Emergency Rule: Soldiers Take over Rivers Govt House As Fubara Sues for Calm
A few hours after the declaration of Emergency Rule in Rivers State by President Bola Tinubu, sacking all elected officials including Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Ngozi Odu, soldiers have taken over the Rivers Government House in Port Harcourt.
The Punch reports that the governor was still in his official residence in the Government House when the troops swarmed over the premises around 9pm.
The paper quoted a source as saying, “Well, as I speak to you now, there are soldiers inside Government House but the governor is in his residence.”
Also, an Armoured Personnel Carrier was stationed at the entrance of the seat of power in the state overlooking the road.
Responding to his suspension by the President, Fubara, in a statement he personally signed, called for calm, saying, “We will engage with all relevant institutions to ensure that our democracy remains strong and that Rivers State continues to thrive.”
In the statement titled, “Press Release by the Executive Governor of Rivers State,” the suspended governor blamed the members of the state Assembly loyal to Wike, saying they frustrated all his attempts to comply with the verdict of the Supreme Court.
Fubara said, “My dear Rivers People, I address you today with a deep sense of responsibility and calm, as we navigate this unfortunate moment in our state’s political history.
“Since assuming office as your governor, all my actions and decisions have been guided by my constitutional oath of office and a great sense of duty.
“We prioritised the protection of lives and property and ensured the continuous progress of our dear state.
“Even in the face of the political impasse, we have remained committed to constitutional order and the rule of law, putting the interest of our people above all else.
“This was why, immediately after Mr. President’s intervention to broker peace, we did not hesitate to implement the agreed terms in good faith, including welcoming back commissioners who had previously resigned on their own volition.
“Furthermore, we moved swiftly to comply with the Supreme Court’s judgement immediately we received the certified true copy of the judgment to return the state to normalcy.
“These steps were taken not for personal gains but to foster peace, unity and stability in our dear State.
“Unfortunately, at every turn, members of the Rivers State House of Assembly frustrated our efforts, thus making genuine peace and progress difficult.
“Our priorities remained the security of lives and property and advancing the well-being and prosperity of Rivers people.
“Yes, we have political disagreements, but good governance had continued, salaries have been paid, and great projects were being executed to move the state forward. Above all, Rivers State is safe, secure and peaceful under our watch.
“At this critical time, I urge all Rivers people to remain peaceful and law-abiding. We will engage with all relevant institutions to ensure that our democracy remains strong and that Rivers State continues to thrive.
“We have always been a resilient people, and we will face this situation with wisdom, patience, and unwavering faith in the democratic process.”
Senate Approves Tinubu’s Emergency Rule in Rivers, Sack of Governor, Elected Officers
Like the House of Representatives, the Senate has approved President Bola Tinubu’s proclamation of a state of emergency in Rivers State, invoking its constitutional powers under the amended 1999 Constitution.
The approval grants President Tinubu the authority to enforce emergency measures while mandating a review of the situation at any time, but no later than six months.
Per the Constitution, the National Assembly has also imposed a joint committee of both chambers to oversee the administration of affairs in Rivers State during the emergency period.
Additionally, the Senate has resolved to establish a mediation committee consisting of eminent Nigerians to help resolve the state’s political crisis.
Just like the Senate, the House of Representatives had earlier approved Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers.
In a voice vote, the lawmakers backed Tinubu’s decision, two days after President Tinubu made the move.
Two hundred and forty House of Representative members attended the preliminary which was presided over by Speaker Tajudeen Abbas.
While deliberating on the decision, the House made some amendments including that a committee of eminent Nigerians will set up to mediate on the matter.
They also noted that the National Assembly is empowered to make law for a state where its house of assembly is unable to perform its functions as against the Federal Government’s plan for the Federal Executive Council to take up that duty.
President Bola Tinubu during the swearing-in of Vice Admiral Ibokette Ibas (rtd) as sole administrator for Rivers State in Abuja on March 19, 2025
On Tuesday, President Tinubu wielded the big hammer in Rivers State, declaring a state of emergency in the state. He also suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara; his deputy, Ngozi Odu, and members of the Rivers State House of Assembly for six months and appointed a sole administrator to take charge of the state in a move that has triggered a wave of criticisms.
Legal experts, governors, and prominent Nigerians like Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi to name a few have condemned the proclamation, demanding a reversal.
However, the Federal Government has doubled down on Tinubu’s decision and argued that it was needed to bring peace to the oil-rich state.
Resist Tinubu’s Emergency Rule in Rivers, Atiku Tells Nigerians
A former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has called on Nigerians to stand up and defend the country’s democracy by resisting the state of emergency imposed in Rivers State by President Bola Tinubu.
Atiku made the remarks during a press conference of concerned political leaders, on Thursday in Abuja.
He said it is not only the responsibility of the opposition parties to defend democracy but the duty of everyone to reject the “brazen assault” on the elected government in Rivers.
Wike Not to Blame in Rivers Political Crises, FG Exonerates FCT Minister, Condemns Fubara
The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Lateef Fagbemi, on Wednesday, cleared the Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike, of all wrong doings in the Rivers State crises, fingering the suspended Governor of the state, Siminalayi Fubara, for being solely responsible for the imbroglio that has led to a declaration of State of Emergency.
At a media chat with State House correspondent in Abuja, the AGF said President Bola Tinubu acted timely with his proclamation of emergency rule in Rivers State, the suspension of the governor, and the appointment of a sole administration, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retd).
Fagbemi said Fubara demolished the State House of Assembly Complex to avoid being impeached and refused to rebuild it more than one year later, and blamed the governor for failing to implement the February 28, 2025 ruling of the Supreme Court as well not cautioning militants, who had threatened to blow pipelines in the state. “There was not a word dissuading the militant who issued the threats,” he said.
He said the situation could not have been allowed to continue as the critical economic lifeline of the nation was criminally touched.
Fagbemi said Wike did not feature in the matter that was decided by the Supreme Court and should not be sentimentally brought into it, noting that the emergency rule declaration was some sort of saving grace for Fubara who had been served impeachment notice by pro-Wike lawmakers.
“If that impeachment had been allowed to take its full course, the governor would have entirely lost and completely.
“So, in a way, instead of allowing the impeachment to continue, and which in the end would have seen both the governor and the deputy governor out of office for the entirety of their four-year term with the remainder of what they have — a balance of two years and two months,” the AGF said.
Fagbemi said Wike should not be brought into the matter as he was not responsible for the actions of Fubara who failed to act in line with the constitutional requirements of getting the approval of the state legislators in the affairs of the state.
He said, “There are occasions when it comes to national issues, we have to come out plainly and sincerely. Where do you put the Minister of the FCT in this case? Was he the one who asked for the demolition of the House of Assembly?
“Was he the one who said the governor should not present the budget to the House of Assembly? Was he the one who advised the governor not to go through the House of Assembly for purposes of ratifying the commissioner-nominees?
“I don’t know because if you want to look at a case, you look at the facts that have been presented. The Supreme Court made these critical findings. The FCT minister did not feature.
“Assuming he featured, he would have featured on the side of the legislators but what you have here is let everybody go home for the first six months. So, I don’t see his hands here in what we have.”
Fagbemi advised all those who do not agree with the president’s move to channel their energy to the National Assembly to veto the president’s decision.
Wike, who is the immediate-past governor of Rivers State, has been locked in a protracted power tussle with Fubara, his estranged political godson, for about two years. The apex court recently backed the pro-Wike Assembly led by Martins Amaewhule.
The suspension of Fubara and other democratically elected representatives has been expressly rejected and condemned by many eminent Nigerians, legal luminaries, and groups including Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, Rotimi Amaechi, Femi Falana, the Labour Party (LP), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Nigerian Bar Association, the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), among others.
However, the emergency rule has been praised by the pro-Nyesom Wike suspended lawmakers, who accused Fubara of contravening the Supreme Court ruling on the political situation in the state.
