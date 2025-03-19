Wike Not to Blame in Rivers Political Crises, FG Exonerates FCT Minister, Condemns Fubara

The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Lateef Fagbemi, on Wednesday, cleared the Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike, of all wrong doings in the Rivers State crises, fingering the suspended Governor of the state, Siminalayi Fubara, for being solely responsible for the imbroglio that has led to a declaration of State of Emergency.

At a media chat with State House correspondent in Abuja, the AGF said President Bola Tinubu acted timely with his proclamation of emergency rule in Rivers State, the suspension of the governor, and the appointment of a sole administration, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retd).

Fagbemi said Fubara demolished the State House of Assembly Complex to avoid being impeached and refused to rebuild it more than one year later, and blamed the governor for failing to implement the February 28, 2025 ruling of the Supreme Court as well not cautioning militants, who had threatened to blow pipelines in the state. “There was not a word dissuading the militant who issued the threats,” he said.

He said the situation could not have been allowed to continue as the critical economic lifeline of the nation was criminally touched.

Fagbemi said Wike did not feature in the matter that was decided by the Supreme Court and should not be sentimentally brought into it, noting that the emergency rule declaration was some sort of saving grace for Fubara who had been served impeachment notice by pro-Wike lawmakers.

“If that impeachment had been allowed to take its full course, the governor would have entirely lost and completely.

“So, in a way, instead of allowing the impeachment to continue, and which in the end would have seen both the governor and the deputy governor out of office for the entirety of their four-year term with the remainder of what they have — a balance of two years and two months,” the AGF said.

Fagbemi said Wike should not be brought into the matter as he was not responsible for the actions of Fubara who failed to act in line with the constitutional requirements of getting the approval of the state legislators in the affairs of the state.

He said, “There are occasions when it comes to national issues, we have to come out plainly and sincerely. Where do you put the Minister of the FCT in this case? Was he the one who asked for the demolition of the House of Assembly?

“Was he the one who said the governor should not present the budget to the House of Assembly? Was he the one who advised the governor not to go through the House of Assembly for purposes of ratifying the commissioner-nominees?

“I don’t know because if you want to look at a case, you look at the facts that have been presented. The Supreme Court made these critical findings. The FCT minister did not feature.

“Assuming he featured, he would have featured on the side of the legislators but what you have here is let everybody go home for the first six months. So, I don’t see his hands here in what we have.”

Fagbemi advised all those who do not agree with the president’s move to channel their energy to the National Assembly to veto the president’s decision.

Wike, who is the immediate-past governor of Rivers State, has been locked in a protracted power tussle with Fubara, his estranged political godson, for about two years. The apex court recently backed the pro-Wike Assembly led by Martins Amaewhule.

The suspension of Fubara and other democratically elected representatives has been expressly rejected and condemned by many eminent Nigerians, legal luminaries, and groups including Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, Rotimi Amaechi, Femi Falana, the Labour Party (LP), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Nigerian Bar Association, the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), among others.

However, the emergency rule has been praised by the pro-Nyesom Wike suspended lawmakers, who accused Fubara of contravening the Supreme Court ruling on the political situation in the state.