Senate Approves Tinubu’s Emergency Rule in Rivers, Sack of Governor, Elected Officers
Like the House of Representatives, the Senate has approved President Bola Tinubu’s proclamation of a state of emergency in Rivers State, invoking its constitutional powers under the amended 1999 Constitution.
The approval grants President Tinubu the authority to enforce emergency measures while mandating a review of the situation at any time, but no later than six months.
Per the Constitution, the National Assembly has also imposed a joint committee of both chambers to oversee the administration of affairs in Rivers State during the emergency period.
Additionally, the Senate has resolved to establish a mediation committee consisting of eminent Nigerians to help resolve the state’s political crisis.
Just like the Senate, the House of Representatives had earlier approved Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers.
In a voice vote, the lawmakers backed Tinubu’s decision, two days after President Tinubu made the move.
Two hundred and forty House of Representative members attended the preliminary which was presided over by Speaker Tajudeen Abbas.
While deliberating on the decision, the House made some amendments including that a committee of eminent Nigerians will set up to mediate on the matter.
They also noted that the National Assembly is empowered to make law for a state where its house of assembly is unable to perform its functions as against the Federal Government’s plan for the Federal Executive Council to take up that duty.
President Bola Tinubu during the swearing-in of Vice Admiral Ibokette Ibas (rtd) as sole administrator for Rivers State in Abuja on March 19, 2025
On Tuesday, President Tinubu wielded the big hammer in Rivers State, declaring a state of emergency in the state. He also suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara; his deputy, Ngozi Odu, and members of the Rivers State House of Assembly for six months and appointed a sole administrator to take charge of the state in a move that has triggered a wave of criticisms.
Legal experts, governors, and prominent Nigerians like Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi to name a few have condemned the proclamation, demanding a reversal.
However, the Federal Government has doubled down on Tinubu’s decision and argued that it was needed to bring peace to the oil-rich state.
Resist Tinubu’s Emergency Rule in Rivers, Atiku Tells Nigerians
A former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has called on Nigerians to stand up and defend the country’s democracy by resisting the state of emergency imposed in Rivers State by President Bola Tinubu.
Atiku made the remarks during a press conference of concerned political leaders, on Thursday in Abuja.
He said it is not only the responsibility of the opposition parties to defend democracy but the duty of everyone to reject the “brazen assault” on the elected government in Rivers.
Wike Not to Blame in Rivers Political Crises, FG Exonerates FCT Minister, Condemns Fubara
The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Lateef Fagbemi, on Wednesday, cleared the Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike, of all wrong doings in the Rivers State crises, fingering the suspended Governor of the state, Siminalayi Fubara, for being solely responsible for the imbroglio that has led to a declaration of State of Emergency.
At a media chat with State House correspondent in Abuja, the AGF said President Bola Tinubu acted timely with his proclamation of emergency rule in Rivers State, the suspension of the governor, and the appointment of a sole administration, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retd).
Fagbemi said Fubara demolished the State House of Assembly Complex to avoid being impeached and refused to rebuild it more than one year later, and blamed the governor for failing to implement the February 28, 2025 ruling of the Supreme Court as well not cautioning militants, who had threatened to blow pipelines in the state. “There was not a word dissuading the militant who issued the threats,” he said.
He said the situation could not have been allowed to continue as the critical economic lifeline of the nation was criminally touched.
Fagbemi said Wike did not feature in the matter that was decided by the Supreme Court and should not be sentimentally brought into it, noting that the emergency rule declaration was some sort of saving grace for Fubara who had been served impeachment notice by pro-Wike lawmakers.
“If that impeachment had been allowed to take its full course, the governor would have entirely lost and completely.
“So, in a way, instead of allowing the impeachment to continue, and which in the end would have seen both the governor and the deputy governor out of office for the entirety of their four-year term with the remainder of what they have — a balance of two years and two months,” the AGF said.
Fagbemi said Wike should not be brought into the matter as he was not responsible for the actions of Fubara who failed to act in line with the constitutional requirements of getting the approval of the state legislators in the affairs of the state.
He said, “There are occasions when it comes to national issues, we have to come out plainly and sincerely. Where do you put the Minister of the FCT in this case? Was he the one who asked for the demolition of the House of Assembly?
“Was he the one who said the governor should not present the budget to the House of Assembly? Was he the one who advised the governor not to go through the House of Assembly for purposes of ratifying the commissioner-nominees?
“I don’t know because if you want to look at a case, you look at the facts that have been presented. The Supreme Court made these critical findings. The FCT minister did not feature.
“Assuming he featured, he would have featured on the side of the legislators but what you have here is let everybody go home for the first six months. So, I don’t see his hands here in what we have.”
Fagbemi advised all those who do not agree with the president’s move to channel their energy to the National Assembly to veto the president’s decision.
Wike, who is the immediate-past governor of Rivers State, has been locked in a protracted power tussle with Fubara, his estranged political godson, for about two years. The apex court recently backed the pro-Wike Assembly led by Martins Amaewhule.
The suspension of Fubara and other democratically elected representatives has been expressly rejected and condemned by many eminent Nigerians, legal luminaries, and groups including Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, Rotimi Amaechi, Femi Falana, the Labour Party (LP), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Nigerian Bar Association, the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), among others.
However, the emergency rule has been praised by the pro-Nyesom Wike suspended lawmakers, who accused Fubara of contravening the Supreme Court ruling on the political situation in the state.
Tinubu’s Removal of Rivers Governor, Elected Officials Unconstitutional Usurpation of Power, Says NBA
By Eric Elezuo
The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has condemned in totality the declaration of Emergency in Rivers State, leading the suspension of the state governor, Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Ngozi Odu as well as other elected legislative officials.
Speaking via a statement signed by the president of the association, Mazi Afam Osigwe, the body noted that Tinubu’s action amount to unconstitutional usurpation of power, stressing that the constitution does not permit the president to remove an elected governor, deputy governor, or members of a state’s legislature under the guise of a state of emergency.
While outlining the situation that can warrant a state of emergency, the NBA noted that the political situation in Rivers though tense, does not in any way meet the constitutional threshold for the removal of elected officials.
He declared however, Tinubu’s action as ‘purported’ and therefore, ‘unconstitutional, unlawful, and a dangerous affront to our nation’s democracy.’
He further called on “all relevant authorities to act in accordance with the law and the best interest of the country”, saying that “Nigeria’s democracy must be protected at all costs, and the Constitution must be upheld as the supreme legal authority in all circumstances.”
The statement reads in full:
“STATE OF EMERGENCY IN RIVERS: “SUSPENSION” OR OTHERWISE SUMMARY REMOVAL OF A DEMOCRATICALLY ELECTED GOVERNOR AND OTHER ELECTED OFFICIALS IS UNCONSTITUTIONAL”
The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has taken due notice of the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as contained in his address to the nation today, 18th March 2025. This declaration according to the President is due to the prevailing political tension in the state and due to the “vandalization of pipelines between yesterday and today:” This development has far-reaching constitutional and democratic implications, particularly in light of the provisions of Section 305 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), which governs the procedure for the proclamation of a state of emergency and which the President purported to have relied upon.
Section 305 of the Constitution indeed vests the President with the power to declare a state of emergency, the Section stipulates strict conditions and procedural safeguards that must be followed to ensure that such extraordinary measures do not infringe on democratic governance and fundamental human rights.
The NBA is gravely concerned about the purported suspension by the President of the Governor of Rivers State, the Deputy Governor, and the Members of the Rivers State House of Assembly for six months.
The 1999 Constitution does not grant the President the power to remove an elected governor, deputy governor, or members of a state’s legislature under the guise of a state of emergency. Rather, the Constitution provides clear procedures for the removal of a governor and deputy governor as per Section 188. Similarly, the removal of members of the House of Assembly and dissolution of parliament is governed by constitutional provisions and electoral laws, none of which appear to have been adhered to in the present circumstances.
A declaration of emergency does not automatically dissolve or suspend elected state governments. The Constitution does not empower the President to unilaterally remove or replace elected officials—such actions amount to an unconstitutional usurpation of power and a fundamental breach of Nigeria’s federal structure.
The NBA firmly asserts that the situation in Rivers State, though politically tense, does not meet the constitutional threshold for the removal of elected officials.
For a state of emergency to be declared, Section 305(3) of the Constitution outlines specific conditions, including:
1. War or external aggression against Nigeria.
2. Imminent danger of invasion or war
3. A breakdown of public order and safety to such an extent that ordinary legal measures are insufficient.
4. A clear danger to Nigeria’s existence.
5. Occurrence of any disaster or natural calamity affecting a state or a part of it.
6. Such other public danger that constitutes a threat to the Federation.
The NBA questions whether the political crisis in Rivers State has reached the level of a complete breakdown of law and order warranting the removal of the Governor and his administration. Political disagreements, legislative conflicts, or executive-legislative tensions do not constitute a justification for emergency rule. Such conflicts should be resolved through legal and constitutional mechanisms, including the judiciary, rather than executive fiat.
The purported removal of Governor Fubara, his deputy, and members of the Rivers State House of Assembly is therefore unconstitutional, unlawful, and a dangerous affront to our nation’s democracy.
Furthermore, subsection (2) of Section 305 provides that:
“A Proclamation issued by the President under this section shall cease to have effect—
(a) if it is not approved by a resolution of the National Assembly within two days when the National Assembly is in session; or
(b) if the National Assembly is not in session, within ten days after it reconvenes.”
These provisions provide that a state of emergency declared by the President does not assume automatic validity. It requires legislative ratification within a defined timeframe to remain in effect. The NBA, therefore, emphasizes that unless the National Assembly duly approves the proclamation, the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State remains constitutionally inchoate and ineffective.
In light of the foregoing, the Nigerian Bar Association:
• Affirms that the President does not have the constitutional power to remove an elected governor under a state of emergency. Any such action is an unconstitutional encroachment on democratic governance and the autonomy of state governments.
• Calls on the National Assembly to reject any unconstitutional attempt to ratify the removal of the Rivers State Governor and other elected officials. The approval of a state of emergency must be based on strict constitutional grounds, not political expediency.
• Warns that suspending elected officials under emergency rule sets a dangerous precedent that undermines democracy and could be misused to unseat elected governments in the future.
• Demands that all actions taken in Rivers State strictly conform to constitutional provisions and Nigeria’s democratic norms.
• Encourages all stakeholders, including the judiciary, civil society, and the international community, to closely monitor the situation in Rivers State to prevent unconstitutional governance and abuse of power.
The NBA remains committed to upholding the Constitution, defending democratic governance, and ensuring that the rule of law prevails in Nigeria. A state of emergency is an extraordinary measure that must be invoked strictly within constitutional limits. The removal of elected officials under the pretext of emergency rule is unconstitutional and unacceptable.
We call on all relevant authorities to act in accordance with the law and the best interest of the country. Nigeria’s democracy must be protected at all costs, and the Constitution must be upheld as the supreme legal authority in all circumstances.
