Boss Picks
James Barnor @96: Sights and Sounds of the 2025 HACSA Sankofa Summit in London
By Eric Elezuo
Friends, family members and well wishers last week gathered in Chesterfield Hotel, Mayfair, London, to celebrate Ghanaian born ace photographer, James Barnor, as part of activities to mark the 2025 HACSA Sankofa Summit.
According to a post by the Chairman, Ovation Media Group, Chief Dele Momodu, who participated in the 2-day intellectual fiesta comprising hearty lunch and fireside chats, noted that the “moving session is a heartfelt tribute to his extraordinary legacy, which spans over six decades of capturing the soul of African identity, fashion, culture, and Diaspora life through the lens.”
The post further stated that “Today’s chat is not only a journey through visual history but also a celebration of life, as we mark James Barnor’s 96th birthday, a testament to a life lived with purpose, vision, and enduring impact.
“The atmosphere is both reflective and celebratory, bringing together cultural leaders, creatives, and changemakers who are united in honouring a pioneer whose work continues to inspire generations. This event encapsulates the spirit of the Sankofa Summit sponsored by Svani Groups, looking back to honour, looking forward to preserve, and moving together to build.”
This is wishing a happy 96th birthday to a prolific image hunter.
Boss Picks
Yvonne Khamati: The Coming of a Presidential Amazon
By Eric Elezuo
With a focused eye on the presidency of the Republic of Kenya, seasoned diplomat and thorough bred politician, Yvonne Khamati, is a force to reckon with. She is by every intent and purpose born for leadership, having started very early to mount saddles of political and diplomatic seats, dishing out first class acumen and sound ambassodorial gestures that have placed Kenya in better corners of the world map.
As the July 2027 date for the election of a new president for the Kenyan Republic draws nearer, young, seasoned and tested Yvonne Khamati, who was born in 1982, is ready to move the nation to a new level, having set standards, conquered diplomatic territories, developed new horizons, and is set for the task ahead.
Khamati was born in Nairobi, Kenya, where he started his early education, attending elementary school before joining Stretford Grammar School, in Manchester, United Kingdom, where she completed her O-Level studies in 1998. By 1999, she returned to Kenya and attended Peponi High School, for her A-Level education, which she concluded in 2001.
Setting her mind to acquiring the best of academic tutelage, she devoted the period between 2001 and 2009, among other things, for intense studying, studying at various institutions of higher education including the University of Nairobi, the United States International University Africa and the online American World University.
Consequently, she earned a Diploma in Sociology & Criminology, a Diploma in Political Science & International Relations, a Bachelor of Business Administration from San Juan de La Cruz University (Universidad San Juan de la Cruz) and a Master of Arts (MA) degree in Counselling Psychology.
In 2012, she returned to the classroom, and earned a Professional Graduate Diploma in Management from Cambridge Association of Managers.
Currently the Chief Executive Officer of the Kenya National Heroes Council, a parastatal under the Ministry of Sports, Culture and Heritage, Yvonne, as close friends, colleagues and family members address her, is a full-blooded Kenyan, and was nominated to the East African Legislative Assembly as Member of Parliament by Ford Kenya Party (and the Kenya National Assembly) at the age of 21. Yvonne cut her political teeth at a very young age, which put her at a gracious advantage of thorough knowledge of thr country’s political and economic terrain.
Again, as a diplomat, she was appointed by then President Mwai Kibaki to serve as Ambassador and Deputy Permanent Representative to Ethiopia and African Union at 24. She is a typical example of catch them young, and has garnered thorough and home-based experience requisite for leadership.
She has also served in the past, as the Chair of the Committee of Permanent Representatives and Rapporteur of the African Diplomatic Corp, in the Kenyan Ministry of Foreign Affairs. She has also worked in various missions. As at November 2018, she served as the Deputy Ambassador of Kenya at the Kenyan Embassy in Mogadishu, the capital city of Somalia.
In 2017 she was named among 100 top Africans under 40 by MIPAD (Most Influential people of African Descent).
On the side, she runs the YK Foundation which works on empowering women and the girl child in rural areas providing scholarships, sanitary towels, jigger treatment and feeding programs.
Khamati, who is married to Nigerian Oxford University trained lawyer, Laiwola Yahaya, and bless with two children; Zalika Kalani and Kazeem Yahaya, is a bundle of academic, entrepreneurial, diplomatic and leadership skills. These qualities set her apart to give Kenya the next leadership direction.
Boss Picks
The Life and Times of Gwogwogwongwo Crooner, Gentleman Mike Ejeagha (1930 – 2025)
This propelled the song to #81 on Apple Music Nigeria, making Ejeagha the oldest Nigerian artist to ever chart.
His 1983 album, Akụkọ N’egwu Original Vol. 1, also re-entered the spotlight, breaking into the Spotify Nigeria Top 100 Albums, four decades after its release. That was a turning point in his many decades of professional music craft.
Following his death, tributes have continued to pour in for the late highlife musician also revered as a cultural icon.
According to a News Agency of Nigeria report, his eldest son, Emma Ejeagha, confirmed that the revered artiste died around 8 p.m. on Friday following a prolonged illness.
Born on April 4, 1930, in Imezi Owa, Enugu State, Ejeagha carved a timeless legacy with his unique blend of traditional Igbo folk music and storytelling.
His musical journey began in the 1960s, and by the 1980s, he had become a household name with classics like Omekagu, Uwa Mgbede Ka Mma, and Ka Esi Le Onye Isi Oche (Gwo gwo gwo ngwo).
Ejeagha was born to a father-civil servant, who worked with the Ministry of Health in Enugu. He attended St. Patrick’s Primary School, Ogbete, Enugu, and at a young age, played ogene with his friends.
In 1945, he joined Coal Camp Boys, a local music group in Enugu. After completing his primary education in 1948, he continued to pursue his passion for music. In 1949, at the age of 20, he became an apprentice, learning hairdressing with his friend, Cyprain Ozochiawa, who was a barber and musician. He also learnt how to play guitar. Ejeagha was invited by Joseph Ogbu to join his band as a guitarist in 1950.
Following his performance, he was called for an audition by Atu Ona, who was the controller of the Nigerian Broadcasting Service, and was later offered a radio program Guitar Playtime, where he performed on radio and produced musical programs. During this time, he formed Premier Dance Band.
During the Biafran War, Ejeagha disbanded his music group, but continued to perform a radio program Igbo paly on Radio Nigeria. Because of the war, he left Enugu for Umuahia, where he stayed until the war ended. Prior to the war, Ejeagha had released several singles in collaboration with CT Onyekwelu, including: “The unfortunate lady” (1957), “colliery massacre” (1959), and “Ofu nwanne” (1959).
After the war, he was invited by the Nigerian Television Authority as a guest presenter for an Igbo program akuko N egwu in 1972; the program featured folksong lyrically composed by Ejeagha and his group. The program was a success and gave rise to the Igbo expression “Akuko Mike Ejeagha”.
Ejeagha plays his music with guitar and his lyrics were written in Igbo language. He has contributed over three hundred recordings to the National Archives of Nigeria.
In 2018, Nigerian singer Kcee visited him inorder to be permitted to use some of his songs, including: “Ome ka agu” and “Ka Esi Le Onye Isi Oche”. On 12 September 2022, Pulse NG reported that a documentary film about Ejeagha titled Gentleman was under production. In July 2024, his 1983 song, “Ka Esi Le Onye Isi Oche”, gained widespread recognition due to a viral dance challenge inspired by comedian Brain Jotter.
On September 2, 2024, Peter Mbah renamed the Abakpa Road after Ejeagha.
The President hailed Ejeagha’s distinctive storytelling through music as a cultural treasure, noting his role in preserving and promoting Igbo traditions across generations.
“May the spirit and values of Gentleman Mike Ejeagha’s music continue to remind us that music has the power to revive, heal and redirect energy towards worthy causes that help build our nation,” Tinubu stated.
In his tribute, a former Governor of Anambra State and 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, wrote on X: “I just read the sad news of the passing of the legendary highlife musician, songwriter, folklorist, and cultural custodian, Pa Mike Ejeagha.
“His transition marks the end of an era, but not the end of his voice — his songs will continue to echo through generations as testaments to wisdom, culture, and truth, “he said.
He praised Ejeagha for using music as a tool for teaching, healing, and preserving the philosophical depth of Igbo culture.
“For over six decades, Pa Ejeagha, popularly known as Gentleman Mike Ejeagha, used music not merely as art, but as a medium for teaching, healing, and preserving the moral and philosophical wealth of the people.
“His lyrics, rich with proverbs and folk wisdom, were moral compasses for both young and old… He immortalised the essence of life—its humour, discipline, spirituality, and resilience,” he said.
Also, Governor of Enugu State, Dr Peter Ndubuisi, on X, expressed deep sorrow: “Mike Ejeagha was a legend, a cultural ambassador, and a revered son of Enugu State. His fan base transcended boundaries, and he was one of the most recognisable voices in music.
“Ejeagha’s immense talent and genius lay in how he took simple indigenous folktales and turned them into unforgettable songs that resonate across cultures,” he said.
Also, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar reflected on the resurgence of Ejeagha’s music, thanks to Brain jotter: “It is heartwarming to note that thanks to Brain Jotter, highlife maestro Mike Ejeagha had his ‘Gwo gwo gwo ngwo’ encore dance before the curtain was drawn.
“Rest in music, Gentleman Mike Ejeagha.”
Gentleman Mike Ejeagha has since been burial in respect to his wishes.
May his soul rest in perfect peace!
Boss Picks
Ozekhome Celebrates the Nigerian Child with Key Nuggets on Children’s Day
By Eric Elezuo
Popular Constitutional lawyer and human rights advocate, Prof Mike Ozekhome SAN, has sent a heart warming message to the Nigerian Child in celebration of the 2025 National Children’s Day.
Prof Ozekhome, in a statement made available to The Boss, proffered five cardinal advice to aide the children in the pursuit of their dreams towards impacting the society positively.
Speaking from his perspective as a revered legal luminary, Ozekhome noted that every child’s dream is ‘valid and worth chasing’ just as he admonished that cultivating love for learning goes beyond the classroom among others.
Read the details of Ozekhome’s message in details:
A Special Children’s Day, May 27 message of Hope , from the perspective of Prof. Mike Ozekhome SAN CON OFR: “Happy Children’s Day to all the young minds that are shaping the future of our world!
As a legal luminary and wordsmith, I am honored to share five key pieces of advice with children globally.
Firstly, always remember that your dreams are valid and worth chasing. Never let anyone dull your spark or make you feel like your aspirations are too big or too small. Your potential is limitless, and with hard work and determination, you can achieve anything you set your mind to.
Secondly, cultivate a love for learning that goes beyond the classroom. Read widely, ask questions, and seek knowledge from different sources. This will help you develop a broad perspective and stay curious about the world around you. Thirdly, always be kind and empathetic towards others. Treat people with respect and dignity, regardless of their background or circumstances. Remember, your actions have consequences, and kindness can go a long way in making the world a better place.
Fourthly, believe in yourself and your abilities. You are capable of greatness, and your uniqueness is your strength. Don’t be afraid to take risks and try new things – it’s often the best way to learn and grow.
Finally, always remember that your parents, guardians, and mentors are there to support and guide you. Listen to their advice, learn from their experiences, and cherish the bond you share with them. As you celebrate Children’s Day today, I urge you to hold onto these values and strive to be the best version of yourself.
As you look to the future, remember that the world needs your creativity, energy, and passion. Don’t be limited by what others think you can or cannot do. Instead, focus on developing your talents and pursuing your passions. With hard work, resilience, and a positive attitude, I have no doubt that you will achieve great things and make a lasting impact on the world.
Happy Children’s Day, and may your future be bright and fulfilling!” –
Prof. Mike Ozekhome SAN CON OFR, a constitutional lawyer and human rights advocate, writes from Abuja
Rebels Without a Cause! Oborevwori, Eno; Who’s Next?
James Barnor @96: Sights and Sounds of the 2025 HACSA Sankofa Summit in London
Tears, Thanksgiving As Family Commits Matriach, Olori Grace Omolola Adebiyi to Mother-Earth in Ekiti
Woman of Steel: Kemi Koyejo Redefines Auto Business in Nigeria
Access Holdings Tops in Asset Quality in Proshare’s 2025 Tier 1 Banking Rankings
Embrace Learning, Collaboration Others to Boost Career Success, Fidelity Bank MD Charges Women
Yvonne Khamati: The Coming of a Presidential Amazon
Just In: Drama in Senate As Invaders Take Maze Away
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
The Great Gani Fawehinmi: His Life, His Legacies & His Frustrations
Who are the early favorites to win the NFL rushing title?
Boxing continues to knock itself out with bewildering, incorrect decisions
Steph Curry finally got the contract he deserves from the Warriors
Phillies’ Aaron Altherr makes mind-boggling barehanded play
The tremendous importance of owning a perfect piece of clothing
Trending
-
News7 years ago
Just In: Drama in Senate As Invaders Take Maze Away
-
News7 years ago
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
-
Featured7 years ago
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
-
Boss Picks7 years ago
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
-
Headline7 years ago
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
-
Headline7 years ago
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
-
Boss Picks7 years ago
The Great Gani Fawehinmi: His Life, His Legacies & His Frustrations
-
Headline7 years ago
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?