News
Wike Derides Amaechi over Presidential Ambition
Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has predicted that the presidential ambition of a former Minister for Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, is dead on arrival.
Wike, who spoke on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Tuesday, said Nigerians won’t give Amaechi a chance in the 2027 election.
Amaechi, a member of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) opposition coalition determined to wrest power from President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 poll, came second after in the 2022 APC presidential primary won by ex-Lagos governor Tinubu.
In 2025, Amaechi dumped the APC and moved to the ADC, seeking the party’s 2027 presidential ticket.
However, Wike, who incidentally shared a common history with Amaechi as former Rivers State governor, said his predecessor won’t get the ADC ticket for the 2027 poll.
The FCT minister said: “He (Amaechi) knows he won’t get the ticket. I read that he said he knows the weaknesses of the president, so he knows how to defeat him, but he also knew the weaknesses of the president in 2022 when the president defeated him mercilessly in the primary.
“Nigerians know the last person they will give a ticket to because they know it (Amaechi’s bid) is dead on arrival.”
Wike faulted Amaechi’s ability to fight corruption and enthrone good governance, saying he had no respect for the judiciary and the rule of law when he was Rivers State governor.
Amaechi was the governor of the oil-rich Niger Delta State from May 2007 to May 2015, and appointed Wike as his Chief of Staff. He later handed over to Wike, when he was elected governor. The latter served for eight years.
However, the relationship between both men has since turned frosty.
Wike, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the only opposition member in Tinubu’s cabinet, has been accused anti-party and stoking the embers of discord in the PDP.
NANS Reacts over Assault, Dehumanisation of Corps Member in Anambra
The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has strongly condemned the recent assault on Corps member, Edema Elohor Jennifer, by operatives of the Anambra State Vigilante Group in Oba, Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State.
Reports said female corps members serving in Anambra State were assaulted by local vigilantes, with one of them, Edema Elohor Jennifer, severely brutalised.
Reacting through a statement on Tuesday night, the Public Relations Officer of NANS, Comrade Samson Adeyemi, described the action as not only unjustified but also a gross violation of the dignity, safety, and fundamental rights of a young Nigerian serving her nation under the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme.
“It is deeply troubling that such brutality could be meted out to a corps member, an individual who has answered the national call to service and who deserves every protection and respect guaranteed under the law.
“The National Association of Nigerian Students considers this incident a dangerous affront to the ideals of national service, rule of law, and human rights.
“The increasing tendency of unregulated security outfits to act outside the bounds of legality and accountability is a matter of urgent national concern.”
NANS called on the Anambra State Government and all relevant authorities to investigate the incident thoroughly, ensure those responsible are held accountable, and take decisive steps to prevent a recurrence.
Adeyemi stressed that it was imperative for corps members across the country to feel safe and protected in their places of primary assignment and residence.
The association declared that it stands in solidarity with corps member Edema Elohor Jennifer and reiterated its unwavering commitment to defending the rights and welfare of Nigerian students and youths, even as it urged the NYSC and relevant security agencies to work collaboratively to ensure that the sanctity of Corps Lodges and the safety of corps members are never compromised again.
News
NiMet Warns Against Driving Under Heavy Rain As 3-day Thunderstorms Begin
The Nigerian Meteorological Agency has warned against driving under heavy rainfall as it predicts thunderstorms and moderate to heavy rains across the country from Sunday, August 17, to Tuesday, August 19, 2025.
In its weather outlook released on Saturday, NiMet cautioned farmers to avoid applying fertilizer and pesticides before the rains to prevent nutrient leaching, while urging families to provide warm clothing for vulnerable persons due to expected low night-time temperatures.
According to the agency, moderate rains are expected in parts of Jigawa, Taraba, Bauchi, Gombe, Katsina, Kano, Kaduna, Yobe, Borno, and Adamawa states on Sunday morning, while thunderstorms will spread to Zamfara, Sokoto, Kebbi, and other northern states later in the day.
It warned of a high risk of flooding in Kebbi, Gombe, Bauchi, Niger, Plateau, Kogi, Benue, and Osun states during the forecast period.
For the central region, intermittent rains are anticipated across the Federal Capital Territory, Nasarawa, Plateau, Niger, Kwara, and Benue states, while the southern region will experience cloudy skies in the morning with rains in Oyo, Osun, Edo, Ondo, Ogun, Ekiti, Abia, Imo, Delta, Rivers, Lagos, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, and Anambra states later in the day.
On Monday and Tuesday, thunderstorms with moderate rains are predicted over most northern states, with intermittent showers expected across central and southern regions.
NiMet advised residents in flood-prone areas to activate emergency response plans, secure loose objects to prevent accidents, disconnect electrical appliances during storms, and avoid tall trees to reduce risks of falling branches.
The agency also urged airline operators to obtain airport-specific weather reports for effective flight planning and called on citizens to remain updated through NiMet’s official channels and website, www.nimet.gov.ng.
News
Major Breakthrough As Security Operatives Arrest Two Terror Kingpins
Nigeria’s security operatives have recorded a major breakthrough in the fight against terrorism with the arrest of two most-wanted terrorist kingpins and leaders of the Ansaru group, Abu Baraa and Mahmuda.
The suspects, who had long been on the nation’s intelligence radar, were captured in a coordinated operation involving the military, police, Department of State Services (DSS), and other security outfits.
Their arrests are being hailed as one of the most significant counter-terrorism victories in recent years.
The National Security Adviser (NSA), Malam Nuhu Ribadu, made the disclosure at a press briefing held at the National Counter-Terrorism Centre in Abuja on Saturday.
He was joined by service chiefs, the Inspector-General of Police, and the Director-General of the DSS in what observers described as a show of unity and resolve against terrorism.
According to Ribadu, both men were directly responsible for the Kuje prison break, which shocked the country in 2022, as well as a series of high-profile abductions across the North-West and North-Central zones. He noted that their capture sends a clear message to terror groups that Nigeria’s security apparatus is now more coordinated and determined than ever.
“Today, I am glad to inform you that we have successfully concluded a high-risk, intelligence-led counter-terrorism operation which led to the capture of the top leadership of Jama’atu Ansarul Muslimina fi-Biladis Sudan, commonly known as Ansaru, Nigeria’s al-Qaeda affiliate.
“The group was first formed in January 2012 with a public declaration in Kano. It emerged as a splinter faction from Boko Haram, positioning itself as a humane alternative. However, its stated aim quickly turned to attacking Nigerian security operatives, civilian communities and government infrastructure.
“The group publicly displayed the setting sun logo of al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb, signaling its ideological and operational alignment with global jihadist movements.
“Over the years, Ansaru entrenched itself in both urban sleeper cells and forest enclaves across several cities in northern Nigeria and in forest-based enclaves, particularly around Kainji National Park, straddling Niger and Kwara states as well as Benin Republic.”
The NSA explained that the joint operation that led to the capture was painstaking and intelligence-driven, noting that months of surveillance and coordination were required to ensure success without endangering civilians.
Security experts believe that the arrests could significantly weaken Ansaru’s operational capacity in Nigeria, given that both Abu Baraa and Mahmuda were considered the brains behind the group’s strategy and outreach.
Their leadership positions had allowed the faction to maintain links with international jihadist movements.
Ribadu, while fielding questions at the press briefing, reiterated the administration’s determination to cleanse the nation of criminal elements, stressing that Nigeria will not be a safe haven for insurgents or bandits.
He emphasised that this operation marks only the beginning of renewed efforts, assuring Nigerians that security forces remained committed to dismantling every terror cell and restoring peace across all troubled regions.
