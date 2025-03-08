Featured
Glo Customers Patronise ‘Bulk Data’ Service for Immense Benefits
Bulk Data service from Globacom has continued to garner patronage from more enterprise clients across the country owing to its immense benefits.
With the offering, Glo Enterprise users can gift data to other customers with the Bulk Data offering, a self-service site designed for data allocation. Through it, a specific quantity of data can be freely utilized for specific users’ navigation of a mobile application or website at no cost to the users of the application or website. The service is paid for by the enterprise client.
A school’s bucket data plan allows institutions to buy bulk data for students’ instructional purposes. The Plan is good for ninety days. In contrast, the Gifted Data Plan is good for 30 days. As many Glo subscribers as the sponsor desires may receive data gifts from the Bulk Data sponsor.
Depending on which Pack the gifting customer has subscribed to, a sponsor can equally gift data in 200MB, 500MB, 1GB, 2GB, 3GB, 4GB, 5GB, or 10GB amounts.
Globacom has built the solution so that each sponsor can tailor the SMS notification that is sent to the beneficiary regarding the provided data. This sets this product apart from others available on the market.
While the recipients of the Bulk Data giving can check their own balance by dialing the USSD code, *127*0#, on their own devices, the gifted plans can be tailored to the sponsor’s requirements and preferences.
Only businesses that purchase large quantities of data, including corporations and educational institutions, are eligible for the Bulk Data service.
Featured
Natasha vs Akpabio: Unnecessary Distraction to a Nation Already in Crisis – Dele Momodu
By Eric Elezuo
As the imbroglio between the senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan and the Nigerian Senate on one hand, and the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, on another hand, continues to heighten, celebrated journalist, who is also the Chairman, Ovation Media Group, Chief Dele Momodu, has dismissed confrontations as unnecessary distractions to a Nation already in too much crises.
Chief Momodu made the remarks via his verified Instagram handle, where he detailed his ‘kobo observations’ to the crises that have threatened to tear the nation apart, and in particular, the National Assembly, which Akpabio presides over as the chairman.
Without holding briefs for any of the contending parties, Momodu observed that the challenge could have been privately sorted out without it hitting the public space, especially as the senate president and Natasha’s husband, the former Governor of Delta State, Emmanuel Uduaghan, are very close friends. He also lambasted those he described as ‘meddlesome interlopers’, whose unsolicited activities, snowballed the challenges into a confrontation.
He frowned at the way every party mismanaged the affair, which has now blown into full scale crises, resulting in the suspension of Natasha from performing her legitimate legislative duties for six months, and keeping her Constituency in legislative limbo for half of the year.
In one swift reaction, Momodu carpeted Natasha for attempting to kill a fly with a sledgehammer by her live television interview where she accused Akpabio of sexual harassment; Akpabio and his senate sympathizers for their hasty and defensive reaction, which only pumped petrol into the ready raging inferno; Akpabio’s wife, and even the President’s wife, Remi Tinubu for being apparently dismissive of the matter instead of showing more empathy and the Senate Committee that found Natasha guilty, and prescribed the punishments that the senate immediately implemented.
Momodu concluded with a categorical statement that Natasha is obviously being bullied by her colleagues in the senate.
He wrote: “Now that everyone is putting their hands and mouth into the AKPABIO/NATASHA imbroglio, let me donate my kobo observations…
“The matter was mismanaged from the beginning by the two Principal actors in the melodrama plus their meddlesome interlopers, the SENATORs and others who are working feverishly at defending their boss and protecting obvious interests… They are outsiders weeping louder than the bereaved…
“Since Natasha’s husband and Akpabio were supposed to be friends, they should have been manly enough to call themselves into a room and reconcile the warriors amicably…
“What led to the open fracas was too inconsequential to suddenly metamorphose into sexual allegations. I was dazed and nearly fainted when Natasha dropped the atomic bomb on ARISE NEWS Television during a live interview that reverberated beyond the seas… It was like killing a fly with a sledgehammer…
“The reaction of the Senate itself was hastily defensive and immediately pumped petrol into the raging inferno… Madam Akpabio’s intervention to protect her husband changed nothing. What did the hapless spectators expect? Mrs Tinubu’s interlocution should have been more reconciliatory than condemnatory. As a very experienced FEMALE legislator and now our Mother of the nation, her words should have carried more empathy than the apparent dismissiveness.
“The Senate committee, or whatever, that probed the ugly saga acted more like a Judge in its own CAUSE, while studiously ignoring the jurisprudential injunction of “Nemo judex in causa sua…” (a man shall not be a Judge in its own cause…)
“After all the hocus pocus, I can say categorically that Natasha is being vehemently bullied. This has drawn more sympathy to her even from those who doubted her weighty allegation.
“Nevertheless, it is not too late to toe the path of peace instead of digging deeper into the abyss.
“SUCH AN UNNECESSARY DISTRACTION TO A NATION ALREADY IN TOO MUCH CRISES…”
It would be recalled that following a change of sitting arrangement in the upper chamber as a result of the need to accommodate decampees, including Senator Ned Nwoko, into the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Natasha vehemently refused to move, causing drama in the senate. She attributed her removal to hatred, intimidation and her refusal to give in to sexual by the senate president.
The tension generated during the period made Natasha to raise her voice, telling Akpabio that she was not afraid of him. The Senate was not comfortable with the affront, and consequently seconded the matter to Ethics and Privileges Committee, which found her on all fronts, and recommended Sanctions, one of which was six months suspension and withdrawal of salaries, allowances and.security details.
But the last is yet to be heard as Natasha described the decisions as injustice that cannot stand.
Featured
MLA Foundation Honours Israel Yabkwa, Ernest Shalom with Transformational Leaders Awards
By Eric Elezuo
The Mathias Luka Agbu (MLA) Foundation, formerly known as the Luka Agbu Memorial Foundation, has honoured two budding youths with the prestigious Transformational Leadership Award, as a demonstration of its commitment to youth empowerment and leadership development.
The honours were bestowed on the deserving duo during the recently held MLA Transformational Leaders Award 2024; a prestigious recognition of individuals making significant impact in Peace, Education, Youth Empowerment, and Community Development in Taraba State.
Founded in 2008 by Mathias Luka Agbu, the foundation was originally named after his father, Rev. Luka D. Agbu, whose legacy of selfless service continues to inspire generations. Over time, the mission expanded beyond providing educational support to orphans, evolving into a broader initiative that fosters leadership, career growth, and community transformation.
In 2023, the foundation rebranded as MLA Foundation to reflect Mathias’s personal journey and his enduring vision to shape the leaders of tomorrow.
The MLA Transformational Leaders Award was created to recognize outstanding changemakers, both established and emerging, who are driving meaningful progress in their communities. This year’s winners, selected from a pool of exceptional nominees, embody the foundation’s values of leadership, impact, and sustainability.
ERNEST SHALOM
The MLA Transformational Leadership Award was presented to Ernest Shalom, a dedicated youth mentor and social entrepreneur. Over the past six years, Ernest has transformed lives through initiatives such as:
The Motivation Desk (2020): A mentorship partnership with Taraba Business School, impacting over 150 young people.
Youth Making Impact House Meetings: A weekly gathering in Jalingo, where experienced leaders provide career guidance to youths.
Ignite Bootcamp: A youth development programme promoting nation-building and networking opportunities.
Secondary School Outreaches: Academic mentorship and inspirational talks for students across Taraba State.
Agape 360 Humanitarian Project: A social impact initiative supporting orphanages and vulnerable children.Through Youth Making Impact (YMI), Ernest Shalom has demonstrated unwavering dedication to leadership and community development, making him a deserving recipient of the MLA Transformational Leadership Award 2024.
ISRAEL YABKWA
The Emerging Leadership Award was given to Israel Yabkwa, a graduate of Information and Communication Engineering from Covenant University, a young innovator and education advocate whose work is revolutionizing learning.
At just 21 years old, Israel founded Doubleyou Concept Limited, an edtech company pioneering gamified learning through the Doubleyou Quiz App, which has impacted thousands of students.
His contributions to education and youth empowerment also include:
The Technologia Program: A training initiative equipping over 70 youths with digital skills.
Books for Impact: His book, Unmask, which was foreworded by Chief Dele Momodu, and From Isolation to Greatness, have been distributed free to school libraries, inspiring students.
Taraba State Quiz Competition: A major academic contest attracting 500+ participants, gaining national media attention.
Strategic Partnerships: Collaborations with MTN Nigeria, Covenant University, and the American University of Nigeria, expanding his impact.
On receiving the award, Israel delivered a powerful speech, emphasizing that “true leadership is about replication, ensuring that impact does not end with one individual but is passed on, refined, and expanded in others.”
Beyond Recognition: The Impact of the MLA Award
The MLA Transformational Leaders Award goes beyond recognizing achievers, it empowers them. With a ₦250,000 grant, awardees can scale their projects and sustain their impact. The initiative also serves as a platform to highlight unsung heroes, inspiring others to engage in nation-building and community service.
According to Mathias Luka Agbu, the Founder of MLA Foundation, the award is a call to action for all:
“True leadership is not about titles or positions but about impact—the ability to inspire, uplift, and create opportunities for others. As we celebrate these leaders, let us all be reminded that change is a collective effort.”
The 2025 edition of the awards is already in the pipeline, with MLA Foundation planning to introduce new mentorship programmes like the Future Leaders Programme (August 2025), Value-Driven Leaders Seminar (Quarterly), and the Emerging Leaders Conference (December 2025).
Through its unwavering commitment to leadership development, the MLA Foundation continues to shape the future of Taraba State and Nigeria at large, one leader at a time.
Featured
Ex-Presidential Spokesperson, Doyin Okupe Dies at 71
Former Presidential Spokesperson, Doyin Okupe has reportedly passed away.
TheNewsGuru reports that the senior adviser to former President Goodluck Jonathan and, recently, the Director-General of Peter Obi’s 2023 Presidential Campaign died at 71, after a long struggle with cancer.
In October 2023, Okupe was hospitalized with prostate cancer and was flown to Israel for treatment.
However, it was learnt that his condition did not improve as expected.
Okupe had a history of prostate cancer, first diagnosed 16 years ago, and a later bout with sarcoma in his right shoulder.
Natasha vs Akpabio: Unnecessary Distraction to a Nation Already in Crisis – Dele Momodu
MLA Foundation Honours Israel Yabkwa, Ernest Shalom with Transformational Leaders Awards
Reprieve for IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu As CJN Reassigns Case
Bella Disu: The Rise and Rise of a Boardroom Guru
UBA Accelerates Gender Inclusion with 58% Female Representation in Fresh GMAP Intake
The Trump-Vance Approach to Zelensky and the Emergence of a New World Order
On the Suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan: A Grave Injustice and a Desperate Smear Campaign
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
Who are the early favorites to win the NFL rushing title?
Boxing continues to knock itself out with bewildering, incorrect decisions
Steph Curry finally got the contract he deserves from the Warriors
Phillies’ Aaron Altherr makes mind-boggling barehanded play
The tremendous importance of owning a perfect piece of clothing
Trending
-
News6 years ago
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
-
Featured7 years ago
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
-
Boss Picks7 years ago
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
-
Headline6 years ago
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
-
Headline6 years ago
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
-
Headline6 years ago
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
-
Headline7 years ago
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
-
Headline6 years ago
2019: Parties’ Presidential Candidates Emerge (View Full List)