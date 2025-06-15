AON Rebukes Oshiomhole over Airport Incident, Demands Probe

The Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) yesterday condemned the conduct of former Edo State Governor, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, during an incident at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, describing it as unacceptable and another example of the growing trend of unruly passenger behaviour towards domestic airlines.

AON spokesperson, Professor Obiora Okonkwo, expressed disappointment that two days after the incident, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) had yet to provide clarity on what transpired.

Okonkwo made these remarks in Lagos during an event where United Nigeria Airlines announced its integration into the SIBAS Global Distribution System (GDS).

He stated: “As much as we appreciate and understand that every passenger has rights, those rights are limited to what is allowed within the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) regulations and aviation industry standards.

“There is no amount of disappointment that justifies self-help. What you saw was a clear case of unruly behaviour, and it is not acceptable. Air Peace is a respected airline that carries between 40 to 50 per cent of domestic passengers. As such, they deserve respect.

“It is someone’s investment, and it is unfair to demonise the airline. That is far removed from addressing any actual issues.

“We have reviewed the claims made by Senator Oshiomhole and find no logic in them. No airline would deliberately refuse to carry its passengers. We go to great lengths to satisfy our passengers.”

Meanwhile, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has directed the relevant aviation authorities to thoroughly investigate the incident.

In a statement posted on his official X handle, Keyamo confirmed that he had spoken with both Oshiomhole and Air Peace, urging all parties to exercise restraint pending the outcome of the investigation