Lagos Govt Issues Urgent Warning over Flash Floods, Heavy Rainfall

The Lagos State Government has issued a strong advisory to residents to remain on high alert as forecasts indicate the likelihood of intense rainfall and flash floods across several parts of the state in the coming days.

In a statement signed by the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, the government explained that recent geostationary imagery from its weather monitoring stations showed a disturbing build-up of thunderstorms and widespread convective rainfall, accompanied by thick cloud cover.

This development, he said, signaled a high probability of heavy downpours and sudden flooding in various communities.

The warning is particularly directed at residents living in low-lying areas and communities close to rivers and lagoons, where the risk of flash floods and strong water currents is significantly heightened.

The advisory also reiterated the danger faced by motorists and pedestrians who attempt to navigate flooded streets, warning that vehicles could be submerged and lives endangered by fast-moving water.

Wahab urged residents without pressing outdoor engagements to remain indoors during the rains to minimise exposure to potentially hazardous conditions.

He also called on parents and guardians to closely supervise their children, especially during the ongoing mid-term break, stressing the dangers of playing in the rain or attempting to swim in floodwaters.

As a coastal State, Lagos is particularly vulnerable to tidal locks during heavy rainfall, a phenomenon that prevents efficient discharge of storm water into the lagoon and often leads to backflow and flooding.

The government further cautioned against the indiscriminate disposal of waste into drainage systems during rainfall, noting that such actions are a key contributor to blocked drains and exacerbated flood risks.

While ongoing drainage maintenance and cleaning efforts continue year-round, the government emphasised that unusually heavy rainfall requires the cooperation of all residents to minimise its impact and keep the environment safe.

