UBA Foundation Marks World Environment Day 2026 with Tree-Planting Initiative

In commemoration of World Environment Day 2026, the UBA Foundation, the Corporate Social Responsibility arm of United Bank for Africa (UBA) Group, has reinforced its commitment to environmental sustainability through a tree-planting exercise at two of Lagos’ most historic educational institutions – King’s College, Lagos, and CMS Grammar School, Bariga.

The exercise marks the commencement of the Foundation’s 2026 Tree Planting for Sustainability Initiative, which is being implemented across selected schools in Nigeria to promote environmental consciousness among young people and encourage climate-positive action.

Observed annually on June 5 and coordinated by the United Nations, World Environment Day is the world’s leading platform for environmental awareness and advocacy. The 2026 theme, “Inspired by Nature. For Climate. For Our Future,” underscores the urgent need for collective action to address climate change and environmental degradation.

Speaking during the exercise at CMS Grammar School, Managing Director/CEO, UBA Foundation, Bola Atta, described the initiative as a strategic investment in the future.

“We want young people to understand that the environment needs our collective support and protection. Through initiatives like this, we are encouraging the next generation to embrace sustainable practices that will help create healthier communities and a better future for all,” she said.

Now in its fourth year, the Tree Planting for Sustainability Initiative is designed to instill environmental responsibility in students by integrating sustainability practices into school communities and empowering young people to become environmental ambassadors.

Atta explained that the choice of King’s College and CMS Grammar School was deliberate, reflecting both institutions’ rich heritage and their capacity to sustain the initiative over time.

“These are iconic institutions with deep historical significance. CMS Grammar School is Nigeria’s oldest secondary school, while King’s College has been shaping leaders for more than a century. We wanted schools where these trees will be nurtured and allowed to flourish for generations to come,” she noted.

The initiative comes at a time when rapid urbanisation has continued to reduce green spaces across many Nigerian cities, highlighting the need for sustained environmental restoration efforts.

“Over the years, development has often taken precedence over environmental preservation, leading to the loss of many trees and green areas. However, there is no better time than now to begin restoring our environment and making a lasting impact,” Atta added.

The exercise forms part of UBA Group’s broader commitment to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) principles.

Speaking at the event, UBA’s Group Chief Risk Officer, Awele Ajibola, emphasized the importance of proactive environmental stewardship in addressing climate-related risks.

“At UBA, initiatives like this demonstrate our commitment to the environment and the communities we serve. Climate change presents real and growing risks, and as a responsible financial institution, we recognise our role in driving positive environmental action and sustainable development,” Ajibola stated.

The tree-planting exercise is one of several activities being implemented by the Group to commemorate #WED2026. Other activities include UBA’s inauguration as a member of the Finance Taskforce for Plastic Action in Nigeria, Green Talk sessions with customers across branches, the launch of Sustainability Clubs in participating schools, environmental awareness campaigns across the Bank’s communication platforms, and a month-long Green Challenge designed to encourage environmentally responsible behaviour.

Commending the initiative, Principal of CMS Grammar School, Revd. Jacob Ayokunle Ogunyinka, described the exercise as a practical extension of environmental education.

“Our students learn about the importance of trees and environmental conservation in the classroom. Seeing these principles demonstrated in practice deepens their understanding and inspires greater responsibility towards protecting the environment,” he said.

Similarly, Principal of King’s College, Magaji Zachariah, expressed appreciation to UBA Foundation for selecting the institution as one of the beneficiaries of the programme and for investing in environmental education.

Beyond planting trees, the Foundation engaged students in discussions on environmental stewardship, encouraging responsible practices such as proper waste disposal, water conservation, recycling, and energy efficiency.

Referencing the famous words of Nobel Laureate and environmentalist Wangari Maathai, Atta reminded participants of the importance of immediate action: “The best time to plant a tree was twenty years ago. The second-best time is now.”

UBA Foundation is the Corporate Social Responsibility arm of United Bank for Africa (UBA) Group. The Foundation is committed to the socio-economic development of communities across Africa through strategic interventions focused on education, environmental sustainability, economic empowerment, and special projects.