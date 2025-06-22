Boss Picks
Yvonne Khamati: The Coming of a Presidential Amazon
By Eric Elezuo
With a focused eye on the presidency of the Republic of Kenya, seasoned diplomat and thorough bred politician, Yvonne Khamati, is a force to reckon with. She is by every intent and purpose born for leadership, having started very early to mount saddles of political and diplomatic seats, dishing out first class acumen and sound ambassodorial gestures that have placed Kenya in better corners of the world map.
As the July 2027 date for the election of a new president for the Kenyan Republic draws nearer, young, seasoned and tested Yvonne Khamati, who was born in 1982, is ready to move the nation to a new level, having set standards, conquered diplomatic territories, developed new horizons, and is set for the task ahead.
Khamati was born in Nairobi, Kenya, where he started his early education, attending elementary school before joining Stretford Grammar School, in Manchester, United Kingdom, where she completed her O-Level studies in 1998. By 1999, she returned to Kenya and attended Peponi High School, for her A-Level education, which she concluded in 2001.
Setting her mind to acquiring the best of academic tutelage, she devoted the period between 2001 and 2009, among other things, for intense studying, studying at various institutions of higher education including the University of Nairobi, the United States International University Africa and the online American World University.
Consequently, she earned a Diploma in Sociology & Criminology, a Diploma in Political Science & International Relations, a Bachelor of Business Administration from San Juan de La Cruz University (Universidad San Juan de la Cruz) and a Master of Arts (MA) degree in Counselling Psychology.
In 2012, she returned to the classroom, and earned a Professional Graduate Diploma in Management from Cambridge Association of Managers.
Currently the Chief Executive Officer of the Kenya National Heroes Council, a parastatal under the Ministry of Sports, Culture and Heritage, Yvonne, as close friends, colleagues and family members address her, is a full-blooded Kenyan, and was nominated to the East African Legislative Assembly as Member of Parliament by Ford Kenya Party (and the Kenya National Assembly) at the age of 21. Yvonne cut her political teeth at a very young age, which put her at a gracious advantage of thorough knowledge of thr country’s political and economic terrain.
Again, as a diplomat, she was appointed by then President Mwai Kibaki to serve as Ambassador and Deputy Permanent Representative to Ethiopia and African Union at 24. She is a typical example of catch them young, and has garnered thorough and home-based experience requisite for leadership.
She has also served in the past, as the Chair of the Committee of Permanent Representatives and Rapporteur of the African Diplomatic Corp, in the Kenyan Ministry of Foreign Affairs. She has also worked in various missions. As at November 2018, she served as the Deputy Ambassador of Kenya at the Kenyan Embassy in Mogadishu, the capital city of Somalia.
In 2017 she was named among 100 top Africans under 40 by MIPAD (Most Influential people of African Descent).
On the side, she runs the YK Foundation which works on empowering women and the girl child in rural areas providing scholarships, sanitary towels, jigger treatment and feeding programs.
Khamati, who is married to Nigerian Oxford University trained lawyer, Laiwola Yahaya, and bless with two children; Zalika Kalani and Kazeem Yahaya, is a bundle of academic, entrepreneurial, diplomatic and leadership skills. These qualities set her apart to give Kenya the next leadership direction.
The Life and Times of Gwogwogwongwo Crooner, Gentleman Mike Ejeagha (1930 – 2025)
This propelled the song to #81 on Apple Music Nigeria, making Ejeagha the oldest Nigerian artist to ever chart.
His 1983 album, Akụkọ N’egwu Original Vol. 1, also re-entered the spotlight, breaking into the Spotify Nigeria Top 100 Albums, four decades after its release. That was a turning point in his many decades of professional music craft.
Following his death, tributes have continued to pour in for the late highlife musician also revered as a cultural icon.
According to a News Agency of Nigeria report, his eldest son, Emma Ejeagha, confirmed that the revered artiste died around 8 p.m. on Friday following a prolonged illness.
Born on April 4, 1930, in Imezi Owa, Enugu State, Ejeagha carved a timeless legacy with his unique blend of traditional Igbo folk music and storytelling.
His musical journey began in the 1960s, and by the 1980s, he had become a household name with classics like Omekagu, Uwa Mgbede Ka Mma, and Ka Esi Le Onye Isi Oche (Gwo gwo gwo ngwo).
Ejeagha was born to a father-civil servant, who worked with the Ministry of Health in Enugu. He attended St. Patrick’s Primary School, Ogbete, Enugu, and at a young age, played ogene with his friends.
In 1945, he joined Coal Camp Boys, a local music group in Enugu. After completing his primary education in 1948, he continued to pursue his passion for music. In 1949, at the age of 20, he became an apprentice, learning hairdressing with his friend, Cyprain Ozochiawa, who was a barber and musician. He also learnt how to play guitar. Ejeagha was invited by Joseph Ogbu to join his band as a guitarist in 1950.
Following his performance, he was called for an audition by Atu Ona, who was the controller of the Nigerian Broadcasting Service, and was later offered a radio program Guitar Playtime, where he performed on radio and produced musical programs. During this time, he formed Premier Dance Band.
During the Biafran War, Ejeagha disbanded his music group, but continued to perform a radio program Igbo paly on Radio Nigeria. Because of the war, he left Enugu for Umuahia, where he stayed until the war ended. Prior to the war, Ejeagha had released several singles in collaboration with CT Onyekwelu, including: “The unfortunate lady” (1957), “colliery massacre” (1959), and “Ofu nwanne” (1959).
After the war, he was invited by the Nigerian Television Authority as a guest presenter for an Igbo program akuko N egwu in 1972; the program featured folksong lyrically composed by Ejeagha and his group. The program was a success and gave rise to the Igbo expression “Akuko Mike Ejeagha”.
Ejeagha plays his music with guitar and his lyrics were written in Igbo language. He has contributed over three hundred recordings to the National Archives of Nigeria.
In 2018, Nigerian singer Kcee visited him inorder to be permitted to use some of his songs, including: “Ome ka agu” and “Ka Esi Le Onye Isi Oche”. On 12 September 2022, Pulse NG reported that a documentary film about Ejeagha titled Gentleman was under production. In July 2024, his 1983 song, “Ka Esi Le Onye Isi Oche”, gained widespread recognition due to a viral dance challenge inspired by comedian Brain Jotter.
On September 2, 2024, Peter Mbah renamed the Abakpa Road after Ejeagha.
The President hailed Ejeagha’s distinctive storytelling through music as a cultural treasure, noting his role in preserving and promoting Igbo traditions across generations.
“May the spirit and values of Gentleman Mike Ejeagha’s music continue to remind us that music has the power to revive, heal and redirect energy towards worthy causes that help build our nation,” Tinubu stated.
In his tribute, a former Governor of Anambra State and 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, wrote on X: “I just read the sad news of the passing of the legendary highlife musician, songwriter, folklorist, and cultural custodian, Pa Mike Ejeagha.
“His transition marks the end of an era, but not the end of his voice — his songs will continue to echo through generations as testaments to wisdom, culture, and truth, “he said.
He praised Ejeagha for using music as a tool for teaching, healing, and preserving the philosophical depth of Igbo culture.
“For over six decades, Pa Ejeagha, popularly known as Gentleman Mike Ejeagha, used music not merely as art, but as a medium for teaching, healing, and preserving the moral and philosophical wealth of the people.
“His lyrics, rich with proverbs and folk wisdom, were moral compasses for both young and old… He immortalised the essence of life—its humour, discipline, spirituality, and resilience,” he said.
Also, Governor of Enugu State, Dr Peter Ndubuisi, on X, expressed deep sorrow: “Mike Ejeagha was a legend, a cultural ambassador, and a revered son of Enugu State. His fan base transcended boundaries, and he was one of the most recognisable voices in music.
“Ejeagha’s immense talent and genius lay in how he took simple indigenous folktales and turned them into unforgettable songs that resonate across cultures,” he said.
Also, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar reflected on the resurgence of Ejeagha’s music, thanks to Brain jotter: “It is heartwarming to note that thanks to Brain Jotter, highlife maestro Mike Ejeagha had his ‘Gwo gwo gwo ngwo’ encore dance before the curtain was drawn.
“Rest in music, Gentleman Mike Ejeagha.”
Gentleman Mike Ejeagha has since been burial in respect to his wishes.
May his soul rest in perfect peace!
Ozekhome Celebrates the Nigerian Child with Key Nuggets on Children’s Day
By Eric Elezuo
Popular Constitutional lawyer and human rights advocate, Prof Mike Ozekhome SAN, has sent a heart warming message to the Nigerian Child in celebration of the 2025 National Children’s Day.
Prof Ozekhome, in a statement made available to The Boss, proffered five cardinal advice to aide the children in the pursuit of their dreams towards impacting the society positively.
Speaking from his perspective as a revered legal luminary, Ozekhome noted that every child’s dream is ‘valid and worth chasing’ just as he admonished that cultivating love for learning goes beyond the classroom among others.
Read the details of Ozekhome’s message in details:
A Special Children’s Day, May 27 message of Hope , from the perspective of Prof. Mike Ozekhome SAN CON OFR: “Happy Children’s Day to all the young minds that are shaping the future of our world!
As a legal luminary and wordsmith, I am honored to share five key pieces of advice with children globally.
Firstly, always remember that your dreams are valid and worth chasing. Never let anyone dull your spark or make you feel like your aspirations are too big or too small. Your potential is limitless, and with hard work and determination, you can achieve anything you set your mind to.
Secondly, cultivate a love for learning that goes beyond the classroom. Read widely, ask questions, and seek knowledge from different sources. This will help you develop a broad perspective and stay curious about the world around you. Thirdly, always be kind and empathetic towards others. Treat people with respect and dignity, regardless of their background or circumstances. Remember, your actions have consequences, and kindness can go a long way in making the world a better place.
Fourthly, believe in yourself and your abilities. You are capable of greatness, and your uniqueness is your strength. Don’t be afraid to take risks and try new things – it’s often the best way to learn and grow.
Finally, always remember that your parents, guardians, and mentors are there to support and guide you. Listen to their advice, learn from their experiences, and cherish the bond you share with them. As you celebrate Children’s Day today, I urge you to hold onto these values and strive to be the best version of yourself.
As you look to the future, remember that the world needs your creativity, energy, and passion. Don’t be limited by what others think you can or cannot do. Instead, focus on developing your talents and pursuing your passions. With hard work, resilience, and a positive attitude, I have no doubt that you will achieve great things and make a lasting impact on the world.
Happy Children’s Day, and may your future be bright and fulfilling!” –
Prof. Mike Ozekhome SAN CON OFR, a constitutional lawyer and human rights advocate, writes from Abuja
HLF Honours Olufemi Adelowo with Prestigious Leadership Award
By Eric Elezuo
It was a moment of glory when at the Oriental Hotels in Victoria Island, renowned Consultant Rheumatologist, who doubles as a medical professor and consultant physician, Prof Olufemi Oladipo Adelowo, was honoured for excellence in medical practice and public health leadership, by the Hall of Labour Foundation (HLF), during its 28th year anniversary.
In his opening remarks at the awards, the HLF chairman, an international citizen of repute, who is a former Secretary General of the Commonwealth, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, praised Adelowo and other honourees for their lifelong dedication to national development.
Also commending Adelowo and his colleagues, the HLF Executive Secretary Mrs Patricia Otuedon-Arawore described the honourees as “real models” whose legacy would inspire younger generations.
“The more we do this, the more I wonder why people say Nigeria is not a good country,” she said. “Every year, we discover more and more role models across different fields. That should tell us that Nigeria is full of good people doing great things.”
A physician of immense abilities, Adelowo’s recognition is premised on his efforts, and desire to continue to affect humanity, and leave a lasting impact, while maintaining his pedigree as West Africa’s first Rheumatologist.
According to the organizers, in a letter signed by Otuedon-Arawore, Prof Adelowo’s award is predicated on his established track of outstanding contributions in the field of medicine.
The letter further noted that “this has set him apart as a great Nigerian role model”.
Adelowo will be crowned with his honours at the 28th anniversary celebration of the Foundation scheduled for May 28, 2025 at the Oriental Hotel, in Victoria Island, Lagos.
The medical expert is not new to awards and honours, however, as he has constantly amassed recognition every step of the as a result of his timeless researches, innovations and discoveries.
It would be recalled that not too long ago, The Ogbomoso Pivotal Club, a group of astute professionals, academics and entrepreneurs, celebrated the first Rheumatologist in West Africa, in addition to calling on the Federal Government to recognise Prof. Adelowo with National Honour for making the country proud.
Prof. Adelowo was recognised for his exceptional contributions to the field of Rheumatology with the prestigious APLAR Master Award, conferred by the Asia Pacific League of Associations for Rheumatology (APLAR), making him the first African to be so bestowed.
A distinguished Ogbomoso-born scholar, Adelowo received the award fro APLAR in recognition of his remarkable contributions to rheumatology, particularly in teaching, research, and professional service within the APLAR region.
He served as the President of the African League of Associations for Rheumatology (AFLAR) from 2014 to 2019 and as chairman of the Executive Committee of the International League of Associations for Rheumatology (ILAR) from 2015 to 2016.
Throughout his career, Prof. Adelowo has made a significant impact in Nigeria and beyond, establishing rheumatology clinics at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital, Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), and University of Lagos Teaching Hospital (LUTH). He has supervised over 30 FMCP and FWACP dissertations and trained more than 55 rheumatologists in Nigeria, three of whom are now Professors. Additionally, over 25 of his trainees are consultant rheumatologists in Nigerian teaching and specialist hospitals, while 15 others practise in the USA, Canada, the UK, and Kenya.
The Ogbomoso Pivotal Club, had also at a special event in Lagos, honour and presented Prof Adelowo with a special award in recognition of his achievements and as an inspiration for younger generations to follow in his footsteps.
Describing the Professor at the event, President of the Club, Joel Owoade, said Adelowo was an exemplary leader whose dedication, commitment, and hard work have made him a model for others.
“Professor Adelowo is a shining light, and we are proud to be associated with him. We will continue to celebrate him and others who are making Ogbomoso and Nigeria proud in their careers and service to both the nation and the international community,” Owoade said.
Adelowo’s career path is captured as follows:
Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery, University Ibadan, Nigeria, 1973
FMCP, Nigerian Postgrad. Medical College, 1982
Fellowship of the West African College of Physicians, W. African Postgrad. Medical Coll, 1993
Senior house officer UCH, Idaban, Nigeria, 1975-1978, senior registrar Nigeria, 1979-1982
Honorary registrar St. Bartholomew Hospital, London, 1980-1982
Senior lecturer, consultant physician U.I.T.H., Nigeria, 1983-1985
Medical director Adeola Specialist Hospital, Nigeria, 1985-1992
Professor medicine, consultant Ogun State University, Nigeria, since 1992
Chairman Post Graduate Medical College Board of Rheumatology
Examiner Nigerian Post Graduate Medical College, West African College of Physicians.
Prof Adelowo is presently a Consultant with the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital and Arthrimed Specialist Clinic, Ikeja, and he qualifies by scholarship to be addressed as follows: MD, FMCP, FWACP FRCP Edin FRCP (Lond) FAMedS MACR MAPLAR.
The Prof specialises in many foelds of medicine including Rheumatology Osteoarthritis, Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Scleroderma, Systemic Lupus Erythematosus, and Autoimmune Disease. He also has 115 Publications, 21,100 RReads as well as 2,144 Citations.
Apart from being a renowned professional, he is also a distinguished family man, and is blessed with children.
