Events
The Glamour, Thrills and Razzmatazz of the Glo-Sponsored 2026 Ojude Oba Festival
By Eric Elezuo
As it has always been, the 2026 Ojude Oba Festival, an annual fiesta of the Ijebu people, which has like wildfire, engulfed the entire Yorubaland and beyond, lived upto its billing, recreating colourful scenarios, cultural impetus and superhuman displays. All the hallmark of the renowned cultural retreat that has continually left a sweet taste in the mouths of both organizers and participants were brought to the fore, and participants were the better for it.
The 2026 Festival did not in any way fall short in spite of the absence of a monarch, following the passing of Oba (Dr.) Sikiru Kayode Adetona, GCON, CFR, who died on Sunday, July 13, 2025.
All odds notwithstanding, the ancient town of Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, came alive as thousands of culture enthusiasts, tourists, political dignitaries, entertainment buffs, traditionalists and the general public converged for the event, which has epochal as one of Nigeria’s most celebrated cultural gatherings. The events took place at Festival Pavilion opposite the royal palace in Ijebu Ode.
This year’s edition carried even deeper emotional significance as it was the first Ojude Oba festival since the passing of the revered Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona.
As always, and in the last 21 years, telecommunications giant, Globacom, stepped out in full regalia as the official sponsor of the event.
Prior to the event, Glo had, in a statement, eulogized the life and times of the late paramount, who the company holds in high esteem, noting that the 2026 event is particularly in his honour.
Globacom unequivocally posited that Oba Adetona’s unwavering dedication to preserving and promoting Ijebu culture, traditions, and values was a major factor behind the company’s continued support for the festival.
According to the company, “This year’s celebration goes beyond our traditional role as sponsor over the past two decades. It is an opportunity to honour the exceptional legacy of the revered monarch, Oba Adetona, whose vision and commitment elevated Ojude Oba to its present status.”
Globacom recalled that the late Awujale played a pivotal role in transforming the festival into a unifying platform that brought together Ijebu sons and daughters from across the world, regardless of religious affiliation.
“This inclusive vision and royal leadership inspired the company to begin sponsoring the festival 21 years ago. Over the years of Globacom’s sponsorship, Ojude Oba has evolved into a globally recognized cultural celebration, attracting thousands of visitors and dignitaries from within and outside Nigeria,” the company noted.
While reaffirming its commitment to sustaining its support for the festival as part of its broader objective of showcasing Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage to the world, Glo recalled that that Oba Adetona ascended the throne of the Awujale on April 2, 1960, 65 years before his demise in July, 2025.
With beautiful display of culture, horse-riding and rich cultural pageantry, socialite and businessman Farooq Oreagba, once again confirmed his reputation as Mr Steeze, after he stole the spotlight during the 2024 festival.
Oreagba, whose stylish appearance at previous editions transformed him into a social media sensation, made a dramatic entrance on horseback, drawing cheers and admiration from festivalgoers.
Dressed in a flowing white agbada and a distinctive purple cap, Oreagba maintained his now-famous cultural style, complete with a cigarette in hand as he rode majestically through the festival grounds. His appearance quickly dominated conversations online, with videos and photographs spreading across social media platforms within minutes.
The businessman, who has become an unofficial ambassador of modern Ojude Oba fashion, once again demonstrated how tradition, style and social media influence can combine to create a cultural phenomenon.
The festival also attracted an array of high-profile dignitaries, including Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun; the Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa; and Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu.
The arrival of Gov Abiodun, as well as Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu, generated excitement among adults and younger attendees, many of whom cheered and surged forward to catch a glimpse of the bigwigs as he made their way into the venue.
Also present was Senator Solomon Adeola, popularly known as Yayi, an All Progressives Congress governorship aspirant in Ogun State, who arrived with his supporters and acknowledged the enthusiastic crowd.
As the celebration gathered momentum, various Regberegbe (age-grade groups) dazzled spectators with colourful processions in coordinated aso-oke, lace fabrics and elaborately designed traditional attire.
The parades, regarded as one of the festival’s major attractions, showcased the unity, prestige and enduring family heritage of the Ijebu people.
The famous Balogun horse-riding families also thrilled attendees with spectacular equestrian displays symbolising courage, martial history, wealth and social status.
Throughout the venue, the sounds of talking drums, traditional music and cultural performances echoed as guests danced, mingled and celebrated the enduring legacy of Ijebuland.
Videos and photographs from the event captured a sea of flowing agbadas, colourful gele headpieces, ornate beads and richly embroidered garments, highlighting why Ojude Oba remains one of Africa’s most visually captivating cultural festivals.
The annual celebration, held in honour of the Awujale of Ijebuland, has evolved from a gathering of Muslim converts paying homage to the monarch into a globally recognised cultural and tourism event that attracts visitors from across Nigeria and the diaspora.
Despite the ongoing royal transition, organisers had insisted that the festival would proceed in honour of the late monarch’s enduring legacy and his lifelong commitment to preserving and promoting Ijebu culture.
The 2026 edition of the Ojude Oba Festival is not only a celebration of tradition and identity but also a germane tribute to a monarch whose influence helped elevate Ojude Oba into an international cultural brand.
Glo-Sponsored watering prizes were presented to winning families. While Balogun Shoye family was the third runnerup with N500k cash prize, Balogun Onitirin Akile Family was the second runner up winning cash prize of N500k. The 1st runnerup position went to the Balogun Kuku family, who was rewarded with a cash prize of N750k and a trophy.
Other mouthwatering prizes from the stable of the communications giant were made available to teeming participants of the festival.
Glo has maintained that its sponsorship of the Ojude Oba Festival is not ending any time soon.
Events
Gov Adeleke, Top Society Present As Chief Safari Bakare (SB1) Celebrates Grandiose 80th Birthday
By Ruth Akpan
It was an extraordinary day of glamour, prestige, influence and heartfelt celebration as renowned politician, philanthropist and respected community leader, Chief Safari Bakare, fondly known across social and political circles as SB1, marked his 80th birthday in magnificent style, officially joining the revered league of octogenarians.
The grand celebration, which drew an impressive assemblage of dignitaries, royals, political heavyweights, captains of industry, celebrities and society elites, took place at the prestigious Harbour Point Event Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, where elegance and splendour blended seamlessly to create an atmosphere befitting a man of Chief Bakare’s remarkable stature and influence.
For the illustrious son of Ikorodu, whose life has been deeply woven into the political and social fabric of Lagos State and beyond, the occasion was far more than a birthday celebration. It was a glorious tribute to a life of service, resilience, leadership, generosity and enduring impact.
From the very onset, the ambience radiated prestige and excitement as family members, friends, associates and well-wishers arrived in glamorous ensembles, exchanging pleasantries while reliving fond memories of the celebrant’s impactful journey through life. The venue itself was transformed into a spectacle of luxury, adorned with dazzling floral arrangements, radiant lighting, lavish décor and sophisticated table settings that reflected class and grandeur at every turn.
The event commenced on a deeply reverential note with an opening prayer led by the revered Ayangburen of Ikorodu Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Oba (Engr.) Kabiru Adewale Shotobi, Adegorushen V, whose royal blessings set the tone for an unforgettable celebration filled with gratitude and joy.
Anchoring the glamorous affair was celebrated master of ceremonies and ace comedian, Gbenga Adeyinka, whose charisma, wit and vibrant stage presence kept guests entertained throughout the memorable evening.
One of the most captivating moments of the occasion was the grand entrance of the celebrant himself, accompanied by members of the Bakare family and close associates. Looking remarkably youthful, energetic and radiant at 80, Chief Safari Bakare danced joyfully into the venue amid thunderous applause, cheers and admiration from guests. His infectious smile and spirited movements spoke volumes of a man overwhelmed with gratitude, happiness and fulfilment. Indeed, there was no doubt that SB1 was basking in immeasurable joy as he celebrated this significant milestone surrounded by the people who matter most to him.
Presiding over the glamorous gathering as Chairman of the Occasion was the Executive Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, whose presence added immense distinction and political significance to the gathering. The governor, known for his vibrant personality and love for celebration, shared warm moments with guests while honouring the celebrant with heartfelt camaraderie and admiration.
Emotional tributes poured in from grandchildren, family members and close friends, who described SB1 as a dependable patriarch, compassionate benefactor and guiding light whose generosity, wisdom and unwavering commitment to humanity have impacted countless lives. Their heartfelt reflections filled the hall with emotion and admiration as guests listened attentively to touching stories of kindness, loyalty and leadership.
The celebration reached another delightful peak with the ceremonial cutting of the magnificent birthday cake, which was greeted with loud cheers, music and excitement from guests. Surrounded by family, friends and dignitaries, the octogenarian beamed with joy as camera flashes illuminated the hall repeatedly.
Guests were thereafter treated to an array of sumptuous delicacies, gourmet cuisine and an endless supply of premium drinks served in abundance, befitting an event of such grandeur and social significance. The atmosphere remained lively and celebratory as conversations, laughter and music filled every corner of the expansive venue.
Adding further glamour and cultural richness to the evening was the legendary juju maestro, King Sunny Ade, whose electrifying performance kept guests on their feet for hours. With his timeless melodies, energetic stagecraft and captivating instrumentation, the music icon serenaded guests deep into the night, delivering a performance worthy of the grand occasion.
The event also witnessed the attendance of an impressive roll call of distinguished personalities from across politics, royalty, business and entertainment. Among them were the Executive Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, alongside his wife, Chief Mrs. Titilola Adeleke; the Deputy Governor of Osun State, Kola Adewusi; the Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Adewale Egbedun; the Chief of Staff to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Femi Gbajabiamila, accompanied by his wife, Mrs. Salamatu Gbajabiamila; His Royal Majesty, Oba (Engr.) Kabiru Adewale Shotobi, the Ayangburen of Ikorodu Kingdom; the Ebumawe of Ago-Iwoye, His Royal Majesty Oba Abdul-Razaq Adesina Adenugba; the Onikate of Ikate Surulere, His Royal Majesty Oba Dr. Lateef Atanda Adams; High Chief Dr. Alex Duduyemi; foremost Nigerian business magnate and President of Adeleke University, Adedeji Adeleke; Director of Oodua Investment, Otunba Lai Oriowo; Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Biscon Communications, Prince Bisi Olatilo; Chairman and Founder of Ovation International, Aare Dele Momodu; Olori Victoria Ayodele Haastrup; and award-winning Afro-pop superstar Davido, among several other eminent personalities.
Events
Ijebuland Holds Grand Farewell Reception for Late Awujale Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona
By Ruth Akpan
It was a day steeped in history, emotion, splendour and deep cultural reverence as dignitaries, royals, political heavyweights and sons and daughters of Ijebuland gathered in majestic solidarity to bid a final farewell to the revered monarch, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, whose remarkable reign of 65 years left an indelible imprint on the political, cultural, and traditional landscape of Nigeria.
The ancient town of Ijebu-Ode wore an atmosphere of solemn grandeur as the final farewell ceremony and grand reception unfolded at the iconic Otunba Dipo Dina Stadium. The gathering was far beyond a funeral rite; it was a profound celebration of a monarch whose extraordinary life embodied courage, wisdom, discipline, reform, and uncommon statesmanship.
Oba Adetona, fondly revered as Ogbagba II, passed away on July 13, 2025, at the age of 91, drawing to a close one of the longest and most influential royal reigns in Nigerian history. His passing marked the end of a monumental era for Ijebuland and for traditional institutions across the country.
The ceremony commenced with an emotional welcome address delivered by his first daughter, Princess Adetutu Adetona, whose poised yet heartfelt remarks immediately set the tone for the historic occasion. In her speech, she expressed profound gratitude to the Governor of Ogun State, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, members of the royal family, traditional rulers, political associates, and the good people of Ogun State for their overwhelming support, prayers, and solidarity during the demise of the revered monarch. Her words, laden with appreciation and dignity, reflected the enduring values of humility and grace that defined the late Awujale’s household.
The solemnity of the day seamlessly transitioned into an intellectually engaging public lecture organised in honour of the late monarch. The lecture, themed ‘GOVERNANCE’, explored the evolving relationship between constitutional democracy and traditional authority.
The lecture was delivered on behalf of former President Olusegun Obasanjo by renowned architect and scholar, Arch. Biodun Fari-Arole. In the lecture, Obasanjo paid glowing tribute to the late Awujale, describing him as one of Nigeria’s most distinguished and intellectually formidable traditional rulers whose influence transcended the boundaries of Ijebuland.
He noted that Oba Adetona stood as a courageous advocate for progressive reforms within traditional institutions, particularly highlighting his instrumental role in championing amendments to Ogun State’s Traditional and Obas Law — reforms that granted monarchs the constitutional dignity and autonomy to determine their burial rites according to their wishes and cultural convictions. According to Obasanjo, the late monarch was not only a custodian of culture but also a visionary reformer who understood the importance of adapting tradition to modern realities without compromising its sacred essence.
The lecture theme itself resonated deeply with the realities of modern Nigeria. It underscored the urgent need to harmonise the moral authority, cultural legitimacy, and grassroots influence of traditional rulers with the operational structures of constitutional governance. Speakers at the event reflected on how monarchs, beyond ceremonial roles, remain vital agents of peacebuilding, conflict resolution, community mobilisation, cultural preservation, and grassroots development. The discourse further highlighted the importance of strengthening collaboration between government institutions and traditional authorities in addressing national challenges such as insecurity, youth restiveness, social instability, and economic inclusion.
The intellectual session reached another high point with the address delivered by the Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, who attended as host governor and representative of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. In the presidential address, President Tinubu’s message strongly emphasised the renewed relevance of traditional institutions within Nigeria’s democratic framework. The President noted that under the Renewed Hope Agenda, traditional rulers are increasingly being repositioned from largely ceremonial figures into active and strategic stakeholders in governance, economic mobilisation, conflict resolution, and nation-building.
The address highlighted the indispensable role monarchs continue to play in maintaining social order, preserving cultural heritage, and fostering grassroots harmony — responsibilities modern political institutions alone cannot effectively accomplish. The President observed that traditional rulers possess unique indigenous intelligence, moral authority, and social legitimacy capable of bridging the disconnect between government and local communities.
He further lamented how subsequent constitutional arrangements after the 1963 Constitution gradually diminished the influence of traditional institutions, thereby weakening their collaborative relationship with government structures. However, he assured Nigerians that ongoing consultations at the National Assembly aim to establish clearer constitutional responsibilities for monarchs, reinforcing their relevance in modern governance.
The President’s address also focused heavily on national unity and security. He urged monarchs across the federation to transform their palaces into centres of wisdom, reconciliation, dialogue, and peaceful conflict resolution. Emphasising the growing security concerns confronting the nation, he encouraged traditional rulers to strengthen community-based intelligence gathering and early warning systems capable of curbing violence and instability at the grassroots level.
In addition, the President charged royal fathers to continue guiding Nigerian youths away from violence, extremism, drug abuse, and other destructive social vices, while preserving Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage as a strategic instrument for national development and identity preservation.
President Tinubu also commended the Oba Sikiru Adetona School of Governance for organising the memorial lecture in honour of the late monarch, whom he described as a disciplined, principled, courageous, and highly respected leader whose legacy would continue to inspire generations to come.
With the conclusion of the lecture, the atmosphere gradually shifted from solemn reflection to an elegant grand reception characterised by rich culture, warm fellowship, refined entertainment, and heartfelt tributes.
One of the emotional highlights of the reception was the tribute delivered by former Ogun State Governor, Segun Osoba, who spoke glowingly about the late monarch’s wisdom, candour, courage, and enduring commitment to justice and truth. His tribute drew warm applause from guests who acknowledged the late Awujale’s towering influence not only within Ogun State but across Nigeria.
Guests were treated to a spread of sumptuous delicacies, gourmet cuisine, premium refreshments, and an endless flow of choice drinks in a regal and sophisticated setting.
Providing the perfect soundtrack for the historic gathering were the energetic Faith Band and legendary Fuji maestro Musiliu Haruna Ishola, whose electrifying performances kept guests enthralled deep into the night. Their captivating music infused the reception with nostalgia, joy, and cultural richness befitting the farewell of a monarch of such extraordinary stature.
Photos: Koya Adegbite
Events
Ile-Ife Bubbles As Ooni Installs Olufunso Amosun As Yeye Moremi Oodua
By Eric Elezuo
It was a moment of class, glamour and superlative display of cultural ingenuity as the historic city of Ile-Ife, in Osun State became a beehive of activities, hosting A-list dignitaries. It was the celebration former Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun’s wife, Mrs Olufunso Amosun, who not only celebrated her 60th birthday, but was installed with the prestigious honours of Yeye Moremi Oodua.
The ceremony, which brought the ancient city of Ile-Ife to life became another convergence centre for prominence and prominent Nigerians, especially among those of the Southwest origin.
A philanthropist of note, and Founder of the Uplift Development Foundation, Mrs Amosun’s installation was performed by the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, at the Afenworo Square, opposite the monarch’s palace.
The event, described as standard in all ramifications, drew dignitaries from across political, traditional and business circles, including former President Olusegun Obasanjo, who was represented by his wife, Bola Obasanjo, and the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde.
Anchored by Tee A, the ceremony featured the Edi festival dance, bata drumming, and a dramatic re-enactment of Moremi’s sacrifice by the Ife Cultural Troupe just as traditionalists offered prayers with kolanuts and gin, while the Emese of Ife declared ancestral blessings.
In his goodwill address, Obasanjo described the Yeye Moremi title as one of the most revered honours in Yorubaland, symbolising courage, sacrifice and service to humanity.
He commended the Ooni for preserving Yoruba cultural heritage and fostering unity across the country.
In her acceptance speech, the newly installed Yeye Moremi expressed gratitude to God and the Ooni, describing the honour as both humbling and a call to greater responsibility.
She pledged to uphold the legacy of the legendary Moremi Ajasoro, noting that the title demands service marked by humility, integrity and compassion.
“This title is not merely ceremonial; it is a call to serve God and humanity,” she said, adding that she would strive to justify the confidence reposed in her.
Also speaking, Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde stressed the importance of unity among Yoruba leaders, noting that the gathering reflected a collective commitment to the progress of the region beyond political affiliations.
“This is Yorubaland and there is no political party here today. What we are seeing is unity in the interest of the Yoruba nation,” Makinde said.
In his remarks, the Ooni congratulated Mrs. Amosun, describing her as a compassionate and selfless individual whose life reflects the virtues of Moremi. He urged her to continue promoting cultural values and impacting lives positively.
The monarch also used the occasion to commend President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for supporting traditional institutions and cultural preservation in Nigeria.
Other high-profile individuals that attended the occasion were former Ogun State Governor Ibikunle Amosun; former Lagos State Governor Babatunde Fashola; Senator Gbenga Daniel; Managing Director/CEO of the Federal Housing Authority of Nigeria, Oyetunde Olamideji Gbenga Ashafa; Billionaire businessman, Chief Kessington Adebukunola Adebutu; former Governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola and his wife, Mrs Omolola Oyinlola; and wives of former APC governors in Osun State, Alhaja Sherifat Aregbesola and Mrs Kafayat Oyetola.
Traditional rulers such as the Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, Ataoja of Osogboland, Oba Jimoh Abidemi Oyetunji Olanipekun Larooye II and Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye III were also on hand to add colour, zest and cultural splendour to the event that had all the trappings of grace and traditional impetus.
Others notable personalities that attended were former Minister of State for Defence, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro; Ewi of Ado-Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adeyemo Adejugbe Aladesanmi III; Olofa of Offa, Oba Mufutau Gbadamosi Esuwoye II and Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa.
Also present were the Orangun of Oke Ila, Oba Adedokun Abolarin; Aseyin of Iseyin, Senator Iyiola Omisore; Senator Ganiyu Solomon and Ambassador Sarafadeen Ishola.
By the coronation, Mrs Amosun became one of those who will stand in the gap when Yorubaland needs a voice, according to the Ooni, adding that “We have found that woman” in Mrs Amosun.
Still responding, the elated Moremi Oodua noted that “To whom much is given, much is expected. And I, Chief Mrs. Olufunso Amosun, Yeye Moremi Oodua, take this title not with levity or frivolity.
“I fully comprehend that with recognition comes responsibility and understand this honour is a call to higher service to humanity. I, Yeye Moremi Oodua, therefore pledge to purposefully carry this title with dignity, compassion, empathy, and humility, in total submission to God’s will. I pray for the wisdom required to excel in this role, the enablement to make impact, and the grace to leave a plethora of good legacies worthy of the honour bestowed upon me by the Arole Oodua.
“My profound thanks again go to the Arole Oodua for singling me out and elevating me among equals. For this honour, I shall endeavour to continually make you proud, so help me God.
“To everyone present, especially those who arrived before today and those who travelled from far and wide: thank you for going the extra mile to join me in celebrating my 60th birthday and witnessing history in the making.
“Culture dies when we stop telling our stories. I will use this stool to tell them loudly,” she concluded.
The brand new Moremi Oodua pledged to establish the Moremi Legacy Foundation to support girl-child education, fight human trafficking, and document oral histories of Yoruba heroines.
A known campaigner for Women’s Upliftment, Mrs. Olufunso Amosun was born on May 2, 1966 to the family of (Late) Bishop Ayoade and Elder Christiana Odesanya. She started her primary school education at St James Norland School in the United Kingdom and returned home to attend Yejide Girls Grammar School in Ibadan between 1977 and 1982.
She progressed to Oyo State College of Arts and Science for her A Level education between 1983 and 1985, before gaining admission into University of Ife now known as Obafemi Awolowo University where she bagged a Bachelor of Education (BA. Ed) in English. In 2004, Mrs. Amosun obtained a Master Degree in Guidance and Counselling from the University of Lagos.
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