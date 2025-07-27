Group Solicits Assistance to Rescue Ailing Inmate, Rashidat Abdul

By Eric Elezuo

A humanitarian group, the Centre for Justice, Mercy and Reconciliation, has appealed to all well meaning Nigerians including the governments of Ogun and Ekiti states to come to the aid of one death row inmate in the Ibara Correctional Centre, Ogun State, Rashidat Abdul.

A statement signed by the Centre’s Executive Director, Pastor Hezekiah Olujobi, and made available to The Boss, explained that Mrs Abdul has suffered an unknown ailment while in incarceration, adding that if urgent attention is not given, the situation can cause her her life.

Pastor Olujobi further exonerated Mrs Abdul and her family of the crime for which they are facing death, saying it was another case of miscarriage of justice.

He called on Nigerians to help save the life of the woman as her case has become more critical with each passing day.

The statement with the how to contribute financial support is stated in details below:

SAVE RASHIDAT ABDUL’S SOUL FROM DEATH

We write to draw your urgent attention to the critical health condition of Rashidat Abdul, an inmate on Death Row at Ibara Custodial Centre, Abeokuta, Ogun State. Rashidat Abdul was sentenced to death by the Ekiti State High Court, alongside her son, husband, and niece, on allegations of murdering her landlord. This sentence was handed down in a glaring miscarriage of justice, based solely on hearsay evidence from a single witness. After a thorough review of the court judgment, we can unequivocally confirm that they are victims of the justice system.

While the appeal at the Supreme Court remains uncertain, we have submitted an application to the Ekiti State Governor for the Prerogative of Mercy, which we hope will be considered at the next sitting of the Board of Mercy in Ekiti State.

Rashidat is critically ill, with both legs severely swollen due to an undisclosed cause. We urgently appeal to the prison authorities to transfer her to the State Hospital in Abeokuta. We pledge to take full responsibility for her medical bills. Furthermore, she has been referred to Lagos for further investigations into current challenges

The main challenges we face include logistics and the unknown cost of medical tests. Rashidat will be handed over to the prison authorities in Lagos, who will monitor and guard her in the hospital for security purposes. There is also a need to engage a caregiver to assist Rashidat during her hospital stay, including feeding, medication, and ensuring her safe return to Abeokuta after completing her tests. All these are vital for her recovery.

Due to the nature of this process, the prison authorities may not be able to take further action until her condition worsens. However, they have expressed willingness to support her if adequate resources are made available.

So far, we have spent over two hundred thousand Naira on her healthcare. We promise full accountability for any amount you can contribute at this critical moment in Rashidat’s life.

For more information about Rashidat’s story, please visit our Facebook page and website at [www.cjmr.com.ng](http://www.cjmr.com.ng). Attached are pictures of Rashidat’s swollen legs and her referral form to Lagos, which detail the challenges involved.

The Obstacles to Recovery

To facilitate Rashidat’s transfer and treatment in Lagos, the following must be addressed:

– Lodging Rashidat at Kirikiri Female Medium Custodial Centre, Kirikiri, Apapa, Lagos, for official handover.

– Transportation logistics from Abeokuta to Lagos, and from Kirikiri to the hospital and back.

– Payment for medical consultants and diagnostic tests in Lagos.

– Deployment of a warder from Abeokuta to accompany Rashidat during hospital visits.

– Hospital admission for further treatment.

– Engagement of a caregiver to attend to Rashidat during her hospital stay.

– Engagement of a physiotherapist for rehabilitation.

– Daily feeding and hospital bedding.

– Procurement of medicines and injections.

– Follow-up tests to monitor her progress.

Close monitoring by CJMR is essential to the success of this project.

Financial Appeal

While the exact cost is not yet known, it is estimated that at least One Million Naira will be required before we can commence the transfer and treatment process. It is crucial to raise sufficient funds to avoid starting a process that cannot be completed.

We humbly appeal for your support in any capacity to rescue Rashidat from untimely death. On behalf of Rashidat, her son, and her family, we plead for your assistance.

We commit to providing regular updates and full accountability regarding the use of funds and Rashidat’s health progress.

We have successfully handled similar cases in the past and understand the challenges involved. Please find attached the story of Ibrahim Sarafa and his recovery as a testament to our work.

Account Details:

Centre for Justice, Mercy and Reconciliation (CJMR)

Zenith Bank

Account Number: 1012189729

Thank you for your kind consideration and support.