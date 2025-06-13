News
Osun PDP Floors APC at Appeal Court over LGA Leadership Tussle
The Court of Appeal sitting in Akure has struck out a request by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to relist its appeal against the Federal High Court judgment that nullified the controversial September 2022 local government elections in Osun State. The elections had produced the so-called “Yes or No” APC chairmen which were effectively nullified by the Federal High Court with attendant appeal by the Apc dismissed by the Appeal Court.
In a firm ruling read by Justice Obiora upon unanimous decision of the three Judges on Friday, the court also condemned the APC’s misrepresentation of its February 10, 2025 judgment. The court clarified that it never reinstated the sacked APC chairmen, warning the party against distorting the court’s decisions for political gain. The justices emphasized that the judiciary must not be treated as an extension of any political organization.
“It is a case of violenti non fit injúria, they cannot complain on a self inflicted injury. Equity aids the vigilant, and not the indolent,” the Appeal Court held.
Justice Obiora further held that “If they knew their tenure is just three years, and they went to sleep over their Appeal against their sack for two years, it is inconceivable.”
“There are three appellants with one joint Notice of Appeal, only one party is making an application to relist. Even if that one party can come alone, what are the reasons for bringing this application? If the APC is sincere, as a party that has many candidates affected by the Appeal, one wonders why they went to sleep and failed to transmit records on time in accordance with the law and the rules of the court.
“I draw attention to this fact in order to show that the 3rd appellant applicant (APC) who was pursuing the sister appeal based on the same facts and similar judgement of the same Judex, Ayo Emmanuel J, cannot claim ignorance for not compiling the records of Appeal or have any credible reason for abandoning the prosecution of this Appeal that was dismissed on the 13th day of January, 2025. The sudden attempt to resurrect this appeal through this same court will only lead to confusion and this Court will resist such attempt to lure it to unwittingly seat on Appeal in CA/AK/270/2022. Everything in this application shows that the third appellant has not shown good cause why this application should be granted. The fate that has befallen them is self-inflicted. It is therefore my conclusion that this Appeal lacks merit and it is accordingly, dismissed.
AON Rebukes Oshiomhole over Airport Incident, Demands Probe
The Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) yesterday condemned the conduct of former Edo State Governor, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, during an incident at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, describing it as unacceptable and another example of the growing trend of unruly passenger behaviour towards domestic airlines.
AON spokesperson, Professor Obiora Okonkwo, expressed disappointment that two days after the incident, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) had yet to provide clarity on what transpired.
Okonkwo made these remarks in Lagos during an event where United Nigeria Airlines announced its integration into the SIBAS Global Distribution System (GDS).
He stated: “As much as we appreciate and understand that every passenger has rights, those rights are limited to what is allowed within the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) regulations and aviation industry standards.
“There is no amount of disappointment that justifies self-help. What you saw was a clear case of unruly behaviour, and it is not acceptable. Air Peace is a respected airline that carries between 40 to 50 per cent of domestic passengers. As such, they deserve respect.
“It is someone’s investment, and it is unfair to demonise the airline. That is far removed from addressing any actual issues.
“We have reviewed the claims made by Senator Oshiomhole and find no logic in them. No airline would deliberately refuse to carry its passengers. We go to great lengths to satisfy our passengers.”
Meanwhile, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has directed the relevant aviation authorities to thoroughly investigate the incident.
In a statement posted on his official X handle, Keyamo confirmed that he had spoken with both Oshiomhole and Air Peace, urging all parties to exercise restraint pending the outcome of the investigation
Lagos Govt Issues Urgent Warning over Flash Floods, Heavy Rainfall
The Lagos State Government has issued a strong advisory to residents to remain on high alert as forecasts indicate the likelihood of intense rainfall and flash floods across several parts of the state in the coming days.
In a statement signed by the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, the government explained that recent geostationary imagery from its weather monitoring stations showed a disturbing build-up of thunderstorms and widespread convective rainfall, accompanied by thick cloud cover.
This development, he said, signaled a high probability of heavy downpours and sudden flooding in various communities.
The warning is particularly directed at residents living in low-lying areas and communities close to rivers and lagoons, where the risk of flash floods and strong water currents is significantly heightened.
The advisory also reiterated the danger faced by motorists and pedestrians who attempt to navigate flooded streets, warning that vehicles could be submerged and lives endangered by fast-moving water.
Wahab urged residents without pressing outdoor engagements to remain indoors during the rains to minimise exposure to potentially hazardous conditions.
He also called on parents and guardians to closely supervise their children, especially during the ongoing mid-term break, stressing the dangers of playing in the rain or attempting to swim in floodwaters.
As a coastal State, Lagos is particularly vulnerable to tidal locks during heavy rainfall, a phenomenon that prevents efficient discharge of storm water into the lagoon and often leads to backflow and flooding.
The government further cautioned against the indiscriminate disposal of waste into drainage systems during rainfall, noting that such actions are a key contributor to blocked drains and exacerbated flood risks.
While ongoing drainage maintenance and cleaning efforts continue year-round, the government emphasised that unusually heavy rainfall requires the cooperation of all residents to minimise its impact and keep the environment safe.
NAN
242 Passengers, Crew Feared Killed As Air India Enroute London Crashes
An Air India plane flying to London’s Gatwick Airport crashed in Ahmedabad in western India shortly after take-off on Thursday, the carrier said on Thursday.
A total of 242 passengers were on board the flight, Reuters has reported. All flights out of Ahmedabad have been temporarily suspended, the news agency said.
Citing local police, the Financial Times said the plane crashed “within 10 minutes” of take-off from the airport in Ahmedabad.
Flight tracking website Flightradar24 said in a post on social media that it was following reports of a crash involving Air India flight AI171.
The plane was a Boeing (NYSE:BA) 787-8 Dreamliner, Flightradar24 noted, adding that the first flight of the aircraft was in December 2013 and it was delivered to Air India in January 2014. Shares in Boeing were down by more than 6% in pre-market U.S. trading.
“Initial ADS-B data from flight #AI171 shows that the aircraft reached a maximum barometric altitude of 625 feet (airport altitude is about 200 feet) and then it started to descend with an vertical speed of -475 feet per minute,” Flightradar24 said in a post on X.
The signal from the aircraft was lost at 10:08 local time, less than a minute after take-off, Flightradar24 said.
