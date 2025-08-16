Recounting his encounter with the EFCC, in a statement titled ‘APC is Anti-People, I Cannot Be Intimidated’, Tambuwal said he honoured the agency’s invitation on August 6, but was denied release on personal recognition, despite his credentials as a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, two-term governor, and serving senator.
Hounding of Opposition Leaders: I Cannot Be Intimidated – Tambuwal Vows
By Eric Elezuo
From every quarter, the tension associated with desire to either consolidate power come 2027 by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) or the quest to wrest power from the present administration, especially by the newly redefined opposition party, the African Democratic Congress (ADC), continue to reverberate, creating unease and subject of discourse across political landscapes.
With opposition politicians raising alarm on a daily basis regarding the intimidation being suffered from the ruling party, many have either decamped to the APC or remained aloof, muffling their own voices for fear of being targeted for attack, victimisation or outright persecution.
This untold uneasy fear among the camps of the opposition has remained tenable until the rebirth of the ADC with major political players and ranking administrators holding sway, and sticking their necks out in one collective effort to ‘rescue Nigeria’.
But that move, which caught the APC unawares, has led to a re-jigging of the strategy, culminating in what the ADC described as victimisation of the opposition by the ruling party.
Consequently, many of the leading figures in the opposition have been hounded either in their businesses or political endeavours. The latest being the former governor of Sokoto State, who doubles as a sitting senator, representing Sokoto South, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal.
Also a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tambuwal, who was arrested, detained and later released by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has vowed not to be silenced by what he described as intimidation and blackmail.
The EFCC had quizzed Tambuwal and detained him for a night over alleged misappropriation of N189bn during his tenure as governor, a move the opposition African Democratic Congress described as a political witch-hunt aimed at weakening opposition forces ahead of the 2027 presidential election.
Returning to Sokoto just before the weekend to a hero’s welcome from thousands of supporters, Tambuwal had addressed a cheering crowd at his residence, pledging to continue the fight for “equitable and democratic governance” in the state.
“I cannot be intimidated or blackmailed. I believe I shall be vindicated, and victory shall be ours,” he declared, drawing loud chants of solidarity from his supporters.
The full statement of the former governor is presented as follows:
APC IS ANTI PEOPLE, I CANNOT BE INTIMIDATED
Distinguished ladies and gentlemen. Lend me your ears. I know that you have been following developments in the last one week. But before I go into that, let me thank Allah (SWT) for giving me the place, the strength, the health and enablement to arrive home to this receptive
I was first invited by the EFCC and went there voluntarily, on my own volition without being forced, on the 6th of August. That was my first visit to the EFCC. I was interrogated. At sometime they let me go back home with a view of coming back on Monday, 11th of August. I went back and was further interrogated. I requested that I should be allowed to go back home until another time so that we could continue. I was told by the operatives interviewing me that I need to get someone or some people to get me on bail. I told them to go back and tell the Chairman of the EFCC that I was the Speaker of Federal House of Representatives for four years; that I served the people of Sokoto State for an uninterrupted period of eight years; and that now as a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; and also as a Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (CFR), I should be allowed my personal recognition. They said that no, the Chairman has declined; that I must bring two directors from the Federal Civil Service, who must get letters of introduction from their employers, and some other conditions for me to be granted bail. This was around 5-6 pm. My lawyer, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), appealed that liberal conditions for the bail should be given. They refused. I was taken to cell A23, where I rested till the following morning. Of course, by the grace of God and prayers the conditions of bail were met and I was allowed to go.
Now. Why now? Why at this moment. When the current government in Sokoto constituted a Kangaroo Commission of Inquiry that couldn’t work; and by the grace of Allah it will not work, because we know what we did for the people of Sokoto State; and the people here are the living witnesses; that there are basis for comparison between the government we handed over to and our own government. But that is not the issue.
We have been involved in the process of bringing everyone together, because there are two paradigms in Nigeria today: those in government today; and those of the people of Nigeria. I and my colleagues here chose to be with the people that are working against sustaining the current bad situation in Nigeria. Once you join APC, whatever your sins are will be forgiven. Now, I want to ask you a question: do you want our sins to be forgiven so that we can join APC? Do you want us to continue to work for the coalition?
I’m going to say what they don’t want to hear: What they failed to realize is that I cannot be intimidated. And, no one can tarnish my record: from my service in the House of Representatives in 2006, when I served as Minority Leader, 2007 when I served as Deputy Chief Whip to 2011 when I served as Speaker; and Governor of this state up to 2023, I believe we have done well in the service of this country.
Therefore, I will take on anybody who wants to tarnish my image. The process is there. Whatever it is, I believe that by the grace of God, victory shall be ours. At the end of the day, we shall be independent. Let me assure you. I remain resolved and resolute and unshaken by this near attempt to coerce, blackmail and intimidate.
We remain committed to the process of democracy; and ensuring that peoples’ votes count in Nigeria, particularly, insha Allah, in 2027. What they are working towards is to create an impression of invisibility: that they cannot be beaten. Their policies are anti-people. They have no compassion. They have no feelings. What is going on in Sokoto East, what is happening in North West, North East, North Central and South South; South West and South East States
Is Bola Tinubu’s administration considering the federal character in Nigeria today; in terms of giving opportunities to Nigerians to serve? In terms of projects? Nigerians are not fools. In any case, the election was rigged. So, we will not, by the grace of God, allow that to happen again. We’re committed to democratic ethos and the democratic process. We will join forces to gather tendencies in Nigeria, to make sure, by the grace of God, in 2027, we end this misrule and misgovernance over our country.
The former governor carpeted both the Sokoto State government and the President Bola Tinubu-led Federal government of orchestrating a “Kangaroo investigative committee” against him, stressing that no competent authority had found him guilty of any wrongdoing, and deviating from the Federal character arrangement as enshrined in the Constitution, respectively.
It would be recalled that earlier in July, shortly after its formation, the coalition had raised alarm of the government’s plan to clampdown on it leaders and members across the country with spurious accusations.
In a statement by the Interim National Publicity Secretary of ADC and Opposition Coalition, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the group responded to a tweet by presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, who alleged a sinister plot to overthrow the Tinubu administration, saying, “Just two years after Tinubu began implementing the reforms, the haters of Nigeria’s progress are banding together to overthrow an administration that has been the most focused, most transformative in our history.”
The ADC spokesperson, who described the tweet as reckless and malicious, further noted that it revealed an imminent plot to clamp down on opposition leaders, ahead 2027 general elections.
He warned that “such reckless and unsubstantiated claim signals a broader campaign of intimidation and repression against political opposition leaders by the Tinubu administration.”
The full statement reads: “Bayo Onanuga’s tweet is a textbook example of a political dog whistle. The APC-led federal government appears to be constructing a false narrative that is designed to justify a potential clamp down on dissent, and to criminalise legitimate opposition activity under the guise of national security.
“The ADC is not interested in truncating democracy; we are solely committed to saving the nation from the irredeemable incompetence of this government. And the only means available to us is the democratic means. We are not soldiers, we are politicians. We don’t have bullets; we only have the ballots. When the time comes, we will only present our solutions and an alternative vision of the future to the Nigerian people and leave them to make their choice.
“We are left to wonder why the APC government is so jittery that it is so eager to betray its own heritage. APC is the first opposition party to come to power in Nigeria. It is, therefore, a great wonder that the same party now appears to find it strange that there is an opposition at all.
“We, therefore, call on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to promptly caution his aides from further baseless but dangerous allegations that have the potential to heat up the system even two years ahead of the next election. This manner of crying wolf when there is none does not make the president look good and only betrays a sense of panic.
“We also call on the Nigerian people to be vigilant and discerning, and to reject the underhanded tactics being deployed to delegitimise the opposition and silence alternative voices. The health of our democracy depends on a free, open, and competitive political environment.
“Finally, we urge the international community, democratic governments all over the world, international observers, and human rights organisations, to closely monitor the unfolding political environment in Nigeria. We call on them to hold the Tinubu administration accountable for any actions that undermine democratic freedoms or violate the political rights of Nigerian citizens.
“The ADC remains committed to building a better Nigeria, through peace, participation, and the power of the people.”
The Nigerian political space has gathered momentum ever since the announcement of the opposition coalition group, which later adopted the ADC as its political platform for the 2027 general election. The group is led by a former Senate President, David Mark, with former governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola as the National Secretary.
So far, every member of the coalition has received tremendous approval from their supporters across their various regions, signaling what may be a landmark challenge of Tinubu’s APC in the forthcoming elections.
FG Moves to Curb Proliferation of Underutilized Tertiary Institutions, Places 7-Year Ban on Fresh Establishments
The Federal Government of Nigeria has announced a seven-year moratorium on the establishment of new federal universities, polytechnics and colleges of education.
This aims to address the proliferation of underutilized universities and other institutions and enhance the quality of tertiary education.
The decision, approved during Wednesday’s Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting chaired by President Bola Tinubu, marks a significant shift in national education policy.
Education Minister Dr. Tunji Alausa revealed the move, stating that the focus would now shift to strengthening existing institutions.
“Access to tertiary education in Nigeria is no longer the problem. The unchecked duplication of federal institutions has stretched resources thin, resulting in deteriorating infrastructure and declining graduate quality,” he explained.
Alausa cited alarming statistics, noting that 199 universities had fewer than 100 applicants via JAMB last year, with 34 recording zero interest, while 64 colleges of education saw no applicants at all.
The minister highlighted inefficiencies, such as a northern university with 1,200 staff serving fewer than 800 students, underscoring the need to optimize existing facilities.
“If we want to improve quality and not be a laughing stock globally, the pragmatic step is to pause the establishment of new federal institutions,” he said.
The moratorium will allow the government to upgrade infrastructure, recruit qualified staff, and expand capacities, aligning with Tinubu’s vision for world-class education.
Despite the ban, nine new private universities were approved, addressing long-pending applications that passed rigorous evaluations.
Alausa emphasized that similar restrictions would soon apply to private polytechnics and colleges to prevent further overexpansion.
It’s Witchhunt, ADC Alleges As EFCC Detains, Interrogates Tambuwal
By Eric Elezuo
The coalition umbrella party, African Democratic Congress (ADC) has cried foul over the arrest and detention of its key members, including the former Govvernor of Sokoto State, Senator Aminu Tambuwal, who is presently undergoing interrogation, describing it as political witchhunt of opposition leaders.
Tambuwal was arrested and detained on Monday by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on the allegation of ‘suspicious’ withdrawal of N189 billion from the Sokoto State Government account during his tenure as governor.
Kicking against the move, the party, in a statement by the Publicity Secretary Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, advised EFCC to focus on corruption instead of “harassing” opposition figures. It accused the EFCC of selective investigation, and behaving like a hit squad of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
It warned that the dangerous trend could erode public trust in the institution and undermine the anti-corruption fight.
It maintained that EFCC’s recent pattern of re-opening closed cases, digging up files from years past, and targeting members of opposition parties suggests that it is not an anti-graft body, but a political enforcer.
The statement reads: “In recent days, several senior members of the opposition coalition have received EFCC summons that are clearly politically motivated.
“These are not fresh cases arising from new evidence but new files opened in reaction to emergent political affiliations to intimidate key opposition figures.
“The EFCC was created to be a fearless defender of the Nigerian people’s trust, applying the law evenly to all, friend or foe, ruling party or opposition.
“Today, that vision appears to have been compromised.
“The Commission now operates like a department of the APC, deployed to fight government critics and opposition figures, thereby achieving what the government cannot achieve through public debate.
“We have observed how investigations into ruling party allies quietly fade away while opposition figures are dragged before the court of public opinion with sometimes decade-old allegations that have been hastily revived and dressed up as fresh evidence.
“This is selective prosecution, and selective prosecution is the death of justice.
“It does appear that in today’s Nigeria, one’s guilt or innocence depends on one’s party membership, not evidence.
“For example, since a certain former governor defected to the APC with his state’s entire political machinery, the EFCC’s investigations into his administration have vanished from public view.
“Not a question has been asked. Not a document leaked. Not a single update.
“Yet the same EFCC still somehow finds means to reopen old cases against opposition leaders and pursue the stale allegations against them.”
“It does not augur well for the EFCC if people think that all you need to point the accusing hands of the Commission in your direction is to stand opposed to the ruling party, and all that it takes for protection is to align with the government.
“Unfortunately, this is the widely established perception in Nigeria today, which the commission by its recent actions, including the ongoing surreptitious harassment of opposition leaders, has given credence to.
“The ADC hereby calls on all Nigerians, civil society organisations, and the independent media to resist this dangerous slide into dictatorship and misuse of public institutions to achieve partisan objectives.
“The EFCC does not belong to the APC. It belongs to the Nigerian people.
“It is funded by taxpayers, not the ruling party.”
Tambuwal was arrested and detained on Monday by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on the allegation of ‘suspicious’ withdrawal of N189 billion from the Sokoto State Government account during his tenure as governor.
According to the anti-graft agency, the withdrawal was carried out incrementally for six years out of his eight-year tenure.
The senator honoured the invitation of the anti-graft agency at about 11:30am in Abuja on Monday, but was detained.
The EFCC said that the withdrawals were from three accounts: the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC), the Government House Account and the Secretary to the State Government Account in flagrant violation of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.
“We have isolated all the allegations for Tambuwal. It is left to him to respond.”
The source said the accounts received a total cumulative inflow of N567,160,024,619.93, out of which N189,155,043,825.09 was illegally diverted.
The EFCC fact sheet states: “The EFCC carried out financial profiling of the Sokoto State Government.
“This profiling was aimed at identifying the state government’s accounts that may have been exposed to diversion, misappropriation of public funds and money laundering by government officials.
“Analysis of the state government’s activities from 1st of January, 2015 to August 31st, 2021 uncovered unusual transactions in the following accounts: Accountant General Sokoto FAAC, Secretary to the State Government, Permanent Secretary, Government House.
“Specifically, the above accounts received a total cumulative inflow of N567,160,024,619.93, out of which N189,155,043,825.09 was withdrawn in favour of government officials, individuals (suspected to be cashiers), companies and other groups/agencies.
“In light of the findings, it is assessed with a high degree of confidence that the named individuals (suspected to be cashiers) and identified government officials are involved in the diversion of public funds, misappropriation of state government funds and money laundering activities.
“The following are suggested: Investigation should commence on other state government accounts to identify other accounts that are prone to unwholesome acts of state officials.
“Investigate the named individuals and identified government officials to know the extent of their involvement.
“Investigate FAAC account payouts to private companies; Nagarta Microfinance Bank and Bilya Micro System,” the document said.
I take Full Responsibility, Kwam 1 Apologises for Unruly Behaviour at Abuja Airport
Fuji music singer, Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, also known as K1 De Ultimate, has apologised for the altercation that ensued between him and some employees of ValueJet at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Tuesday.
In a video circulated to the media on Friday, KWAM 1 described his action as regrettable.
“I take full responsibility for all incidents. Once again, I seek forgiveness from Mr. President, the Commander-in-Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, who’s also my father and father of the nation, the Honorable Minister for Aviation, the pilot, the airline, the airline staff, passengers, and above all, my fans across the globe, my family, for the incident,” he said.
The singer said he had been a good ambassador of the country “in very many ways, and therefore, “should not be found in such incidents”.
“I accept responsibility and appeal to Mr. President, the country, the Minister for Aviation, the FAAN, the NCAA, and my fans across the globe to please pardon my behaviour,” he said.
Explaining his involvement in the incident, KWAM 1 said he had water in the container that was the bone of contention.
“I poured water in it [the container] because of my health situation. I need to be sipping water because I’m dehydrated, as recommended by a doctor to me.
“As I said, I take full responsibility for all incidents. Once again, I seek forgiveness from Mr. President, the Commander-in-Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, who’s also my father and father of the nation, the Honorable Minister for Aviation, the pilot, the airline, the airline staff, passengers, and above all, my fans across the globe, my family, for the incident.
“My love for the country is unshakable. I am still the darling ambassador of our nation, and I’ll continue to carry the banner of this great country everywhere all my life. Thank you once again. Please accept my apology,” the Fuji artiste added.
No-fly-list
The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, had on Thursday directed the Nigeria Civil Aviation Agency (NCAA) to place Fuji musician on a no-fly list following the incident.
Keyamo described the incident as “obviously a case of temporary loss of sanity and control on both sides, which could have led to serious fatalities”.
The minister said the artiste would be on the list pending full investigation, warning that anyone who flouted the directive risked the withdrawal of their operating licence.
The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) had accused the musician of unruly behaviour during boarding at the airport.
FAAN alleged that K1 De Ultimate, a passenger, attempted to carry an unidentified liquid substance on board a Lagos-bound aircraft despite repeated warnings from aviation security personnel and the flight captain.
Its spokesperson, Obiageli Orah, said in a statement that the aircraft was scheduled to be operated by ValueJet Airlines.
It said the musician tried to board the plane with a flask containing liquid later identified as alcohol in violation of aviation laws.
It also accused him of spilling the liquid on an airline security officer.
A viral video of the incident showed the singer in front of the aircraft before he was taken away by security officers.
Following the incident, the NCAA has suspended two ValueJet Airlines pilots involved in the incident, which it described as a serious breach of safety protocols.
Keyamo, in the X post, said: “The issue of whether he was carrying water or alcohol is not even in issue at this point. It is the physical blockage of the aircraft from taxiing that is the reprehensible conduct here, which is akin to a hostage situation.
“The actual video footage showing this recalcitrant behaviour is hereby attached. On the other hand, no amount of provocation should make the captain and pilot of an aircraft begin to taxi without ensuring that the security personnel have safely moved an unruly passenger away who is standing in front of an aircraft.”
