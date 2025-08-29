Boss Picks
GLOBACOM: Celebrating 22 Years of Unbreakable Loyalty
By Eric Elezuo
Hurray!!! Legendary, and fully Nigerian-owned telecommunications giant, GLOBACOM, has clocked 22 years, and the joy knows no bounds. This is an exclamation in solid raising of greats, glorious renewals, splendid innovations and initiatives, toast and smiles of accomplishments among all and sundry and creating billionaires among Africans. The journey may not have been easy, in fact, it isn’t, but it has been worth the while. Today, Glo is a tale told by acumen, intelligence, bravery and humanity-oriented point of view.
The story of this Nigeria’s thriving indigenous telecommunication network, Glo, is a story of doggedness, commitment, dedication and unbroken focus. This is considering the fact that the originator of the brand ventured into a terrain hitherto unknown to Nigerian business, overcoming the harsh business environment, familiar intimidation and huge financial involvement.
It is worthy of note that the first step towards hoisting the Glo network was a herculean task on its own as the overriding fame of pioneer telecoms, was already on the ground with experience and huge financial muscle, taking the available space and thriving in all ramifications. It therefore, only required a tough and out of the box business acumen to bring Glo to existence. And this was what the man known by many names including the Bull, Spirit of Africa and quintessential giver, Dr. Michael Adenuga Jr., did. He practically crashed the network ego, raising the customer to the kingship level and made him the sole concern of telecom business. This he did by bringing on board the famed per second billing; something nobody believed was possible.
The fact that the brand lost its initial $20 million after emerging as one of the four winners in the bid auction process to operate the just introduced Global System of Mobile telecommunications (GSM) in Nigeria, did not deter it from following the dream to give Nigerians equitable telecom service. The colossal loss may have been a blessing in disguise as it gave the team a leverage to come back smoking with ideas that changed the entire telecom world for good.
The brand is 21 years now, having waded through the murky waters of competition and churning out one great after another to the applaud of global citizens.
A year ago, when the company celebrated the 20 years of impactful existence, and appreciation to Nigerians, the telecom giant lauded the government and people for their support through a statement, capturing the journey of two decades plus one.
The statement recalled that it had been two decades of transforming the telecommunications landscape, fulfilling dreams, and positively affecting the lives of millions of Nigerians.
22 YEARS AND A JOURNEY LIKE NO OTHER
In 2023, Glo, while celebrating its 20th anniversary, released the statement, and till date, it continues to look fresh and resonate pride, accomplishments, originality and most importantly, Nigerianism.
“Since inception in 2003, Globacom has been true to its resolve to provide world-class communications and digital services through constant deployment of latest technologies in line with the corporate promise to build a robust ICT network infrastructure that would consistently deliver value to its esteemed customers.
“Glo has been at the forefront of revolutionary changes in the telecommunication sector in Nigeria. It crashed the cost of acquiring SIM cards in the country from about N25,000 to just about N200. The network also disappointed bookmakers as it launched operations on a Per Second Billing platform, a feat others had described as impossible to achieve until another five years.
“Prominent among the innovations Glo pioneered in Nigeria are Blackberry, Multimedia Messaging Service (MMS), Magic Plus, Glo Direct, Glo Fonepals, Africhat, Glo Mobile Internet, GloFleetmanager, M-Banking and Glo Mobile Office. Glo was also the first to launch 2.5G, 3G and 4G LTE networks. It also singlehandedly built an international submarine cable, Glo 1 to connect West Africa directly to the United Kingdom and the rest of the world. It also connects 12 nations in the West African sub region, including some of them that are landlocked.
“Glo1 is credited with crashing the cost of internet services and is today the preferred cable system by global OTT providers. It connects thousands of kilometres of national fibre to all parts of Nigeria.
“As we celebrate our achievements these past (twenty) years, we wish to acknowledge that Globacom’s huge success is a result of the support of millions of Nigerians. We wish to thank them for their love and patronage and for the unprecedented confidence they have consistently shown in the company,” the company said.
“While restating its commitment to the provision of world-class communications and digital services in line with its corporate resolve to build a robust communications and technology infrastructure that would consistently deliver value to its esteemed customers at launch, Globacom noted, We will remain a catalyst for socio-economic empowerment not only in Nigeria but also in Africa. We will continue to invest massively in new technologies to exceed customer.”
THE GLO STORY: DOWN MEMORYLANE
In a nutshell, the story of the phenomenal impact and market leadership of Glo is better told by Glo itself as captured below:
The story of the rise of indigenous telecommunications company, Globacom, is like a fairytale.
It would be “remembered clearly, as if it was yesterday, when its promoter and self-effacing billionaire, Dr Mike Adenuga, appeared to have hit a blank in his attempt to venture into the telecommunications business in 2000.
His company, Communications Investment Limited (CIL), was first issued a conditional licence in 1999 to operate the Global System of Mobile telecommunications (GSM). This followed its emergence as one of four winners of the bid auction process. Adenuga paid the $20 million mandatory deposit. However, in the process of effecting the release of the balance payment of $265 million, the licence was unfairly revoked and he lost the $20 million deposit. It was a colossal loss, but the bullish businessman who is renowned for his tenacity was undeterred. The other three winners, MTN, Airtel (then known as Econet) and M-tel proceeded to roll out services.
Two years later, Adenuga went on to bid for the Second National Operator (SNO) license, and deposited another $20 million. This time, he was lucky. He won the bid in August, 2002, through Globacom Limited. Incidentally, the SNO has a wider range of operations as it gave Globacom the right to operate as a national carrier, operate digital mobile service, serve as international gateway for telecommunications in the country, and operate fixed wireless service.
Globacom was to roll out services a year later, precisely on August 29, 2003. The odds were heavily stacked against Adenuga because by then, the other operators already had a two-year head start over Adenuga’s Glo. Secondly, he was venturing into a completely new terrain. Considering that MTN and Econet both had years of experience in the business in other countries, many expected Globacom to stutter.
However, the doubts soon evaporated. Not only did Globacom stun the industry by launching on per second billing, it also crashed the cost of acquiring a GSM line from N30,000 to N6,999 and later to N200. The older operators who, for two years boasted that it was not possible to launch operations on the billing platform as no operator in the world had done this before, were left playing catch up. Like a rampaging bull (which incidentally is Adenuga’s totem), Globacom embarked on a massive rollout of facilities and operations in several towns and cities across the country, and within nine months amassed over one million subscribers. Consequently, it established a reputation as the fastest growing GSM network in Africa.
Since that remarkable feat by Globacom, it has been one endearing success after another for the Nigerian company. In an industry where it was expected to lag behind the established multinational operators, Glo is not just rubbing shoulders with them, it has, indeed, been the pacesetter. It has come to be regarded as a behemoth in Nigeria’s telecom space.
It was the first operator to launch the 2.5 Generation technology, making the convergence of voice, data and multimedia technologies possible. Hence, Glo was able to launch such value added services as vehicle tracking, mobile internet, mobile banking, multimedia messaging service (MMS), voice SMS, and Text2email before the multinationals who were still running on 2G then.
Globacom also pioneered Blackberry Services in Nigeria, and the device was for a long time the rage among business executives and in social circles.
The introduction of the 3G Plus technology marked the second time that Globacom has been in the forefront of pioneering the latest transmission network in Nigeria. With this technology, Glo was able to carry out a much faster transmission of data, voice, broadband internet and multimedia services over a range of frequencies. It also allowed customers to do video call, video streaming and high-speed mobile internet access, amongst others, from their 3G mobile handsets.
Globacom was not done yet in setting the pace yet as it also become the first network to launch a nationwide 4G-LTE network in Nigeria. The technology offers efficient broadband internet to millions of Nigerians at speeds that are several times faster than the 3G network. Subscribers on the network are able to download ultra-high definition videos in seconds.
THE AUDACIOUS GAMECHANGER; GLO ONE
But perhaps one of the most audacious projects undertaken by Globacom was the construction of an international submarine cable, Glo 1. Launched in 2010, the project was said to have cost over $800 million. It was the first time a gigantic project of this nature had been undertaken by a single company.
The facility which has brought unprecedented bandwidth from Europe to Nigeria and other West African countries marked the beginning of the crashing of bandwidth costs in Nigeria and the rest of West Africa, thereby facilitating more access to broadband internet. With this intervention by Globacom, almost everyone who can afford a smartphone is able to use data. Also, according to industry sources, Glo 1 is currently providing the much needed connectivity to critical sectors of the economy. Companies in the Oil and gas, manufacturing, banking, commerce, education and health sectors as well as several multinational companies, including telecom operators and internet service providers (ISPs), are said to benefit from Glo 1.
Glo 1 has also played a major role in Nigeria’s broadband penetration which currently stands at 44.5 per cent. The penetration is principally driven by major players in the telecom sector, such as Glo 1. Globacom has also invested generously in the infrastructure to deliver the last mile to end-users, while also breaking the cost barrier by introducing affordable tariffs.
While commenting on the impact of Glo 1, Globacom sources said, “With the 4G expansion to tier 2 and 3 cities, Glo1 acts as the catalyst in propagating broadband penetration in Nigeria and acts as an enabler for enterprise customers to provide world class connectivity to all their offices and factories across Nigeria. Many cloud computing companies who cater to the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMES) are setting up shop within the Glo partnered data centers. Using Globacom’s robust terrestrial infrastructure, Glo1 has seized this opportunity to backhaul their traffic to other data centers across the world.”
It is remarkable that it is a Nigerian company that has pulled off this ambitious project. One of Adenuga’s close associates said the idea of building a submarine cable berthed when the entrepreneur went on a business trip to Paris, the French capital, sometime around 2008. While there, he found out that telephone calls to Nigeria were epileptic unlike the connection between France and other parts of Europe. When he made enquiries about what could be done to solve the problem, he was told it was to have an international submarine cable. There and then, Dr Adenuga decided to build Glo 1, and the rest is now history. The project is a testament to the entrepreneurial spirit and foresight of the man behind Globacom.
For those who know Adenuga well, it was not surprising that Glo was able to quickly established itself as the pacesetter in the industry, despite commencing business two years after MTN and Airtel (then called Econet).
GLO’S LEADERSHIP IN PROMOTION OF ARTS AND CULTURE
Always, in May 2025, Glo raised the bar when it gave the Ojude Oba Festival another first class touch, relieving tradition, culture, ancestral heritage and ways of life of forebears. This is among other activities of interests the A-list has promoted, and continue to promote.
Other areas Globacom has effectively set itself apart are customer-empowerment, sustainability and promotion of Nigeria’s arts and cultural heritage. From 2003 when it commenced operations to date, no company has affected the lives of its subscribers and, indeed, the Nigerian people the way the telecommunications company has done.
Over the years, the company has launched series of promos through which different types of empowerment prizes including millions of naira in cash prizes, luxury cars, tricycles, sewing machines, generators, television sets and grinding machines have been won by Nigerians across the country.
For so many years, it supported the development of Nigerian sports through the sponsorship of the Nigerian Premier League and the national football teams of Nigeria when no other corporate organisation wanted to touch the assets. The company spent billions of naira in developing the Nigerian league and national teams, and this culminated in Enyimba Football Club winning the prestigious Champions League twice in a row, while the Super Eagles won the Nations Cup in 2013.
Nigeria’s entertainment industry has also received a massive boost from the telecom operator. It has so far brought two of the world’s biggest reality television shows to the country. They are X-Factor, which produced DJ Switch as winner, and the Battle of the Year which was held between October 2022 and April, 2023.
In addition to this, Globacom has over the years also held its own music and comedy shows across different cities and campuses across the country. The shows, including Rock ‘n’ Rule, GloNaija Sings, Laffta Fest, Slide and Bounce concert, and Glo mega Music, were some of the platforms through which Globacom entertained and delighted Nigerians. But more importantly they helped deepen the entertainment industry by giving budding talents in music and comedy and platform to showcase their abilities.
Similarly, the nation’s art and culture have also been positively touched by Globacom. From Ojude Oba in Ijebu-Ode, Ofala in Onitsha, Lisabi in Abeokuta, Imeori in Abriba, Oru – Owerri in Imo state, amongst others, the company has through sponsoring the festivals not only brought theme to international limelight, but has also turned them into major tourist attractions.
The company also sponsors the Ofala Festival in Anambra State.
There is hardly any aspect of life that has not been positively touched by the telecommunications company.
Looking back at the gigantic milestones it has recorded, one would find it difficult to believe that it is just 21 years old. But would any less be expected from a company founded by Dr Mike Adenuga? He made clear his intention from the beginning with a very bold vision statement, “Building Africa’s biggest and best telecommunications network”. He is known to think and dream big – a very tenacious and dogged entrepreneur who likes to grow his businesses to dominate the sectors he operates in. Globacom has not only matched the multinational operators pound for pound, but it has, indeed, dominated Nigeria’s telecommunications sector these past 21 years.
GLO, AS NIGERIA’S EMPOWERMENT CHAMPION
Globacom has not only transformed the telecoms sector with its technological infrastructure, product innovations and quality service delivery, but it has also shown unparalleled commitment to improving the lives of its customers. Its empowerment initiatives cut across Innovation and Affordability, which have given millions of Nigerians access to telephony and allied services, Entertainment, Sports and Promotions, Festivals, among others.
INNOVATION AND AFFORDABILITY
Glo is the only operator in Africa to launch its operations on the superior 2.5G network which enabled the convergence of voice, data and multimedia technologies.
But more importantly, it launched operations on Per Second Billing, thus ensuring subscribers only pay for actual time spent on a call instead of the practice of billing customers N50 per minute even when the call cuts off at just 2 seconds. It also crashed the cost of SIM card from N30,000 to N6,999 and later N100, thereby making it possible for low income earners, students and artisans to own a GSM line side by side with the elites.
With its massive investments in building over 20,000 kilometres of fibre optic backbone across the country, 4G technology and Glo1, the first ever individually owned international submarine cable from the United Kingdom to Nigeria, Globacom has availed its subscribers the much needed internet bandwidth. This has led to what is called the democratization of data. For instance, with just N500, a Glo subscriber will get 2GB data, with N50 the customer gets 50MB, N100 gives 150MB. For big users on the network, they can get 675GB for N75,000 and 1Tera Byte (TB) for N100,000. The company also gives double data bonus to Glo subscribers. No wonder it is called the grandmasters of data by admirers!
Apart from boosting internet service to end users, Glo 1 is also providing connectivity to essential sectors of the economy such as oil and gas, manufacturing, banking, commerce, education and health, among others.
MORE ON GLO’S SUPPORT FOR ENTERTAINMENT SECTOR
Globacom has always been associated with the development of the Nigerian music industry, since its inception, from its involvement with Nollywood and leading Nigerian music talents to the sponsorship of music shows such as Rock ‘n’ Rule, GloNaija Sings, Laffta Fest, and the world’s number one music singing talent reality TV show, X Factor. Others are Slide and Bounce concert, an entertainment tour which went round all the Geo-political zones of the country as well as Glo mega Music show, another platform through which Globacom entertains and delights Nigerians.
These programmes are meant to discover and help nurture budding talents. The company also supports the movie industry in Nigeria (Nollywood) and in Ghana (Ghollywood). Many of the actors and actresses in both countries have been chosen as Glo Ambassadors, thus projecting the continent in a refreshing light through African movies.
Globacom brought the world’s biggest dance reality show, Battle of the Year, to Nigeria. The winners in seven different categories went home with mega millions in cash, space wagon , and also bagged an opportunity to represent at the global edition of the competition.
Indeed, no corporate organization has had the kind of assemblage of entertainment heavyweights as it brand ambassadors as Globacom. All through the years, the cream of the country’s musicians, footballers, actors and comedians have either been signed on as brand ambassadors or featured in the company’s television commercials. The long list includes veterans such as late Osita Osadebe, late Oliver d’Coque, King Sunny Ade, Ebenezar Obey, Nelly Uchendu, Mikel Obi, Victor Moses, Osaze Odemwingie and Emmanuel Emenike. Others are MI Abaga, D’Banj, PSquare, Rita Dominic, Ini Edo, Flavour, Wizkid, Davido, Basketmouth, Gordons, I go Dye, Juliet Ibrahim, Matter Ankomah, Joselyn Dumas, Michael Essien, former World Heavyweight Boxing Champion, Anthony Joshua and track queen, Tobi Amusan.
MORE LIFE CHANGING PROMOTIONS
One area where Globacom has connected with its subscribers and Nigerians generally is loyalty-reward Promos. Over the years, the company has launched series of promos through which different types of empowerment prizes have been won by Nigerians across the country. From Glo Overload to Glo Allawee, Text4Millions, Made for Life, Recharge to Stardom, 180 cars in 180 days, Glo CAF Award promo, Recharge and Win Big popularly known as My Own Don Beta, Everyday Bonanza, and Joy Unlimited Extravaganza, Nigerians have benefitted massively from Globacom and many have been empowered through the Glo promos.
Between October, 2021, and January, 2022, Globacom held a life-changing promotion called Joy Unlimited Extravaganza. Thousands of Glo subscribers won brand new Kia Rio cars, refrigerators, television sets and generators across the country. Altogether, 500,000 prizes were given out.
Glo’s phenomenal impact extends to hosting of comedy shows and encouragement of footballers to further their careers, not only in Nigeria, but across the West African suburb
In 2019, the brand’s sponsored comedy show, Bovi Man on Fire, was held in Warri, Delta State. The show was described by many as a perfect way to celebrate Easter. Not only that, the company delighted its subscribers with free tickets to attend the fun-filled event anchored by ace comedian, Bovi Ugboma. Other humour merchants that graced the show were Kelvin Sapp, Young Chief Odogwu, MC Shakara and Mr. Flexy.
In 2023 alone, Glo launched Glo Green Lotto, a service aimed at enhancing the opportunities for its gaming subscribers to play and win; partnered with PalmPay, to launch a new marketing initiative tagged: “PalmPay Bonanza – Recharge Glo and Win,” which offers Nigerians who buy Glo data and airtime bundles via the PalmPay platform, the chance to win fantastic prizes, and sponsored the African Voices Changemakers.
In 22 years of only humanitarian touch, Glo has become a symbol of glory, and epitomizes growth and development.
Boss Picks
Battle of the Royals: The Ooni vs Alaafin: Who Blinks First?
By Eric Elezuo
Just like it happened in 1991, what started as a mere traditional exercise of authority, has blossomed into a bitter rivalry rooted in the quest for superiority. It is the battle of two Yoruba royals, two prominent ethnic monarchs; the Ooni of Ife His Imperial Majesty Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, and his Oyo counterpart, the Alaafin of Oyo His Imperial Majesty Oba Akeem Abimbola Owoade.
In 1991, the then Ooni, Okunade Sijuwade and the then Alaafin, Lamidi Adeyemi, had been locked in a war of supremacy as a result of the Sijuwade’s conferment of chieftaincy honours on Chief Tom Ikimi, the then Chairman of the National Republican Convention (NRC). Lamidi had protested, stressing that the Ooni has no such powers in Yorubaland, adding that he, the Alaafin, is the only one permitted to exercise such authority, legally and traditionally.
Ooni Sijuwade had boasted that “The crown on the Alaafin of Oyo’s head, which qualified him to be a traditional ruler was given to him by the Ooni of Ife.
“I can withdraw his crown by evoking the special power conferred on me at the temple of Oduduwa, and he will become an ordinary citizen of this country.”
In response, the Alaafin Adeyemi responded, also harshly that “Certainly, 1000 Oonis put together cannot dethrone the Alaafin.”
Describing Sijuwade’s actions as the blasphemy of the Year, Lamidi appealed to the then Military President, Ibrahim Babangida, and the Oyo State Governor, Abdulkareem Adisa to call the Ooni to order.
“It pleased God, the king of kings, the wish and determination of my people and well meaning Nigerians to put me on the throne of my forefathers, and it is with him, Allah, that all powers and authority lie,” Lamidi had said, further accusing Ooni of not being one of the sons of Oduduwa, who is revered as the progenitor of the Yoruba race.
But with the coming of Oba Ogunwusi as the new Ooni following the death of Sijuwade, things began to look better. Ogunwusi, who was said to be determined to end whatever feud in existence, paid visits to Alaafin Lamidi, and he was received. The Yoruba nation heaved a sigh of relief in partial belief that the cat and rat-like relationship previously experienced has ended.
Though another conflict arose in 2018 when Ogunwusi credited the Igbo race as offshoot of Oduduwa. Lamidi quickly rose in disagreement.
But many years after, and even with Sijuwade and Lamidi having joined their ancestors, another brouhaha has erupted. Ooni Sijuwade died in 2015 after 35 years on the throne, while Alaafin Adeyemi died in 2022 after 52 years on the throne.
This new crisis started when the Ooni bestowed the title of Okanlomo of Yorubaland on businessman, Dotun Sanusi during the unveiling of 2geda, an indigenous social media and business networking platform, at Ilaji Hotel, Ibadan.
According to the Ooni, Sanusi’s unparalleled commitment to the cultural and economic growth of the Yoruba race forms the basis for conferring the title on him.
The development did not go down with the Alaafin of Oyo, who strongly criticised the decision of the Ooni of Ife, noting that the Ooni does not have the power and right to confer honours that cover the entire Yorubaland.
Oba Owoade, in a move that shocked the entire Yorubaland race and the nation generally, demanded that the title be revoked within a timeline of 48 hours or the Ooni should “face the consequences.”
“The dictum that nobody is above the law of the land is now being put to a crucial test. The Alaafin hereby demands revocation of the so-called Okanlomo of Yorubaland chieftaincy title conferred on Engineer Dotun Sanusi within 48 hours or face the consequences.”
The Alaafin further argued that the Ooni’s jurisdiction on conferment of titles was limited, stressing that “The instrument of office presented to Oba Ogunwusi during his installation specifically limits his traditional area of authority to Oranmiyan Local Government, which has now been split into three local governments, viz: Ife Central, Ife North, and Ife South.”
He further warned against attempts to undermine his peace-building efforts across Yorubaland, recalling his earlier appeal to traditional rulers to work for unity.
“It is the joy of our forefathers for us to be in unity, and they did their part in ensuring peace and unity in Yorubaland. We must also strive to achieve this. God Himself is involved in our matter; therefore, we must always, at all times, be concerned about the peace and unity of Yorubaland. We say we want development, but no meaningful and sustainable development will come without peace and unity.
“But it seems the Ooni of Ife is misconceiving the Alaafin, Paramount with the Heart of Gold, and his peace initiative as a sign of weakness, hence taking decisions that are not only ultra vires but derogatory to the Titan of Yorubaland,” the Alaafin said.
In his response, the Ooni downplayed any supremacy battle with the Alaafin, describing the 48 hours ultimatum to withdraw the Okanlomo of Yorubaland Chieftaincy title conferred on Sanusi as empty threats of a dead empire.
In a statement by the Ooni’s spokesman, Moses Olafare, the Ife monarch said he awaits the elapse of the 48 hours ultimatum.
Posting on his social media page, Olafare wrote: “The Ooni is busy setting up businesses and creating jobs for youths across Yorubaland, they are busy fighting supremacy that does not exist. Dead empire.
“Their 48-hour ultimatum will soon lapse. We are waiting. Dead Empire. Ooni plans for the groundbreaking and launching of the Ojaja smart city in Ibadan, the biggest in Africa, someone is somewhere busy issuing 48 hours empty threats.
“Where does this king (Ooni) have time for supremacy hullabaloo? Issuing 48-hour ultimatum over a Chieftaincy title that doesn’t even exist.”
Speaking to newsmen, the Ooni said “Forget supremacy, we have only one boss, and that’s our God. He is the supreme being. He’s the king of kings. Who are we, all of us in this world? We are all His subjects. So, what I’m trying to do for Yorubaland is to see how we can unite. United we stand, divided we fall! The day we unite in Yorubaland, we’ll realize how powerful we are.”
Prior to the immediate altercation, matters have been brewing negatively between the two monarchs. Recall that in May, during an event hosted by First Lady Oluremi Tinubu, the Alaafin was seen remaining seated while other monarchs stood to greet the Ooni.
Also in June, another video depicting both monarchs shunning greetings at the West African Economic Summit in Abuja, went viral.
Though both palaces denied any rift, it’s obvious that between the monarchs, there’s basically no love lost.
In the last few days, when the Yoruba traditional conflict resurfaced, quite a lot of individuals; prominent and otherwise, have lent their voices for and against Ooni and Alaafin, depending on the divide one is viewing from.
While many has given verdict to the Ooni as the supposed custodian of the Oduduwa legacy and the monarch, who lives and manages the Ile-Ife source of the Yoruba genealogy, others have looked towards the Alaafin, citing his relationship with the British colonial government as a go-between for the Yoruba kingdom.
But a source has told The Boss that what is playing out today may not be unconnected to differences in political leaning as it was in 1991 when Sijuwade was more of a Social Democratic Party (SDP) man as opposed to Adeyemi having bias for the NRC. However, our source has failed to elaborate on the leaning of the two prominent Yoruba leaders in today’s Nigerian politics.
Recalling history on the latest rift, the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, said he had reached out to Yoruba leaders to mediate in the crisis.
He said the intervention of cultural and political leaders alike is being sought to quell the lingering crisis and avert reopening of wounds.
Adams said, “It is an issue between two fathers. I have been calling Yoruba leaders to look for a way to resolve it. We don’t want the unity of the Yoruba land to be tampered with now.
“I will be in touch with the two fathers. I will talk to them, but I have talked to some of the Yoruba leaders that we should weigh in on the issue. Before I became Aare Onakakanfo, I had been very, very close to the palace of Ooni. At the same time, I was very close to the late Alaafin.
“So I see them as two fathers. Anything that happens between your two fathers, you must look for a way to resolve it amicably. We don’t want to open our old wounds in public.”
“It’s an issue that will be resolved by the Yoruba leaders soon. Our political figures have a role to play, too.
“Apart from the individual leaders in social culture, our political leaders have a role to play, and our real fathers have a role to play. We know that the issue has been lingering for a long time. But in the long run, I believe it will be resolved soon.”
In the same vein, the Yoruba Council of Council (YCE), has lent their voice to the lingering agelong crisis, urging restraint.
Speaking through its Secretary-General, Oladipo Oyewole, the group tasked the governments of Osun and Oyo States to urgently intervene to prevent aberration by the two monarchs.
He called for a thorough revisit into history to ensure that the royal fathers uphold culture in a proper perspective.
“The Yoruba Council of Elders has been inundated with inquiries on the unfortunate incident in which our royal father, Kabiyesi Ooni of Ife and the Alaafin of Oyo are in a serious disagreement over the rites of their offices and/or responsibilities as torch bearers for our culture.
“History has to be understood to sort out the issue in a proper perspective. Pending when that will be done, there is no gainsaying that any action that goes beyond the ‘Omoluwabi ethos’ must be avoided by the royal fathers.
“In this case, the government of both Osun and Oyo states ought to swiftly come to the aid of our motherland by putting measures in place to contain any aberration by the royal fathers. This is an urgent situation.”
Also speaking as reported by The Punch, the President of Ibadan Mogajis, Asimiyu Ariori, and Coordinator of the Ibadan Compound Peace Initiative, Nurudeen Akinade, came hard on the Alaafin, especially for issuing a 48-hour ultimatum.
“The kind of Alaafin we have now may end up being an embarrassment to Yorubaland. He has started provoking Ibadan people by targeting a foremost Olubadan chief, philanthropist, and respected personality, Dotun Sanusi. Ibadan will resist any attack on its pride,” they group said.
The Mogajis further alleged that the Alaafin had, during a recent visit to Ibadan, spoken disrespectfully to the Ooni of Ife, warning that such conduct was unbecoming of a custodian of Yoruba culture.
HISTORICAL BACKGROUND OF OONI/ALAAFIN SUPERIORITY CONFLICT
Giving a historical perspective to the conflict, the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, backed the Ooni as head of all kings in Yoruba land.
The Organising Secretary of the group, Abagun Omololu, blamed the British for the confusion after dividing the Yoruba land into several provinces to facilitate administration.
Omololu’s chat with The Punch is prwsented as follows: “During the colonial period, the British deliberately divided Yorubaland into several provinces to facilitate administration, grouping different divisions or districts. By the 1920s, 1940s, the principal provinces comprised: Oyo Province – encompassing Ibadan, Oyo, Ogbomoso, Iseyin, Osogbo, Ede, Iwo, and Ilesa; Ondo Province – including Ondo, Owo, and the Ekiti districts (Ado, Ijero, Ikere, Ise/Emure, Ikole), as well as Akoko. Ijebu Province – covering Ijebu Ode, Remo, and Egbado (later Yewa); Abeokuta Province – comprising the Egba towns of Abeokuta, Ibara, Ake, Owu, and others; Colony Province (Lagos) – Lagos and surrounding settlements such as Epe, Ikorodu, and Badagry.”
The paper quoted Omololu as saying that the Alaafin’s authority was confined to Oyo province and constituent towns, while the Ooni’s supremacy transcended provincial boundaries, claiming that the evidence of the Ooni’s supremacy is epitomised in the fact that all Yoruba lineages trace their origin to Ile-Ife.
“It is, therefore, historically evident that the Alaafin’s power was largely confined to Oyo Province and its constituent towns. While the Alaafin exercised temporal and political authority within this domain, he never held control over all Yoruba towns. By contrast, the Ooni of Ife’s supremacy transcended provincial boundaries, resting on spiritual, ancestral, and cultural legitimacy. All Yoruba lineages trace their origin to Ile-Ife, recognising the Ooni as the primordial custodian of their heritage.
“Thus, whereas the defunct Oyo Empire’s political dominion was geographically limited, the Ooni’s authority as ‘first among equals’ endured across Yorubaland, encompassing every Yoruba town, including Oyo itself. The distinction is clear: temporal might does not equate to spiritual or cultural primacy, and colonial records consistently reinforced this hierarchy,” he said, adding that the Ooni was revered by all Yoruba kings, including the Alaafin, as the spiritual head of the race.
“While the Alaafin of Oyo retained historic prestige as a symbol of the Oyo Empire’s political might, the Ooni of Ife was superior in colonial recognition as the spiritual head of the entire Yoruba nation. This was not a power imposed by the British, but rather one they acknowledged, codified, and used in their provincial administration,” Abagun said.
Also speaking, a legal practitioner, Pelumi Olajengbesi, interviewed by The Punch, said the Ooni was within his powers as custodian of Yoruba identity to confer the Okanlomo title on Sanusi.
Olajengbesi held that “no Supreme Court judgment or constitutional instrument vests exclusive pan-Yoruba jurisdiction in the Alaafin.”
He added, “With the greatest respect, the oft-cited Supreme Court decision that purportedly vested Alaafin authority now exaggerated must be properly confined to its facts. Judicial pronouncements are case-specific, and no ratio decidendi of that court has ever declared the Alaafin the sole custodian of Yoruba legitimacy. No statute in any Yoruba-speaking state vests exclusive authority in the Alaafin to confer titles of pan-Yoruba significance, and the court cannot by judicial fiat extend such jurisdiction.
“The law is clear, history is unambiguous, and jurisprudence is settled. The Ooni of Ife has not usurped power; he has exercised it intra vires—lawfully, historically, and culturally. He remains the ancestral father of the Yoruba nation, and his competence to confer honours symbolic of unity is beyond reproach.”
The legal practitioner asked that the Alaafin should be properly advised, as he argued that Ile-Ife is acknowledged as the cradle of the existence of the Yoruba people.
“Every student of Yoruba history knows, tradition and scholarship unanimously affirm Ile-Ife as the cradle of existence of the Yoruba people, the primordial seat where Oduduwa, progenitor of the race, laid the foundation of legitimacy from which all kingdoms, including Oyo, derived their authority.
“As a lawyer, I find no legal, historical, or moral defect in the Ooni’s conferment of the title Okanlomo of Oodua on Chief Dotun Sanusi, an illustrious Yoruba son. On the contrary, it is a timely reminder that while empires rise and fall, the foundation of Yoruba identity, the Ile-Ife and the Ooni, remain timeless, indivisible, and unimpeachable. The Alaafin of Oyo should be properly advised,” Olajengbesi added.
THE POLITICAL ORIGIN/BACKGROUND OF THE OONI-ALAAFIN CRISIS
In a long narrative, a Yoruba scholar, Elder Adeyemi Sijuwade, has presented what in his opinion, explains the origin of the power tussle between two of the most important monarchs in Yorubaland. He wrote:
OONI/ALAAFIN SUPREMACY CONTEST – THE FACTS OF HISTORY AS PER 1888 TREATY AND 1903 FEDERAL GOVERNMENT GAZETTE BY THE BRITISH COLONIAL RULER SETTLES THE MATTER
It is quite unfortunate that this issue has to rear its ugly head again. With the death of Alaafin Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, who came to the throne with the mindset of revenge of the perceived enemies of his Father Alaafin Adeniran Adeyemi II, who was deposed from the throne and banished to Ilesa, Osun State before his subsequent demise in Lagos.
It’s on record that the young Lamidi Adeyemi was the son that was detailed by the family to be attending to his Father’s comfort and needs at home and this subsequently affected his education which was limited to ordinary West Africa School Certificate with which he worked at the Lagos City Council and later at Royal Exchange Insurance Company before ascending to the throne of Alaafin of OYO Kingdom.
Fact check to history as per the copy of the Signing Of The Treaty Of 3RD JULY 1888 Between Her Majesty The Queen Of England & Ireland and The Alaafin Of Oyo and Head Of Yorubas.
With this fact, it was incontrovertible that Alaafin was the Political Head in Charge Of Yoruba Administration even after the Fulani Feudalist had sacked the OYO Empire and took over the control of the Headquarters of the Empire of Oyo Ile now in present day Kwara State, North Central of Nigeria.
The safety flight of Alaafin Of OYO with the remnants of his defeated Armies now migrated Southwards and were made to settle in about 3 Settlements before finally finding a safety abode in AGO OYO now renamed OYO and taken as the OYO of the Old History.
The wranglings between the Late ASIPA OF OYO CHIEF AMUDA OLORUNKOSEBI AND LATE ALAAFIN LAMIDI ADEYEMI III speaks volume of the claims of ASIPA as the rightful Land Owner of the present OYO.
Please note that the CHIEFTANCY TITLE OF ASIPA has been Approved And Gazetted by the OYO STATE GOVERNMENT as 2ND CLASS OBA with STAFF OF OFFICE and no longer a Chief under the Alaafin Of Oyo.
What now becomes the relevance of ASIPA TITLE among the OYOMESI will now become subject of debate in the modern day history.
For ease of reference, the crisis between AKARIGBO OF REMO AND ELEPE OF EPE that started in 1899 (11 Years After The Treaty) on the matter of Beaded Crown between AKARIGBO AND ELEPE brought to fore the Paramount Position and Supremacy of the OONI OF IFE in YORUBA LAND.
At the explosion of the Civil Strife Between the AKARIGBO AND ELEPE which led to serious Bloodshed, Loss of Life and Carnages, the cause of the strife was the issue of ELEPE OF EPE wearing Beaded Crown without the Authority Of AKARIGBO OF REMO.
After a prolonged Riot that led to destructions of lives and properties, the then British Government intervened in the matter.
The then Government contacted the ALAAFIN OF OYO for his intervention but ALAAFIN politely told the Government that the OONI OF IFE was their Father and he was the only one vested with the Authority on the Beaded Crown for all the YORUBA OBAS.
The GOVENOR then personally visited the OONI OF IFE for his intervention to settle the matter and requested for his presence in Lagos.
The IFE PALACE told the GOVERNOR that it was a TABOO for OONI to leave ILE IFE but the GOVERNOR insisted that he has the mandate of the KING OF ENGLAND to prevail on OONI to help resolve the BEADED CROWN issue.
The details of what the Government provided to meet the demand of OONI is in the records at the National Archives.
With no dissenting voice from any OBA in the Western Region including the OBA OF BENIN who attested to the SUPREMACY OF OONI, the INQUIRY was held at LAGOS CITY HALL on the 1ST APRIL 1901 and it was stated by the OONI OF IFE that ELEPE OF EPE had no right to the Beaded Crown and that AKARIGBO OF REMO was right in his actions to demand for removal of the Crown from ELEPE.
The OONI OF IFE consequently presented the List Of Yoruba Obas who are entitled to the Beaded Crown and what Traditional Materials to be presented before being given the Crown.
The Government Gazette of 28TH FEBRUARY 1903 has put to rest the issue of the most Paramount Ruler in Yoruba Land.
It was on the strength of the above that there was no contest between the OONI And ALAAFIN through out the Colonial Rule. Constitution Of the First Council Of Obas Meeting in Oyo in 1934 in which the OONI OF IFE was the CHAIRMAN of the meeting with 4 other OBAS and the Governor in attendance.
The Attendance List is as follows –
(1) OONI OF IFE
(2) ALAAFIN OF OYO
(3) OBA OF BENIN
(4) ALAKE OF ABEOKUTA. (Now ALAKE of Egba Land)
(5) AWUJALE OF IJEBU ODE (Now AWUJALE of Ijebu Land)
The venue of the meeting was subsequently rotated at the domains of the OBAS listed above and in all the meetings, OONI OF IFE presided over all. Records available at the National Archives attest to this fact.
Please note that the Immemorial Advertorial included with this write up was to show to the readers that the then 8TH OBANIKORO OF LAGOS – AJAYI BEMBE (1897 – 1906) was the INTERPRETER BETWEEN THE OONI OF IFE AND THE GOVERNMENT.
It was further stated in the reports that were Gazetted that all YORUBA OBAS vacated their PALACES and Sleeping Outside The Walls Of Their Palaces on hearing the News that OONI was on his way to Lagos and remains there until his return back home and it was even stated that the ALAAFIN OF OYO was outside his Palace for the duration.
That Late Oba Lamidi Adeyemi 111 fought tooth and nail to regain the throne back to his family line with just one King Ruling after the deposition of his Father for which he deserved a BIG APPLAUSE.
He tried desperately to rewrite the History of the formation of the Council of Obas and Chiefs but he never succeeded.
Despite ganging up with few other Obas like Soun Of Ogbomosho, Olubadan Of Ibadan, Owa Of Ilesa in leading a revolt calling for the Rotation Of Chairmanship Position of OYO State Council Of Obas from its Permanent Position Of OONI OF IFE, he never succeed.
However, at the Creation Of Osun State and with the exit of OONI from OYO State to Newly created OSUN State, the opportunity finally presented itself for ALAAFIN to be the Chairman Of OYO State Council Of Obas & Chiefs.
Having forgotten the earlier unwholesome alliance with the Obas mentioned above for Rotational Chairmanship, he occupied the office.
Unfortunately, after the expiration of his 2years tenure and Olubadan Of Ibadan was to occupy the seat as per their previous agreement before the exit of OONI, the ALAAFIN reneged on the agreement and resigned from the Council because he couldn’t stand seeing OLUBADAN or SOUN who were promoted from BAALE in 1977 to OBA to be presiding over meetings where he will be present.
With all of the above and other records available at the National Archives, readers are free to their opinions and to change the Gazette on this issue or legal option can be resorted to.
Whilst the majority of YORUBA LEADERS are still trying to reposition YORUBAS to its Old Glory of History which made OONI ADESOJI ADEREMI and CHIEF OBAFEMI AWOLOWO to fight for the reclamation of the rights of the Yorubas in Kogi and Kwara State.
Please note that at the creations of States in 1967 in which Chief Obafemi Awolowo was the VICE CHAIRMAN FEDERAL EXECUTIVE COUNCIL, he influenced the Creation Of CENTRAL WESTERN STATE with ILORIN as the CAPITAL and COLONEL DAVID BAMIGBOYE as the GOVERNOR.
Unfortunately, due to the shenanigans of some Influential Fulanis wearing the toga of Religions with few Uncultured Yorubas playing on their intelligence, they demanded for a change of name and it was subsequently renamed KWARA State – the name of a small River that serves Pastoralist Herdsmen.
Whilst the rest is now History but
there was one loud and visible gain for it in that the OLOFA OF OFFA Was Able To Have His CROWN AND SHOES BACK WITH THE SAME TREATMENT FOR OTHER YORUBA OBAS ANYTIME THERE IS A MEETING OF TRADITIONAL RULERS WHERE EMIR OF ILORIN WILL BE PRESENT.
May the Almighty God continue to Bless The Soul Of the LATE BRIGADIER DAVID BAMIGBOYE for putting an end to that SLAVISH BEHAVIOR.
I have a Culled Article On How Oloofa Of Offa Got His Crown & Shoes Back Written By A Concerned Yoruba Man .
The vengeance of the ALAAFIN AOLE On APOMU TOWN around 1759 was what led to the Beginning Of The End Of OYO EMPIRE with the refusal of AARE ONAKAKANFO AFONJA in taking further directives from Alaafin.
It would be recalled that the Young PRINCE AOLE has his youthful working career in APOMU, IKIRE & ORILE OWU AXIS trading in Woods & Planks.
He was reported to be involved in a shady deals in the selling and buying that would have earned him a jail sentence but just a punishment of 12 Strokes of Cain at the Order Of Kabiyesi ALAPOMU OF APOMU, the rest are in the History Books for more details.
LAST LINE: WHEN THE CELESTIAL BATTLES THE TERRESTRIAL
For a crisis that has lingered for over a century, with no party willing to bat an eyelid, the end may not be soon. It is more more disheartening that while the Yoruba are trying and beginning to find their feet in the Nigerian geographical expression, it is being consumed by its own inability to harness tradition to proper use.
It must be made clear who between the celestial leader and the terrestrial leader, is the ultimate leader of the Yoruba.
Notwithstanding, as difficult as it may seem, the solution requires just one party to blink, and peace is back to reckoning. But who will blink first? The Ooni or the Alaafin?
Time will tell!
Boss Picks
Chief Oyekunle Alex-Duduyemi: Celebrating a Man of Influence at 90
By Eric Elezuo
His entry into the nonagerian club was nothing short of classy and grandiose, beginning on August 2, through to August 9, when a superlative get-together was held at the Harbour Point Event Centre, in Lagos, to mark a significant milestone in a life dedicated to public service, economic development, and cultural preservation.
The celebrations drew dignitaries ranging from traditional rulers, captains of industries, entertainment buffs, notable politicians to immediate and extended family members from across the country and abroad to Lagos, including the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II.
Alex-Duduyemi, according to a statement by the family, dedicated the last nine decades of his life to the growth and transformation of his community, state, and nation.
“His milestone birthday is not just a celebration of longevity but a reflection of a life defined by vision, service, and unwavering dedication to the values of integrity, excellence, and heritage.
“Born in 1935, Chief Alex-Duduyemi’s achievements span the fields of governance, business, philanthropy, and traditional leadership: Public Service: A prominent figure in Nigeria’s Second Republic, Chief Alex-Duduyemi was elected to the Federal House of Representatives from 1964 to 1966 and was a Parliamentary Secretary – Cabinet Office, Lagos, from 1965 to 1966.”
“Business Leadership: He built a successful career in commerce and industry, contributing to economic growth through ventures in real estate, oil and gas, and other key sectors. His business acumen earned him widespread respect across the nation and beyond.
“As a father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, he is cherished for his wisdom, guidance, and unwavering commitment to family values. His home is one of unity, warmth, and moral grounding, a place where generations have been nurtured by his strength, discipline, and deep affection,” the statement read.
The ebullient giver had kickstarted his 90th birthday celebration with the commissioning of his newly renovated and sprawling edifice known as the Itedunmi Asarogun Orunmiyan Royal Compound Hall, one of his many corporate social responsibility efforts to the society. Afterwards, the nonagerian hosted the community to a classy pre-90th birthday soiree, where the best of music and delicacies were served to the maximum.
Few days later, there was a convergence of royalty, class, achievements, leadership and religiosity in Lagos for a mother of all parties with the best of the society bigwigs personally signing off their names in attendance.
Among them were His Imperial Magesty, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi; the Dein of Agbor, His Royal Majesty, Benjamin Ikenchukwu; the Deputy Gov of Osun State, H.E. Prince Kola Adewusi; Former Gov of Osun, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola; Olori Morisola Sijuwade, Former DSS Director, Mr Kayode Are and wife; and notable Members of the Island Club and Yoruba Tennis Club
Others were AIG Tunji Alapini (retd), Former Nigerian Firstlady, Chief (Mrs) Margaret Shonekan; HRM Oba Saheed Elegushi, Chairman, Ovation Media Group, Aare Dele Momodu; former Deputy Governor of Osun State, Senator Iyiola Omisore; Former Governor of Ogun State, Aremo Segun Osoba; Chief Mrs Sena Anthony, Prince Tokunbo Sijuwade, Chief & Chief (Mrs) Samuel Adedoyin, Controller General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi; Former Governor of Ekiti , Otunba Niyi Adebayo; Mrs Akinrinade, Chief Bode George, Chief Bukola Okunowo, Prince Bisi Olatilo, who anchored the event, Engr Funsho Kunpoluku, Mr Gbenga Obasa, Otunba Bimbo Ashiru and Otunba Lai Oriowo.
There was also the presence of Chief Olu Falomo and wife, Princess Toyin Kolade and Reverend Mother Esther Abimbola Ajayi.
The event started with a heartfelt prayer said by Rev Esther Ajayi as Nigerian languages polyglot, Bisi Olatilo took the stage to announce and welcome dignitaries and members of the public present.
One after another, notable individuals in attendance spoke glowingly about the celebrant, agreeing that he has remained a force to reckon with in all his years in service, and out of service.
From the Ooni of Ife to Chief Osoba and unto Chief Falomo and CGC Adeniyi among others, the good message remained the same; that Baba has touched many lives, in more ways than one.
The evergreen lyrics of King Sunny Ade visibly and soundly resonated both through the gigantic loud speakers mounted at strategic corners and his natural voice as he moved around soaking up the aura and ambience of the atmosphere.
One of the highlights of the occasion was the presentation of the Island and Yoruba Tennis clubs, whose goodwill messages were conveyed through different subgroups. The sessions were rounded off with a presentation of a gift to the celebrant.
The Ooni of Ife was also on hand to supervise the cutting of the 90th birthday cake as the elated birthday boy, surrounded by family members and selected dignitaries performed the task after the generous count.
To say there was much to eat and drink is an understatement. Alex-Duduyemi ensured that guests enjoyed the best of delicious delicacies and choice beverages.
Chief Alex-Duduyemi is among the real gentlemen, who are reputed to come in special packages; packages that affect every life they come across. He is a rare breed of special packages. He is one in a million, and a definite force to reckon with in every facet of human existence.
THE MAN, OYEKUNLE ALEX-DUDUYEMI
Born in August 1935 in Ile Ife, Chief Duduyemi has been priviledged to traverse through life, earning for himself a reputable identity rooted in stretching helping hands to the needy, and as many as that his benevolence can reach, and of course, they are far reaching in number.
In 1957, Chief Alex-Duduyemi graduated from the North Western Polytechnic, Kentish Town, London, and proceeded to Lincoln’s Inn Law School, London, from where he finished in 1960 and obtained his Law degree. He was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1961.
An accomplished professional, who started his career as a legal practitioner, Chief Alex Duduyemi, who has also been conferred with one of Nigeria’s top honours, the Officer of the Federal Republic, OFR, is an epitome of acumen both on the business and home fronts. He serves as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Bolex Holdings Limited, in addition to holding the reins at Manucom Fishing Company Limited (fishing and fish trading).
Not only that, his never-say-never attitude also prompted the establishment of Equity Petroleum Services Nigeria Limited (Oil Services), in addition to Equity Shipping Company Nigeria Limited (General shipping and coastal transportation).
His humanity extended to the founding of Manufacturing and Commodity Company Limited, a General merchandise and trading concern which, together with other companies of his, has employed and sustained thousands of Nigerian families.
In 1997, the high chief saw the need to better the education of the Nigerian child, and so birthed the Henry Alex-Duduyemi Memorial College, situated in Ile-Ife, Osun State, a flourishing co-education institution saddled with the responsibility of churning out to the world completely baked students, well equipped and ready to face the world.
Chief Duduyemi had more than a bite of the Nigerian political climate, serving at the highest of places before going private. He was elected to the Federal House of Representatives from 1964 to 1966 and was a Parliamentary Secretary – Cabinet Office, Lagos from 1965 to 1966.
Among many others of his endeavours include serving as Director at Secure Electronic Technology Plc coupled with being a Barrister at Law and Solicitor to the Federal Supreme Court of Nigeria. He is also the Chairman of BJ Services Company Nigeria Limited, BEC Freres Nigeria Limited and Burau Veritas Nigeria Limited.
The accomplished husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, mentor and great achiever has made his point clear as to where his penchant for development lies:
“I have committed the rest of my life to build well rounded Nigerian youths that are not only going to be leaders of different sectors of the Nigerian economy in the near future, but also function effectively as world citizens,” the industrialist was quoted as saying.
So many people call him father because of the positive impact he has made in their lives. The Chairman of Ovation Media Group, Bashorun Dele Momodu, is one of them, and will not stop talking about how he almost cleared his account to help fund the establishment of Ovation, which today has grown to become a household name in celebrity journalism.
Alex-Duduyemi is who he is; an impact making force, a grand achiever and a gentleman to the core. Congratulations sir!
Photos: Koya Adegbite
Boss Picks
Dele Momodu Mourns Passage of Ex-President Muhammadu Buhari
By Eric Elezuo
Publisher, Ovation Magazine, and The Boss Newspaper, Chief Dele Momodu, has expressed deep condolences on the demise of former two-terms President and Head of State of Nigeria, General Muhammadu Buhari, who died in a London hospital on Sunday.
Momodu, writing via his social media handle, wished the former soldier a goodnight, asking Allah to grant him Aljannatul Firdaus.
He wrote: “Goodnight Sir, Former President Muhammadu Buhari…May Allah grant your soul Aljannah Firdaus”.
Buhari was 82 years when he died after prolonged illness. He is due for burial in his hometown, Daura, Katsina State on Tuesday, July 15, 2025.
Fagade Applauds NANTA for Strategic Training Initiatives, Pledges Support
Not Too Old to Lead: The Case for Atiku Abubakar in 2027
Zero to Global Impact: The Mike Adenuga Blueprint for Unstoppable Legacy!
Atiku Gifts Yola Property, Former Adamawa PDP Secretariat to ADC
Another 27th August Has Slipped By
Adding Value: How to handle Stress by Henry Ukazu
The Oracle: The Place of Education in a Crisis-Ridden Nigeria (Pt. 1)
The Myth of Inevitability: Why Mayor Akinpelu’s Diary is a Handbook for Political Self-Deception
Resign If Tinubu Shuns Your Legal Advice, Ozekhome Tells AGF Fagbemi
Makinde, Wike’s Feud: Not Yet Uhuru for PDP
From Trials to Triumph: Olisa Metuh Marks 60th Birthday with University Endowments
Dangote, Others Raise Petrol Depot Prices to N823 Per Litre on Crude
My Ambition’s About Nigeria’s Future, Not Desperation for President – Atiku
PDP Zones 2027 Presidential Slot to South As North Retains Chairmanship
Trending
-
Opinion6 days ago
The Myth of Inevitability: Why Mayor Akinpelu’s Diary is a Handbook for Political Self-Deception
-
National5 days ago
Resign If Tinubu Shuns Your Legal Advice, Ozekhome Tells AGF Fagbemi
-
Headline5 days ago
Makinde, Wike’s Feud: Not Yet Uhuru for PDP
-
Opinion6 days ago
From Trials to Triumph: Olisa Metuh Marks 60th Birthday with University Endowments
-
Business5 days ago
Dangote, Others Raise Petrol Depot Prices to N823 Per Litre on Crude
-
News6 days ago
My Ambition’s About Nigeria’s Future, Not Desperation for President – Atiku
-
National4 days ago
PDP Zones 2027 Presidential Slot to South As North Retains Chairmanship
-
Headline4 days ago
No More Corruption in Nigeria Since I Become President, Tinubu Boasts