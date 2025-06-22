Yvonne Khamati: The Coming of a Presidential Amazon

By Eric Elezuo

With a focused eye on the presidency of the Republic of Kenya, seasoned diplomat and thorough bred politician, Yvonne Khamati, is a force to reckon with. She is by every intent and purpose born for leadership, having started very early to mount saddles of political and diplomatic seats, dishing out first class acumen and sound ambassodorial gestures that have placed Kenya in better corners of the world map.

As the July 2027 date for the election of a new president for the Kenyan Republic draws nearer, young, seasoned and tested Yvonne Khamati, who was born in 1982, is ready to move the nation to a new level, having set standards, conquered diplomatic territories, developed new horizons, and is set for the task ahead.

Khamati was born in Nairobi, Kenya, where he started his early education, attending elementary school before joining Stretford Grammar School, in Manchester, United Kingdom, where she completed her O-Level studies in 1998. By 1999, she returned to Kenya and attended Peponi High School, for her A-Level education, which she concluded in 2001.

Setting her mind to acquiring the best of academic tutelage, she devoted the period between 2001 and 2009, among other things, for intense studying, studying at various institutions of higher education including the University of Nairobi, the United States International University Africa and the online American World University.

Consequently, she earned a Diploma in Sociology & Criminology, a Diploma in Political Science & International Relations, a Bachelor of Business Administration from San Juan de La Cruz University (Universidad San Juan de la Cruz) and a Master of Arts (MA) degree in Counselling Psychology.

In 2012, she returned to the classroom, and earned a Professional Graduate Diploma in Management from Cambridge Association of Managers.

Currently the Chief Executive Officer of the Kenya National Heroes Council, a parastatal under the Ministry of Sports, Culture and Heritage, Yvonne, as close friends, colleagues and family members address her, is a full-blooded Kenyan, and was nominated to the East African Legislative Assembly as Member of Parliament by Ford Kenya Party (and the Kenya National Assembly) at the age of 21. Yvonne cut her political teeth at a very young age, which put her at a gracious advantage of thorough knowledge of thr country’s political and economic terrain.

Again, as a diplomat, she was appointed by then President Mwai Kibaki to serve as Ambassador and Deputy Permanent Representative to Ethiopia and African Union at 24. She is a typical example of catch them young, and has garnered thorough and home-based experience requisite for leadership.

She has also served in the past, as the Chair of the Committee of Permanent Representatives and Rapporteur of the African Diplomatic Corp, in the Kenyan Ministry of Foreign Affairs. She has also worked in various missions. As at November 2018, she served as the Deputy Ambassador of Kenya at the Kenyan Embassy in Mogadishu, the capital city of Somalia.

Yvonne has a larger than life credential trailing her, thanks to all exploits. It is worthy of note that in 2001, at the age of just 19, she was elected to serve as the Deputy Organizing Secretary of the Forum for the Restoration of Democracy – Kenya (Ford Kenya) political party, a position she kept until 2006. Whe she was later nominated by the party to the East African Legislative Assembly in Arusha, the appointment bestowed on her the status of the youngest MP to be nominated to the house. From August 2003 till March 2006, she was a research fellow at the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), working in the Sustainable Development and Food Policy Division. Again, from April 2003 till January 2008, she served as the Chairperson of the Youth Technical Committee for NEPAD, appointed by the then President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo.In January 2008, she added diplomacy to her budding political career, when she was appointed by Kibaki, the then President of Kenya as Ambassador and DPR to Ethiopia and the African Union. She went on to became Deputy Permanent Representative of Kenya at the United Nations office in Nairobi, Kenya, working in that capacity until September 2012. In the same year, she was transferred to Kenya’s Embassy in Mogadishu, Somalia, as the Deputy Ambassador. She has served as Director FS in the Liaison Parliamentary and Senate Directorate at the Foreign Ministry HQ, Chairperson of the Committee of Permanent Representatives of UN HABITAT, Rapporteur of the African Diplomatic Corp and was Director FS in the Directorate of International Conferences and Events at the Foreign Ministry.