Remarkable Royal Father: Gov Abiodun Mourns Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Adetona at 91
It is with profound sadness that I announce the passing of His Royal Majesty, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, the revered Awujale of Ijebuland. Oba Adetona joined his ancestors today, July 13, 2025 at the age of 91 leaving behind a remarkable legacy that has significantly shaped Ijebuland, Ogun State and Nigeria in general.
It is indeed double sadness that Oba Adetona joined his ancestors the same day that the former President, Muhammadu died in a London, the United Kingdom hospital.
Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona was a remarkable royal father, who ascended the throne in 1960, marking the beginning of a transformative era for Ijebuland. Throughout his reign, he was a beacon of unity, cultural preservation, and progressive development. His dedication to the welfare of his people was evident in his efforts to foster educational advancements, healthcare improvements, and economic growth within the state and Nigeria.
Under his guidance, Ijebuland witnessed remarkable strides in infrastructure and community development, establishing itself as a model of progress in Ogun State. His leadership not only enhanced the cultural heritage of Ijebuland with the Ojude Oba festival attaining international standards but also solidified its reputation as a thriving hub of commerce and tradition.
As we mourn his passing, let us celebrate the extraordinary life of Oba Adetona and honour his contributions to our country. His wisdom, kindness, and unwavering commitment to the betterment of his people will forever be etched in our hearts.
May his soul rest in peace, and may we continue to uphold the values he instilled in us during his illustrious reign.
Governor Dapo Abiodun
Ogun State
Presidency, Boss Mustapha on War Path over ‘Tinubu Didn’t Make Buhari President’ Comment
By Eric Elezuo
The battle for supremacy between the camps of President Bola Tinubu and his immediate predecessor, General Muhammadu Buhari (retd), took a dramatic turn last week as a former Secretary to the Federal Government (SGF), Boss Mustapha, dismissed the popularly held claims that President Bola Tinubu made Muhammadu Buhari president in 2015.
Buhari was in power between 2015 and 2023 when he handed over to President Tinubu, having defeated an incumbent following a coalition of likeminds led by many of the stakeholders in different political parties in the country at the time.
“The merger of the legacy parties merely contributed three million votes to his victory at the 2015 presidential election,” Mr Mustapha said.
Mustapha insisted that Buhari was already famous and had over 12 million votes in his kitty before the 2015 election, stressing that Tinubu did little to support the former president in his eventual emergency as Nigeria’s president.
The former SGF made his claims while delivering a keynote address at the launch of a book titled ‘According to the President: Lessons From A Presidential Spokesman’s Experience,’ written by Garba Shehu, a spokesperson for former President Buhari.
Mr Mustapha disagrees with that notion that President Tinubu was key to Mr Buhari’s ascension to power.
“President Buhari’s integrity, national stature, and disciplined messaging were central to that breakthrough,” he said.
“In the 2003 elections, it was the Obasanjo-Buhari contest where Buhari recorded 2.7 million votes. In the next elections, he got 12.7 million votes. In 2007, it came to 6.6 million, then back to 12.2 million in 2011,” he said.
“Though the CPC had only one state, the ACN had six states, and the ANPP had three states.
“When you sum up the total votes that gave us victory in 2015, the aggregate of the total votes was 15.4 million votes. So, what we brought to the table, the other parties that were in the matter, in addition to Buhari’s 12.2 million votes, were 3.2 million votes,” Mr Mustapha said at the book launch.
The former SGF said the involvement of key figures such as President Tinubu and Ali Modu Sheriff, a former governor of Borno State, lent credibility and direction to the merger.
In a swift response however, the Presidency punctured comments of the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation on the contribution of President Bola Tinubu to the 2015 electoral victory of former President Muhammadu Buhari, describing the former SGF’s claims as a disservice to recent political history.
Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Tope Ajayi, issued a rebuttal via his verified X handle, @TheTope_Ajayi, stating that President Tinubu’s influence was pivotal to Buhari’s emergence not just as a presidential candidate but ultimately as president.
Ajayi faulted the assertion, saying it was an unfortunate and revisionist take on one of the most significant political shifts in Nigeria’s Fourth Republic.
According to him: “Former SGF Boss Mustapha did a disservice to our recent history with that unnecessary glib at the book launch today.”
He stressed that regardless of the eventual 2015 general election, Buhari would never have stood as the APC’s presidential candidate without the intervention and influence of then-national leader of the party, Bola Tinubu.
He stated: “There is no way he (Buhari) would have won the election to be president without first becoming the presidential candidate of his party APC.
“General Buhari would not have won the APC primary election at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos, in 2014 without President Tinubu, who mobilised the APC governors and the South West delegates to move Buhari’s way.”
Ajayi’s insisted that President Tinubu played a central role in uniting the different blocs that formed the APC, and in securing support for Buhari across the South-West — a region previously elusive to the former military ruler.
He further pointed out that despite Buhari’s strong base in the North, which routinely gave him 12 million votes in previous contests, he failed in three presidential elections — in 2003, 2007, and 2011 — until the 2015 coalition galvanised new national appeal.
“Former SGF Boss Mustapha did a disservice to our recent history with that unnecessary glib at the book launch today.
“Every effort and support that made it possible for President Buhari to win should never be diminished.
“Buhari had his 12 million captive Northern votes, yet he lost three presidential elections in 2003, 2007, and 2011.”
Ajayi insisted that Tinubu’s role in achieving that milestone must be recognised for what it truly was — decisive.
“The 2015 election marked a watershed in Nigerian democracy, being the first time an incumbent president was defeated at the polls.
“APC’s victory was largely attributed to the strategic merger of major opposition parties — including Tinubu’s Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), Buhari’s Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP), and factions of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and the new Peoples Democratic Party (nPDP).”
Debates have sprung up in recent concerning the imput of Tinubu in the emergence of Buhari as Nigeria’s president in 2015 with the pro-Tinubu camp insisting that without Tinubu the possibility of Buhari becoming president was zero. This is considering that Buhari had contested on three consecutive occasions – 2003, 2007 and 2011 – without success.
The debate took a more accusing stand after officials in the Tinubu government began to castigate the erstwhile Buhari government as a ‘failure’, an assertion that has not gone done with the Buhari boys.
With the death of Buhari however, on Sunday, the debates may die a natural death.
Presidency Condemns Misrepresentation of Shettima’s Comments
The Presidency has dismissed claims that Vice President Kashim Shettima’s recent comments were directed at the political situation in Rivers State or President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s constitutional decisions on the matter.
In a statement on Friday by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications (Office of the Vice President), Stanley Nkwocha, the Presidency described the reports as a “gross misrepresentation.”
The statement clarified that Vice President Shettima’s remarks at the public presentation of a book by former Attorney General of the Federation, Mohammed Bello Adoke (SAN), were misconstrued by some online platforms and individuals.
“These reports have distorted the Vice President’s comments in pursuit of a mischievous agenda,” it stated.
“They twisted his account of how the administration of former President Jonathan considered removing him as Borno Governor during the insurgency to falsely link it with current events in Rivers State.”
The Vice President, who spoke at the launch of OPL 245: The Inside Story of the $1.3 Billion Oil Block in Abuja on Thursday, was said to have referenced the past solely to commend Adoke’s professionalism while in office, and to reflect on Nigeria’s constitutional evolution regarding federal and state relations.
“For the avoidance of doubt, President Tinubu did not remove Governor Fubara from office. The constitutional measure implemented was a suspension, not an outright removal.
“This action was taken in response to the grave political crisis in Rivers State at the time, with the governor facing a looming impeachment and the State Assembly complex under demolition,” Nkwocha clarified.
The Presidency insisted that the action taken by President Tinubu in declaring a state of emergency and suspending the Governor was fully in line with Section 305 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), which authorises such measures when there is a breakdown of public order requiring extraordinary intervention.
According to the statement, the President’s proclamation invoking Section 305(2) was subsequently ratified by an overwhelming bipartisan majority in the National Assembly, confirming the legitimacy and constitutional propriety of the decision.
“The action of President Tinubu in suspending Mr. Fubara and others from exercising the functions of office averted the governor’s outright removal. To conflate suspension with removal is misleading,” the statement further noted.
Nkwocha also stressed that Vice President Shettima’s comments were delivered extemporaneously and intended to underline the importance of public accountability and historical documentation.
He referenced the Vice President’s mention of past public servants, including Adoke and former Speaker Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, to illustrate principled leadership.
“His remarks were not in any way a criticism of President Tinubu’s actions, which the Vice President and the entire administration fully support and stand by without reservation,” the spokesman stated.
The Vice President, the statement added, remains in “loyal concert” with President Tinubu and is committed to implementing all constitutional measures necessary to safeguard democracy and uphold order across the country.
Concluding, the Presidency called on media organisations and political actors to desist from misrepresenting public remarks for sensational or partisan purposes.
“We urge media organisations and political actors to desist from the destructive practice of wrenching statements from context in order to fabricate nonexistent conflicts,” Nkwocha said.
Rehabilitation Challenges: Sale of Refineries Remains a Possibility, Says Ojulari
The Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, Bayo Ojulari, has acknowledged growing complexities in the effort to revamp Nigeria’s state-owned refineries.
Although the Port Harcourt refinery began processing crude oil again on November 26, it was later shut down in May for maintenance.
Meanwhile, rehabilitation work is still ongoing at the Warri and Kaduna refineries.
Speaking in an interview with Bloomberg on the sidelines of the 9th OPEC International Seminar in Vienna, Austria, Ojulari said NNPC is in the process of reassessing its refinery strategies, with plans to conclude the review by the end of the year.
“So refineries, we made quite a lot of investment over the last several years and brought in a lot of technologies. We’ve been challenged,” he said.
“Some of those technologies have not worked as we expected so far. But also, as you know, when you’re refining a very old refinery that has been abandoned for some time, what we’re finding is that it’s becoming a little bit more complicated.
“So we’re reviewing all our refinery strategies now. We hope before the end of the year, we’ll be able to conclude that review. That review may lead to us doing things slightly differently.”
When asked whether the review could result in selling the refineries, Ojulari said a sale remains a possibility.
“But what we’re saying is that sale is not out of the question. All the options are on the table, to be frank, but that decision will be based on the outcome of the reviews we’re doing now,” he said.
Ojulari also addressed the cost of oil production in Nigeria, stating that operating expenses range between $20 and $30 per barrel.
“For the cost of crude production, there’s a capital cost and there are the operating costs,” he said.
“The operating cost right now in Nigeria is hovering over $20 per barrel, which is quite high.
“Part of that is because of the investment we’ve had to make in terms of security of our pipelines, which as you know, today we have 100 percent availability of our pipelines. That came out of significant investment.
“So we believe with time, with stability, that cost will start going down, but for now it’s somewhere between $25 and $30 a barrel.”
Looking ahead, Ojulari said NNPC aims to increase Nigeria’s oil output to 1.9 million barrels per day (bpd) by the end of the year.
