Romuald Wadagni Inaugurated As Benin’s President

Former Beninese finance minister, Romuald Wadagni, has been officially sworn in as president of Benin on Sunday, succeeding his predecessor and former boss, Patrice Talon.

Wadagni, a 49-year-old economist widely regarded as a technocrat and continuity candidate for Talon’s administration, won the April 12 presidential election with 94 per cent of the vote.

His only challenger, Paul Hounkpe, was overwhelmingly defeated, while Hounkpe’s party later aligned with Wadagni’s political camp in parliament.

The main opposition party, The Democrats, did not participate in the election after reportedly failing to secure the required endorsements and facing internal divisions.

Speaking during his inauguration in Cotonou, Wadagni pledged to govern with integrity and accountability.

“I will serve Benin with integrity, courage and commitment.

“I will serve with the constant knowledge that power is never a personal privilege,” he said.

Wadagni assumes office at a time when Benin has recorded strong economic growth over the last decade but continues to grapple with inequality and insecurity in its northern region due to attacks linked to jihadist groups.

His inauguration also marks the beginning of a seven-year presidential term following a constitutional amendment last year that extended the tenure from five years. Presidents remain limited to a maximum of two terms.

During his decade-long tenure as finance minister, Wadagni oversaw fiscal reforms that reduced Benin’s budget deficit to three per cent of GDP.

He also pledged to confront security threats in northern Benin, particularly attacks attributed to the al-Qaeda-linked Group for the Support of Islam and Muslims (JNIM).

“Benin will not give in to fear nor complacency. The government will be firm against all those who threaten our unity and security,” he said.

The new president is also expected to work toward improving relations with neighbouring junta-led states, including Niger and Burkina Faso.

In a sign of warming ties, Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine attended the inauguration ceremony and received applause from attendees.

The Guardian