Former President Muhammadu Buhari is Dead

President Bola Tinubu has received with profound sorrow and a heavy heart, news of the passing of his predecessor in office, Muhammadu Buhari.

Buhari died on Sunday in a London hospital after an undisclosed illness.

In a tribute message he personally signed, President Tinubu said Buhari was to the very core, a patriot, a soldier, a statesman.

“He served Nigeria with unwavering dedication, first as a military leader from January 1984 to August 1985, and later as a democratically elected President from 2015 to 2023. Duty, honour, and a deep commitment to the unity and progress of our nation defined his life.

“He stood firm through the most turbulent times, leading with quiet strength, profound integrity, and an unshakable belief in Nigeria’s potential. He championed discipline in public service, confronted corruption head-on, and placed the country above personal interest at every turn.

“In this moment of national mourning, I extend my deepest condolences to his beloved wife, Aisha, with whom I have been in constant touch, his children, the entire Buhari family, and all who knew and loved him.

“I also extend my condolences to the government and people of Katsina State, most especially the people and traditional leaders of Daura Emirate.

“We honour his service. We reflect on his legacy. And we pray for the peaceful repose of his soul,” Tinubu’s statement read in part.

As a mark of respect to the former Nigerian leader, Tinubu directed that all national flags fly at half-staff across the country for seven days from today.

He said that he has also summoned an emergency Federal Executive Council (FEC) session on Tuesday, dedicated to Buhari’s honour.

Tinubu added that the Federal government will accord President Buhari full state honours befitting his towering contributions to our country.

“May Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant him Al-Jannah Firdaus.

“And may his life continue to inspire generations of Nigerians to serve with courage, conviction, and selflessness,” the statement added.