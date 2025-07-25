Tinubu Obsessed with Re-election, Neglecting Governance – Atiku

By Eric Elezuo

This is the story of how one man, through dedication, commitment, steadfastness, hardwork, focus and integrity conquered the world of enterprise, built empires and continue to affect humanity positively. This is the story of Seyi Adekunle, known professionally as Seyi Vodi. This is the story of a young man, who transmuted temporary setback to permanent success. The is the story of a proud ‘tailor’, who turned his ordinary craft to a goldmine. This is the story of never-say-die.

On July 19, 2025, Seyi Vodi struck gold when he turned 50 years. He pulled all the stops to celebrate God’s kindness, mercies and provision, drawing to Abuja, Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory, the creme de la creme of the society, ranging from traditional rulers, top government functionaries, top politicians, A-list entertainers from both Nollywood and the music industries, top legal practitioners, industrialists and a host of very important personalities across board.

The soiree kickstarted with an all-white praise and worship session that unleashed all the emotions the celebrant had soaked in many years of striving and thriving. It was held at the newly constructed elegant Vodi Towers, in Mabushi, Abuja, where the renowned fashion designer, who tailored his way into stardom, in league with lovers of great tidings released a no holds barred worship to God for His faithfulness, love, sustenance and provision.

The ambience that surrounded the environment spoke volumes of the level of appreciation and affection about to be unleashed on the night. From the entrance of the edifice to the red carpet, and straight to the main hall, where soft LED pin lights, gold accents, and pristine white chairs littered casually in spendour, the stage was set for a gracious encounter with the Divine Being, even as guests appeared like angelic vessels in their sparkling white attires. Also lending credence to the lofty image of heaven that themed the event was a towering, gold-trimmed portrait of Vodi. The decorator did not forget to include series of confetti, loud fireworks and more to steadily define the pomp associated with the event. It was in practically terms the celebration of ‘what God cannot do does not exist’.

Owning to exactly what it was, the praise and worship sessions took place in quick succession with notable praise and worship leaders, Tope Alabi and Adeyinka Alaseyori setting the tone for a spiritual renewal.

The atmosphere drew tears of joy from the eyes of the worshippers, especially when Vodi dropped to his knees in unhindered adoration. With hands raised, tears flowing and lips moving in ecstatic confession of gratitude and humility, Vodi released his love for his maker.

Then the moment when the adorable happy birthday song was sung, amid fireworks, Vodi was stretched on the floor. His was an acknowledgement and admiration of the Godfactor in all his dealings.

Then comes the birthday party a day after, at the refurbished Bola Tinubu International Conference Centre, where more celebrities and elites throng the venue. From former Liberian President George Weah to Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, and HRH Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, the green decked atmosphere and hall was filled. Also in attendance were super entertainment buffs including like Funke Akindele, 2Baba, AY Makun, Kate Henshaw, Timi Dakolo and Patoranking, giving the night a unmistakable blend of everything that makes life.

There was also in attendance Chief Dele Momodu, Obi Cubana, Ned Nwoko, Ifeanyi Odii, and many others. The events confirmed Vodi’s influence, unlimited clientele and the prestigious position he commands in the society. This is the story of a discharged Corps member, who was rejected after a bank job interview. A story of grass to grace.

To top the luxury associated with the celebrations, Vodi gifted himself a 2025 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series 2 with market value of $700,000 (over ₦1.09 billion).

A roll call of notable personalities at the event were former Liberian President George Weah, former president of Liberia and Africa’s sole ballon d’or winner, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, Bishop David Abioye, Chief Dele Momodu, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu; Interior Affairs Minister, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo; the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi (the Ọjájá II); Chairman, EFCC, Mr Ola Olukoyede; Senator Adams Oshiomhole, Senator Dino Melaye, Chief Ebenezer Obey, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall, Seyi Tinubu, Ayiri Emami, Sumisola Agbebi, Funke Akindele, Sola Sobowale, Jide Kosoko, Yinka Quadri, Lateef Adedimeji, Enyinna Nwigwe, Seyi Awolowo, AY, The General, Ashiri, MC Papi, Tubaba Idibia, Patoranking.

There was also presence of CEOs of top companies and top fashion designers across Nigeria, including Mai Atafo.

WHO IS SEYI VODI?

Born Seyi Adekunle (OON) in Lagos, on July 19, 2025, the fashion entrepreneur, who hails from Osun State, is the founder and chairman of the Vodi Group of companies, comprising Vodi Tailors, Vodi Debo, Vodi Kleen, Vodi Textile, the Vodi Training and Mentorship Institute, Gazza and Real Estate investments.

Popularly known as ‘Seyi Vodi’, he helped to evolve a modern iteration of the agbada that has gone on to be mainstream by extending its representation beyond what was the traditional look. His research work and deployment of his findings helped to bring about a modern outlook for traditional outfits in a way never seen before, until Seyi Vodi’s pioneering work.

His works have found pride of place on several Nollywood movies whilst Vodi himself has been an Executive Producer on a number of movie projects.

Seyi Vodi has been a reference point for tailoring on the continent. He now caters to captains of industry, presidents in the sub-region, governors, some of the continent’s billionaires, actors, super star musicians and a clientele base that could make for a who-is-who in Africa. The Vodi Green House has been referred to by some as the meeting point of Africa’s richest and most famous people. Vodi Tailors has a layered product offering that caters to the high and mighty, whilst also managing to prioritise the middle class.

Adekunle’s Vodi Training Institute has graduated thousands of tailors from every part of Nigeria who have gone on to set up impressive tailoring companies and platforms across Nigeria and beyond. Imbibing in them The Vodi Way, he continues to mentor and support young and not so young entrepreneurs across different sectors of the economy. Most of the graduates of his training institute enjoy full scholarships throughout their period of study. Whilst he has preferred to keep his philanthropy away from glaring eyes, Seyi Vodi has intervened via providing grants for corps members to start businesses, supporting young entrepreneurs whilst contributing to development projects in his alma mater, the University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID).

A Barrack Boy, Seyi Vodi attended the Police Children School, Maiduguri and then proceeded to the Government Secondary School, Bama for his secondary education. He eventually obtained a degree in Geology from the University of Maiduguri. His experience has built him a network of friends, allies and clients that cut across every nook and cranny of Africa, comprising every ethnic group and religious leaning.

His journey as a tailor started during his National Youth Service Corp in Akwa Ibom State. He made friends with tailors and eventually learned the art of tailoring from spending time with them and intentionally picking his lessons during the period. He has gone from making shirts and boxers for his colleagues at the time, to building a multimillion-dollar group of companies. His range of products and services are proudly Nigerian brands.

Vodi Tailors started as Testimony Fabrics in 2001, before Adekunle settled for a shorter and an African name, Vodi, in 2003. It has gone on to become a reference point for tailoring and fashion on the continent. Now in its third decade, it is set to advance its expansion to the rest of the world with the Vodi Group having now completed its magnificent multi-story headquarter set to be the cynosure of all eyes when it is finally unveiled to the public.

Adekunle’s journey was not always a smooth one. He failed the test to join a bank in 2002. His application to work for the bank eventually fell through. Adekunle remained undeterred as he dedicated more time to his tailoring business. He eventually secured a job at the bank the following year but left the job to commit himself to a career in fashion designing. He had no office nor shop at the time, so he worked from home, travelled around to purchase materials and made his deliveries with a go-bag in tow.

The company that Adekunle built has gone on to build people, touch lives and birth new companies for himself and others.

Employing about 1000 people, the Vodi Group continues to expand its reach and range of products and services. He remains a telling proof of what is possible in Nigeria despite its numerous challenges. If there ever was a Nigerian dream and indeed there is, Seyi Vodi is a shining example of what we can do, of who we can become when the power of commitment meets persistence and dedication to duty.

Mr Seyi Adekunle was honoured by President Buhari as Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON) in recognition of his exemplary work as a business leader and fashion designer. He lives in Abuja and is happily married with three children.

SEYI VODI AND THE DELE MOMODU CONNECTION

Bob Dee is one of those people you could place in an exclusive list of icons that Vodi respects the most. He found inspiration in BobDee’s own story and was greatly inspired by the pioneering power and excellence of Ovation Magazine, to this day a reference point of contemporary culture and glamour in Africa. Vodi remains grateful for the many support Bob Dee lent him in years past and they continue to enjoy a deeply inspiring and beautiful relationship, which has spanned 15 years. It is noted that his biggest passion while pursuing his dreams was to be like Dele Momodu.

SEYI VODI: BACKGROUND AND EARLY BEGINNING: AN EYEWITNESS ACCOUNT

Seyi Vodi is an extraordinary Nigerian story. The first of seven children, Seyi was born in Ajegunle, that part of Lagos that is not popular for the opportunities available to its millions of inhabitants. The son of a petty trader mom and a police officer dad, Seyi’s prospects weren’t as glitzy as the world he occupies today, especially as emplified by the grandness of his 50th birthday party celebration in Abuja.

Things could have turned starkly different though because by the time Seyi’s dad was transferred to Maiduguri when he was five, he saw that as an opportunity to pick up some bad habits but this did not last long he was soon to be moved to his grandmother, before the dad picked up to Maiduguri where he enrolled in primary school. His secondary school was in Bama. It was from Bama he got admission to and attended the University of Maiduguri where he earned a diploma and a degree.

Seyi learned to trek extremely long distances to school. After school, he and his siblings would explore different avenues to make money, including hawking on the street or working on construction sites. They were kids who had to grow up quite fast, under the harsh elements and dangers of the streets. This is the world Seyi Vodi was made from, this is what chiseled and honed the man that has grown into such force of entrepreneurship, his detractors insist he doesn’t deserve his success.

One Monday morning whilst X users were debating the size of his Vodi Group, Seyi Vodi was delivering about 400kg worth of his finished products in Sierra-Leone. If you have ever picked up a shoe, t-shirt or dared to make a kaftan or agbada at the Green House Vodi HQ at Kampala St., Wuse 2 Abuja, you’d have a sense of what 400kg of Vodi products are worth. As a clue, an average Vodi agbada will get you about 3 from a ‘pricy’ tailor, at least 10 from a regular one.

Then I saw a post referring to the new Vodi House as a ‘multi-million-naira project’. That person obviously meant well even whilst posting from their own understanding of the capacity of ‘multi-million-naira’. On my part, I know enough to say that the air-conditioning system in that new Vodi HQ, Fashion House, is more in that range. There is no use checking the numbers for other parts of the project.

As with the cost projection made above, people understandably say things based on their depth of knowledge or lack thereof. I spend time at Vodi. I have an idea of the numbers. It is normal to be in there for just 2 hours and in that time see 4 groups of people or individuals pay up tens of millions for clothes, shoes, t-shirts, sweatshirts and other Vodi apparel. Amid this, Seyi is there nudging them to do more. He is never not looking to have you buy more. It does not matter whether you are old or new, Vodi is going to alert you to some new materials you aren’t aware of. And seeing as his clients always have money, they are happy to be led on.

Context is everything. N100m is a lot of money on a good day. However, you start to look at it differently when you see someone just ordered their agbada and kaftan for the quarter and had just forwarded same as payment. In a business like this, it does not take much time for N1b, dressed casual on a good business week, to pass through the bank. I cannot speak for myself because I am not one of his rich clients, but you should ask any of his regular clients how much they spend at Vodi.

I could easily speak about his other business interests or on the fact that for every other major new night life location in Abuja, Vodi was at least at the table for getting it started if his money wasn’t. When I spend time at Vodi’s, I see and hear things that blow my mind. I meet people who casually support causes I introduce to them with sums you’d need several posts on social media to raise over days. By design, his clients are people who have no elastic limit when it comes to what they want in this clothing store.

I understand the unwholesome and limiting reality in our country. The thinking that, one cannot build billion-naira business empires without some unwholesome practices. This thinking isn’t without reason. You and I know why. That, however, cannot excuse us from the consequences of such a mentality. The fact that this is the default thinking, explains why we are here, primarily poor individually and collectively. People who are born here generally know not to dream too big except they intend to steal or do some other thing that’d either land them in jail or land them into tens of billions.

The beauty of the Vodi Story is, it is one that his clients tell. A lot of them know where he started and how he started. They were not always as rich themselves. They share these experiences with as much excitement as he does, especially when the stories intersect his. Vodi’s leaves no gaps, he was out here in Abuja running around looking for people to buy his products. These days, he is running around African capitals delivering to business and political leaders. That is on days when he isn’t at the Vodi HQ hosting the elite of the Nigerian society who have made a home in his clothing empire.

The Spirit of Vodi, his upcoming book will shed more light on his story and hopefully help to codify his business methods and means. He’s got a powerful story to share. Until then, anyone who has ever spent time doing business with him must already know that this one is built different. And if there was one person who makes as much money as Vodi and stays prudent, that’d be a rare species. Because for all his success, Vodi will not splash money like we are used to seeing. He spends it like someone who knows the sweat and time it takes to make one agbada. One who toiled on the streets of Maiduguri and walked the length and Abuja to sell his wares. We need a Vodi Masterclass on building a creative business empire. There are more than enough practical lessons to shape lives for years and build business that’d have people refusing to believe their numbers. After all, in this clime, until such suspicions, you haven’t really done enough.

SEYI VODI’S APPRECIATION

Describing himself as blessed and privileged to be celebrated by guests from far and near, the fashion designer took to Instagram to express his gratitude to all who honoured his invitation.

He extended his appreciation to President Bola Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, Ooni of Ife, Ola Olukoyede, and others who contributed to the success of his golden jubilee celebration.

Seyi Vodi also expressed his appreciation to the Hausa/Fulani, Igbo, and Niger Delta communities for their support and contributions.

“You are proof we are indeed better together—members of the Diplomatic Corps, leaders of corporate Nigeria. My peers are tailors from across Nigeria, and my colleagues are staff members at Vodi Group.

“The legendary Jide Kosoko leads Nollywood, and Chief Ebenezer Obey leads the music industry. Last but not least, | want to thank my family – my wife and children, siblings, parents and extended family. For the love and support through these years.”

Seyi Vodi noted that, although the ceremony was private, it held significant national importance.

“Our green aso ebi couldn’t have been more apt, being the national colour. This was one for us all. Thank you.”

Photos: Courtesy of Seyi Vodi Additional Info: ©Joshua J. Omojuwa