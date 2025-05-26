News
Wike Blames Makinde for PDP Crises, Pulls Out of Peace Deal
The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has pulled out of all reconciliation agreements previously reached within the Peoples Democratic Party, accusing key party leaders of betrayal, dishonesty, and serial violations of mutual understandings.
In a statement issued on Sunday, Wike traced the roots of the PDP’s internal turmoil to the aftermath of the 2023 general elections, lamenting what he described as a steady decline into “dishonesty and lack of trust amongst its key stakeholders.”
“Since after the 2023 General Election, the PDP has been wantonly swinging from one part of a slippery precipice to another,” Wike said, noting that several efforts had been made to “arrest this pernicious virus of dishonesty and treachery.”
Wike, a former governor of Rivers State and a key member of the influential G5 group, blamed Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State for sabotaging reconciliation efforts, accusing him of being the “architect of our problems.”
“I made it clear to the Governor of Oyo State, HE, Seyi Makinde, that he was the architect of our problems, pointing out to him that non-adherence to agreements reached was the bane of the party, and that he was the chief culprit of this anomaly,” Wike stated.
He disclosed that during a G5 meeting in Lagos, the governors had resolved to bury the hatchet and move forward.
This was followed by a broader meeting in Abuja at Senator Bukola Saraki’s guest house, involving other top PDP figures including Governors Bala Mohammed, Umaru Fintiri, and Makinde, alongside Saraki himself.
But Wike said the resolutions were quickly and brazenly violated, even before the Saraki-led reconciliation committee could begin its work.
“To my chagrin, Seyi Makinde had connived with Peter Mba of Enugu State to orchestrate the summoning of the meeting of so-called South-East leaders to recommend that if Ude Okoye was not adopted as Secretary, they would pull out of the PDP,” he alleged.
Wike also accused party officials of attempting to sideline Anyanwu by presenting the Deputy National Secretary as acting National Secretary, and using a letter from him to call for a National Executive Committee meeting, moves Wike said were “in complete violation of the agreements reached.”
He cited an incident on May 24, 2025, in Jos, where a PDP zonal elective congress was aborted because INEC refused to attend.
The reason, he said, was because the letter of invitation was signed by the Deputy National Secretary, not the duly recognised National Secretary.
“This is undeniably distasteful, provocative and annoying, to say the least,” Wike declared.
Reflecting on his long association with the PDP since 1998, Wike expressed dismay that those he helped rise to political prominence had turned against him.
“It is on record that none of these persons have done anything close to what I have done to sustain this party.
“What is more painful is that I contributed substantially to most of these governors winning their elections, yet I have not made any personal demands on any of them and I would never do so,” he said.
Declaring a turning point, Wike said he had lost faith in the trust and camaraderie that once existed among party stakeholders and would no longer participate in any further reconciliation deals.
“I have now firmly decided to pull out of all agreements hitherto reached. I have decided to fight on until justice is attained,” the FCT minister concluded.
The PDP has yet to issue an official response to Wike’s latest position as of the time of filing this report.
Makinde and Mba have yet to respond to the minister’s statement.
News
Saudi Arabia Bars Gumi from Participating in Hajj, Deports Cleric
Saudi authorities have barred and deported prominent Kaduna-based Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, from participating in the 2025 Hajj pilgrimage, despite initially granting him a visa.
Sheikh Gumi confirmed the development on Monday, May 26, 2025, by posting on his official Facebook page. He explained that although he received a visa for Hajj, he was denied entry into Medina, where he was scheduled to commence his religious rites.
According to findings, Gumi was among a group of clerics sponsored by the Nigerian Hajj Commission to offer religious support during the pilgrimage.
“Due to some reasons related to my views on world politics, the authorities in Saudi Arabia do not want me to be present at Hajj even though they have granted me a visa,” Gumi stated on Facebook.
News
FIRS Condemns FCTA over Sealing of Abuja Office
The Federal Inland Revenue Service has condemned the Federal Capital Territory Administration for shutting down one of its offices in Abuja.
The agency described the action as “malicious” and “unprofessional.”
In a statement released via X (formerly Twitter), Aderonke Atoyebi, Technical Assistant on Broadcast Media to the FIRS Executive Chairman, accused the FCTA of unfairly targeting the agency.
“It is highly unprofessional of the Wike-led FCTA to close our office, disrupting staff from performing their duties when we have done nothing wrong, especially during a crucial week as we prepare to sign the Tax Reform Bills. FCTA, you have erred gravely; FIRS owes you nothing,” Atoyebi asserted.
She further accused the FCTA of attempting to use FIRS as a scapegoat, adding, “If you are looking for a fall guy, look elsewhere. We should not be your scapegoat when you know full well that the falsehoods you spread in the media and your malicious, illegal actions will harm our operations.”
Atoyebi maintained that the agency has no outstanding rent payments to the FCTA for the past 25 years and insisted that all obligations had been settled up to 2023.
“We have the evidence,” she emphasised, pushing back against claims of indebtedness.
According to her, the incident comes at a critical juncture for Nigeria’s tax system, with major reform legislation expected to be finalised soon.
She warned that such disruptions could undermine public confidence and delay the implementation of key fiscal policies.
Analysts caution that escalating tensions between federal agencies may affect service delivery and create institutional instability.
Meanwhile, the National Assembly indicated that it might pass the harmonised Tax Reform Bills by Tuesday, following a successful review of contentious clauses.
James Faleke, Chairman of the House Committee on Finance and leader of the House delegation for the bills’ harmonisation exercise, disclosed this via his official X account on Sunday.
He tweeted, “The Conference Committee set up by the House and the Senate on the Tax Reform Bills has successfully concluded its work. The joint committees thoroughly reviewed all sections, addressed grey areas in the four Bills, examined each clause strategically, and resolved contentious issues.”
Earlier, the FCTA sealed the FIRS office in Abuja for similar violations alongside an Access Bank branch and a Total petrol station in Zone 6, Wuse, Abuja, over non-payment of ground rent spanning 34 years.
The Punch
News
JAMB Releases UTME Results, Says More Students Scored Above 300
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has disclosed that no fewer than 17,025 candidates, representing 0.88 per cent of the total 1,931,467, scored 300 and above in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).
The body made the disclosure on Sunday in its report while releasing the results of candidates who wrote the resit examination.
The report signals a significant improvement in performance compared with previous years since the adoption of the CBT format in 2013.
The released figure exceeds the 1,842,364 results released in 2024 and indicates a steady increase in UTME participation over the years.In comparison, 8,401 candidates (0.46 per cent) achieved similar scores in 2024, while 5,318 (0.35 per cent) did so in 2023.
Earlier figures were generally lower, with only 724 candidates (0.06 per cent) scoring 300 and above in 2021, and none in both 2014 and 2013.In the 250 and above category, 117,373 candidates (6.08 per cent) attained this range in 2025.
Of the 336,845 candidates rescheduled for the examination, the board said 21,082 others were absent.“Of the 336,845 who were eventually scheduled after isolated good sessions of the affected centres were excluded and their previously unverified candidates were added, 21,082 were absent,” JAMB said.
It also announced the release of withheld results of under-age candidates (except where litigation is involved), who performed below the established standards and those involved in ‘WhatsApp Runs’ and other misdemeanours.“
After the conduct of the resit examination, a meeting of the Board’s Chief External Examiners (CEEs) in all states of the federation was held to consider the results. In attendance at the meeting were a few notables.
“After consideration of the report of the resit examination, and extensive deliberations thereon, a sub-committee, chaired by the Vice-Chancellor of the National Open University, Prof. Olufemi Peters, who is also the CEE FCT, was constituted to confirm that the results are in order.
“The CEEs reviewed the exercise and directed that an expert in psychometrics, Prof. Boniface Nworgu, be invited to analyse and endorse the results for subsequent release.
“As part of the healing process, the meeting resolved that the withheld results of under-age candidates (except where litigation is involved), who performed below the established standards, be released.
“Such result does not however qualify them for admission, as they had previously signed an undertaking during the registration process acknowledging that only those who meet the prescribed standards would be considered for under-age special admission.
“Release of Result of Candidates involved in ‘WhatsApp Runs’ and other Misdemeanours: This category of candidates were found to have been involved in illicit solicitation of assistance. The meeting emphasised that its decision is not an endorsement of candidates’ unacceptable acts, rather a once and for all waiver.
“Candidates were thus advised to refrain from joining questionable ‘WhatsApp and other anti-social groups.’“
“All results are now released except those of candidates who committed examination infractions and those slated for mop-up examinations. While releasing the results, it should be emphasised that recent discoveries particularly by the security agencies have necessitated the withdrawal of some of the results of implicated candidates across the country whose results have been previously released.
“Candidates with earlier released results need not recheck their results as candidates affected by the withdrawal are being notified through text messages on their registered lines, their profiles and emails.
“It should be emphasised that the charges for shortcode of 55019/66019 (text messages) does not generate revenue to JAMB as being ignorantly peddled. The shortcode approach is to protect the critical data of the candidates and to curtail their cybercafé-extortion during their desperate check for results.”
