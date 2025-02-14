News
UNIZIK Expels Female Student for Assaulting Lecturer
The authorities of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State, have expelled a student, Goddy-Mbakwe Chimamaka Precious, over her assault on a lecturer from the Department of Theatre and Film Studies.
In an official expulsion letter dated February 13, 2025, and signed by the Acting Registrar, Mr. Victor I. Modebelu, the university stated that the decision followed the recommendation of the Student Disciplinary Committee, which found the student’s actions to be a gross violation of the institution’s disciplinary regulations, specifically Regulation 4 (SDR).
The incident, which gained widespread attention after a video surfaced online, reportedly involved Precious attacking the lecturer identified as Dr. Chukwudi Okoye.
The attack followed the interruption of a TikTok video she was recording on campus. The confrontation led to public outrage and calls for disciplinary action.
According to the letter, the expulsion takes immediate effect, with the university directing Precious to vacate the premises and return any university property in her possession.
This development marks a decisive move by the UNIZIK administration in maintaining discipline within the institution, and it generated widespread reactions.
The letter read, “The Ag. Vice-Chancellor has received the report from the Student Disciplinary Committee on the case of your assault on a lecturer from the Department of Theater and Film Studies, which was found to be a gross misconduct and violation of the Students Disciplinary Regulations particularly Regulation 4 (SDR).
“Consequently, the Ag. Vice-Chancellor has, on behalf of the University Senate, approved the Committee’s recommendation that you be expelled and you are hereby expelled from Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka. The expulsion takes immediate effect.
“You are expected to vacate the University premises immediately and return any University property in your possession.”
PDP Crisis Deepens As Anyanwu Defies Party, Court, Resumes As Secretary
The embattled National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Samuel Anyanwu, has defied the directive of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) amid the ongoing contention for his position.
Anyanwu, on Thursday, resumed at the PDP National Secretariat and continued his duties from his office, despite the position of the party’s NWC.
In a video call with Lere Olayinka, the spokesman of FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, Anyanwu said: “As you can see, I’m in my office. These are my people and we are working.”
Showing Olayinka around during the call, Anyanwu said: “You can see them jumping over the fence, that was how I stayed in my office to catch them through the CCTV.”
The video was posted by Olayinka on his Whatsapp status on Thursday.
The battle over the position of PDP National Secretary started when Anyanwu left to contest for the Imo State governorship election.
Following his departure, the South-East caucus of PDP endorsed the party’s National Youth Leader, Sunday Ude-Okoye, as his replacement.
Anyanwu lost the election and attempted to force his way back as the PDP’s National Secretary, a move which was vehemently opposed by Ude-Okoye.
On December 20, 2024, an Appeal Court ruled in favour of Ude-Okoye as the PDP’s National Secretary.
On January 28, a fight broke out between Anyanwu’s supporters and Ude-Okoye at the PDP National Secretariat during the party’s Board of Trustees, BoT, meeting.
The PDP Governors Forum had affirmed Ude-Okoye as the authentic National Secretary while the party’s NWC also took the same stand.
Similarly, the party’s National Legal Adviser, Kamaldeen Ajibade also backed Ude-Okoye for the position.
On Thursday, the NWC affirmed Ude-Okoye as the party’s National Secretary.
The development was disclosed in a statement issued by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba.
The statement reads: “After due consideration of the Memo and the attachments, the NWC overwhelmingly recognizes, acknowledges and confirms Rt. Hon. S.K.E Udeh Okoye as the substantive National Secretary of the PDP in full compliance with and obedience to the Judgement of the Court of Appeal, recognizing that there is no subsisting or superseding Judgment or Order from any Court of superior authority or hierarchy.”
Osun LG Polls: Adeleke Warns Against Violence, Commends Residents for Keeping Peace
Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has assured all stakeholders of non-interference in the forthcoming local government election slated for February 22nd, 2025, promising non-interference from the state government.
The governor who hailed the peaceful campaigns by various political parties ahead of the elections urged candidates across the parties to sell their agenda to the voting public instead of resorting to violence or arm twisting.
“As a government, we are committed to free and fair elections. We have followed the preparatory activities of the state electoral commission and we assure the public that we respect the independence of the commission to conduct credible elections.
“We are highly educated in Osun state. Our literacy level is at an all time high. This is not a state where residents can be lied to. They read and digest court rulings and political subjects without being hoodwinked. I urge our people to get prepared for February 22. It is an opportunity to vote for your preferred council chairmen and councilors.
“We are a nation governed by law. The judiciary, like it has been said recently, is the harbinger of hope. We must avoid misrepresentation and misinformation about court processes. We have a sacred duty to avoid fake news. It is an offence punishable under the law.
“We have credible reports of plots by elements within the opposition to foment crisis in Osun state. I warn those plotting such evil to desist because of its grave consequences. As the Chief Security Officer of this state, I have directed security agencies to deal decisively with any promoter of violence within the context of rule of law. We will not allow this state to be plunged into a baseless conflict.
“Democracy is about ballot papers, not guns and cutlass. Go to the poll on the 22nd. Make your preference known in peaceful manners. Osun is a bastion of democracy. We are ready as we have the capacity to defend our democratic heritage,” the Governor noted in the statement.
Lagos Workers Return to Offices As Work-from-Home Grace Ends
The Lagos State Government has announced the termination of remote working for public servants.
The Head of Service, Mr. Bode Agoro, made the announcement through a statement shared on Tuesday.
Agoro said the decision aligns with the implementation of the new minimum wage in the public service.
The work-from-home initiative was introduced in February 2024 to mitigate the impact of the sudden removal of subsidies.
According to Agoro, its cancellation aims to enhance service delivery.
Agoro stated that the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has introduced various measures to improve the welfare and well-being of public servants.
“It is hereby notified for general information that the governor has approved the cancellation of the work-from-home initiative in the Lagos State Public Service.
“The cancellation of the work-from-home initiative, which has been in place since February 2024, will take effect on March 31.
“Public servants are urged to rededicate themselves to their duties and ensure improved service delivery across Ministries, Departments, and Agencies.
“Accounting Officers are instructed to give this circular the service-wide publicity it deserves,” Agoro added.
The Sanwo-Olu-led administration approved an N85,000 minimum wage for civil servants in Lagos State on October 17, 2024.
NAN
