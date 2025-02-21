Ramadan and Lent: Comparing Two of the World’s Most Important Religious Observances

By Babatunde Jose

Religion is an integral part of the lives of many people worldwide, and two of the most widely observed religious observances are Lent and Ramadan.

Western writers sometimes refer to Ramadan as “the Muslim Lent.” This is a grave error, though there are superficial similarities, significant differences and deep resemblances between Ramadan and Lent.

What is Fasting? Fasting is essentially giving up food (and something else) for a period of time in order to focus your thoughts on God. Fasting is found throughout the Old and New Testaments of the Bible, over fifty times!

Fasting has a rich history in the bible, serving as a powerful way to connect with God. In the Old Testament, people often fasted in times of deep sorrow or when they wanted to humble themselves before God. Take David in Psalm 35:13, for instance—he fasted to express his humility before the Lord. In the New Testament, fasting becomes a way to draw closer to God, centering one’s heart and mind on Him. Jesus exemplifies this in Matthew 4:1-2, fasting for 40 days in the wilderness to prepare for His ministry.

Fasting often goes hand in hand with prayer, creating an intentional time of worship, like in Acts 13:3, where early Christians fasted and prayed together, or in Luke 2:37, where a widow faithfully fasted and prayed day and night.

In Islam Fasting is the hallmark of Ramadan. The Qur’an says Muslims should fast during the month of Ramadan because that is when the Qur’an was revealed (2:185). Fasting is obligatory for every Muslim, with certain exceptions (2:183-185). The Qur’an and Hadith offer specific instructions on how and when the fast is to be practiced. For example: “eat and drink until you can tell a white thread from a black one in the light of the coming dawn. Then resume the fast until nightfall” (2:187).

Many Christians fast during Lent, although fasting is not a universal Christian practice. The Bible gives no specific instructions on a season that Christians are required to fast. Christian denominations have various traditions regarding fasting. For example, the Catholic Church in the United States instructs: “Catholics in the United States are obliged to abstain from the eating of meat on Ash Wednesday and on all Fridays during the season of Lent.”

All Muslims throughout the world observe Ramadan, regardless of their sect, school or nationality. Christian observance of Lent varies greatly among Catholics, Orthodox and Protestants. Some Christians, including many Baptists and the Pentecostals, do not observe Lent at all.

Ramadan focuses on self-discipline, devotion to God and generosity toward the needy. During Ramadan, Muslims cultivate complete obedience to God, sensitivity to God’s sustenance and empathy for those who are poor and hungry, hence the emphasis on sadaka, zakat and almsgiving during Ramadan.

Lent focuses on penitence and preparation for Easter. The climax of Lent is Holy Week, which commemorates the last week of Jesus’ life, including the Last Supper and the Crucifixion. The model of Jesus as a suffering servant is held up for Christians to follow (Phil 2:5-11).

Both Ramadan and Lent end in a joyous festival. Ramadan concludes with the Festival of Fast Breaking, Eid ul-Fitr. Muslims offer special prayers to God and alms to the poor. Lent ends with Easter, the festival of the Resurrection which celebrates new life in Christ.

Sincere faith is crucial for both Ramadan and Lent. The intentions of the Muslim determines the validity of the Ramadan fast (2:184). Jesus teaches that true fasting is of the heart, not merely of outward action (Mt 6:16-18). Pope John Paul II wrote about Lent: “The main current of Lent must flow through the interior man, through hearts and consciences.”

More worship participation and personal acts of piety mark both Ramadan and Lent. Despite their similarities, Ramadan and Lent operate in very different theological frameworks. But there is still deep resemblance between them.

Both Muslims and Christians connect increased devotion to God with religious acts of purity and self-sacrificial service. Fasting is placed in a larger context of God’s gracious provision. For both, true worship is a matter of faithful and joyful commitment to God, not mere conformity to religious rules.

Lent is 40 days of reflection and preparation observed by Christians, while Ramadan is a month-long (29 or 30 days depending on the sighting of the new moon) period of fasting and spiritual reflection observed by Muslims.

One of the most significant differences between Lent and Ramadan is their timing. Lent begins on Ash Wednesday and lasts for 40 days, leading up to Easter Sunday.

The timing of Lent is calculated based on the spring equinox, which falls between March 19 and 22. In contrast, Ramadan falls on the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, which follows a lunar cycle. As a result, the dates of Ramadan change every year. During Ramadan, Muslims fast from dawn until sunset for the entire month.

During Lent, Christians may choose to give up certain foods or activities as a way to purify themselves and prepare for Easter. Some Christians also fast on Ash Wednesday and Good Friday.

During Ramadan the fast is broken each evening with a meal called “iftar.”

Fasting during Ramadan is one of the Five Pillars of Islam, which are the foundation of Muslim life.

The purpose of Lent and Ramadan also differs. The purpose of Lent is to remember the sacrifice of Jesus Christ and to prepare for the celebration of Easter. It is a time of penance, prayer, and self-denial, during which Christians seek to draw closer to God. Lent is also an opportunity for Christians to reflect on their lives and make changes that will help them live more closely to their faith.

In contrast, the purpose of Ramadan is to deepen one’s spiritual connection with Allah and to strengthen one’s faith. Muslims believe that Ramadan is a time of heightened spirituality, during which they can purify their souls and seek forgiveness for their sins.

Lent and Ramadan also involve different practices and rituals. During Lent, Christians may attend church services, pray, give alms, and participate in other spiritual practices. Some Christians also choose to abstain from certain foods, such as meat or dairy, during Lent. In contrast, during Ramadan, Muslims may perform additional prayers, read the Quran, and engage in acts of charity.

It is also common for Muslims to break their fast with family and friends, which is an important social aspect of Ramadan.

In conclusion, Lent and Ramadan are two of the world’s most important religious observances, experienced by millions of people worldwide.

There are two other types of fast we need to mention. Yom Kippur and Daniel’s Fasting. Yom Kippur, also known as the Day of Atonement, is just one of the few fasts that are a part of the Jewish religion, Rabbi Shmuel Herzfeld said. It’s considered the holiest day of the year and is observed eight days after Rosh Hashanah.

The rabbi said it’s a 25 hour fast that’s mandated in the Torah for men, women, boys over the age of 13 and girls over the age of 12. The fasts require observers to refrain from all food and drink (even water). Depending on which sect believers follow, bathing and physical contact with the opposite sex can also be prohibited.

Herzfeld said believers typically spend this period of fasting in a synagogue praying. It’s a time for repentance and asking God for forgiveness.

When the period of fasting is over, people feast and go back to regular eating and drinking.

Daniel Fast begins with the biblical story of the prophet Daniel and his three friends who were brought to the king of Babylonia’s palace. They were to train for three years to be the king’s servants.

The king offered them food, but Daniel did not want to “defile” himself with the king’s food, so he and his friends committed to eating only vegetables and water.

Rev Lavarin says the scripture doesn’t mandate the Daniel Fast for Christians, so it’s a voluntary journey.

Although Daniel and his friends fasted for 10 days during their time with the king, there was another fast that he did for 21 days. Lavarin says there isn’t a set amount of time that people tend to participate in the fast but the range is three days to 21 days.

Rev Marc Lavarin says the Daniel Fast consists of eliminating meat (including fish), dairy, wine and added sugars and eating vegetables and fruits and drinking water. The reverend likens it to being vegan.

May God accept our fasts, devotion, godliness, piety, compassion towards our fellowmen, and reward us abundantly during the holy months. May He preserve our lives and prepare for us a table full of all the desirables to make Ramadan a fulfilling exercise.

Unfortunately, many have hoped to partake in this Ramadan but Allah has called them home. One such person is our sister and friend, a schoolmate from primary school and associate during our sojourn in the United Kingdom, late Alhaja Mulikat Mojisola (Molly) Amusan-Ogbara. Wife of our friend and brother, Omogoriola Ogbara, a retired Honorable and old Grammarian. Moji joined in the celebration of the Mayflower Junior School 59/69 set ReUnion party last January. Photos and video clips showed her dancing and making merry, but Allah had written that she would be leaving us. Moji’s death is more painful as her mother, Alhaja Amudalat Amusan, a Muslim leader in her own right is still alive in her 90s. Moji was her eldest child. Inna lillah wa ina ilehi rajiun. Moji left last Thursday 13th February and was buried on Friday 14th and a farewell prayer was held for her last Sunday 16th. May Allah admit her to Jannatul Firdous.

Rabbana atina fid dunya hasanatan wa fil Aakhirati hasanatan waqina ‘adhaban-nar. “Our Lord! Give us in this world (that which is) good and in the Hereafter(that which is) good & protect us from the punishment of the Fire.”(Quran 2:201)

Barka Juma’at and Happy weekend

Like this: Like Loading...