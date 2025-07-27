Featured
Group Solicits Assistance to Rescue Ailing Inmate, Rashidat Abdul
By Eric Elezuo
A humanitarian group, the Centre for Justice, Mercy and Reconciliation, has appealed to all well meaning Nigerians including the governments of Ogun and Ekiti states to come to the aid of one death row inmate in the Ibara Correctional Centre, Ogun State, Rashidat Abdul.
A statement signed by the Centre’s Executive Director, Pastor Hezekiah Olujobi, and made available to The Boss, explained that Mrs Abdul has suffered an unknown ailment while in incarceration, adding that if urgent attention is not given, the situation can cause her her life.
Pastor Olujobi further exonerated Mrs Abdul and her family of the crime for which they are facing death, saying it was another case of miscarriage of justice.
He called on Nigerians to help save the life of the woman as her case has become more critical with each passing day.
The statement with the how to contribute financial support is stated in details below:
SAVE RASHIDAT ABDUL’S SOUL FROM DEATH
We write to draw your urgent attention to the critical health condition of Rashidat Abdul, an inmate on Death Row at Ibara Custodial Centre, Abeokuta, Ogun State. Rashidat Abdul was sentenced to death by the Ekiti State High Court, alongside her son, husband, and niece, on allegations of murdering her landlord. This sentence was handed down in a glaring miscarriage of justice, based solely on hearsay evidence from a single witness. After a thorough review of the court judgment, we can unequivocally confirm that they are victims of the justice system.
While the appeal at the Supreme Court remains uncertain, we have submitted an application to the Ekiti State Governor for the Prerogative of Mercy, which we hope will be considered at the next sitting of the Board of Mercy in Ekiti State.
Rashidat is critically ill, with both legs severely swollen due to an undisclosed cause. We urgently appeal to the prison authorities to transfer her to the State Hospital in Abeokuta. We pledge to take full responsibility for her medical bills. Furthermore, she has been referred to Lagos for further investigations into current challenges
The main challenges we face include logistics and the unknown cost of medical tests. Rashidat will be handed over to the prison authorities in Lagos, who will monitor and guard her in the hospital for security purposes. There is also a need to engage a caregiver to assist Rashidat during her hospital stay, including feeding, medication, and ensuring her safe return to Abeokuta after completing her tests. All these are vital for her recovery.
Due to the nature of this process, the prison authorities may not be able to take further action until her condition worsens. However, they have expressed willingness to support her if adequate resources are made available.
So far, we have spent over two hundred thousand Naira on her healthcare. We promise full accountability for any amount you can contribute at this critical moment in Rashidat’s life.
For more information about Rashidat’s story, please visit our Facebook page and website at [www.cjmr.com.ng](http://www.cjmr.com.ng). Attached are pictures of Rashidat’s swollen legs and her referral form to Lagos, which detail the challenges involved.
The Obstacles to Recovery
To facilitate Rashidat’s transfer and treatment in Lagos, the following must be addressed:
– Lodging Rashidat at Kirikiri Female Medium Custodial Centre, Kirikiri, Apapa, Lagos, for official handover.
– Transportation logistics from Abeokuta to Lagos, and from Kirikiri to the hospital and back.
– Payment for medical consultants and diagnostic tests in Lagos.
– Deployment of a warder from Abeokuta to accompany Rashidat during hospital visits.
– Hospital admission for further treatment.
– Engagement of a caregiver to attend to Rashidat during her hospital stay.
– Engagement of a physiotherapist for rehabilitation.
– Daily feeding and hospital bedding.
– Procurement of medicines and injections.
– Follow-up tests to monitor her progress.
Close monitoring by CJMR is essential to the success of this project.
Financial Appeal
While the exact cost is not yet known, it is estimated that at least One Million Naira will be required before we can commence the transfer and treatment process. It is crucial to raise sufficient funds to avoid starting a process that cannot be completed.
We humbly appeal for your support in any capacity to rescue Rashidat from untimely death. On behalf of Rashidat, her son, and her family, we plead for your assistance.
We commit to providing regular updates and full accountability regarding the use of funds and Rashidat’s health progress.
We have successfully handled similar cases in the past and understand the challenges involved. Please find attached the story of Ibrahim Sarafa and his recovery as a testament to our work.
Account Details:
Centre for Justice, Mercy and Reconciliation (CJMR)
Zenith Bank
Account Number: 1012189729
Thank you for your kind consideration and support.
Featured
Meet Dangote Cement’s New Chairman, Emmanuel Ikazoboh
Africa’s richest man and founder of Dangote Cement Plc, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, has announced his retirement as a Director and the Chairman of the Board of Directors from July 25, 2025.
He is relinquishing his position as chairman and retiring from the board to focus more attention on the Refinery, Petrochemicals, Fertilizer and Government Relations.
The board of Dangote Cement Plc announced the appointment of Emmanuel Ikazoboh, an Independent Non-executive Director, as the new Chairman, Board of Directors.
Hajiya Mariya Aliko Dangote was also appointed to the Board of Directors of the Company while Prof. Dorothy Ufot retired from the Board.
Reputed as Africa’s leading investor, Aliko Dangote leaves giant footprints as he retires from the board.
His vision and tenacity redefined not just a company, but the entire cement industry landscape by becoming Africa’s largest cement producer and largest exporter of cement and clinker in sub-Saharan Africa.
Aliko Dangote’s journey with cement began with a bold dream: to make Nigeria and Africa self-sufficient in cement production.
Through strategic investments in state-of-the-art plants, and a commitment to local content, he not only met that goal but exceeded it.
Dangote Cement Plc has 52.0Mta capacity across African continent with Nigeria accounting for 35.25Mta. Currently, additional greenfield plants are coming up in Cote Ivoire (3.0Mta) and Itori, Nigeria (6.0 Mta) and on completion this year will push total capacity to 61.0Mta.
Under his leadership, Dangote Cement Plc recorded the highest revenue and Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) in the history of the company.
According to the unaudited results for the six months ending June 30, 2025, the group revenue went up by 17.7 percent, from N1,760 billion at the same period in 2024 to N2,071.6 billion, representing the highest revenue in the history of the company.
Ikazoboh, in his acceptance speech, said he is truly honored to accept the role of Chairman of Dangote Cement Plc while pledging to uphold the highest standards of leadership and dedication in this role.
He described the company as a beacon of African enterprise, which has consistently demonstrated resilience, innovation, and a commitment to excellence.
Giving an insight into what his tenure holds for the company, he said: “My vision for Dangote Cement Plc is built upon a foundation of sustainable growth, operational efficiency, and unwavering commitment to our core values.
“We will continue to focus on the following key priorities, Operational Excellence, Strategic Expansion, Sustainability, Innovation and Community Engagement.”
Ikazoboh was the Group Chairman of Ecobank Transnational Inc., the Pan-African banking group. He started his professional career at Akintola Williams Deloitte.
He first became the Managing Partner for francophone offices in Cameroon and Côte d’Ivoire and later became the Managing Partner of the Deloitte firm in West and Central Africa until 2009.
In 2010 he was appointed by the Securities and Exchange (SEC) as an Interim Administrator to carry out capital market reforms of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) Plc.
Featured
Habeeb Okunola at Global Gift Gala, Canvasses Ideas Sharing, Charitable Works Among Leaders
Renowned philanthropist and entrepreneur par excellence, who is also the Akosin of Yoruba Land, Dr. Habeeb Olalekan Okunola, has said there is a need for global leaders and philanthropists to share ideas and further charitable work in Africa.
Okunola said this at the Global Gift Gala, held recently in Marbella, Spain, hosted by celebrated Hollywood star, Eva Longoria.
The event emphasised on global sustainable development and its power to transform the lives of vulnerable children, women, and families worldwide.
Speaking at the event, Okunola said: “I am truly honoured to be at this year’s edition of the Global Gift Gala in Marbella, themed A Night of Hope and Generosity, having received an invitation from His Excellency Sheikh Mohammad Al-Sabah and Her Highness Princess Béatrice D’ Orleans.
“The Global Gift Gala is an incredible platform for uniting with like-minded individuals who share a passion for creating lasting change. I look forward to connecting with global leaders and philanthropists to share ideas and further the charitable work that we are doing in Africa.”
On her part, Longoria said: “We are united tonight by the vision of creating a better world for those who need it most, whose long-standing commitment to social causes has made her a key figure in global philanthropic efforts.
“The Global Gift Gala is not just about giving, it is about creating sustainable change. It is about ensuring that the support we provide empowers communities to thrive long after the gala ends.”
Okunola, the visionary behind the Habeeb Okunola Foundation, is well-known for his contributions to social causes in Nigeria and Africa.
His dedication to addressing issues such as education, healthcare and community development has earned him recognition both locally and internationally.
Featured
APC Settles for Prof Yilwatda As New Party Chairman
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has settled on a new national chairman, with Professor Nentawe Yilwatda emerging as the consensus nominee to lead Nigeria’s ruling party.
According to a Premium Times report, Yilwatda, the present Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and a former university don, was nominated to replace Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, who recently resigned from the position citing health concerns.
His emergence followed a late-night meeting in Abuja between President Bola Tinubu and governors elected on the platform of the APC, sources familiar with the development told PREMIUM TIMES. The party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) is expected to ratify his appointment at a meeting scheduled for later this Thursday.
Mr Yilwatda, 56, hails from Plateau State and was the APC’s gubernatorial candidate in the state during the 2023 general elections. His nomination aligns with the party’s zoning arrangement, which allocated the national chairmanship to the North-Central geopolitical zone comprising Benue, Kwara, Kogi, Nasarawa, Niger, and Plateau states.
Multiple party insiders said his Christian faith also worked in his favour. With both the President and Vice President being Muslims, APC leaders reportedly reasoned that appointing a Christian chairman would help the party project inclusivity and appeal more broadly to voters of other faiths.
“He is young, suave, well-educated, and doesn’t carry the usual political baggage.
“We believe he can give the party a new face and restore credibility ahead of future elections,” says a senior party official.
Source: Premium Times
Voice of Emancipation: Tinubu Must Destroy the One Nigeria Project
Group Solicits Assistance to Rescue Ailing Inmate, Rashidat Abdul
Mission X Accomplished: Super Falcons Win 10th Title after Dramatic Comeback
Miss Surulere Wins 2025 Most Beautiful Girl in Lagos Pageant
Meet Dangote Cement’s New Chairman, Emmanuel Ikazoboh
Atiku’s Political Empire: Building a Legacy Beyond Buhari’s Shadow
Adding Value: Strive to Be Unique by Henry Ukazu
50th Birthday: How Seyi Vodi Brought Abuja to a Standstill
Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi, Celebrates Glorious 10th Coronation Anniversary
Midoil Executive Chairman, Elizabeth Akintonde, Thanks God @75
Of Awujale Adetona’s Religious Beliefs and Monarchical Heresy
I’m Not Afraid to Visit Any Part of Nigeria, Obi Tells Okpebholo
WAFCON Semi-Finals: Super Falcons 2-1 Better Against South Africa
Shirt-Tearing Wrestling Legend, Hulk Hogan, is Dead
Trending
-
Headline5 days ago
50th Birthday: How Seyi Vodi Brought Abuja to a Standstill
-
Boss Of The Week5 days ago
Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi, Celebrates Glorious 10th Coronation Anniversary
-
Events5 days ago
Midoil Executive Chairman, Elizabeth Akintonde, Thanks God @75
-
Opinion2 days ago
Of Awujale Adetona’s Religious Beliefs and Monarchical Heresy
-
Headline2 days ago
I’m Not Afraid to Visit Any Part of Nigeria, Obi Tells Okpebholo
-
Sports4 days ago
WAFCON Semi-Finals: Super Falcons 2-1 Better Against South Africa
-
Sports3 days ago
Shirt-Tearing Wrestling Legend, Hulk Hogan, is Dead
-
Featured3 days ago
Habeeb Okunola at Global Gift Gala, Canvasses Ideas Sharing, Charitable Works Among Leaders