Rashidi Ladoja Crowned 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland
Ladoja received the crown at the Ose Meji Temple in the Ibadan South-East Local Government Area of the state.
He had earlier received the traditional Akoko leaf at the Labosinde Compound, Oja’ba, Ibadan.
He is also expected to be formally presented with the staff of office by Governor Seyi Makinde at the Mapo Hall.
Ladoja became Olubadan-designate following the passing of the 43rd Olubadan, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, who died on July 7, 2025.
The colourful installation ceremony attracted hundreds of guests and residents of Ibadan dressed in vibrant attire.
Present at the ceremony are Alaafin Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade; Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Ghandi Ọlaoye; former Ogun State governor Ibikunle Amosun; and the Chief Imam of Ibadan.
The Olubadan stool is highly respected for its distinct succession system.
Oluseyi Ogunwale Paris Celebrates Stylish 50th Birthday in Lagos
By Ruth Akpan
It was indeed a day set aside for deep-rooted gratitude and jubilation as family, friends, and associates converged at the exquisite Jewel Aeida Event Centre, Lekki, Lagos to celebrate a man of character and impact, and an entrepreneure extra-ordinaire, Oluseyi Ogunwale Paris, as he celebrated his 50th birthday.
The venue radiated grandeur, draped in fine décor and glowing lights that cast a warm, festive glow over the guests, even as details of the exquisite designs bore the unmistakable signature of Kikks Events, the planners who transformed the space into a perfect blend of sophistication and celebration.
Earlier, the birthday boy and his immediate family members, supported by a host of friends and well wishers, had set the magnificent The Delborough, in Victoria Island, agog as paparazzi of different creed and call took time to capture the moments in living colours.
The major event flagged off on a note of connection with the Supreme Being as a heartfelt opening prayer, said by Pastor David Adeoye, set the tone for a night of thanksgiving and reflection.
Thereafter, the celebrant dressed in a golden attire with his flying agbada, made his grand entry accompanied by his family.
With ace comedian, MC Ajele as compere, the atmosphere was enlivened when guest after guest heaped praises on the respected man.
Beginning the array of tributes was one of his daughters, who described her father as a family-oriented man with strong faith. Other speakers described him as generous, graceful and a blessing who is loved by many whom he inspires.
The celebrant, who later changed his outfit for the second time to a black tuxedo cut his classy cake flanked by his wife and children.
As guests were served quality victuals, the duo of SB Live and Afro Juju musician, Sir Shina Peter entertained guests with electrifying beats and melodious tunes.
Happy Golden Jubilee anniversary to Mr. Paris!
Photos: Funmi A. Ilelabayo
Yomi Awoniyi Shocks the World on 65th Birthday
By Eric Elezuo and Ruth Akpan
The joy was palpable, tangible and exceedingly infectious, just as the atmosphere provided soothing accommodation for all and sundry as the former Deputy Governor of Kogi State, Architect Yomi Awoniyi, pulled all the stops to give himself a maximum treat while berthing midway enroute to joining the septugenarian club.
Jovial and diminutive, the birthday boy, dressed in dark jacket with a blue and white colored shirt on a creamed colored trousers with a hat to match, whose entrance into 65 created an atmosphere of radiance, appreciation, laughter and heartfelt tributes, drew family members, friends, well-wishers and colleagues alike as they converged at the prestigious Centre Point Event Centre in Lagos to join him in solidarity as he gave thanks to God Almighty for fruitful years well spent amid joy, dancing, choruses and a thorough display of footwork, which shocked all and sundry, and practically shook the foundations of the beautifully decorated venue.
Anchored with finesse, tact and a touch of class by known compere, MC Ajele, the ceremony opened on a note of reverence as heartfelt prayers were said, setting the tone for what became a celebration of gratitude as much as of age.
As the celebrant made his heralded entrance accompanied by family members and friends, guests rose in applause – an ovation not just for a birthday celebration but for a man whose life of service, humility and commitment to the common good continues to inspire many.
Taking his space at a corner dorned with the much anticipated flavour of achievement, the celebrant poised and settled to soak in the well rehearsed good messages from friends and loved ones, who had come from far and wide to rejoice with him.
The atmosphere charged, speaker after speaker rose in confidence, and shared glowing tributes, which were applauded and heralded as authentic and well deserved. Among many of his virtues, Awoniyi was lauded for his influence, unyielding virtue, enduring strength and quiet, but articulated disposition.
Leading the retinue of goodwill messages, the Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo described Arc. Awoniyi as “a man of conviction, an outstanding patriot, and a staunch believer in one Kogi and one Nigeria.”
The governor commended the Awoniyi’s immense contributions to the unity, peace, and progress of Kogi State, noting that his dedication to service has remained a reference point for younger generations of leaders.
Ododo further highlighted Awoniyi’s role as “a constant guide, a mentor to many, and a bridge builder whose wisdom and counsel continue to inspire hope and progress in our dear state.”
He added: The Kogi State Government recognizes your distinguished record of service, not only as a former Deputy Governor but also as an architect and statesman who has continued to deploy his experience and goodwill for the development of Kogi State and the nation at large.
“On behalf of the Government and people of Kogi State, I wish His Excellency Arc. Yomi Awoniyi a joyful celebration and many more years in good health, peace and greater accomplishments.”
Awoniyi, who confided in The Boss that he has never “this elated celebrating a particular age”, was head over heels with joy, sharing moments of pleasantries and camaraderie with guests and well wishers amid highly contagious laughter and immense happiness.
A toast was proposed to the celebrant after which he cut his cake surrounded by his family, and thereafter launched into a well choreographed dance with the immediate members of his family, creating a moment that the world looked on stunned and in absolute wonder.
Nobody expected the 65 years old Awoniyi to display such amazing footwork, which perfectly synchronized with the music, and the young lads and lasses sparring with him.
“It is my great day, and all have to do is rejoice, be glad in it, and give my God, who made it happen, all the thanks,” he told The Boss amid loud heaving of breath and systemic smiles that gladden the heart.
The soiree did not end without a lavish reception for the guests, who were pampered through a ceaseless retinue of exquisite cuisine of local and continental dishes, in addition to choice beverages ranging from notable champagne to great wines even as Rhythm Band kept the atmosphere continually enlivened with sonorous tunes of times past and present.
The celebrant was born Abayomi Sunday Benjamin Awoniyi on September 4, 1960.
He attended among many institutions of great learning, the Barewa College, Ahmadu Bello University and the University of London at different stages of his life, and bagged a drgree in Architecture.
Awoniyi’s foray into politics saw him rising to the position of the a Nigerian deputy governor of Kogi State from 2012 to 2016.
He is a happily married man, and blessed with children.
Alara of Ilara, Oba Olufolarin Ogunsanwo, Celebrates 5th Year Coronation Anniversary
By Ruth Akpan
The Alara and Paramount Ruler of Ilara Kingdom, His Royal Majesty Oba Olufolarin Olukayode Ogunsanwo (Telade IV) has reached a momentous milestone in traditional administration; pulling all the stops to sing a high note anthem in celebration of his 5th year anniversary on the throne of his forebears. This was done in ceremonies that also featured among other things the conferment of chieftaincy titles on prominent individuals of the community and beyond.
As expected, there were hundreds if loyalists and well wishers including high profile guests, who flocked the palace in resolute joy, to witness the landmark event and also capture moments for posterity.
Beginning the Anniversary celebration, the Oba, in his benevolence, sponsored a free medical outreach and empowerment program for the well-being of the people of Ilara.
Thereafter, all roads led to the palace to host the chieftaincy ceremony. The event was an assembly of the high class of Nigerians that cuts across politics, business and tradition.
From the Chairman Enugu State Council of Traditional Rulers, His Royal Majesty, Igwe Samuel Asadu; Renowned Medical Expert and former Vice chancellor of Lagos State University, Prof. John Obafunwa; Amb. Toyin Lawal & wife, Chairman Biscon communications, Prince Bisi Olatilo; Chairman Sifax Group, Dr. Taiwo Afolabi; Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Chief Gani Adams; Chief Gbenga Obasa, Chief Akiyele Oladeji, Surveyor Jelili Olayemi, Bar. Folashade Anifowoshe, Director, National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria, Alhaji Kassim Yawa; to Yeye Aare Modupe Afe Babalola, who led a delegation from the prestigious Afe Babalola University, the palace was filled to capacity.
With drumming, dancing and singing enveloping all corners of the majestic palace, the title holders took turns to pay homage to the Oba, and at the same time, get royal blessings and their traditional paraphernalia of office.
Among the chiefs, who were crowned include Amb. Toyin Lawal and wife, Mrs. Abiodun Lawal (Bobagunwa and Yeye Bobagunwa of Ilara kingdom), Prof. John Obafunwa (Balogun Ilu Ilara), Surveyor Jelili Olayemi (Olotu of Ilara), Dr. Olanrewaju Obasa (Otunba Bobaseye of Ilara kingdom), Chief Akiyele Oladeji and wife, Mrs. Toyin Oladeji (Ashipa and Yeye Ashipa of Ilara), Prof. Oluwakemi Pinheiro SAN (Baamofin of Ilara kingdom), and Mr. Rotimi Edu and wife, Mrs. Olayemi Edu (Otunba Jokotade and Yeye Otunba Jokotade of Ilara kingdom). The recipients were all filled with joy.
Speaking on behalf of the chiefs, an elated Dr. Akiyele Oladeji expressed profound gratitude to God, to the Oba and the people of Ilara, adding that the title bestowed on them was an appreciation for their contributions to the development of Ilara kingdom.
In his congratulatory message, the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwoolu commended the Oba’s unwavering commitment to grassroot development, cultural promotion and unity among his people.
He said: “On behalf of the Government and people of Lagos State, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Alara of Ilara, Oba Olufolarin Olukayode Ogunsanwo, the Royal Family, and the entire Ilara community on the auspicious occasion of his fifth coronation anniversary.
“In just five years, Oba Ogunsanwo’s reign has left a lasting imprint on Ilara and the wider Epe Division. He has led with wisdom, dignity and a genuine devotion to the welfare of his people – championing peace, fostering unity, and safeguarding the proud traditions of Ilara, even as he embraces the opportunities of progress and development.
“His ability to harmonise the heritage of his forebears with the demands of the present day is both inspiring and instructive. Under his stewardship, Ilara has strengthened its place as an integral part of Lagos State’s growth story while preserving the distinct identity that makes it so special.
“As Oba Olufolarin Ogunsanwo celebrates this milestone, I pray for continued wisdom, robust health, and even greater accomplishments in the years ahead. May his reign bring enduring peace, joy and prosperity to Ilara and to all who look to your throne for guidance.”
In the same vein, the former Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode praised the Oba’s contributions to the development of Lagos State in general as a public officer.
“Your contributions and leadership roles in your public service career before and during my administration as the Governor of Lagos State stands you out as a king to be reckoned with and respected.
“Your esteemed role as the South-West Coordinator of the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria reflects your influence and the respect you command, not only within Lagos State but across the nation,” Ambode said.
In his goodwill message, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi said that “Over the years, Kabiyesi’s reign has brought peace, unity and prosperity to the ancient Ilara Kingdom.
“As we reflect on these five fruitful years, may this occasion inspire us and future generations to appreciate the depth of our traditions and the greatness that lies in selfless leadership.”
On his part, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammed Sa’ad Abubakar stated that
“These past five years have witnessed your steadfast commitment to delivering exceptional service and guiding your people with the dignity and wisdom that traditional leadership embodies.”
Describing Oba Ogunsanwo’s reign as impactful, the Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, who spoke through his representative, stated that “Through your commitment, hard work and inclusive leadership, your reign has ushered in unprecedented development and prosperity of the kingdom.”
Other goodwill messages were from Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa; former governor of Ogun State, Senator Gbenga Daniel; His Majesty, Dr. Benjamin Ikenchukwu, the Dein of Agbor; Akarigbo of Remoland; HRM Oba Babatubde Ajayi; Etsu Nupe, HRH Alhaji Yahaya Abubajar, and Mallam Haruna Yahaya.
In his response, Oba Ogunsanwo appreciated God Almighty, the traditional rulers present, guests and the people of Ilara for gracing the occasion. He highlighted the need for the celebration of his 5th year reign as the 55th Alara of Ilara kingdom, emphasizing the importance of giving greater recognition to traditional rulers in Nigeria for their role in nation building.
Shortly after, the palace compound metamorphosed into a majestic spectacle, decked with colourful tapestries to host a regal reception.
After the opening prayer to signal the beginning of proceedings, the Alara, made his grand entry accompanied by other kings. The reception featured thrilling cultural performances and traditional dances from pupils of UTE primary school, Ilara and Tell a Friend to Tell a Friend dancing troupe. Praise chants for the Oba was rendered by Kassim Fatai, Ayoka Akewi Ayo and Adisa Akewi of Yeye Asa entertainment.
While appreciating guests for coming, the Oba, in his speech, paid glowing tribute to his predecessor, the 54th Alara of Ilara kingdom.
The celebration reached a fever pitch when “Bonsue Fuji Maestro”, Dr. Adewale Ayuba and Amuludun Heritage Band took the stage, one after the other, electrifying guests with their performances.
The 5th year anniversary celebration, which spanned three consecutive days was rounded off with a thanksgiving service at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Ibonwon, Epe with Rev. Father Marcus Famosaya officiating.
In his homily, Rev. Father Phillips Ajiboye emphasized on the importance of gratitude, describing the Oba as a man of gratitude, service and humility.
He added that the Oba’s celebration was a manifestation of God’s love and grace for one who derives joy in serving humanity.
One of the highlights of the ceremony was the presentation of a gift by the church in recognition of his unwavering commitment to God’s work.
In his speech, the Oba described his reign for the past five years as challenging yet wonderful and sustained by the grace of God. He appreciated his wife, Olori Bolanle for her undying love and support since their union especially in his reign as king.
The service ended with series of thanksgiving sessions and prayers for the king and his family.
There was also a simple but regal reception at the Graceland Villa, Ilara where Dr. Senasu Ifedola Okupevi said the opening prayer.
Goodwill messages flowed unhindered from Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, Dr. Moruf Tunji Alausa who delivered President Tinubu’s, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, HRM Benjamin Ikenchukwu Keagborekuzi 1, HIM Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, all concurring to Alara’s selfless service to the community and the progress of Lagos State.
The talented Faith Band and legendary King Sunny Ade were on standby to deliver premium entertainment.
Among dignitaries that graced the reception were Dr. Moruf Tunji Alausa, Minister of Education, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Tayo Ayinde, Chief of Staff to the Lagos State Governor, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, former Governor of Ogun State, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi(Ojaja II), the Ooni of Ife, His Eminence, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero CFR, the Emir of Kano, HRM Benjamin Ikenchukwu Keagborekuzi I, Dein of Agbor; Oba Prof. Abdulkabir Adeyemi Obalanlege, Olota of Ota, Chief Dr. Habeeb Okunola(OFR, MON) Akosin of Yorubaland, Hon. Mosur Akinloye, Chairman of Iredo LCDA, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, Senator Wasiu Eshilokun Sanni, Rt. Hon. Adeyemi Kufuriji, former Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Aare Segun Adebayo, Mr. Folarin Coker, DG Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation; Hajiya Bola Shagaya(MON), Jimi Aina, Director, New Growth Areas Lagos Internal Revenue Service, Reverend Mother Esther Ajayi, Oba Looja Clement Adesuyi Haastrup and his wife, Olori Victoria Haastrup, Princess Bola Kazeem, Secretary to the Lagos State government, Bar. Abimbola Salu-Hundeyin, Lady Christine Doja Otedola, Former first Lady of Lagos State, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode, White Cap Chiefs representing Oba Dr. Rilwan Akiolu of Lagos,Yeye Aare Modupe Afe, Brigadier General O. M. Oyebola, Rear Admiral Michael Gregory Oamen, Dame Sena Anthony and members of the prestigious Lagos Lawn Tennis Club led by the president, Dr. Adeyinka Adewusi.
Photos: Koya Adegbite
