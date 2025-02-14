UNIZIK Expels Female Student for Assaulting Lecturer

The authorities of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State, have expelled a student, Goddy-Mbakwe Chimamaka Precious, over her assault on a lecturer from the Department of Theatre and Film Studies.

In an official expulsion letter dated February 13, 2025, and signed by the Acting Registrar, Mr. Victor I. Modebelu, the university stated that the decision followed the recommendation of the Student Disciplinary Committee, which found the student’s actions to be a gross violation of the institution’s disciplinary regulations, specifically Regulation 4 (SDR).

The incident, which gained widespread attention after a video surfaced online, reportedly involved Precious attacking the lecturer identified as Dr. Chukwudi Okoye.

The attack followed the interruption of a TikTok video she was recording on campus. The confrontation led to public outrage and calls for disciplinary action.

According to the letter, the expulsion takes immediate effect, with the university directing Precious to vacate the premises and return any university property in her possession.

This development marks a decisive move by the UNIZIK administration in maintaining discipline within the institution, and it generated widespread reactions.

The letter read, “The Ag. Vice-Chancellor has received the report from the Student Disciplinary Committee on the case of your assault on a lecturer from the Department of Theater and Film Studies, which was found to be a gross misconduct and violation of the Students Disciplinary Regulations particularly Regulation 4 (SDR).

“Consequently, the Ag. Vice-Chancellor has, on behalf of the University Senate, approved the Committee’s recommendation that you be expelled and you are hereby expelled from Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka. The expulsion takes immediate effect.

“You are expected to vacate the University premises immediately and return any University property in your possession.”

