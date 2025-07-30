Featured
Tinubu Rewards 200 Corps Members with Immediate Employment, N250k Cash Award Each
President Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday, directed the immediate employment of 200 National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) honorees into the Federal Civil Service.
The president also announced N250, 000 cash award for the 200 honorees in recognition of their outstanding service during the 2020–2023 service years.
He showed empathy to 10 physically challenged former corps members, who sustained varying degrees of disability while serving, directing that they should be offered federal employment and assuring them that the government will never forget their sacrifice.
The president, represented by the Minister of State for Labour and Employment Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, at the combined President’s NYSC Honours Award Ceremony (2020-2023) in Abuja, celebrated the awardees for their “discipline, commitment, selflessness, teamwork, patriotism, and integrity.”
He assured the honorees thus: “Head of the Civil Service of the Federation and Chairman of the Federal Civil Service Commission will immediately begin their employment process.”
Beyond automatic employment and cash awards, every honoree – including those with disabilities—will receive a scholarship to pursue a postgraduate degree at any Nigerian university.
According to him: “In appreciation of their service to the nation, all the awardees will receive N250,000. Finally, each award recipient will be granted a scholarship to pursue postgraduate programs up to a degree in any university in the country,” he declared.
President Tinubu reinforced the administration’s commitment to youth empowerment, saying: “In appreciation of these critical roles played by youth in national development, and to put them in the foreground of our economy, the government developed several youth-related programs, covering education, skills development, technology, and information sustainability.”
He called on the honorees and Nigerian youths alike “to continue to have faith in Nigeria,” urging them not to yield to those “seeking to destabilize the nation.”
The ceremony recognized the best overall performers among both male and female awardees.
The top four male awardees were: Nunaya Polycarp Nunaya (20B – KW/20B/0001) from Adamawa State, who served in Kwara State; Okpogbo Alvin Chinedu (21A) from Imo State, who served in Cross River State; Dr. Ugwa Obinna Mark (23B) from Abia State, who served in Cross River State and Rabiu Quadri Mayokun (23C) from Osun State, who served in Rivers State.
In the female category, the best overall awardees were: Akase Pati Ence Nguwasen (21A) from Benue State, who served in Gombe State and Igwe Anne Chikaodi (23C) from Enugu State, who served in Sokoto State.
Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, lauded President Tinubu’s unwavering commitment to the future of Nigerian youth.
The Minister said: “Your presence here is a testament to the deep-rooted love you have for our nation’s young people,” highlighting the President’s record of supporting youth development initiatives.
He explained that the ceremony was an opportunity to recognise hard work, creativity, and integrity demonstrated by ex-Corps members from across Nigeria.
Olawande said: “Each outstanding honoree here today exemplifies the very best of what our youth can achieve. Their positive character and commitment have made them true role models, inspiring others nationwide,” he stated.
He reaffirmed the federal government’s dedication to empowering youth through programs focused on startup support, job creation—especially in the areas of technology and renewable energy—and expanded opportunities for leadership.
He said: “Many young people have been appointed as ministers and heads of agencies, ensuring youth voices are heard and respected at the highest levels.”
He further applauded the recent increase in NYSC members’ allowance from N33,000 to N77,000, underscoring that this adjustment was a response to current economic demands and not a political gesture. “This decision reflects our recognition of the vital role youth play in nation-building,” Olawande said.
The Director-General of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu, in his remarks, lauded the contributions of Nigerian youth to the nation’s progress, declaring them “the future of our great nation and a vital force for our collective progress and preservation of our social, cultural, and national heritage.”
Nafiu hailed recent government initiatives, expressing gratitude for President Tinubu’s approval of an N77,000 allowance for corps members. “This has gone a long way in boosting the morale and strength of corps members’ commitment,” he said.
The DG noted that beyond improved remuneration, the administration’s broader youth-focused agenda – such as the revitalized Nigerian Youth Investment Fund and the National Talent Export Programme have “given corps members greater access to post-service funding and global tech opportunities.”
According to Nafiu, these reforms are not “mere policies but tools of landmark transformation that will undoubtedly stand the test of time.”
He also expressed optimism over the anticipated signing of the NYSC Trust Fund Bill, calling it a “landmark piece of legislation” poised to establish a sustainable funding framework for the scheme.
The NYSC DG acknowledged four members who “paid the supreme price during the course of serving our nation,” recognizing their sacrifice and commitment.
He stressed that the diverse roles corps members have played, ranging from supporting national elections and driving voter education to promoting ICT literacy in rural schools and advancing healthcare in remote areas.
“In 2025 alone, we engaged 6,340 core medical personnel, including 2,319 doctors, to expand access to free healthcare in remote areas. Through our Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers, over 4 million Nigerians benefited from free health services, malaria testing, health education, and disease prevention campaigns,” Nafiu stated.
He added that the NYSC’s skills acquisition and entrepreneurship development programme has been restructured to focus on “technology-driven and market-relevant training,” with over 250,000 corps members trained annually.
“As Director General, I remain deeply committed to protecting the integrity of the NYSC. The scheme is a symbol of national trust, and we are taking decisive steps to safeguard every aspect of our operations, from mobilization to deployment and service delivery,” Nafiu declared.
Addressing the awardees, Nafiu urged them to embrace their new roles as ambassadors of unity. “You may no longer wear khaki, but you now wear something even more enduring: the confidence of a great nation. This award should signify yet another chapter in your resolve and commitment to selfless dedication to serving your country, as you remain ambassadors of unity and innovators of hope,” he concluded.
Featured
Businessman Femi Meshe Bags Personality of the Year Award, Wife Becomes Rotarian
It was a double celebration for the Meshe family as Mr Femi Meshe was honoured with the Outstanding Personality of the Year Award by the Rotary Club of Akure Metro, while his wife, Mrs Meshe, was officially inducted as a Rotarian during a colourful investiture ceremony held at the Dejavu Hotel and Suites, Alagbaka, Akure.
Mr Meshe, who also served as Chairman of the occasion, was commended for his exceptional character, leadership, and visible commitment to the ideals of community development. The Club described him as a man whose quiet support and public service efforts continue to inspire and uplift others.
In a heartwarming show of compassion, the newly inducted Mrs Meshe marked the occasion by reaching out to pregnant women with generous support toward their delivery needs, a gesture that captured the true spirit of Rotary’s mission to serve and uplift humanity. More than 20 pregnant women directly benefited from her benevolence, receiving delivery essentials and financial assistance.
The Rotary Club of Akure Metro praised the couple for their shared values of service, integrity, and philanthropy, noting that their actions serve as a beacon of hope and a model for responsible civic leadership.
The event was one of grace, goodwill, and practical impact, leaving a lasting impression on all in attendance.
Meshe’s award is coming on the heels of his announcement as the 2025 Ondo Man of the Year for his philanthropic and impactful gestures in the state.
The season managing director of Inter-Atlas Energy Limited has been variously praised for his services to te people of Ondo State and Nigeria a large.
Source: heromagazine
Featured
Your N5k Monthly Handouts Meaningless, Class of ’99 Govs Tells Tinubu
The Class of 1999 governors has advised President Bola Tinubu to step up his efforts in tackling security problems in the country, saying that without security, there will not be progress.
The governors also told the president to establish cottage industries in all the local government areas of the federation in order to create jobs for the people and not giving N5, 000 palliatives that cannot sustain them.
Members of the Class of 99 governors are colleagues of President Tinubu, who served from 1999 to 2007.
Speaking after meeting behind closed doors on Friday, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Chairman of the Class of 99 governors and former governor of Edo State, Chief Lucky Igbinedion, advised the President to urgently do something on the economy, noting that people at the rural areas are bearing the brunt of the harsh economic situation in the country.
On why they came to the seat of power, Chief Igbinedion said: “We came to see one of our own Class of 99 and to bring about topics about the state of the nation. We are glad that Mr. President received us warmly, and we spoke basically about the security situation of the nation, the economy, and, of course, agriculture. The President expressed his concern about these various issues that we came to discuss with him.
“And we also proffered our own solutions about how he can go about bringing about succor to the people. The people, especially in the rural areas, are feeling the impact of the harsh economy, and he assured us that he is looking into it.
“We also spoke about the stability of the naira, which he also addressed appropriately. So it has been a very fruitful deliberation with Mr. President. And of course, he assured us that whatever suggestions, way forward that we might have, his doors are always open for such conversation.”
On their assessment of the President’s efforts and what they want him specifically to address henceforth, he said:
“Well, the first and foremost thing is security, because we told him that without security, there can be no progress, there can be no stability.
“And secondly, the economy, of course, needs to be stabilized by ensuring the foreign exchange remains stable and people can afford. But what is most important was, let’s create industries, especially cottage industries, that can employ people, rather than just giving out palliatives.
“We implored him to try as much as possible to create cottage industries in all the local governments of the federation where people can be employed, because if you give palliative to somebody today, what happens tomorrow? If he has ¦ 5,000 in the morning, how about lunchtime or dinner time, what is he going to do?
“N 5,000 cannot buy much. So I thought these are part of the really heart-to-heart discussions we had with the President, and he agreed with us to say, yes, he’s going to look into it, and we appreciated. “
Featured
Group Solicits Assistance to Rescue Ailing Inmate, Rashidat Abdul
By Eric Elezuo
A humanitarian group, the Centre for Justice, Mercy and Reconciliation, has appealed to all well meaning Nigerians including the governments of Ogun and Ekiti states to come to the aid of one death row inmate in the Ibara Correctional Centre, Ogun State, Rashidat Abdul.
A statement signed by the Centre’s Executive Director, Pastor Hezekiah Olujobi, and made available to The Boss, explained that Mrs Abdul has suffered an unknown ailment while in incarceration, adding that if urgent attention is not given, the situation can cause her her life.
Pastor Olujobi further exonerated Mrs Abdul and her family of the crime for which they are facing death, saying it was another case of miscarriage of justice.
He called on Nigerians to help save the life of the woman as her case has become more critical with each passing day.
The statement with the how to contribute financial support is stated in details below:
SAVE RASHIDAT ABDUL’S SOUL FROM DEATH
We write to draw your urgent attention to the critical health condition of Rashidat Abdul, an inmate on Death Row at Ibara Custodial Centre, Abeokuta, Ogun State. Rashidat Abdul was sentenced to death by the Ekiti State High Court, alongside her son, husband, and niece, on allegations of murdering her landlord. This sentence was handed down in a glaring miscarriage of justice, based solely on hearsay evidence from a single witness. After a thorough review of the court judgment, we can unequivocally confirm that they are victims of the justice system.
While the appeal at the Supreme Court remains uncertain, we have submitted an application to the Ekiti State Governor for the Prerogative of Mercy, which we hope will be considered at the next sitting of the Board of Mercy in Ekiti State.
Rashidat is critically ill, with both legs severely swollen due to an undisclosed cause. We urgently appeal to the prison authorities to transfer her to the State Hospital in Abeokuta. We pledge to take full responsibility for her medical bills. Furthermore, she has been referred to Lagos for further investigations into current challenges
The main challenges we face include logistics and the unknown cost of medical tests. Rashidat will be handed over to the prison authorities in Lagos, who will monitor and guard her in the hospital for security purposes. There is also a need to engage a caregiver to assist Rashidat during her hospital stay, including feeding, medication, and ensuring her safe return to Abeokuta after completing her tests. All these are vital for her recovery.
Due to the nature of this process, the prison authorities may not be able to take further action until her condition worsens. However, they have expressed willingness to support her if adequate resources are made available.
So far, we have spent over two hundred thousand Naira on her healthcare. We promise full accountability for any amount you can contribute at this critical moment in Rashidat’s life.
For more information about Rashidat’s story, please visit our Facebook page and website at [www.cjmr.com.ng](http://www.cjmr.com.ng). Attached are pictures of Rashidat’s swollen legs and her referral form to Lagos, which detail the challenges involved.
The Obstacles to Recovery
To facilitate Rashidat’s transfer and treatment in Lagos, the following must be addressed:
– Lodging Rashidat at Kirikiri Female Medium Custodial Centre, Kirikiri, Apapa, Lagos, for official handover.
– Transportation logistics from Abeokuta to Lagos, and from Kirikiri to the hospital and back.
– Payment for medical consultants and diagnostic tests in Lagos.
– Deployment of a warder from Abeokuta to accompany Rashidat during hospital visits.
– Hospital admission for further treatment.
– Engagement of a caregiver to attend to Rashidat during her hospital stay.
– Engagement of a physiotherapist for rehabilitation.
– Daily feeding and hospital bedding.
– Procurement of medicines and injections.
– Follow-up tests to monitor her progress.
Close monitoring by CJMR is essential to the success of this project.
Financial Appeal
While the exact cost is not yet known, it is estimated that at least One Million Naira will be required before we can commence the transfer and treatment process. It is crucial to raise sufficient funds to avoid starting a process that cannot be completed.
We humbly appeal for your support in any capacity to rescue Rashidat from untimely death. On behalf of Rashidat, her son, and her family, we plead for your assistance.
We commit to providing regular updates and full accountability regarding the use of funds and Rashidat’s health progress.
We have successfully handled similar cases in the past and understand the challenges involved. Please find attached the story of Ibrahim Sarafa and his recovery as a testament to our work.
Account Details:
Centre for Justice, Mercy and Reconciliation (CJMR)
Zenith Bank
Account Number: 1012189729
Thank you for your kind consideration and support.
SHELF DRILLING Secures Two Years Contract Extension with CONOIL, in West Africa
Tinubu Rewards 200 Corps Members with Immediate Employment, N250k Cash Award Each
Senate Gives NNPCL 21 Days Ultimatum to Explain Whereabouts of N210trn
Tingo AI Unveils Community-as-a-Service Platform, GPU-Powered AI Factory in Victoria Island
Appeal Court Decisively Bars FRSC from Seizing Drivers’ Vehicle Licenses
Tinubu Honours Super Falcons with National Awards, $100k, Houses
Businessman Femi Meshe Bags Personality of the Year Award, Wife Becomes Rotarian
Gov Adeleke’s Son, Omogbolahan, Introduces New Bride, Damilola
Mission X Accomplished: Super Falcons Win 10th Title after Dramatic Comeback
Tinubu Mocks ADC, Calls Coalition Gathering of Confused Politicians
Of Awujale Adetona’s Religious Beliefs and Monarchical Heresy
Zero to Impact: The Leadership Mindset That Transforms Executive Management (Pt. 2)
10th Year Memorial: Nigeria Celebrates Ooni Okunade Sijuwade
I’m Not Afraid to Visit Any Part of Nigeria, Obi Tells Okpebholo
Trending
-
Events3 days ago
Gov Adeleke’s Son, Omogbolahan, Introduces New Bride, Damilola
-
Sports4 days ago
Mission X Accomplished: Super Falcons Win 10th Title after Dramatic Comeback
-
National6 days ago
Tinubu Mocks ADC, Calls Coalition Gathering of Confused Politicians
-
Opinion6 days ago
Of Awujale Adetona’s Religious Beliefs and Monarchical Heresy
-
Opinion5 days ago
Zero to Impact: The Leadership Mindset That Transforms Executive Management (Pt. 2)
-
Headline3 days ago
10th Year Memorial: Nigeria Celebrates Ooni Okunade Sijuwade
-
Headline6 days ago
I’m Not Afraid to Visit Any Part of Nigeria, Obi Tells Okpebholo
-
Adding Value5 days ago
Adding Value: Strive to Be Unique by Henry Ukazu