Tingo AI Unveils Community-as-a-Service Platform, GPU-Powered AI Factory in Victoria Island
Tingo AI, Africa’s trailblazing artificial intelligence company, has announced the official launch of its Tingo AI Community-as-a-Service (CaaS) platform, alongside the commissioning of its new GPU-powered AI Factory in Victoria Island, Lagos. This strategic initiative marks a major advancement in Africa’s AI ecosystem, aimed at fostering innovation, inclusion, and infrastructure for the continent’s digital future.
The AI Factory, powered by cutting-edge GPU clusters, is designed to meet the growing needs of African startups, researchers, academic institutions, and enterprises seeking access to high-performance computing for AI model training, deployment, and experimentation.
At the heart of the initiative is the Tingo AI Community-as-a-Service (CaaS) — a unique membership-based platform that offers users access to AI compute power, development tools, training programs, mentorship, and networking opportunities. It is built specifically to empower African data scientists, engineers, developers, and entrepreneurs to build scalable, impactful AI solutions.
> “With the launch of our AI Factory and Community-as-a-Service platform, we’re not just providing access to technology — we’re laying the groundwork for a thriving AI innovation ecosystem across Africa,” said Dozy Mmobuosi, Founder of Tingo AI. “This is about removing barriers and enabling talent to flourish. Victoria Island is just the beginning — we are building Africa’s AI backbone.”
This latest milestone builds on Tingo AI’s growing suite of initiatives, including TingoGPT, a Nigerian-trained AI assistant, and Tingo AI Radio 102.5 FM, Africa’s first AI-powered radio station. The new AI Factory will serve as a central hub for these innovations, supporting the development and deployment of Africa-focused AI solutions.
Early adopters of the Tingo AI CaaS platform will benefit from preferred access to compute time, training sessions, exclusive tools, and regional AI challenges and hackathons.
Tingo AI is actively working on expanding its infrastructure footprint with planned AI Factory locations in Abuja, Port Harcourt, and other key African cities over the next 12 months.
Tinubu Mocks ADC, Calls Coalition Gathering of Confused Politicians
President Bola Tinubu has chided the opposition coalition formed on the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), describing it as a “coalition of confusion”.
Tinubu made the remark on Thursday at the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja, where the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Nentawe Yilwatda, emerged as the party’s new National Chairman.
The president urged the party’s NEC to postpone the APC congresses until December to allow more members of the opposition to join the ruling party.
“It’s not a bad idea to abandon the sinking ship and be absent from a coalition of confusion,” he said.
Tinubu’s closest rivals, Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar, are top members of the ADC coalition, which has vowed to unseat him in the 2027 election.
Shettima’s Veiled Indictment: Road to APC’s Implosion?
By Eric Elezuo
It appears the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is fast becoming a victim of it own machinations and traps against dissenting voices and opposition. Just like in the game of football when strikers of a team launch out deep into the opponents goal area, leaving their own back unattended to. There’s always a tendency that there a fast break, and the attacking opponent will be attacked.
This is the scenario that has been painted in the affairs of the APC since the July 2 emergence and adoption of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as the preferred platform of the coalition of parties and likeminds to actualize their 2027 political ambition.
Beyond the rhetorics and propaganda that have trailed the public pronouncement from members of the two parties, the speech of the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, at the launch of a book, by former Attorney General of the Federation, Mohammed Bello Adoke, titled “OPL 245: The Inside Story of the $1.3 Billion Oil Block,” appears to a lot observers and stakeholders as an own goal. A product of a house ostensibly divided against itself.
Observers say the speech, and it’s intended and unintended innuendo appear to have created a crevice in the fragile unity of the ruling party.
In apparent stand to discredit former President Goodluck Jonathan, and appreciate his long-term friend, Adoke, Shettima had recalled how the former AGF saved his office, maintained his stand and told the then President that he has no power to remove an elected governor from office. This was in the hay days of the Boko Haram menace in the North, especially the North East. The comments gained instant traction on the social media space as interpretations of all kinds flew across boards, the major among them being that the Vice President has indicted his principal, President Bola Tinubu for removing the governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara and other elected officials.
According to Shettima in the remark, which was obviously unscripted, and which he spoke extempore, “in the final four years of President Jonathan’s government, I was the most demonised person in the country. I was public enemy number one,” he said.
The VP claimed that a plan to unseat him was discussed at high-level meetings involving key government figures, including the President, Vice President, Senate President, and Speaker of the House of Representatives.
“At one of those meetings, former President Jonathan suggested removing me as Borno governor. Aminu Tambuwal, then Speaker of the House, boldly told him, ‘Mr. President, you do not have the powers to remove an elected councillor, let alone a governor,’” Shettima recounted.
The idea was later raised again at a Federal Executive Council meeting but was dismissed as unconstitutional by then AGF Adoke.
“Adoke stood firm and told the President that he lacked the constitutional power to remove a sitting governor,” Shettima said.
They even sought the opinion of another Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Kabiru Turaki, who agreed with Adoke. That was how the matter ended.”
He noted that the incident forged a lasting bond between him, Adoke, and Tambuwal. Shettima praised Adoke for standing by legal principles and commended his ability to move past old political tensions.
The remarks of the VP touched many spots, and caused a chain reaction with many linking it to President Bola Tinubu’s suspension of Governor Fubara.
But in a swift reaction, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications (Office of the Vice President), Stanley Nkwocha, said Shettima’s comment was misinterpreted.
In a lengthy statement, Nkwocha clarified as follows:
No Link Between VP Shettima’s Remarks At Book Launch And Certain Online Reports
The Office of the Vice President has noted with serious concern the gross misrepresentation of remarks made by His Excellency, Senator Kashim Shettima
@officialSKSM, Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, during the public presentation of the book “OPL 245: The Inside Story of the $1.3 Billion Oil Block” by Mohammed Bello Adoke (SAN), held at the Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja, on Thursday, July 10, 2025.
Certain online news outlets and individuals have distorted the Vice President’s comments in pursuit of a mischievous agenda, twisting his account of how the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan considered removing him from office—then as Governor of Borno State—at the height of the insurgency in the North East region.
This sensational reporting, which strips the Vice President’s remarks of their proper context, ventures into fiction by drawing false equivalence between his personal experience and the state of emergency declared in Rivers State, as well as the subsequent suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara by His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu
@officialABAT
, GCFR, President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
We wish to state categorically that Vice President Shettima’s comments were made within the context of acknowledging the author’s professional conduct during his tenure as Attorney General of the Federation—a tribute to his public service record. His remarks were historical references to events during the Jonathan administration and were intended as a discourse on Nigeria’s constitutional evolution. They served to highlight how complex federal-state tensions have been managed through legal mechanisms and the country’s progress in that regard.
For the avoidance of doubt, President Tinubu did not remove Governor Fubara from office. The constitutional measure implemented was a suspension, not an outright removal. This action, along with the declaration of a state of emergency, was taken in response to the grave political crisis in Rivers State at the time. The situation was unprecedented, with the State House of Assembly complex under demolition and the Governor facing a looming threat of impeachment by aggrieved members of the legislature. No objective observer can deny that this decisive intervention by the President brought stability and calm to Rivers State.
This situation is not comparable to that of the North East under the Jonathan administration, where violent non-state actors were directly challenging the sovereignty of the Nigerian state, demanding unified action by both federal and state authorities to confront terrorism. In contrast, President Tinubu acted strictly within constitutional limits and in consultation with relevant stakeholders to preserve democratic institutions and restore order in Rivers State.
Nigeria’s laws provide a clear framework for addressing such matters. Section 305(3)(c) of the Constitution authorises extraordinary measures when there is “a breakdown of public order and public safety in the federation or any part thereof to such extent as to require extraordinary measures to restore peace and security.”
The situation in Rivers State clearly met this constitutional threshold, with persistent politically motivated violence, systematic attacks on federal institutions, and near-complete paralysis of governance—conditions intolerable in any democratic society. According to credible security reports, these acts even escalated into attacks on national assets.
President Tinubu acted with constitutional fidelity. His proclamation invoking Section 305(2) was ratified by an overwhelming bipartisan majority in the National Assembly, as required by Section 305(3).
This cross-party consensus in suspending the government of Rivers State, led by Sim Fubara, reflects a shared understanding among our elected representatives that the situation had reached a point of constitutional necessity, requiring immediate federal intervention.
Clearly, without mincing words, the action of President Tinubu in suspending Mr Fubara and others from exercising the functions of office averted the Governor’s outright removal. To conflate suspension with removal is misleading. Therefore, interpreting Senator Shettima’s remarks as commentary on current events is either a wilful misrepresentation or a deliberate neglect of constitutional context.
The Vice President, speaking extemporaneously, focused on the importance of public officials documenting their stewardship and on the enduring principle of accountability in public service. His historical references were made to illustrate the principled stands taken by past public servants, as well as his personal ties to Mohammed Bello Adoke and former Speaker Aminu Waziri Tambuwal. His remarks were not in any way a criticism of President Tinubu’s actions, which the Vice President and the entire administration fully support and stand by without reservation.
Vice President Shettima stands in loyal concert with President Tinubu in implementing these difficult but necessary actions to safeguard our democracy. We urge media organisations and political actors to desist from the destructive practice of wrenching statements from context in order to fabricate nonexistent conflicts.
Long before now, unconfirmed stories have continued to find their ways into the media space, claiming that all is not well with the relationship of Tinubu and Shettima, a situation the preaidency has denied, and continued to deny.
Tinubu removed Fubara and the Rivers state legislators on March 18, 2025, following a long drawn political upheaval in the state, between the governor, and his predecessor; the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, which defied all logical reconciliation. The suspension, according to Tinubu, who claimed he invoked section 305 of constitution, is for an initial six months.
ADC Assembles 97 Lawyers for Defence in APC’s ‘Fake Lawsuit’
The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has assembled a team of 97 lawyers to challenge what it describes as the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s ‘fake lawsuit’ against its interim leadership, including former Senate President David Mark and former Minister Rauf Aregbesola.
The legal team, led by Barrister Mohammed Sheriff, made this known in Abuja on Tuesday, accusing the ruling APC of filing a suit using the names of individuals who are not members of the ADC.
The latest development follows a stakeholders’ meeting in Abuja between Senator Mark, who is now the ADC’s Interim National Chairman, and the party’s Kogi State chapter.
At the meeting, Mark assured Nigerians that under his leadership, the ADC would operate with total transparency and would not favour any presidential aspirant.
“I don’t own this party more than any other member… All Nigerians must come together and take ownership of the ADC,” he said.
He, therefore, urged party members to set aside their differences and focus on building a united political force, warning that Nigeria’s democracy could fail if citizens remain passive.
The ADC chairman also criticised the APC, saying the ruling party should focus on fixing its own policy failures rather than targeting individuals.
“If they admitted that insecurity was bad and promised to improve it but instead made it worse, should Nigerians continue to support them? The answer is no,” he said.
The ADC alleged that the APC had fabricated names in its lawsuit against the party’s interim leadership.
According to the ADC, investigations showed that the supposed plaintiffs in the suit were not registered members of the party in either Kogi or Nasarawa State.
“It smacks of desperation that a party entrusted with leading 200 million Nigerians would engage in such dishonesty,” the party said.
Mark used the occasion to call for national unity and encouraged Nigerians to support the ADC’s vision of a reformed and people-centred democracy.
“Let us work together to rebuild this nation for future generations,” he urged.
Barrister Sheriff, head of the ADC’s national legal support team, confirmed that 97 lawyers have volunteered to take up the case.
“We are fully prepared to defend the ADC and its leaders against this politically motivated attack,” he said.
