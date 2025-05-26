Peter Obi Confirms Intention to Run Again in 2027

The Labour Party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, Mr. Peter Obi, has confirmed his intention to run again in the 2027 general election under the Labour Party banner.

Obi made the assurance while addressing a group of young supporters in a video lasting seven minutes and sixteen seconds that circulated on the party’s WhatsApp platform on Saturday.

In the video, Obi addressed concerns about ongoing internal conflicts within both the Labour Party and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), attributing attributing the unrest to government interference.

“What is happening in the Labour Party and the PDP is caused by the government. Quote me anywhere,” he said.

Obi recounted an earlier experience during President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua’s administration when he personally intervened to resolve disputes within his party by appealing to the then-INEC Chairman, Professor Maurice Iwu.

He said: “We had a problem in our party before, in the past. Yar’Adua was the president. I went to him then; he called the INEC Chairman and told him I don’t want any problem in any party. We were forced to fix it.”

He further explained that the problems currently affecting political parties are deliberate disruptions caused by the political system, which he intends to reform if given the opportunity.

“These are deliberate problems caused by the system. These are some of the things I want to clean up if I have the opportunity. Parties will function very well because you can’t have a system working without a strong opposition,” Obi said.

When asked about his choice of platform for the 2027 elections, Obi responded: “I will still continue to run in the Labour Party. I’m a member of the Labour Party.”

Obi also urged Nigerian voters, particularly the youth, to take responsibility in ensuring their votes are counted, noting that while political parties may pay agents to protect their interests, the final authority on vote integrity lies with the electorate.

He acknowledged that efforts to bring positive change will face resistance from those benefiting from the existing political order but encouraged voters not to be discouraged.

Also, Obi expressed his view that there should be a retirement age for politicians seeking public office, noting that by 2027, he would be 65 years old and does not wish to continue contesting elections into his seventies.