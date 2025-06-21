News
Otti Plans Recruitment of 4000 Extra Teachers for Abia Schools
Abia State governor, Alex Otti, has revealed has revealed plans to recruit additional 4,000 teachers to raise the teaching workforce to 9,394.in the State’s primary and secondary schools.
The governor disclosed this during the June edition of his media chat, dubbed Governor Alex Otti speaks to Abians”, held on Thursday night at the Government House, Umuahia.
He said that the 5,394 first set of teachers already recruited would be deployed after their ongoing orientation in Aba and Umuahia.
According to him, the next set of recruitment will happen immediately after this orientation.
“We expect that the portal will be opened and applications will be received,” he said.
Otti said that the idea was to prepare the schools for the next academic session, given the massive enrollment witnessed since the introduction of free and compulsory education.
The government, in January, introduced free and compulsory education from primary one to junior secondary school.
The policy is to ensure that every child in Abia, regardless of their state of origin, had access to education up to the junior secondary school.
Otti emphasised the need to prepare and ensure quality teachers for primary and secondary schools across the State.
He reiterated his administration’s commitment to continue with the renovation of schools, including the tertiary institutions.
“In addition to the renovation, we are converting 20 schools into smart schools and work is already ongoing,” he said.
The governor also spoke on the government’s activities in the health sector.
He gave assurance that the ongoing renovation of 200 primary healthcare centres across the 17 local government areas of the State would soon be completed and that most of them were ready for use.
“The type of equipment you are expecting to see in the developed countries are already in Abia and we are not opening them without equipping them properly,” he said.
Otti, who highlighted some of his administration’s achievements in other sectors, including security, road infrastructure, sanitation and others, urged the residents to join hands with the administration in building a new Abia.
Court Grants Natasha N50m Bail in Defamation Case
The Federal Capital Territory High Court in Abuja on Thursday granted the Senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, bail in the sum of N50 million and one surety who must be a person of reasonable integrity resident in FCT Abuja and owns a landed property within the Abuja Municipal Area Council.
Former Vice President Namadi Sambo Dumps PDP, Joins APC
A former Vice President, Architect Namadi Sambo, has officially decamped from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), unconfirmed reports claim.
Sambo served as Vice President of Nigeria from May 19, 2010 to May 29, 2015 under the Goodluck Jonathan administration.
Before then, he had also served as Governor of Kaduna State from 2007 to 2010.
Sambo has become the latest high-profile politician to dump the PDP for the APC in the build-up to the 2027 general elections.
Tinubu in Benue, Visits Yelwata Attacks Victims in Hospital
President Bola Tinubu has visited surviving victims of last Friday’s brutal attack in Yelewata community in the Guma Local Government Area of Benue State.
Tinubu visited the State following the attack, which left over 59 people dead and several others injured.
The President went straight to the hospital after arriving at the Tactical Air Command, Nigerian Air Force Base, Makurdi, at about 12:58 pm on Wednesday.
He later left the hospital for the new Banquet Hall of the Benue State Government House, where he is expected to meet with major stakeholders in the state in view of the violent attacks that have led to the loss of lives.
Tinubu is expected to meet with families of victims, displaced and injured persons, and community leaders directly impacted by the violence.
The meeting with the stakeholders is part of a broader effort to find a lasting solution to the crisis that has affected parts of the state, especially rural communities.
Expected at the meeting are key national and state-level figures, including the state governor, Hyacinth Alia; governors from across the country, particularly from the North-Central states; the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume.
Also expected to attend are service chiefs, key members of the National Assembly, leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), and other prominent individuals, especially those representing affected communities in Benue.
