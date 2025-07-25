Opinion
Of Awujale Adetona’s Religious Beliefs and Monarchical Heresy
By Mobolaji Sanusi
The recently demised Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona Ogbagba II is assumably resting in the bosom of his creator, far from the hustle and bustle of telluric vanities. While alive, he lived life to the hilt. Was crowned an Oba as a young man in his twenties who was brought back from England where he was studying after the death of his predecessor in 1959.
Ostensibly, he was as at death, the longest reigning traditional ruler of his time having reigned for sixty-five years, dying at age 91.
In all ramifications, Awujale Adetona achieved a lot, earning the respect of high and mighty including the hoi polloi amongst his people. But for his later years anti-culture/tradition activism, he did well for himself.
At death, he was one of the most respected monarchs in the political entity called Nigeria, hailing from the Yoruba ethnic group. He was a traditional ruler with socio-political influence; largely known for being courageous, principled and with perceived integrity as attested to by the applause heaped on him by notable people, including incumbent President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR.
Doubtful if the people of Ijebu Ode will be blessed with such an influential monarch as successor to the man within the nearest future. Time shall tell.
Whatever accolades Adetona might have garnered, such were diminished by his failure to protect, to his last days on earth, his primary responsibility of being the repository of his people and communities’ customs and traditional heritage.
He lived a kingship life but was unfortunately unroyally buried. Adetona was a jolly good fellow king who in the late seventies was too steep in dangerous political maneuvering akin to traditional rulers of that era. This nearly cost him his throne during the second republic. But for the Buhari/Idiagbon coup of December 31st, 1983, he would have said goodbye to the throne over forty years ago.
The twilight of Awujale Adetona’s life as traditional ruler was marred with culture-traditional chaos—akin to being wise after the fact. His mind became colonially colonised. He lost touch with socio-cultural and traditional realities.
Otherwise, how can one describe his vehement insistence before death that his burial rites must be devoid of long entrenched royally cultural/traditional rites by the Odis of Ijebu-Ode in tandem with ancient Ijebuland and Yoruba kingship history.
Being a Muslim from birth that embraced Yoruba Kingship tradition early in life, he dithered by jettisoning culture/tradition that he was meant to protect leading to his being buried not royally but in line with Islamic rites.
And being an Oba while alive, this has set a bad precedent for trado-cultural kingship reverence in Yoruba land. Yes, Adetona as an individual had the preferential legal rights on how he should be buried at death but as an Oba with customary obligations, he had abdicated such wishful rights that ran contrary to established customary traditional rites. If he had wished any contrary to the latter like he had done, he should have long relinquished the throne of his forefathers he occupied in trust before his death.
Like it is said in law, Awujale met the condition precedent of his Yoruba traditional contractual obligations for becoming an Oba in 1960 but jettisoned the condition subsequent at death in 2025 by insisting his dead body’s insulation from traditional processes. Even in contemporary times, most Christian Obas including their Muslim counterparts, are relegating traditional rites because of their religious beliefs. The question is: Why take up traditional rulership mantle with modus/rites that contradicts their supposed foreign religious beliefs?
More posers: Can religious beliefs override traditional engagements/duties of traditional rulers freely entered into? Is it right for traditional rulers to be more catholic than the Pope on issues of religious beliefs that are against traditional teachings? As traditional rulers, are they not supposed to be worshippers of, and custodians of all their existing ethnic ancient religions? These rhetorical questions become necessary because even in England where Christianity is well entrenched, the world has witnessed traditional rites unknown to Christian doctrines routinely performed before and after the coronation of their king/queen and even at their death.
The entire world saw the Britons bring an ancient ‘stone’ and sacrificial ‘goat’ into the church while performing royal rites for outgoing and incoming queen/king respectively.
To the foreign religion hypnotised black traditional rulers of Nigeria and Africa, that British culture/tradition symbolises satanism. But to the Britons that symbolises Christianity, that is their own culture/tradition to be showcased to global audience with glee, irrespective of their religious beliefs.
The religious hypocrisy of kings like late Awujale Adetona and other living cohorts against Yoruba culture/tradition lack principled historical antecedents. Awujale Adetona should have abdicated his throne at the point he considered Islam to be more important than the culture and tradition of his people. An historical precedent on the honourable path to toe when as an King there is a clash between personal convictions and culture/tradition was laid at the epochal December 1936 moment when King Edward VIII abdicated the throne of England in preservation of the age-long Anglicanism view on divorce; particularly as it affects remarriage by incumbent English monarch that also doubles as the customary head of the Church of England.
Background check by yours sincerely shows that King Edward VIII of England had fallen in love with one Wallis Simpson, a two-time America divorcee. The widespread unwillingness to accept Wallis Simpson as the King’s consort and the King’s insistence on marrying her led to his honourable consequential decision to abdicate the throne to go with the love of his life, and preserve the age-long culture/tradition integrity/reverence of the throne of his forefathers.
This kind of principled honourable decision is what Awujale Adetona shied away from while alive. The current Oluwo of Iwo and needlessly controversial king, Oba AbdulRasheed Adewale Akanbi, who relishes being more Islamic than the Arabs is denigrating the culture/tradition of his forefathers and Yoruba land when he should have honourably abdicated the throne to pursue the tenets of his beloved faith.
Even more recently, during the funeral obsequies of demised Pope Francis in Rome, we all watched masquerade-like figures inside the Vatican church conducting their rites devoid of any hullabaloo. To the original Catholics in the Vatican, that is their culture and tradition that no external influence can take away from them. But to the Catholic black man, that to them is erroneously satanic.
However, it is curious and laughable to see some of our Obas including late Awujale Adetona trying to hypocritically annihilate our traditional rulership culture and traditions simply because of their foreign religions that promised them ‘heaven’ through scriptural teachings. Yours sincerely believes that only good conscience manifesting in fair and humane dealings with fellow humans are the surest bet to sliding through the gate(s) of heaven. Praying five times a day or sleeping in churches are obviously no sure guarantees of making heaven.
What late Adetona and other living Obas with this culturally destructive mindsets have forgotten is that cultural values and traditions are the core principles and ideals upon which an entire community exists. Without these cultures and traditions, they can’t, in the first place, be an Oba and still enjoy the reverence/courtesies being extended to them. Put differently, kingship is a creation of tradition. Jettisoning tradition for foreign religions by monarchs invalidates the basis for the throne on which they sit.
Collectively, it is undeniable that these localised values have shaped our behavior, identity and worldview, passed through generations and playing crucial role in maintaining societal cohesion and stability, including sustenance of the kingship institutions.
To all culturally abhorrent traditional rulers under the guise of affirming any imported religions, let it be known that our culture and traditions should forever live in our hearts, souls and conduct. It is somewhat regrettable that this traditional rulership infiltrations by foreign minded religious Obas is gradually killing the traditional values upon which our Yoruba ethnic group is predicated today.
To all foreign religions’ influenced Obas in Ijebu-Ode extending to Iwo, Ogbomoso and other parts of Yoruba land that are misbehaving as if preserving our traditional cultures and traditions is satanic and antithetical to showing respect for their adopted religions, time to have a rethink or abdicate their traditional thrones is now.
Now globally proven that local cultures, traditions and religions of a people have nothing against their mental and scientific abilities and development. Unequivocal examples against our colonised kings’ minds are Japan, Korea, Singapore, Israel, China and others with local religions, cultures and traditions that have propelled them to technological advancement and economic prosperity. Despite Christianity and Islam addictions by our Obas, most criminalities and pilfering of nation’s natural resource endowments happen in their backyards while they look the other way. Our Obas can maintain religious diversity without compromising our own cultural identity and value chains.
All culturally aberrant traditional rulers must also know that from time immemorial, our cultures and traditions, when effectively practiced, have prevented our societies from sliding into anomie. They have helped in preserving discipline among the Yoruba households.
Our foreign religions indoctrinated Obas should realise that cultural values, passed down through generations, are known to play a crucial role in maintaining social cohesion and stability. Awujale betrayed the cultural trust reposed in him by Ijebu people and by extension Yoruba people-at-large.
Henceforth, any prince from ruling households in Yoruba land that feels that foreign religions are superior to our culture and traditions should not be considered for traditional stools and those Obas with such contradictory beliefs should honourably abdicate the thrones of their ancestors or be deposed without hesitation if they fail to do so.
Sanusi, a former MD/CEO of LASAA, is Managing Partner of Lagos State based AMS RELIABLE SOLICITORS
Opinion
Atiku’s Political Empire: Building a Legacy Beyond Buhari’s Shadow
By Sani Sa’idu Baba
As debates rage across Nigeria’s social media spaces over who will inherit the legendary “12 million votes” of former President Muhammadu Buhari, one fact remains clear, the question is misplaced and rooted in a false political reality. The idea that Buhari’s political base was intact before his death is a fallacy that needs urgent correction. In truth, the real political figure most aligned with that popularity and acceptance is not just by region, but by influence, national footprint, resilience, and voter connection. He is none other than former vice president Atiku Abubakar, who had since taken over such a popularity and acceptance long ago.
To say the truth, Nigerians have come to realise that, if Buhari is alive and were to contest today, he wouldn’t garner half the votes he once did. His cult-like following, especially in the North, was based on a deep well of trust in his capabilities and readiness. But after eight painful years, Buhari’s political capital has dried up. The once-blind loyalty of millions has turned into quiet regret, and in some quarters, outright rejection. May the soul of former president Muhammad Buhari continue to rest in Jannatul Firdaus and his sins be forgiven by almighty ALLAH, the forgiver.
In contrast, Atiku Abubakar’s political trajectory has aged like fine wine. The same propaganda that tried to demonise him, accusations, blackmail, and relentless lies have failed to erase the deep respect he commands across Nigeria. If anything, these smear campaigns have only sharpened public scrutiny and revealed a man whose vision has always been ahead of his time. A federalist. A bridge-builder whose tenacity in the pursuit of good governance has distinguished him in Nigeria political landscape. I am personally inspired by the Dele Momodu’s response to Ngozi Alaegbo’s question on Arise News interview asking about the same wrong question, the possibility of Atiku inheriting Buhari’s votes, and I quote “Everybody is afraid of ATIKU and that is the reason why I, DELE MOMODU will support him. The fact that he is the main issue tells me that there is something that the ruling government is running away from and any wise politician today will know that the new leader, because I listened to your question very well. Any reasonable politician will know that ATIKU is the most formidable politician from the Northern part of Nigeria”. Interestingly, Nigerians now openly admit that Atiku, not late former president Buhari, had the clearer roadmap for Nigeria’s unity and development.
Take a closer look at the numbers. In 2007, despite the challenges of running against a sitting government’s candidate, Atiku still held his ground. In 2019, he arguably defeated Buhari in the eyes of both Nigerians and the international community. Reports and observer missions documented electoral irregularities that cast a long shadow over the legitimacy of the declared results. For obvious reasons, many believed that the 15.2 million votes scored by the late former president Buhari was a simple reverse of the 11.3 million votes garnered by the former Vice president Atiku. But he (Atiku), ever the statesman, chose not to set the country ablaze. Instead, he took the legal path. He believed in institutions. He practically believed in democracy.
In 2023, Atiku once again proved his mettle. Against a heavily rigged system, financial coercion, ethnic card-playing, and state-sponsored intimidation, he emerged as a front-runner, yet again. No other politician in Nigeria’s Fourth Republic has shown such consistency, tenacity, determination, and political dexterity.
So when people ask, “Who will inherit Buhari’s votes?”, they are asking the wrong question. Buhari’s votes aren’t a family inheritance to be passed down. They are the collective will of millions who believed in something greater than tribe, religion, or party. And today, that trust is being realigned, not to the current occupants of power who have failed even more catastrophically, but to the man who has always stood firm with the people: Atiku Abubakar.
In my opinion, Atiku is Buhari’s political twin, but with compassion, experience, and a broader national acceptance today. The North appears to understand him better, and therefore trusts him. The South sees him as a bridge-builder and unifier. The youth admire his tenacity. The business class knows his capacity. And Nigerians, increasingly fed up with recycled mediocrity, are ready to give him the final baton.
Let the debate continue, but history will remember that when Buhari’s political myth faded, it was Atiku who rose, not as a replacement, but as the man who always deserved the mantle.
Therefore, if late former president Buhari represented hope in 2015, then former Vice president Atiku represents redemption in 2027 and he will by the grace of GOD be the next president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
Dr. Sani Sa’idu Baba writes from Kano
Opinion
Zero to Impact: The Leadership Mindset That Transforms Executive Management (Pt. 2)
By Tolulope A. Adegoke PhD
“Don’t wait until everything is just right. It will never be perfect. There will always be challenges, obstacles, and less than perfect conditions. So what? Get started now. With each step you take, you will grow stronger and stronger, more and more skilled, more and more self-confident, and more and more successful” – Mark Victor Hansen
Have you ever felt like you’re starting from nothing? That you’ve got dreams but no resources, skills but no platform, ideas but no audience? You’re not alone. And here’s the good news: zero is not the end—it’s the beginning. In fact, some of the world’s most transformative leaders began at what seemed like zero. This second series explores how understanding and harnessing the power of “zero” can unlock your true leadership potential either for individual, corporates, nation-building or for generational impact.
Zero as Untapped Potential
Potential is not what you’re doing; it’s what you’re capable of doing. It’s the energy lying dormant within, waiting to be activated. Like a lion raised among sheep in Dr. Myles Munroe’s famous story, many of us have greatness within—we just need the right perspective to awaken it.
Leadership begins with self-awareness. Before leading others, you must first lead yourself. This starts by reflecting deeply: What drives you? What do you value? What legacy do you wish to leave? Look in the mirror of purpose and see who you really are. You are not an accident; you are potential in motion, crafted for impact.
Zero as a Seed of Greatness
Seeds look insignificant, but they contain forests. Every idea, talent, or dream you carry is a seed. Jesus used the mustard seed as a metaphor for powerful growth—tiny in form, yet enormous in potential.
The early stages of your journey may seem unimpressive to others—or even to yourself. But remember, the value of a seed is not in its size, but in what it is destined to become. Plant your vision, nurture it with discipline, water it with commitment, and protect it from doubt. The fruits may not appear overnight, but in due season, they will manifest in abundance.
Leadership is about believing in your unseen future and taking intentional steps toward it, no matter how small.
Zero as Latent Talent
Talent is divine equipment for earthly impact. But unused talent is like a buried treasure—valuable, yet invisible. The Parable of the Talents (Matthew 25) teaches us to multiply what we’ve been given—not hide it out of fear.
Your leadership impact grows when you:
- Discover your unique gifts, no matter how subtle they seem.
- Understand their intended purpose and potential.
- Develop them through practice, feedback, and learning.
- Deploy them through service to a cause bigger than yourself.
- Dedicate them to divine purpose—acknowledging God as the Giver.
The world doesn’t just need more talent; it needs more developed, directed, and dedicated talent. That’s how legacies are forged.
Zero as a Hidden Game-Changer
Sometimes, the overlooked become the overachievers. Eder, Portugal’s unlikely substitute striker in the Euro 2016 final, wasn’t expected to score—yet he became the unexpected hero. Likewise, David, the youngest son and a mere shepherd, toppled the mighty Goliath when trained soldiers stood back.
Leadership is not always about who is most visible—it’s about who’s most prepared. In the shadows, develop yourself. In quiet seasons, strengthen your skills. So when your opportunity comes, you’ll not only show up—you’ll stand out.
Do not discount yourself based on what others see. What matters is what God and you know is within.
Zero as a Weakness to Be Managed
Not all zeroes are positive. Sometimes, zero represents a weakness, flaw, or character issue that must be addressed. Many great leaders fell not because of external battles, but due to un-mastered internal struggles.
Moses’ unrestrained anger cost him entry into the Promised Land. Samson’s lust blinded him—literally and spiritually. Judas’ greed led to betrayal. These cautionary tales remind us: what we fail to manage in private can sabotage us in public.
Your leadership must be built on integrity and self-awareness. Weakness doesn’t disqualify you—but ignoring it might. Seek accountability, practice humility, and grow in character. True strength comes not from perfection, but from progress.
Zero as a Nation Reborn
Nations, like individuals, can rise from zero. After World War II, Japan lay in ruins—its economy shattered, cities flattened. But through visionary leadership, national discipline, and a collective will to rebuild, Japan transformed into one of the world’s leading economies within decades.
The turning point? Investment in human capital—education, innovation, and values-driven governance.
Nations like Nigeria, endowed with abundant resources, must learn that people—not oil—are the real assets. When a government empowers its citizens, fosters innovation, and rewards excellence, transformation becomes inevitable. We don’t just need structural reform—we need a shift in mindset.
Reassurance: Your Turnaround Is Possible
Change is not a fantasy—it’s a process. D.W. Ghent, once terrified of public speaking, became an exceptional orator through courage and training. David, dismissed by his family, rose to become a king. Your current limitations are not permanent.
You can rise. You will rise. But it starts with belief. You are not too late, too flawed, too small, or too far behind. You are filled with potential, purpose, and possibility.
Let today be your turning point. Begin where you are, with what you have. Step forward with boldness and faith. The journey from zero to impact begins with a single decision: to try.
So what’s next? Stay with us as we continue unpacking practical strategies and mindsets to help you lead with transformational influence.
Let’s go from zero to impact—together.
Dr. Tolulope A. Adegoke, AMBP-UN is a Recipient of the Nigerian Role Models Award (2024), and a Distinguished Ambassador For World Peace (AMBP-UN).
Opinion
Awujale Adetona: A Monarch Remembered
By Olatunde Akande
On Sunday, July 13, 2025, Nigeria, and indeed the world, bid farewell to a towering figure of tradition, principle and progressive leadership. His Royal Majesty, Alayeluwa Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, GCON, Ogbagba II, the Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland, passed on at the distinguished age of 91, having spent over six remarkable decades on the throne.
His death marks the end of an era, but his legacy continues to echo far beyond the confines of Ijebu Ode.
My earliest memory of him comes from my grandmother’s living room in Challenge, Ibadan, where a large coloured portrait of the Awujale and his younger brother, Chief Supo Adetona, both adorned in resplendent traditional regalia, hung prominently on the wall. My late grandmother, Chief (Mrs.) Oyindamola Juliana Adenuga, the Iya Alaje of Ijebu-Igbo and the Yeye Oba of Ijebuland, often recounted the story of her nephew’s historic ascension to the throne in 1960 at just 26 years old, a young man of promise thrust into royal responsibility at the dawn of Nigeria’s independence.
She and the Awujale’s mother, fondly known as “Mama Ijebu Ode,” were sisters, born into the illustrious Onashile family of Okesopen, Ijebu Igbo. This family connection meant that the Awujale and my late mother, Chief (Mrs.) Margaret Afolasade Akande, were first cousins.
I still recall with deep fondness the beautiful memories of travelling with him and his children on my first trip to London. We stayed at his flat on Willesden Lane, a lively hub for family and friends that later shifted to Christchurch Avenue. In the evenings, he would take us out in his swanky Jaguar to some of the finest restaurants in London. He had an unmistakable flair for good living and relished the finest cuisine. There was a regal elegance in everything he did.
Even outside the palace, Kabiyesi always turned heads. Handsome, with boyish good looks that seemed to defy time, he carried himself with quiet confidence and charm. A majestic dresser with impeccable taste, his wardrobe fused Yoruba royalty with Savile Row sophistication. He walked with the effortless grace of a king, never hurried, always composed.
Educated at Olu-Iwa College (later Adeola Odutola College) and trained as an accountant in the United Kingdom, the Awujale was a monarch shaped by a rare blend of indigenous wisdom and global exposure. He returned to Nigeria at a time when the country was transitioning from colonial rule to independence, eager, restless and brimming with possibility. From the beginning of his reign, he embodied the spirit of a new Nigeria: confident in identity, but open to modern ideas.
His progressive worldview was evident throughout his reign. Long before transparency became a buzzword in public discourse, the Awujale was a vocal advocate for accountability in traditional leadership. His public stance against corruption and his fearless candour, especially during military regimes, set him apart as a royal who could not be silenced. He spoke truth to power without fear or favour. That courage earned him respect across political and ideological divides.
Growing up, my occasional visits to Ijebu Ode during the Ileya (Eid-el-Kabir) festival felt like pilgrimages. The Awujale’s court was a colourful tapestry of Yoruba culture at its finest. Under his stewardship, the Ojude Oba Festival was transformed into a globally recognised celebration of Ijebu identity. What was once a modest homage by different age groups is today a major cultural and tourism event, attracting thousands from across the world.
The palace, during these festivals, buzzed with dignitaries, well-wishers, and extended family. I particularly cherished those visits, especially after marrying into the prestigious Fowora family of Ijebu Ode. My late father-in-law, Engineer Adeoye Fowora, shared a personal relationship with the Awujale, which further deepened my appreciation for the Ijebu cultural heritage and Kabiyesi’s pivotal role in preserving it.
Yet, beneath the grandeur, he remained a deeply relational man. His lifelong bonds with my grandmother and mother were marked by warmth, loyalty and presence. Whenever they were in London, they would often stay close to him, ensuring that family ties remained unbroken, even across oceans and decades.
He was the glue that held so many strands of our extended family together, a monarch, yes, but also an uncle, a cousin and a friend.
As we mourn, we also celebrate a life that did not merely occupy a throne but transformed it. A life of honour, conviction and public service. A reign that modernised tradition without losing its soul. In many ways, the Awujale redefined what it meant to be a traditional ruler in modern Nigeria.
In a tribute personally signed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Awujale was described as a “towering ruler who served his people with dignity, panache, class, and an unmistakable sense of duty.” The president added further: “In a time of national crisis and uncertainty, he stood firmly as a voice of reason.”
This sentiment was echoed by countless others. Tributes poured in from across the country, recognising his intellect, courage and unwavering commitment to the Ijebu people. Former Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo personally attended the burial. Also in attendance were Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Otunba Bimbo Ashiru, Chief Segun Osoba and Otunba Gbenga Daniel, to mention a few.
Indeed, President Tinubu shared a long-standing and respectful relationship with the Awujale. In February 2022, Tinubu visited Ijebu Ode to formally inform Kabiyesi of his presidential ambition. Following his electoral victory in 2023, his first visit to a traditional ruler was to the Awujale on June 29, 2023, at his private residence, where he expressed gratitude for the monarch’s unwavering support. Tinubu recounted how, during the tense moments of his campaign, he invoked what he called “the spirit of freedom” from Kabiyesi. “I invoked that spirit thrice,” he said. “Thank you for being there for me and for the country.” That visit was a poignant moment of acknowledgement, loyalty and reverence.
As the sun sets on an extraordinary reign, we take comfort in the knowledge that Kabiyesi’s life was not lived in vain. Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona was not only a custodian of tradition but a bold reformer who redefined the institution of kingship in Yorubaland. Throughout his reign, he stood fiercely for the interests of Ijebuland, championing development, education and cultural pride. He was the rallying voice behind the long-standing call for the creation of Ijebu State, a cause he pursued with unwavering passion, not for personal gain, but for the dignity, recognition, and prosperity of his people.
His memory will endure, not only in the festivals, institutions, and traditions he revitalised, but in the values he embodied: courage, integrity, service, and vision. May his legacy continue to guide Ijebuland and inspire a new generation of leaders who will carry forward his dreams with the same tenacity and grace.
May the soul of Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona rest in perfect peace.
Olatunde Akande is the director of Southwest Agribusiness Company (SWAgCo). He can be contacted via olatunde.akande@gmail.com
