing in Lagos and London in 2014, and subsequently as CEO for six years.

Under Brown’s stewardship, Seplat executed game-changing consolidations—most notably the 2019 acquisition of Eland Oil and Gas, and the 2024 blockbusting acquisition of Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited (MPNU).

Similarly, outgoing Chairman Senator Udoma Udo Udoma, who took the helm in April 2024, is credited with successfully stabilizing the board, steering the complex integration of the MPNU assets, and codifying the company’s 2030 corporate blueprint.

“Roger has been ever-present in Seplat Energy’s journey… he leaves us well-placed to continue to deliver for all our stakeholders,” Senator Udoma stated in the release.

Inside the Profiles of the Incoming Leaders

The incoming leadership pairs deep, hands-on operational grit with unparalleled pan-African macroeconomic influence.

Engr. Effiong Okon brings over 35 years of global energy experience to the CEO role. A former Shell heavyweight who managed major deepwater and shallow-water offshore assets, Okon is intimately familiar with Seplat, having previously served as its Operations Director and New Energy Director. Most recently, as Managing Director of the ANOH Gas Processing Company, he successfully steered the critical infrastructure project to its historic “first gas” milestone in January 2026.

Mr. Tony Elumelu, the Chairman-elect, stepped onto Seplat’s board in January 2026 after his investment firm, Heirs Energies, executed a landmark $500 million transaction to acquire a 20.07% stake in the company—cementing Heirs as Seplat’s single largest shareholder. As the Chairman of United Bank for Africa (UBA) and Transcorp Group, Elumelu brings a legendary track record of institutional building and value creation to the table.

Looking Toward 2030

The restructuring signals Seplat’s aggressive pivot toward domestic gas infrastructure development and carbon reduction. Incoming CEO Effiong Okon emphasized that his immediate priority would be “ensuring the Company executes the 2030 Roadmap” to unlock the raw value of its recently expanded portfolio.

For Elumelu, the appointment aligns with his core economic philosophy of Africapitalism—the belief that the private sector must lead the continent’s development through long-term investments.

“I firmly believe in the critical role indigenous resources play in the economic transformation of Nigeria and Africa,” Elumelu noted, signaling that under his chairmanship, Seplat will likely push harder to dominate the regional energy transition landscape.

The markets will be watching closely as the transition begins on August 1st.