FIRS Condemns FCTA over Sealing of Abuja Office

The Federal Inland Revenue Service has condemned the Federal Capital Territory Administration for shutting down one of its offices in Abuja.

The agency described the action as “malicious” and “unprofessional.”

In a statement released via X (formerly Twitter), Aderonke Atoyebi, Technical Assistant on Broadcast Media to the FIRS Executive Chairman, accused the FCTA of unfairly targeting the agency.

“It is highly unprofessional of the Wike-led FCTA to close our office, disrupting staff from performing their duties when we have done nothing wrong, especially during a crucial week as we prepare to sign the Tax Reform Bills. FCTA, you have erred gravely; FIRS owes you nothing,” Atoyebi asserted.

She further accused the FCTA of attempting to use FIRS as a scapegoat, adding, “If you are looking for a fall guy, look elsewhere. We should not be your scapegoat when you know full well that the falsehoods you spread in the media and your malicious, illegal actions will harm our operations.”

Atoyebi maintained that the agency has no outstanding rent payments to the FCTA for the past 25 years and insisted that all obligations had been settled up to 2023.

“We have the evidence,” she emphasised, pushing back against claims of indebtedness.

According to her, the incident comes at a critical juncture for Nigeria’s tax system, with major reform legislation expected to be finalised soon.

She warned that such disruptions could undermine public confidence and delay the implementation of key fiscal policies.

Analysts caution that escalating tensions between federal agencies may affect service delivery and create institutional instability.

Meanwhile, the National Assembly indicated that it might pass the harmonised Tax Reform Bills by Tuesday, following a successful review of contentious clauses.

James Faleke, Chairman of the House Committee on Finance and leader of the House delegation for the bills’ harmonisation exercise, disclosed this via his official X account on Sunday.

He tweeted, “The Conference Committee set up by the House and the Senate on the Tax Reform Bills has successfully concluded its work. The joint committees thoroughly reviewed all sections, addressed grey areas in the four Bills, examined each clause strategically, and resolved contentious issues.”

Earlier, the FCTA sealed the FIRS office in Abuja for similar violations alongside an Access Bank branch and a Total petrol station in Zone 6, Wuse, Abuja, over non-payment of ground rent spanning 34 years.

The Punch