Friday Sermon: Accountability on the Day of Judgment

By Babatunde Jose

Accountability on the Day of Judgment is an interesting topic following the passing of the holy month of Ramadan and its demonstration of piety by the Umma. It was also the interesting topic of the Ramadan lecture by Dr. Christopher Otayemi, the Chief Imam of the Crescent Bearers, during their March 15th monthly meeting at my residence.

There is no gainsaying the fact that man must account for his sojourn on earth at the end of the day. Good or bad, we will all account for how we spent our time on this divide of spiritual consciousness. There will be no escape, no parental intercession on behalf of their children, and no intersession of husband for his wife and vice versa. Those who have done well will reap the reward of their acts and the villains will reap the reward of their iniquities. That is why the there is need for all to do well with a view towards a pass on the Day of Qiyyamah.

It is interesting to know that many people have asked about the nature of that day. How will Allah assemble all those he had created in one place to question them and judge them accordingly? The answer to this and other questions are offered in several places in the Quran.

In Surah Al Baqara, Allah exemplified with the story of Uzair: Or like the one who passed by a town and it had tumbled over its roofs. He said: “Oh! How will Allah ever bring it to life after its death?” So Allah caused him to die for a hundred years, then raised him up (again). He said: “How long did you remain (dead)?” He (the man) said: “(Perhaps) I remained (dead) a day or part of a day”. He said: “Nay, you have remained (dead) for a hundred years, look at your food and your drink, they show no change and look at your donkey! And thus We have made of you a sign for the people. Look at the bones, how We bring them together and clothe them with flesh “. When this was clearly shown to him, he said, I know (now) that Allah is Able to do all things”. (Al-Baqarah, Quran 2:259)

See also Surah Al-Kahf, 9-26, People of the Cave, a people who were made to die for 400 years and then rose again.

The most important events that will happen on the Day of Judgment are when we will be held accountable for our deeds and when we will be questioned by our Lord, Allah (S.W.T.). There are many Quranic verses and Hadiths that tell us about these events so that the believers will prepare themselves for the most important, final test. They can prepare for this test with their strong faiths and with their righteous deeds. But are we prepared?

Allah (S.W.T.) says: For to Us will be their Return; Then it will be for Us to call them to account. (Quran 88: 25-26)

He also says: Then shall We question those to whom Our message was sent and those by whom We sent it. And verily We shall recount their whole story with knowledge, for We were never absent (at any time or place). (Quran 7:6-7)

Allah (S.W.T.) describes that Day: On the Day when every soul will be confronted with all the good it has done, and all the evil it has done, it will wish there were a great distance between it and its evil. But Allah cautions you (to remember) Himself. And Allah is full of kindness to those that serve Him.” (Quran 3:30)

The good believer will have an easy reckoning and Allah (S.W.T.) will cover up his sins after He reminds him about them. Then He will forgive him for his sins, and allow him to enter paradise. This is concluded from a Hadith reported by Imams Bukhari and Muslim in which the Prophet (SAW) said: “Allah will bring the believer very close and privately and ask him “Do you know this sin? Do you know that sin? The believer’s reply will be, “Yes Oh Lord,” until he is reminded about all of his sins, and he thinks he will perish. Then Allah will say “I covered up your sins during your life, and I will forgive your sins today. Then he will be given his book of good deeds. But the unbelievers and hypocrites will be asked about their deeds loudly in front of the creatures.

If We delay the penalty for them for a definite term, they are sure to say, “What keeps it back?” Ah! On the day it (actually) reaches them, nothing will turn it away from them, and they will be completely encircled by that which they used to mock at! (Quran 11:18)

Allah will confront His servant directly, without a mediator. The Messenger (SAW) said: “Allah will talk to everyone directly, without a translator. The person will look to his right, and will not see anything but his deeds. Then the person will look in front of himself and will see nothing but the hellfire facing him. So protect yourself from Hellfire even by giving a charity of half a date.” Reported by Imam Bukhari

Prayer will be the first thing a person will be questioned about on the Day of Judgment. The Messenger (SAW) told us in an authentic Hadith: “The first thing the people will be accountable for on the Day of Judgment is prayer, Allah will say to His angels (even though he already knows): “Look at my servant’s prayers. Were they complete or not?” If they were complete, it will be written as complete. If they were not fully complete Allah will say: “See if my servant has voluntary prayers, If he has them Allah will say: Complete his obligatory prayers shortage with his voluntary prayers.” Then the rest of his deeds will be dealt with in the same manner.” Reported by Imams Ahmad, Abu Dawood, An-Nisa’i, and Al-Hakim

We will be asked on the Day of Judgment about all of the blessings and bounties that Allah gave us in this life. Some of these blessings may include our good health, our wealth, our food and drink, our ride and our home, etc. Allah (SWT) says in the Noble Quran: Then, shall ye be questioned that Day about joy (ye indulged in!) (Quran 102:8)

Allah (SWT) describes that situation: On the Day when their tongues, their hands, and their feet will bear witness against them as to their actions. (Quran 24:24).

They will say to their skins: “Why bear ye witness against us?” They will say: “Allah hath given us speech, –(He) Who giveth speech to everything: He created you for the first time, and unto Him were ye to return. (Quran 41:21)

Also Allah (SWT) will ask us on the Day of Judgment about all of our covenants and promises that have been made in our lives. Those promises may be made to Allah (SWT) or made to people. Like the failed promises our leaders make to us about providing us electricity, water, healthcare, education, employment and security. Like the ‘Hope’ and ‘Renewed Hope’ hoax. Then they will know that ‘hope is not in a bag of rice, or vegetable oil. Hope is in a better life and life more abundant.

And so Allah (SWT) says: Come not nigh to the orphan’s property except to improve it, until he attains the age of full strength; and fulfill (every) engagement, for (every) engagement will be inquired into (on the Day of Reckoning).Quran 17:34)

Whoever they are, that are responsible for our woes should not forget that there will be a day of reckoning. A Day of Judgment when they would have to account for their stewardship.

The prophet Muhammad (SAW.) said: “The son of Adam will not pass away from Allah until he is asked about five things: how he lived his life, and how he utilized his youth, with what means did he earn his wealth, how did he spend his wealth, and what did he do with his knowledge?” – Reported by Imam At-Tirmidhi.

The sins and iniquities of our leaders have risen to high heaven and certainly, God will visit his wrath on them. It was a Catholic Bishop who once said that God will have to apologize to Sodom and Gomorrah, if he fails to punish the iniquities of our leaders.

It is out of the Mercy of Allah (SWT), that he told us about these important questions ahead of time so that we can prepare ourselves. The good believer is the one who prepares himself for those difficult events by getting closer to Allah (SWT), by doing good deeds, and by staying away from what Allah has forbidden, and by fulfilling promises and covenants, so that he will be among those who receive their book of deeds on the Day of Judgment in their right hand and Allah will enter them into paradise.

As for those who have visited woes on their people, a special place in hell shall be reserved for them. Those who have ears, let them listen now, for, No sinner shall go unpunished.

Barka Juma’at and a happy weekend