Emergency Rule: Soldiers Take over Rivers Govt House As Fubara Sues for Calm

A few hours after the declaration of Emergency Rule in Rivers State by President Bola Tinubu, sacking all elected officials including Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Ngozi Odu, soldiers have taken over the Rivers Government House in Port Harcourt.

The Punch reports that the governor was still in his official residence in the Government House when the troops swarmed over the premises around 9pm.

The paper quoted a source as saying, “Well, as I speak to you now, there are soldiers inside Government House but the governor is in his residence.”

Also, an Armoured Personnel Carrier was stationed at the entrance of the seat of power in the state overlooking the road.

Responding to his suspension by the President, Fubara, in a statement he personally signed, called for calm, saying, “We will engage with all relevant institutions to ensure that our democracy remains strong and that Rivers State continues to thrive.”

In the statement titled, “Press Release by the Executive Governor of Rivers State,” the suspended governor blamed the members of the state Assembly loyal to Wike, saying they frustrated all his attempts to comply with the verdict of the Supreme Court.

Fubara said, “My dear Rivers People, I address you today with a deep sense of responsibility and calm, as we navigate this unfortunate moment in our state’s political history.

“Since assuming office as your governor, all my actions and decisions have been guided by my constitutional oath of office and a great sense of duty.

“We prioritised the protection of lives and property and ensured the continuous progress of our dear state.

“Even in the face of the political impasse, we have remained committed to constitutional order and the rule of law, putting the interest of our people above all else.

“This was why, immediately after Mr. President’s intervention to broker peace, we did not hesitate to implement the agreed terms in good faith, including welcoming back commissioners who had previously resigned on their own volition.

“Furthermore, we moved swiftly to comply with the Supreme Court’s judgement immediately we received the certified true copy of the judgment to return the state to normalcy.

“These steps were taken not for personal gains but to foster peace, unity and stability in our dear State.

“Unfortunately, at every turn, members of the Rivers State House of Assembly frustrated our efforts, thus making genuine peace and progress difficult.

“Our priorities remained the security of lives and property and advancing the well-being and prosperity of Rivers people.

“Yes, we have political disagreements, but good governance had continued, salaries have been paid, and great projects were being executed to move the state forward. Above all, Rivers State is safe, secure and peaceful under our watch.

“At this critical time, I urge all Rivers people to remain peaceful and law-abiding. We will engage with all relevant institutions to ensure that our democracy remains strong and that Rivers State continues to thrive.

“We have always been a resilient people, and we will face this situation with wisdom, patience, and unwavering faith in the democratic process.”