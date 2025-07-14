Headline
Tinubu Mourns Demise of Former President Buhari, Summons Emergency FEC Meeting
President Bola Tinubu has received with profound sorrow and a heavy heart, news of the passing of his predecessor in office, Muhammadu Buhari.
Buhari died on Sunday in a London hospital after an undisclosed illness.
In a tribute message he personally signed, President Tinubu said Buhari was to the very core, a patriot, a soldier, a statesman.
“He served Nigeria with unwavering dedication, first as a military leader from January 1984 to August 1985, and later as a democratically elected President from 2015 to 2023. Duty, honour, and a deep commitment to the unity and progress of our nation defined his life.
“He stood firm through the most turbulent times, leading with quiet strength, profound integrity, and an unshakable belief in Nigeria’s potential. He championed discipline in public service, confronted corruption head-on, and placed the country above personal interest at every turn.
“In this moment of national mourning, I extend my deepest condolences to his beloved wife, Aisha, with whom I have been in constant touch, his children, the entire Buhari family, and all who knew and loved him.
“I also extend my condolences to the government and people of Katsina State, most especially the people and traditional leaders of Daura Emirate.
“We honour his service. We reflect on his legacy. And we pray for the peaceful repose of his soul,” Tinubu’s statement read in part.
As a mark of respect to the former Nigerian leader, Tinubu directed that all national flags fly at half-staff across the country for seven days from today.
He said that he has also summoned an emergency Federal Executive Council (FEC) session on Tuesday, dedicated to Buhari’s honour.
Tinubu added that the Federal government will accord President Buhari full state honours befitting his towering contributions to our country.
“May Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant him Al-Jannah Firdaus.
“And may his life continue to inspire generations of Nigerians to serve with courage, conviction, and selflessness,” the statement added.
Former President Muhammadu Buhari is Dead
President Muhammdu Buhari is dead.
His former aide, Bashir Ahmad announced the passing of the former president on X.
Akpabio Relieves Natasha of Committee Chairmanship Position, Appoints Akwa Ibom Senator As Replacement
Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has replaced suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, as the Chairman, Senate Committee on Diaspora/Non-Governmental Organisations.
In her place, Akpabio named Senator Bassey Aniekun Etim (Akwa Ibom -East).
The Senate President, who made the announcement on the floor in Abuja on Thursday, did not give any reasons.
The committee position had remained vacant since March when the Senate suspended the Kogi-Central Senatorial District lawmaker for six months for flouting the Senate’s rule on the seating arrangement and seat allocation.
The suspended lawmaker, at a point, chaired the Senate Committee on Local Content before Akpabio reassigned her to the Committee on Diaspora/NGO, shortly before she ran into trouble with the Senate over her conduct on seat allocation.
Supreme Court Upholds Election of Monday Okpebholo As Edo Governor
The Supreme Court has affirmed the 2024 governorship election victory of Governor Monday Okpebholo of the All Progressives Congress (APC), dismissing the appeal filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Asuerinme Ighodalo.
In a unanimous decision by a five-member panel led by Justice Mohammed Garba, the apex court ruled that the appeal lacked merit. It upheld the earlier judgments of the Court of Appeal and the Edo State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, which had both declared Okpebholo the validly elected governor.
