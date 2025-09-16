Business
UNGA 2025: UBA Hosts Global Leaders, Launches Whitepaper on Unlocking Africa’s Potential
Africa’s Global Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc is set to make a bold statement on the global stage as it will be gathering world leaders, policymakers, and investors and other private sector players at the forthcoming 2025 United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).
This year’s gathering at the UNGA, which is the 80th Edition, will be held between September 15th and September 25th, and as always, UBA Group has mapped out series of engaging activities to spotlight Africa’s opportunities and foster high-level dialogue with global leaders towards boosting the continent’s potential.
A key part of the event, will be the UBA’s unveiling of a ground-breaking whitepaper that presents actionable strategies for unlocking Africa’s vast economic potential, as part of the bank’s mission to drive sustainable growth across the continent.
The whitepaper, a first-of-its-kind initiative by a leading African financial institution at UNGA, titled ‘Banking on Africa’s Future: Unlocking Capital and Partnerships for Sustainable Growth’, will highlight opportunities in trade, infrastructure, digital innovation, climate finance, and inclusive growth.
By providing a roadmap for collaboration between Africa and the global community, UBA aims to position the continent not just as a beneficiary of investment, but as a critical driver of future global prosperity.
Apart from the Whitepaper launch, other activities of the group will include the Business Council for International Understanding (BCIU) Roundtable to be hosted by UBA America, as well as the annual UBA Reception.
The reception will convene world leaders, policymakers, and influential business executives who will be involved in critical dialogues on investment and development across the continent.
UBA’s Group Chairman, Tony Elumelu, emphasized the strategic importance of these dialogues, explained that over the past few years, UBA has become an active leader in conversations and activities that will drive tangible investments to the continent.
“These conversations are fundamentally different from previous discussions because they will be followed by feasible and actionable decisions. UBA will actively work to implement these outcomes for the benefit of the continent, as committed partners in Africa’s development and sustainability,” Elumelu noted.
Continuing, he said, “’The United Nations General Assembly is the largest and most official gathering of world leaders, and we cannot let such an opportunity pass without major African players like UBA taking centre stage to bring these leaders together and showcase Africa’s potential.”
UBA’s Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Oliver Alawuba, who remarked on the upcoming event, especially the whitepaper’s significance, emphasized the need for more private organizations and players to demonstrate their commitment to the continent’s development through concrete action and proven capabilities.
United Bank for Africa is one of the largest employers in the financial sector on the African continent, with 25,000 employees group wide and serving over 45 million customers globally. Operating in twenty African countries and the United Kingdom, the United States of America, France and the United Arab Emirates, UBA provides retail, commercial and institutional banking services, leading financial inclusion and implementing cutting edge technology.
IATF 2025: Access Bank Pushes for Youth and Diaspora Driven Growth
Access Bank has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening Africa–Caribbean economic collaboration at the Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF) 2025.
During the event, Sunmbo Olatunji, Chief Executive Officer, The Caribbean Expansion at Access Bank, underscored the importance of leveraging Africa’s demographic advantage, strategic resources, and diaspora linkages to create new pathways for sustainable growth.
She spoke on “The Global Africa We Want: Business Collaboration Without Borders”.
“The Global Africa we want is one without borders in spirit, vision, or opportunity, an Africa where our youth, diaspora, and private sector drive collaboration that makes us a central player in the global economy,” she stated.
Olatunji, identified key sectors with the greatest potential for cross-border collaboration, including agriculture and food security, the creative and cultural industries, sustainable tourism, and technology and digital innovation.
“Africa and the Caribbean are natural partners. By combining Africa’s scale with Caribbean expertise and diaspora networks, we can unlock value chains in agriculture, export our culture more effectively, and create unique tourism and digital innovation ecosystems,” she added.
Olatunji further stressed that the private sector must play a pivotal role in building resilience and driving inclusive growth across regions. She noted that financial institutions have a responsibility to provide platforms that enable trade, simplify remittances, and support entrepreneurs.
“At Access Bank, we see ourselves not just as bankers, but as connectors of opportunities. Our Caribbean expansion reflects a clear commitment to link Africa’s dynamic economies with diaspora wealth and expertise, unlocking a future of shared prosperity,” she said.
The IATF 2025, organised by the African Export–Import Bank (Afreximbank) in collaboration with the African Union, serves as a premier platform to accelerate intra-African trade, strengthen Africa–Caribbean economic partnerships, and showcase investment opportunities across the continent.
Dangote, Others Raise Petrol Depot Prices to N823 Per Litre on Crude
Three operators; Dangote Petroleum Refinery, Aiteo and AA Rano, have raised the depot prices of petrol to N823 per litre from N821, in apparent response to hike in crude oil price to $67 per barrel from $65 per barrel in the international market.
Dangote Petroleum Refinery, Aiteo and Rano had previously sold the product at N821 per litre.
Reports suggest that the domestic market would continue to respond to global changes due to competition in Nigeria’s downstream sector.
The reports added that the pump prices of the product remain unchanged, but may be adjusted this week if the market situation persists.
The Chief Executive Officer of Petroleumprice.ng, Olajide Jeremiah, is quoted as saying: “We are witnessing frequent adjustment of depot prices for some reasons. These include the low crude oil prices and also competition among downstream players in Nigeria.
“The market would continue to record more price adjustments in the coming weeks as new changes occur in the global oil market.
“We also expect the adjustments would be extended to pumps so that consumers would feel the impact going on in the market.”
However, the National President of the Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN), Billy Gillis-Harry, reportedly said the domestic market remains dynamic and responsive to development at the global market.
Gillis-Harry stressed the importance of increased and stable supply, while calling for the privatisation of government-owned refineries.
He said: “Full privatization with participation of grassroots stakeholders such as PETROAN, Major Energy Marketers Association, MEMAN, and others remains the real solution.
Meanwhile, Dangote Petroleum Refinery has concluded plans to increase its capacity by 7.7 percent to 700,000 barrels per day (bpd), from the current 650,000 bpd.
However, the refinery’s operations have already altered the previous flows of petroleum products, mainly from Europe and other markets, to Nigeria in particular and Africa in general.
Nigeria, which previously relied heavily on foreign refineries to meet its domestic fuel needs, has, through the Dangote Petroleum Refinery, helped meet domestic demand while also exporting to other markets worldwide.
This shift has affected the European gasoline market, with the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), noting that the Dangote Refinery’s production and exports will likely weigh further on the European gasoline market.
The refinery’s production has freed up gasoline volumes in global markets, prompting the need for new destination markets and adjustments in the flow of gasoline. This has led to declining petroleum product imports into Nigeria and affected Europe’s gasoline inventory levels.
FirstBank Agric and Export Conference: Charting a New Course for Non-Oil Exports
FirstBank, the premier West African financial institution and financial inclusion service provider is proud to announce the 2025 edition of the FirstBank Agric and Export Conference themed “The Fundamentals of Building a Non-Oil Export Driven Economy“, which will take place on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, at the Eko Convention Centre. Building on the momentum of previous successful editions, this year’s Expo reaffirms the Bank’s commitment to supporting Nigeria’s agricultural and non-oil export sectors as key drivers of economic development.
The FirstBank Agric and Export Conference aims to keep Nigerians abreast of emerging trends in the agricultural and non- oil export sector, whilst providing them insights into how innovative solutions can contribute to the overall development of the economy, and the nation at large. The conference will adopt a hybrid format, allowing most participants to join virtually while principal stakeholders attend in person. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore exhibition booths featuring major organizations and associations from industry. The event will feature a keynote speech, Goodwill messages, Plenary discussions, where select Speakers will expound on the theme and technical sessions to be handled by subject matter Specialists in the Agriculture and Export Value Chain.
Expected guest speakers include the Honourable Minister of Agriculture & Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari as the keynote speaker while the plenary and technical sessions will be enriched by insights from industry leaders like the MD Bank of Agriculture (BOA), Mr. Jafar Abubakar Umar; MD/CEO Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM), Mr. Abba Bello; National Action Committee on AfCFTA, Mr. Segun Awolowo; President, All Farmers Association of Nigeria, Architect Kabir Ibrahim, CEO Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Mrs. Nonye Ayeni and a host of others. These renowned speakers will contribute their expertise and perspectives throughout the various sessions, ensuring participants gain valuable knowledge to enhance their roles within the agricultural and export value chain
Speaking on the Conference, Olusegun Alebiosu, Managing Director, FirstBank Group stated, “The FirstBank Agric and Export Conference is a strategic platform for stakeholders to converge, share knowledge, and drive strategies that can unlock the full potential of Nigeria’s agricultural sector and non-oil export industry. Through this platform, FirstBank is empowering customers and stakeholders by providing them with actionable insights, innovative solutions, and valuable connections that can help them navigate the complexities of the agricultural and nonoil export sectors. In addition, we aim to deliver tangible benefits to our customers, enhance their business prospects, and create lasting value for our stakeholders, while contributing to the growth and development of Nigeria’s economy.”
To participate in the FirstBank Agric and Export Conference, interested participants can click on https://firstbanknigeria.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Lit8tD6KSm6kzLMcyHwo8Q to register.
The FirstBank Agric and Export Conference is one of the Bank’s key initiatives to promote collaboration and innovation within the agricultural and non- oil export sectors. By providing a strategic platform for stakeholders, the conference aims to enhance the competitiveness of customers and partners in the global market. With agriculture identified as the most viable alternative to oil for generating foreign exchange earnings, this initiative supports economic diversification and is poised to accelerate national growth and development.
