Tech and Humanity: The Long Walk to School

By Folu Adebayo

I have not been able to stop thinking about the children of Oyo state.

On the fifteenth of May, gunmen came to three schools near Ogbomoso. They took dozens of pupils, some as young as two years old, and seven of their teachers. One of those teachers, a mathematics teacher named Michael Oyedokun, did not come home. He was killed. As I write this, many of the children and their teachers are still not free. A vice principal has appealed from captivity. Mothers are still waiting at windows.

I am not writing this week as anyone other than a mother, and a Nigerian. I have no expertise to offer on this. No framework. No solution. Only the same ache that millions of us are carrying, and a few quiet thoughts I cannot keep to myself.

There is a particular kind of trust a parent places in the world on the morning they send a child to school.

You comb the hair. You straighten the uniform. You press a little money into a small hand. You watch them go through a gate, and you let go. Every parent who has ever done this knows the quiet leap of faith it requires. We are handing the most precious thing we will ever hold to a building, to a teacher, to a community, and we are trusting all of them to give that child back to us at the end of the day.

For the parents of these children, that trust was broken in the most terrible way imaginable.

They did everything right. They sent their children to learn. And the children did not come back.

I keep thinking about how ordinary that morning must have been. The arguments about shoes. The rushing. The half-eaten breakfast. None of them knew. That is the part that undoes me. None of them knew it was that kind of morning.

“They did everything right. They sent their children to learn. And the children did not come back.”

And then there is Michael Oyedokun.

I did not know him. Most of us did not. But I know what he was. He was a mathematics teacher in a rural school, which means he had chosen one of the most quietly heroic lives a person can choose. He got up each day and went to teach children in a place the rest of the country too often forgets. He was not paid much. He was not celebrated. He simply showed up, year after year, and gave children the one thing that could change their lives, which is knowledge.

When the gunmen came, he was there with his students. And he did not come home.

We use the word hero too easily, and usually for the wrong people. But a man who spends his life teaching other people’s children in a forgotten village, and who dies among them, has earned that word completely. Michael Oyedokun was a hero. I want his name written down. I want it remembered. Not as a statistic in a tragedy, but as a man, a teacher, who mattered.

There is something almost unbearable about the fact that this happened at a school.

School is meant to be the safest promise a society makes to its children. It is where we send them to become more than we were.

For generations of Nigerian families, education has been the one ladder out, the thing parents sacrifice everything for, the reason mothers sell their last wrapper, and fathers work themselves into the ground. We tell our children that if they go to school and they learn, the world will open for them.

And so to attack a school is to attack the deepest hope a people hold. It is to tell every parent in the country that the one safe promise is no longer safe. That the ladder out can be taken from you in the time it takes for a truck to arrive.

I do not believe that promise is broken. I refuse to believe it. But I understand the fear of every parent who tightened their grip on a small hand this week and wondered, for the first time, whether the gate they were walking toward was safe.

I have spent much of my life thinking about systems, about technology, about the machinery that runs a modern society. And there is a temptation, in a week like this, to reach for the language of solutions. To talk about what could be built, monitored, deployed.

I am not going to do that. Because no system, however clever, matters more than a society’s simple willingness to protect its children. That willingness is not a technology. It is a choice. It is the most basic test of whether a nation is worthy of the name. Everything else we build, every road and bank and tower and innovation, means nothing if a mother cannot send her child to school and trust that he will come home.

“No system, however clever, matters more than a society’s simple willingness to protect its children.”

So this week I am not offering an argument.

I am offering only this.

To the parents of Oyo still waiting: there is a mother in London who thinks of you when she wakes, and who prays your children are returned to your arms whole and soon. You are not forgotten. The whole country is shouting your children’s names.

To the family of Michael Oyedokun: thank you. The word is far too small. He gave his life among the children he taught, and a grateful stranger will remember his name.

And to every teacher who will still walk into a classroom tomorrow, in a rural village, in a frightened community, knowing what happened in Oyo and going anyway: you are the bravest people in this country. You carry our future on your backs. We see you. We will not forget what it costs you.

May God bring this home soon. And may we become, at last, a nation that deserves the trust those parents placed in us on an ordinary morning in May.