PDP Crisis Deepens As Anyanwu Defies Party, Court, Resumes As Secretary

The embattled National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Samuel Anyanwu, has defied the directive of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) amid the ongoing contention for his position.

Anyanwu, on Thursday, resumed at the PDP National Secretariat and continued his duties from his office, despite the position of the party’s NWC.

In a video call with Lere Olayinka, the spokesman of FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, Anyanwu said: “As you can see, I’m in my office. These are my people and we are working.”

Showing Olayinka around during the call, Anyanwu said: “You can see them jumping over the fence, that was how I stayed in my office to catch them through the CCTV.”

The video was posted by Olayinka on his Whatsapp status on Thursday.

The battle over the position of PDP National Secretary started when Anyanwu left to contest for the Imo State governorship election.

Following his departure, the South-East caucus of PDP endorsed the party’s National Youth Leader, Sunday Ude-Okoye, as his replacement.

Anyanwu lost the election and attempted to force his way back as the PDP’s National Secretary, a move which was vehemently opposed by Ude-Okoye.

On December 20, 2024, an Appeal Court ruled in favour of Ude-Okoye as the PDP’s National Secretary.

On January 28, a fight broke out between Anyanwu’s supporters and Ude-Okoye at the PDP National Secretariat during the party’s Board of Trustees, BoT, meeting.

The PDP Governors Forum had affirmed Ude-Okoye as the authentic National Secretary while the party’s NWC also took the same stand.

Similarly, the party’s National Legal Adviser, Kamaldeen Ajibade also backed Ude-Okoye for the position.

On Thursday, the NWC affirmed Ude-Okoye as the party’s National Secretary.

The development was disclosed in a statement issued by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba.

The statement reads: “After due consideration of the Memo and the attachments, the NWC overwhelmingly recognizes, acknowledges and confirms Rt. Hon. S.K.E Udeh Okoye as the substantive National Secretary of the PDP in full compliance with and obedience to the Judgement of the Court of Appeal, recognizing that there is no subsisting or superseding Judgment or Order from any Court of superior authority or hierarchy.”

