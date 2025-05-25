JAMB Releases UTME Results, Says More Students Scored Above 300

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has disclosed that no fewer than 17,025 candidates, representing 0.88 per cent of the total 1,931,467, scored 300 and above in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The body made the disclosure on Sunday in its report while releasing the results of candidates who wrote the resit examination.

The report signals a significant improvement in performance compared with previous years since the adoption of the CBT format in 2013.

The released figure exceeds the 1,842,364 results released in 2024 and indicates a steady increase in UTME participation over the years.In comparison, 8,401 candidates (0.46 per cent) achieved similar scores in 2024, while 5,318 (0.35 per cent) did so in 2023.

Earlier figures were generally lower, with only 724 candidates (0.06 per cent) scoring 300 and above in 2021, and none in both 2014 and 2013.In the 250 and above category, 117,373 candidates (6.08 per cent) attained this range in 2025.

Of the 336,845 candidates rescheduled for the examination, the board said 21,082 others were absent.“Of the 336,845 who were eventually scheduled after isolated good sessions of the affected centres were excluded and their previously unverified candidates were added, 21,082 were absent,” JAMB said.

It also announced the release of withheld results of under-age candidates (except where litigation is involved), who performed below the established standards and those involved in ‘WhatsApp Runs’ and other misdemeanours.“

After the conduct of the resit examination, a meeting of the Board’s Chief External Examiners (CEEs) in all states of the federation was held to consider the results. In attendance at the meeting were a few notables.

“After consideration of the report of the resit examination, and extensive deliberations thereon, a sub-committee, chaired by the Vice-Chancellor of the National Open University, Prof. Olufemi Peters, who is also the CEE FCT, was constituted to confirm that the results are in order.

“The CEEs reviewed the exercise and directed that an expert in psychometrics, Prof. Boniface Nworgu, be invited to analyse and endorse the results for subsequent release.

“As part of the healing process, the meeting resolved that the withheld results of under-age candidates (except where litigation is involved), who performed below the established standards, be released.

“Such result does not however qualify them for admission, as they had previously signed an undertaking during the registration process acknowledging that only those who meet the prescribed standards would be considered for under-age special admission.

“Release of Result of Candidates involved in ‘WhatsApp Runs’ and other Misdemeanours: This category of candidates were found to have been involved in illicit solicitation of assistance. The meeting emphasised that its decision is not an endorsement of candidates’ unacceptable acts, rather a once and for all waiver.

“Candidates were thus advised to refrain from joining questionable ‘WhatsApp and other anti-social groups.’“

“All results are now released except those of candidates who committed examination infractions and those slated for mop-up examinations. While releasing the results, it should be emphasised that recent discoveries particularly by the security agencies have necessitated the withdrawal of some of the results of implicated candidates across the country whose results have been previously released.

“Candidates with earlier released results need not recheck their results as candidates affected by the withdrawal are being notified through text messages on their registered lines, their profiles and emails.

“It should be emphasised that the charges for shortcode of 55019/66019 (text messages) does not generate revenue to JAMB as being ignorantly peddled. The shortcode approach is to protect the critical data of the candidates and to curtail their cybercafé-extortion during their desperate check for results.”