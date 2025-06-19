News
Court Grants Natasha N50m Bail in Defamation Case
The Federal Capital Territory High Court in Abuja on Thursday granted the Senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, bail in the sum of N50 million and one surety who must be a person of reasonable integrity resident in FCT Abuja and owns a landed property within the Abuja Municipal Area Council.
News
Former Vice President Namadi Sambo Dumps PDP, Joins APC
A former Vice President, Architect Namadi Sambo, has officially decamped from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), unconfirmed reports claim.
Sambo served as Vice President of Nigeria from May 19, 2010 to May 29, 2015 under the Goodluck Jonathan administration.
Before then, he had also served as Governor of Kaduna State from 2007 to 2010.
Sambo has become the latest high-profile politician to dump the PDP for the APC in the build-up to the 2027 general elections.
News
Tinubu in Benue, Visits Yelwata Attacks Victims in Hospital
President Bola Tinubu has visited surviving victims of last Friday’s brutal attack in Yelewata community in the Guma Local Government Area of Benue State.
Tinubu visited the State following the attack, which left over 59 people dead and several others injured.
The President went straight to the hospital after arriving at the Tactical Air Command, Nigerian Air Force Base, Makurdi, at about 12:58 pm on Wednesday.
He later left the hospital for the new Banquet Hall of the Benue State Government House, where he is expected to meet with major stakeholders in the state in view of the violent attacks that have led to the loss of lives.
Tinubu is expected to meet with families of victims, displaced and injured persons, and community leaders directly impacted by the violence.
The meeting with the stakeholders is part of a broader effort to find a lasting solution to the crisis that has affected parts of the state, especially rural communities.
Expected at the meeting are key national and state-level figures, including the state governor, Hyacinth Alia; governors from across the country, particularly from the North-Central states; the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume.
Also expected to attend are service chiefs, key members of the National Assembly, leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), and other prominent individuals, especially those representing affected communities in Benue.
News
Abuja River Park Estate: Ghanaian Investors Drag IGP, EFCC, Others to Court
A group of Ghanaian investors behind the development of the high-profile River Park Estate in Abuja have dragged Nigeria’s Inspector General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and other top security officials to the Federal High Court in Abuja over alleged harassment, violation of fundamental human rights, and suppression of a completed police investigation report.
The suit, filed by directors of Jonah Capital Nigeria Limited and Houses for Africa Nigeria — Sir Samuel Esson Jonah, Kojo Ansah Mensah, and Victor Quainoo — along with their legal practitioner Abu Arome, also names DCP Akin Fakorede, Head of the IGP Monitoring Unit; FCT Commissioner of Police Ajao Saka Adewale; EFCC Zonal Commander Michael Wetkas; EFCC investigator Eunice Vou Dalyop; and one Kabiru Baba as respondents.
In the case numbered FHC/ABJ/CS/1130/2025, the Ghanaian businessmen are seeking ₦200 million in exemplary damages for what they describe as unlawful intimidation, repeated invitations, and an attempt to suppress an investigation report compiled by an 11-member Special Investigation Panel (SIP) previously set up by the Nigeria Police Force to probe the ownership and development dispute surrounding River Park Estate.
According to court documents, the police had concluded its investigation and submitted the SIP report to the IGP’s office, with a directive that it be reviewed by the Legal Department. However, despite several formal requests—including letters dated March 20 and April 16, 2025—neither the plaintiffs nor their legal representatives have received access to the report.
Instead, the plaintiffs allege that DCP Fakorede, whose unit previously investigated the case, initiated a fresh probe into the same issues already covered in the SIP’s findings. The investors claim Fakorede’s renewed efforts have resulted in persistent harassment, including repeated police invitations and the arrest and prolonged interrogation of Kojo Ansah Mensah by the EFCC.
In a further twist, Jonah Capital petitioned the Police Service Commission and the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), urging them to intervene. A letter from the AGF’s office, dated May 16, 2025, formally requested the IGP to release the case file and final SIP report—but the police have yet to comply.
The Ghanaian High Commission in Nigeria also backed the request, with Acting High Commissioner Eddison Mensah Agbenyegah writing to the IGP on April 9, 2025, requesting certified true copies of the SIP report and offering to bear the costs. That appeal, too, has received no official response.
According to the affidavit sworn by Kojo Ansah Mensah, the dispute began in 2013 when Jonah Capital invited Paulo Homes Ltd into a joint venture to process building approvals. Under the agreement, Paulo Homes was to receive 30% of the land it secured permits for. However, the Ghanaians allege that Paulo Homes breached the terms, encroached on more land, and later accused them of forgery.
Former partners Adrian Ogunmuyiwa and John Townley-Johnson, who had previously relinquished their interests to Jonah Capital, also resurfaced with forgery allegations. These claims were part of the initial investigation handled by the SIP, which found no evidence warranting criminal charges.
Despite the SIP’s report, Paulo Homes, through its general manager Giles Azania, submitted a new petition to the IGP on April 10, 2025, demanding another investigation into the same forgery allegations. The IGP Monitoring Unit reportedly began a fresh, inconclusive investigation while continuing to withhold the earlier report.
The plaintiffs now seek a court declaration that the ongoing actions by the police and EFCC violate their constitutional rights to dignity, liberty, property, and freedom of movement, as enshrined in Nigeria’s 1999 Constitution and the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights.
They also seek a perpetual injunction restraining all defendants from further arresting, detaining, or harassing them over a matter they argue is purely civil in nature and best suited for the courts.
Videos and written petitions submitted to the court detail how officers of the Nigerian Police Force have allegedly prevented the Ghanaian developers from accessing their land while allowing rival developers linked to Paulo Homes to build freely on the disputed property.
Legal counsel to the plaintiffs, Adedayo Adedeji (SAN), insists that the continuous targeting of his clients amounts to double jeopardy and abuse of power, calling on the judiciary to compel law enforcement agencies to uphold the rule of law and release the investigative findings.
As the case unfolds, observers from both Nigeria and Ghana are closely watching what could become a defining moment in the legal and diplomatic handling of cross-border business disputes involving foreign investors and Nigeria’s security institutions.
