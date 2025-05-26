Headline
Peter Obi Confirms Intention to Run Again in 2027
The Labour Party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, Mr. Peter Obi, has confirmed his intention to run again in the 2027 general election under the Labour Party banner.
Obi made the assurance while addressing a group of young supporters in a video lasting seven minutes and sixteen seconds that circulated on the party’s WhatsApp platform on Saturday.
In the video, Obi addressed concerns about ongoing internal conflicts within both the Labour Party and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), attributing attributing the unrest to government interference.
“What is happening in the Labour Party and the PDP is caused by the government. Quote me anywhere,” he said.
Obi recounted an earlier experience during President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua’s administration when he personally intervened to resolve disputes within his party by appealing to the then-INEC Chairman, Professor Maurice Iwu.
He said: “We had a problem in our party before, in the past. Yar’Adua was the president. I went to him then; he called the INEC Chairman and told him I don’t want any problem in any party. We were forced to fix it.”
He further explained that the problems currently affecting political parties are deliberate disruptions caused by the political system, which he intends to reform if given the opportunity.
“These are deliberate problems caused by the system. These are some of the things I want to clean up if I have the opportunity. Parties will function very well because you can’t have a system working without a strong opposition,” Obi said.
When asked about his choice of platform for the 2027 elections, Obi responded: “I will still continue to run in the Labour Party. I’m a member of the Labour Party.”
Obi also urged Nigerian voters, particularly the youth, to take responsibility in ensuring their votes are counted, noting that while political parties may pay agents to protect their interests, the final authority on vote integrity lies with the electorate.
He acknowledged that efforts to bring positive change will face resistance from those benefiting from the existing political order but encouraged voters not to be discouraged.
Also, Obi expressed his view that there should be a retirement age for politicians seeking public office, noting that by 2027, he would be 65 years old and does not wish to continue contesting elections into his seventies.
Headline
APC Govs Forum, Others Adopt Tinubu As Sole Candidate for 2027 Presidential Race
The All Progressives Congress has endorsed President Bola Tinubu as its flag bearer in the 2027 presidential elections.
The Party’s National Chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, announced this on Thursday, on behalf of its National Working Committee, at its National Summit held at the State House Banquet Hall, Abuja.
The endorsement came hours after APC governors and lawmakers cast a vote of confidence on the president and endorsed him for a second term.
Headline
FG Drags Natasha to Court for Defamation, Lists Akpabio, Yahaya Bello As Witnesses
The Federal Government has filed a criminal suit against the senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, over comments she made on national television that were allegedly deemed defamatory.
The case, marked CR/297/25, was filed on May 16, 2025, before the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, with Akpoti-Uduaghan listed as the sole defendant.
According to court documents, the government is charging the senator under Section 391 of the Penal Code (Cap 89, Laws of the Federation, 1990) for allegedly “making imputation knowing or having reason to believe that such imputation will harm the reputation of a person.”
The said comments were allegedly made during a live broadcast of Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’ on April 3, 2025, where Akpoti-Uduaghan was said to have criticised unnamed individuals in a manner the government claimed was defamatory.
Count two of the charges accused Akpoti-Uduaghan of “making an imputation knowing or having reason to believe that such imputation will harm the reputation of a person, contrary to Section 391 of the Penal Code Law, Cap. 89, Laws of the Federation, 1990, and punishable under Section 392 of the same Law.
“That you, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, on or about the 3rd day of April 2025, during the same Politics Today programme on Channels Television in Abuja, Federal Capital Territory, made the following imputation concerning Yahaya Adoza Bello, former Governor of Kogi State.
“It was part of the meeting, the discussions that Akpabio had with Yahaya Bello that night to eliminate me. When he met with him, he then emphasised that I should be killed, but I should be killed in Kogi.
“You knew or had reason to believe that such imputations would harm the reputation of Yahaya Adoza Bello, former Governor of Kogi State”, the charge added.
Among the witnesses lined up to testify include Senate President Godswill Akpabio and former Kogi State governor Yahaya Bello, who are identified in court filings as the nominal complainants.
Other witnesses listed include Senator Asuquo Ekpenyong, Sandra Duru, and police investigators Maya Iliya and Abdulhafiz Garba, who were involved in probing the matter.
The former Kogi governor had in April, petitioned the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), accusing Akpoti-Uduaghan, of making defamatory statements against him.
The former Kogi governor alleged that during a homecoming event on April 1, 2025, in Okehi Local Government Area, the female lawmaker ‘maliciously’ defamed him and accused him of being involved in an assassination plot.
The case comes amid ongoing political tensions surrounding Akpoti-Uduaghan, who was suspended from the Senate earlier this year. Her suspension sparked widespread criticism and allegations of political persecution.
Akpoti-Uduaghan had accused Akpabio of targeting her after she rejected his alleged sexual advances, claiming that her suspension was orchestrated to silence her.
She made the allegations following the altercation over sitting arrangement in the Senate Chamber that led to Akpabio ordering the sergeant-at-arms to eject her from the chamber when she rejected the seat offered to her.
She is challenging her suspension at the Federal High Court, where the hearing has been scheduled for June 27.
Source: ICIR
Headline
Again, Dangote Refinery Slashes Petrol Price by N15
Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals has announced another reduction of N15 in the price of its high-quality Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).
As a result of this reduction, Nigerians will now purchase the product at the following prices: N875 per litre in Lagos; N885 per litre in the South West; N895 per litre in the North West and North Central, while it will be sold for N905 per litre in the South East, South South, and North East.
These prices will apply through all its partners, including MRS, AP (Ardova), Heyden, Optima Energy, Techno Oil, and Hyde.
The refinery called on other marketers to join its expanding network of partners, thereby demonstrating their support for President Bola Tinubu’s Nigeria First policy, which advocates for the prioritisation of locally-produced goods and services.
Since the commencement of operations, Dangote Petroleum Refinery has consistently implemented cost-reduction strategies aimed at delivering tangible savings to Nigerians.
In February 2025, the company carried out two price reductions on petrol, resulting in a total decrease of N125 per litre.
This was followed by a further reduction of approximately N45 per litre in April.Additionally, the prices of other key products, such as diesel and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), have been significantly lowered, improving affordability across transportation, industrial, and domestic energy sectors.
Dangote Petroleum Refinery recently reassured Nigerians of price stability despite fluctuations in global crude oil prices, reaffirming its commitment to supporting Nigeria’s economy.
“By refining petroleum products domestically at the world’s largest single-train refinery, we are proud to make a substantial contribution to Nigeria’s energy security, foreign exchange savings, and overall economic resilience—aligning with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which focuses on addressing the nation’s economic challenges and improving the well-being of Nigerians.
“We are immensely grateful to His Excellency, President Bola Tinubu, for making this possible through the commendable Naira-for-Crude Initiative, which has enabled us to consistently reduce the price of petroleum products for the benefit of all Nigerians,” it stated.Dangote Petroleum Refinery further assured the public of a consistent supply of petroleum products, with sufficient reserves to meet domestic demand, as well as a surplus for export to enhance the country’s foreign exchange earnings.Recall that only last Tuesdsy, the founder of Dangote Refinery, Aliko Dangote, was named in the inaugural 2025 TIME100 Philanthropy list.The list recognises the 100 most influential leaders shaping the future of philanthropy worldwide.The list, published by TIME Magazine, includes Aliko Dangote, whose Foundation spends an average of $35 million annually on programmes across Africa, alongside other global figures in charitable work, such as Michael Bloomberg, Oprah Winfrey, Warren Buffett, and Melinda Gates, all of whom were recognised as Titans.
Saudi Arabia Bars Gumi from Participating in Hajj, Deports Cleric
Peter Obi Confirms Intention to Run Again in 2027
FIRS Condemns FCTA over Sealing of Abuja Office
UBA Introduces *919# Advance Top-Up Feature for Instant Access to Customers
Wike Blames Makinde for PDP Crises, Pulls Out of Peace Deal
NCAC Announces Enugu As Host of NAFEST 2025
JAMB Releases UTME Results, Says More Students Scored Above 300
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
Who are the early favorites to win the NFL rushing title?
Boxing continues to knock itself out with bewildering, incorrect decisions
Steph Curry finally got the contract he deserves from the Warriors
Phillies’ Aaron Altherr makes mind-boggling barehanded play
The tremendous importance of owning a perfect piece of clothing
Trending
-
News7 years ago
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
-
Featured7 years ago
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
-
Boss Picks7 years ago
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
-
Headline7 years ago
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
-
Headline7 years ago
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
-
Headline7 years ago
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
-
Headline7 years ago
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
-
News7 years ago
Just In: Drama in Senate As Invaders Take Maze Away